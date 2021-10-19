– The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up with a video package on how Carmelo Hayes captured the NXT North American Title by cashing in his Breakout Tournament title shot on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott last week. We’re live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT 2.0 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Trick takes the mic and asks Alicia to announce Hayes as the champion again. Fans cheer Hayes on and a “you deserve it!” chant starts up.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.