WWE NXT Results 1/28/25

Center Stage

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bayley & Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Bayley rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Giulia ducks a clothesline from Perez. Perez cartwheels over Giulia. Giulia blocks the slap from Perez. Giulia with the backslide cover for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Hair Pull Exchange. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Giulia dropkicks Perez for a one count. Giulia applies a front face lock. Bayley tags herself in. Bayley applies a wrist lock. Perez with a straight right hand. Perez tags in Jade. Jade talks smack to Bayley. Bayley slaps Jade in the face. Bayley is throwing haymakers at Jade. Bayley sends Jade to the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Bayley with a running back elbow smash. Bayley with a Diving Lariat for a two count. Jade blocks The Middle Rope Stunner. Standing Switch Exchange. Perez tags herself in. Perez with rapid fire bodyshots. Bayley answers with a forearm smash. Bayley lays Perez flat on the middle turnbuckle. Bayley with a double knee drop. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Jade. Bayley kicks Jade in the gut. Back Elbow/Flying Forearm Combination. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s for a one count. Bayley tags in Giulia.

Double Irish Whip. Perez pulls Bayley down to the mat. Perez with a forearm smash. Perez dumps Bayley out of the ring. Perez tags in Jade. Perez lands The Suicide Dive. Jade with a Flying Cannonball Senton to the outside. Jade slams Giulia’s head on the ring apron. Jade rolls Giulia back into the ring. Jade drives Giulia face first into the canvas. Jade with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Jade with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Giulia with forearm shivers. Jade punches Giulia in the back. Perez tags herself in. Perez kicks Giulia in the gut. Perez with a hair pull takedown. Perez with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Perez transitions into a ground and pound attack. Perez tags in Jade. Jade thrust kicks the midsection of Giulia. Jade with a hair pull takedown of her own. Jade with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Giulia sends Jade face first into the canvas. Jade stops Giulia in her tracks. Giulia uses her feet to create separation.

Giulia tags in Bayley. Bayley with two clotheslines. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Jade. Bayley with The Saito Suplex. Bayley with a Spinning Side Slam to Perez. Standing Switch Exchange. Bayley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Perez delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Jade with clubbing blows to Bayley’s back. Bayley drops Jade with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Bayley kicks Perez in the face. Jade clocks Bayley with a Running High Knee. Jade and Perez gangs up on Bayley. Jade tags in Perez. Perez punches Bayley in the ribs. Perez puts her knee on the back of Bayley’s neck. Perez slams Bayley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Perez repeatedly stomps on Bayley’s chest. Perez with a Running Uppercut. Perez mocks Bayley. Bayley catches Perez in mid-air. Bayley with a Belly to Back Suplex. Perez with a double sledge. Perez tags in Jade. Jade with a Sliding Back Elbow. Perez with a Double Springboard MoonSault.

Jade hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jade applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with heavy bodyshots. Jade with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Jade goes for a Sliding Back Elbow, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Jade with a running forearm smash to Giulia. Bayley hits The Bayley To Belly. Giulia and Perez are tagged in. Giulia dodges a palm strike from Perez. Giulia rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Giulia scores two forearm knockdowns. Giulia with a Hammerlock Northern Lights Suplex. Perez side steps Giulia into the turnbuckles. Giulia kicks Perez in the face. Giulia nails Perez with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Giulia whips Perez across the ring. Jade made the blind tag. Jade inadvertently clocks Perez with a running forearm smash. Giulia rolls Jade over for a two count. Giulia with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Bayley starts brawling with Perez. Perez dumps Bayley out of the ring. Bayley throws Perez into the steel barricade. Giulia blocks The Double Underhook DDT. Giulia HeadButts Jade. Giulia tags in Bayley. Bayley connects with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bayley & Giulia via Pinfall

Eddy Thorpe Promo

Just like my people have for centuries, I’ve been overlooked in NXT, but I chose to stand up, and I forced my way into the NXT Championship picture. And I proved that I belong. I heard the sounds of my ancestors; a great responsibility of any man will exercise his mind with suffering, subject his muscles and bones to hard work, and expose his body to hunger. Place obstacles in the paths of his deeds, so it’s to stimulate his mind, hardened his nature, and to prove wherever he’s lost. So, you can try to write Eddy Thorpe off, but understand, I didn’t write back. My destiny will not be a matter of chance. I will make my mark in NXT. And NXT will understand that Eddy Thorpe can’t be broken.

The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Oba Femi

STILL TO COME

– Fallon Henley (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Shotzi w/Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee w/Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

– Bianca BelAir & Naomi (c) vs. Meta Four For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Checkout Episode 449 of The Hoots Podcast