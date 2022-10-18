– The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley

We go right to the ring and out comes RAW’s The Judgment Day – Rhea Ripley with Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. They head to the ring to a big pop. Roxanne Perez is out next.

Ripley was chosen by Cora Jade to be the “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Perez ahead of their Weapons Wild match this Saturday. The bell rings and fans chant “Judgment Day!” to start. Ripley and Perez face off. Ripley tosses Perez right to the floor. Fans chant “Rhea’s gonna kill you now!” as Perez comes back in.

Ripley forces Perez back to the mat as fans continue chanting for the RAW Superstar. Perez ties the arm up and kicks Ripley. They tangle some more. Perez lands a few shots and Ripley isn’t happy. Fans rally for Ripley as she takes back control and works over Perez in the corner now, beating her around and keeping control. Ripley shows off after keeping control, taunting Perez.

Perez fights back but Ripley shuts her own again. Perez blocks a powerbomb off Ripley’s shoulders, sending her to the floor with a scissors. Perez goes for a suicide dive but Ripley casually walks away. Perez comes out and rocks her with a forearm. Perez leaps off the apron with a scissors but Ripley catches her, puts her back on her shoulders, then slams her face-first into the edge of the apron. Ripley talks some trash while Perez is down on the floor. Fans chant “Rhea!” as she high-fives Priest at ringside. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley continues to dominate. Perez tries to fight back but Ripley mounts her with big strikes in the middle of the ring. Perez gets another opening and kicks away at Ripley now. Perez ducks a big boot, then rocks Ripley with uppercuts. Ripley blocks a whip and catches her for a tilt-a-whirl slam but Perez goes for a submission. Ripley slams her.

Perez gets another opening and charges into the corner, but misses the second attempt. Ripley charges but Perez moves and Ripley hits the ring post, then the floor. Perez with a big running dive to take Ripley down on the floor for a big pop. Perez is fired up as she brings it back into the ring. Perez goes to the top but Ripley cuts her off with chops.

Ripley climbs up and works Perez over to set the superplex up. Perez resists and turns it around up top. Perez brings Ripley to the mat with a big Frankensteiner but Ripley kicks out at 2. Perez is frustrated now. They get up swinging as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Perez rocks Ripley back but misses the running uppercut. Ripley slams her face-first into the mat but she kicks out at 2.

Perez blocks the Riptide, but Ripley blocks Pop Rocks. Dominik provides interference from the apron, allowing Ripley to hit a big headbutt and then the Riptide for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as The Judgment Day’s music starts up. We see Jade watching from backstage and she’s all smiles. We go to replays.

– Cameron Grimes is backstage with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Grimes knows The Schism has caused some trouble but that’s OK because he has the hottest tag team in the business with him tonight. Gallows says The O.C. has the buzz of the business and they are just too sweet. He asks Grimes why he thinks they accepted his offer. Grimes pulls out a bunch of money and it fires them up because they are all about that paper. Anderson says more importantly, they want to go to the moon.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and out comes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo with Tony D’Angelo, who is still on one crutch. Tony asks how everyone is doing. He says this is a big night and he can tell by the look in Stacks’ eyes that he’s ready to throw down. Tony tells Stacks to help him in the ring. Tony says it’s important for Stacks to know that this match is all about respect and proving who you are. Stacks is just ready to find out who his opponent is. Tony gets everyone hyped up for the reveal but says first we have to take a commercial break.

Back from the break and Grayson Waller is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. Waller dismisses the idea that he’s off his game, and reminds everyone he’s already defeated Apollo Crews. He’s ready to end the worst comeback story in WWE and one more time he will defeat… horror icon Chucky appears on the screen and tells Waller to shut up. Chucky says Waller vs. Crews at Halloween Havoc will be a “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match. Chucky warns Waller not to interrupt him. Chucky goes over the potential stipulations and says the wheel can be Waller’s friend, if he lets it. Waller runs away, nervous and concerned. We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a huge pop as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The crowd goes wild for Nakamura as he hits the ring and poses. Tony D looks on and Stacks is ready to fight. Fans chant “welcome back!” and then Nakamura’s name. The bell rings and they go at it. Stacks applies a headlock as fans sing Nakamura’s theme, which rattles Stacks.

