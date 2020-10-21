Stay tuned for live WWE NXT coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* The final build for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT next week

* Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar) vs. Jake Atlas, Isiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis

