WWE NXT Results 1/7/25
Shrine Expo Hall
Los Angeles, California
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey w/Wren Sinclair For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship
– The Rock Promo
– Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship
– Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Becomes The Number One Contender For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship
– The Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin, Shotzi, Tatum Paxley In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match
– Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Championship
Checkout Episode 446 of The Hoots Podcast