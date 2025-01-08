WWE NXT Results 1/7/25

Shrine Expo Hall

Los Angeles, California

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

– Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey w/Wren Sinclair For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

– The Rock Promo

– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Becomes The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– The Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, Tatum Paxley In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Championship

