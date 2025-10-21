WWE NXT Results 10/21/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

– Hank & Tank vs. OTM

– Jacy Jayne & Tatum Paxley Segment

– AVA, Sol Ruca, Blake Monroe Segment

– Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz In A First Round Match In The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament

– Axiom vs. Sean Legacy In A First Round Match In The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament

– Leon Slater (c) vs. Channing Lorenzo w/Arianna Grace For The TNA X-Division Championship

– Ricky Saints & Trick Williams Contract Signing