Nakamura blocks a shoulder and drops Stacks, then goes to work with kicks. Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura goes on and drops a knee for a 2 count. Nakamura with a front suplex as Tony encourages Stacks to fight back. Nakamura drives knees into Stacks while he’s down.

Fans continue the “Nakamura!” chants as the former NXT Champion keeps Stacks down with kicks. Nakamura with kicks while Stacks is on his knees now. Nakamura plays to the crowd for another pop. Stacks catches a kick and drives elbows into the leg of Nakamura. Stacks with right hands now as fans boo. Stacks drops Nakamura and drops a big right hand for a 2 count. Stacks grounds Nakamura now as Tony yells for him to rip his head off.

Nakamura fights back with a dropkick for a pop. Nakamura stands in the corner and yells at Stacks to bring it. Stacks charges but Nakamura unloads with strikes, dropping Stacks once again for a pop. Nakamura with more offense, including the sliding German suplex. Stacks kicks out at 2. More back and forth on their feet now. Nakamura takes Stacks down into an armbar out of nowhere. Stacks resists but Nakamura pulls back. They get back up and Stacks levels Nakamura with a running clothesline. Stacks misses a kick, Nakamura misses a kick, but Nakamura nails a roundhouse. Nakamura levels Stacks to send him to the floor in front of Tony D.

Nakamura follows Stacks to the floor as fans start singing his theme again. Nakamura rolls Stacks back in and gives a look to Tony D. Nakamura returns to the ring and waits in the corner for the Kinshasa. Stacks gets up and he’s defiant as he tells Nakamura to bring it. Nakamura nails Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as the music hits and fans sing along. Tony D stares at Stacks from the floor as we go to replays. Tony says something to Stacks about being the cornerstone of The Family, and it looks like Tony is proud. Nakamura poses for fans on the ramp.

– Axiom and Nathan Frazer are backstage reminiscing about their Best Of 3 Series. Axiom will be cheering for Frazer at Halloween Havoc in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title. Mr. Stone and Von Wagner walk in, insulting Axiom and Frazer, and their recent matches. Wagner says it’s too bad you get no points for being an internet darling. Von says their 3 classics will amount to nothing because no one is stopping him at Halloween Havoc, not Carmelo Hayes, not Wes Lee, not the new guy (Oro Mensah) and not you, soccer boy. Frazer steps up an threatens Wagner but Axiom holds him back.

Alba Fyre vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and out comes Alba Fyre to a pop from the crowd. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sonya Deville with Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. The bell rings and they go at it. Back and forth to start. Fyre drops Deville and chops her in the corner. Fyre goes from corner to corner. Fyre goes to leap off the second rope but Deville takes her out, then levels her for a 2 count.

Fyre turns it back around and nails big chops to the chest. Fyre ducks an uppercut and slams Deville face-first in the middle of the ring. Fyre with a big kick to put Deville flat on her back. Fyre goes to the top but she has to come off when Dolin and Jayne hit the apron.

Fyre drops them both and goes for the Gory Bomb on Deville but she is attacked again by Dolin. Deville ends up accidentally running over Dolin in the chaos, which allows Fyre to roll her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

– After the match, Fyre drops Jayne but the numbers catch up and she is triple teamed now. They hold Fyre up using her baseball bat, but the music interrupts and out comes Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for her return. She says Fyre made the wrong decision abducting her. Rose says at Halloween Havoc, she’s fighting Fyre with fire but she will be more callous, more vicious, and more ruthless. Fyre fights off Dolin, Jayne and Deville, then uses her bat on them to clear the ring. Rose rushes in but Fyre puts the bat to her throat, keeping her away and yelling in her face. Rose retreats to the floor but leaves her title belt. Fyre raises the title in the air as fans cheer but also chant for Rose.

– Wes Lee and Oro Mensah are backstage talking in the locker room when Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams attack them. A brawl starts up and then spills out into the arena as fans cheer them on. We go to commercial with the two teams brawling.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah

Back from the break and Wes Lee has Trick Williams grounded in the middle of the ring with a headlock. Carmelo Hayes and Oro Mensah cheer their partners on from the apron. Trick fights up and out, decking Lee to stun him.

