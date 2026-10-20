WWE NXT Results 10/20/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Creed Brothers vs. Hank & Tank In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– Kelani Jordan & Wren Sinclair Segment
– The Birthright vs. The Wagner Brothers In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox
– Grayson Waller & Tony D’Angelo Segment
Checkout Episode 29 of The SUR Files