WWE NXT Results 10/21/25
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Hank & Tank vs. OTM
– Jacy Jayne & Tatum Paxley Segment
– AVA, Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe Segment
– Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz In A First Round Match In The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament
– Axiom vs. Sean Legacy In A First Round Match In The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament
– Leon Slater (c) vs. Channing Lorenzo w/Arianna Grace For The TNA X-Division Championship
– Ricky Saints & Trick Williams Contract Signing
Checkout Episode 487 of The Hoots Podcast