Hayes tags in but Mensah flies off the top with a missile dropkick. They trade offense now. Mensah with a scissor kick in the middle of the ring. Mensah looks to capitalize but Trick trips him up. Trick comes in and takes over, stomping away on Mensah. They go on until Mensah turns it around with some unique offense. Lee and Hayes tag back in and go at it. Lee fights Hayes into the corner and nails a kick but it looks like he may have knocked Mensah off the apron as well.

Lee looks to capitalize again but Trick takes him out from the apron once again. Mensah knocks Trick to the floor, then flies off the apron at him. Mensah mounts Trick on the floor with strikes. Hayes drops Lee in the ring now. Hayes goes to the top and hits the big flying leg drop for the pin to win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

– After the match, Hayes and Williams stand tall as the music hits. They attack Lee and Mensah again but the babyfaces turn it around. They double team Trick to the floor. Hayes then runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Lee and Mensah down on the floor. Hayes stands tall and plays to the crowd, but turns around to a big boot from Von Wagner, who ran down out of nowhere. Nathan Frazer then appears on the top turnbuckle in the ring. He leaps out, taking Wagner down for a big pop. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

– The Schism is backstage now. Joe Gacy says for months Cameron Grimes has been running away from The Schism’s open arms and in just a matter of days he ran into the open arms of a club. Gacy is angry tonight. He says hypocrisy is running rampant in NXT and Grimes is the poster boy of it. Gacy goes on and says nothing will stop The Schism from tearing their formidable opponents down tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with NXT Champion Bron Breakker. She asks about last week and Breakker says JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov started it, so he finished it, and the same can happen tonight, he doesn’t mind cutting them in half with a Spear. Breakker says he has two of the very best going for his title, and he can either go around them or through them, and we know which he will choose. McKenzie asks about The KO Show with Kevin Owens tonight. Bro says he looks up to Owens as he did so much for NXT in the short amount of time he was here. Bron has watched all of The KO Show segments and he knows there’s always something happening, and tonight will be no different.

The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C.

We go back to the ring and The Schism is posing in the middle – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. Out next comes Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Fans pop and welcome back The O.C. to NXT. There is no sign of AJ Styles.

The bell rings and Reid goes at it with Grimes to start. Grimes gets the upperhand and in comes Fowler. Grimes unloads on Fowler into the corner and kicks away. Fowler with a big clothesline out of the corner. Reid tags in and they stomp away on Grimes with the double team. Fowler tags back in but Grimes doesn’t see it. He shoves Fowler and Reid into each other, then takes them down.

Grimes wants Gacy. Grimes takes Fowler to his corner and in comes Anderson to a pop. Anderson unloads on Fowler for a 1 count. Gallows tags in and unloads on Fowler in the corner with big rights and lefts. Gallows with a huge clothesline, then a few elbow drops. Gallows drops one more elbow for a 2 count. Anderson tags back in to keep control of Fowler. Anderson drops Fowler with an uppercut. Reid tags in and kicks Anderson in the back from the apron. Anderson didn’t see the tag. Fowler knocks Anderson to the floor and Reid works him over.

Reid brings it back in to boos. Reid knocks Anderson back to the floor. Fowler tags back in and holds Anderson up while Reid leaps out to finish the assisted backbreaker at ringside. Gacy is all smiles now. The Schism comes in for a group hug at ringside as fans boo. The referee counts as Fowler brings Anderson back in. Reid tags back in and kicks Anderson while Fowler holds him. Reid and Anderson trade punches now. Anderson nails a big uppercut, then tags in Grimes.

Grimes comes in with a big top rope crossbody to Reid for a 2 count but Fowler makes the save. Both teams come in and brawl now. The Schism is knocked to the floor at the announce table. The O.C. and Grimes stand together in the ring while The Schism seethes from ringside. We go back to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Fowler has Grimes grounded in a headlock in the middle of the ring. Gacy tags in an yells at Grimes. We see how The Schism hit a big triple powerbomb on Grimes during the break with Gacy hitting the sitdown powerbomb. Gacy yells out now and stomps away on Grimes, taunting him. Grimes nails a crossbody out of nowhere for a 2 count. Gacy drops Grimes again, then delivers an elbow drop. Gacy unloads on Grimes in the corner, putting him down with a big clothesline. Grimes fights back but Gacy rams him into their corner. Gacy goes for the big Uranage from the corner but Grimes counters with an arm drag.

Grimes takes Gacy down with the big crossbody and they’re both slow to recover as fans rally. Fowler tags in and knocks Anderson off the apron. Grimes finally tags in Gallows, who drops Fowler and rocks Reid. Reid stumbles in but Gallows runs wild on both of The Dyad. Gallows with a back splash to Fowler in the corner, then a big flying shoulder. Gallows with kicks to Reid, then a kick to the head to drop him. Gallows with a Spinebuster to Fowler in the middle of the ring. Anderson tags in for The Magic Killer to Fowler but Reid makes the save.

Anderson boots Reid out of the ring. Fowler sends Gallows out. Grimes superkicks Fowler. Gacy slams Grimes with the Uranage. Anderson with a neckbreaker to Gacy. Anderson stand stall and yells out for a big pop. Anderson scoops Fowler as fans chant for him. Fowler counters and holds Anderson while Reid nails an enziguri.

Grimes with the Cave-In to Fowler, then a punt kick from the apron to Gacy on the floor. Anderson catches Reid with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. They hit The Magic Killer on Reid in the middle of the ring for the pin to win now.

Winners: Cameron Grimes, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

– After the match, Grimes and The O.C. stand tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. They joke about being ready to get paid from Grimes. Grimes does his “to the moon!” catchphrase and The O.C. is ready.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Veer Mahaan now. She asks what he whispered in Sanga’s ear last week that made him leave ringside while Valentina Feroz was wrestling. Veer says everyone wants to know other people’s business, but McKenzie and the rest of the world will not get an answer. Veer says what he told his brother was for Sanga and no one else. However, for the rest of the world… Sanga walks in to interrupt. Sanga says brother, I’m ready for this. Veer says he knew Sanga would be, brother. Veer asks McKenzie to excuse them, then they walk off together.

– We get a video on the Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter feud. The two teams are backstage signing their contracts for the title match now. Lyons says they are getting the shot they’ve been waiting on. Stark says the champs don’t think they’re a real tag team but next week they will prove them wrong. Carter says Stark and Lyons will now feel what it’s like to think it’s your time when it’s not. Chance says it’s easy to be a team when you’re winning, but let’s see what happens when you lose. Lyons says next week the better team will win. Chance says that’s them.

– Still to come, the Halloween Havoc host will be revealed. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers welcome Julius Creed and Damon Kemp via split-screen interview to promote their Ambulance Match at Halloween Havoc. They both insult each other and have strong words for Saturday. They both promise to use weapons. Creed says he’s more viscous and violent than Kemp, and it’s time for Kemp to realize Creed is better. Creed says Kemp peaked in high school and he isn’t even the best one on his family. Kemp says he knew he was better than Creed the day he walked into The Diamond Mine, and Creed knew it too. Creed says this won’t be a match or a fight, it will be the eradication of a cancer that has plagued him for months. Creed says there will be no remorse or sympathy on Saturday, the only thing he will feel is the handle of the ambulance door closing. Creed takes his mic off and walks away. Kemp taunts Creed some more and says his brother Brutus Creed will be in the unemployment line after Saturday because he will be out of a job.

– We go back to the ring and Shotzi is introduced as the Halloween Havoc host. She rides to the ring on her tank as fans chant “welcome home!” now. Shotzi laughs and says surprise! to the crowd. She says if there’s one WWE Superstar that screams Halloween, it’s her. She says she hosted Halloween Havoc in 2020 and it was the most horrifying badass day of her life, so this Saturday we’ve got to go even more balls to the wall. Shotzi says she gets the final piece of her costume this Friday when she and Raquel Rodriguez capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Damage CTRL on SmackDown, and then she’s going to make Halloween Havoc the most terrifying, extravaganza in NXT history. Shotzi howls out to the crowd but the music interrupts and out comes Xyon Quinn to some boos. He welcomes her back and says if she wants Saturday night to be box office, he will be her co-host. Quinn tries to convince her but the music interrupts and out comes Quincy Elliott. Fans chant for Quincy now. He says he’s a big fan of Shotzi as she’s a “ballsy ass girl” who isn’t afraid to step on toes. Elliott says as much as he’d love to see Quinn in a Halloween costume, he’s not the co-host as she needs a bonafide scream queen, and she needs to ride to the ring with The Super-Diva. Fans chant for Quincy again. Shotzi says how about we up the stakes for their upcoming match – the winner will be her co-host. Shotzi says let’s do the damn thing. Quinn charges but misses. Quincy clotheslines Quinn to the floor. Shotzi dances with Elliott as we go back to commercial.

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

Back from the break and Quincy Elliott is going at it with Xyon Quinn for the right to be Shotzi’s Halloween Havoc co-host.

Quinn tries to pick Elliott up but he can’t. Quinn with a flying shoulder for a 2 count. Shotzi is on commentary with Booker and Vic now. Elliott and Quinn trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Elliott drops him with a shoulder, and another. Elliott with a flying shoulder to take Quinn back down.

Elliott works Quinn over in the corner now. Elliott charges but runs into double boots to get knocked down. Quinn tries to hoist Elliott on his shoulders again, but his back apparently goes out. Elliott misses a splash as Quinn rolls out of the way. Fans rally now as they both are slow to get back to their feet. Booker says he’s trying hard not to judge Quincy as he once had a good friend named Goldust.

Hank Walker appears at ringside, stopping Quinn from grabbing a steel chair. Quinn returns to the ring but Elliott nails a splash on the mat. Elliott with a Bonzai Drop to the back. He then climbs to the second rope for another Bonzai Drop to get the pin and the win.

Winner: Quincy Elliott

– After the match, Elliott celebrates as the music hits. Shotzi joins Elliott in the ring to dance as Walker looks on from ringside. Booker is disgusted.

– We go to another Chase University segment. Thea Hail can’t believe Kiana James beat her last week. She let Mr. Stone distract her, she let her guard down. Bodhi Hayward says don’t worry, Andre Chase will get you another match with James. Hail is super excited at the idea of a rematch. Chase tells her they will discuss it after class. Chase now gives the class a Halloween Havoc history lesson, and says their weekend homework is to watch Saturday’s big event. Horror icon Chucky appears on the screen, shocking the students. He insults them but Bodhi lashes out at Chucky. Chase says Bodhi probably doesn’t want to do that. Chucky threatens Bodhi and most of it is bleeped out. Chucky says now that is a teachable moment. Hail and Bodhi are a bit shocked now as they regain their composure. Hail asks “what the fuck?” and she is also bleeped, surprising everyone.

Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown’s Raquel Rodriguez for the second “Pick Your Poison” match of the night. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly backstage with #1 contenders Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. They are signing contracts for a title match. The champs say Enofe and Blade impressed them but it requires more to take these babies from the two-time champs. Blade says their original goal was to shock the world, and next week they will shock the world. Enofe tells Pretty Deadly to enjoy this next week because new champions will be crowned next Tuesday. We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade as Rodriguez looks on. The bell rings and Jade dodges a lock-up as fans boo.

Jade poses on the top turnbuckle to taunt Raquel. Jade avoids locking up again. They have words now and Jade kicks Raquel in the gut. Raquel drops Jade with a big kick. Raquel sends Jade chest-first into the turnbuckles, and again.

Raquel with a big Snake Eyes into the corner. Jade falls to the floor and Raquel follows. Raquel holds Jade on the announce table, then chops her in the chest. Fans want one more but Jade scrambles into the ring. Raquel brings her back to the announce table but accidentally hits the table with the chop when Jade moves out of the way. They bring it back into the ring and Jade unloads to keep Raquel down. Jade runs and nails double knees to the back. Raquel with a stiff clothesline from the corner.

Jade ends up bringing her kendo stick into the ring. The referee warns her. Raquel catches the stick but Jade hits her in the face with a strike. Raquel is upset now. She goes to snap the stick in half but she unloads on Jade with it instead for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Cora Jade

– After the bell, Jade taunts Rodriguez from the entrance-way but out comes Roxanne Perez to attack from behind. Perez brings it into the ring but misses a kendo stick shot as Jade retreats and runs away. Perez stands tall and she is all smiles with the kendo stick. Raquel hoists Perez on her shoulder to end the segment.

– The announcers go over the Halloween Havoc card now.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Superstar Kevin Owens for a special edition of The KO Show. Fans pop and Owens hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and several NXT Superstars are backstage partying – Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, Fallon Henley, Ikemen Jiro, and many others. They joke about Halloween Havoc drinking games. Someone hands a folder to Henley. The drinking continues and the yelling gets louder

We go back ton the ring for the show-closing segment and out comes Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh are already sitting on their stools. Owens welcomes everyone to this special NXT edition of The KO Show. He says he got the call from Shawn Michaels to come host this segment with the Halloween Havoc main event competitors, and since Shawn is why Owens became a wrestler in the first place, he certainly won’t say no to him. Fans chant “HBK!” now and Owens says Shawn is welcome. Owens says his role tonight is to just keep the peace. Owens refers to JD as a huge, creepy weirdo. Owens asks JD what his deal is. Owens scoots his stool away from JD and says he feels like he needs a shower just looking at JD.

JD says Owens can call him what he wants because in four days he will be called NXT Champion. JD says Owens is wrong, he has not been stirring the pot since he earned a title shot. He points to how Bron and Ilja were the ones starting things. They can keep pounding their chest over who is the toughest in NXT because he has his eyes on a bigger title – the one on Bron’s shoulder. Ilja says he wasn’t aiming for JD last week, but hitting Bron wasn’t a mistake. Ilja says he stood over Bron and watched him struggle for air and in that moment he realized Bron is human. He saw the chink in the armor of a great warrior, and knew Bron is beatable. That Torpedo was meant for Bron at World’s Collide but he will feel it again this Saturday at Halloween Havoc. Ilja says he will capture the title that should’ve been his in the first place.

Bron shakes his head no. Bron says over his dead body. He felt the Torpedo, and he knows how nothing has been ale to keep Ilja down, except the Spear last week. Bron knows Ilja had to relinquish his NXT UK Title and he feels for him on that, and he knows Ilja wants the title back, but too damn bad, if you want a friend, go get a dog. Bron says as long as he’s breathing, the title is his. Bron barks and the crowd barks with him.

Owens appreciates the intensity between Bron and Ilja, and the spirit of competition, but he sees what’s going on – this guy JD is trying to get to the point where Bron and Ilja are at each other so bad, so that he can waltz in and easily win the title. Owens says as a former NXT Champion, you guys cannot let that happen because nobody wants JD as NXT Champion. Fans pop. Owens says not himself, not any other former NXT Champion, not the fans here. Owens says he talked to JD’s mother earlier and even she doesn’t want him to be champion because she’s creeped out by JD also. Owens tells them to make sure JD doesn’t walk out with the title.

JD says he doesn’t need approval from Owens or the fans, he doesn’t need a friend or a crappy little dog, all he needs is one opportunity for Devil Inside, and by the time they wake up, he will be at the victory party with the title. He says Ilja might’ve knocked him out of NXT UK… JD goes on with his promo and Owens asks what kind of creep talks like that, he’s so weird. Ilja says he will always be a contender but never a champion. Bron says he’s putting Ilja in the same category as JD. Ilja says Bron is talking a big game when the last Triple Threat he was in, he lost the NXT Title. Ilja stands and challenges Bron to try and put him in that category right now. Ilja and Bron face off while JD watches from the corner now. Owens says he tried, but he exits the ring now. Owens tells them to continue.

Bron and Ilja start fighting now. Security hits the ring and tries to pull them apart. Bron tosses security out of the ring and drops others. Bron makes his way to Ilja again. Bron nails a Spear on a security guard. Ilja with a Moscow Torpedo to Bron. JD grabs Ilja but Ilja nails a stiff headbutt. Ilja with the Torpedo to JD to put him down. Ilja screams out and raises the NXT Title belt in the air.

The music suddenly hits and out comes RAW Superstar Austin Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Fans go wild. Dragunov continues to raise the NXT Title in the air and yell out while Theory, all smiles, stares him down from the entrance-way. The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT goes off the air with Theory raising the Money In the Bank briefcase in the air while Dragunov raises the NXT Title in the air, facing the crowd. Booker refers to Theory and says the future of WWE has come home.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.