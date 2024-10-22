WWE NXT Results 10/22/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Damage CTRL vs. Meta Four

Iyo Sky and Jakara Jackson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jackson backs Sky into the ropes. Sky tugs on Jackson’s hair. Sky with a side headlock takeover. Sky whips Jackson across the ring. Jackson lunges over Sky. Sky with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Sky pops back on her feet. Sky taunts Legend. Sky tags in Sane. Double Irish Whip. Sky sweeps out the legs of Jackson. Sane stomps on Jackson’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Damage CTRL with a double basement dropkick for a two count. Sane unloads three knife edge chops. Sane with a flurry of strikes. Jackson drives Sane face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Jackson slams Sane’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jackson tags in Legend. Legend grabs Sane by her throat. Sane with forearm shivers. Legend lifts Sane up in the air. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip. Sane slaps Legend in the face.

Legend blocks The Crucifix Driver. Legend catches Sky in mid-air. Legend with The Double Dribble. Legend pulls Sane down to the mat for a two count. Legend pie faces Sane. Sane slams Legend’s head on the top rope. Legend reverses out of the irish whip from Sane. Sane applies The Sleeper Hold. Legend drives Sane back first into the canvas. Sane ducks a clothesline from Legend. Sane with a Headscissors Takeover. Sane dumps Jackson out of the ring. Sane with a flying forearm smash off the ring apron. Sky with The Quebrada to the outside. Meta Four regains control of the match during the commercial break. Forearm Exchange.

Sky with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Sane and Legend are tagged in. Sane knocks Legend off the ring apron. Sane with The Running BlockBuster. Sane scores two forearm knockdowns. Jackson reverses out of the irish whip from Sane. Sane Spears Jackson. Sane avoids The Pump Kick. Sane delivers The Spinning Back Fist. Sane with Two Sliding Forearm Smashes. Sane with The Flying Forearm for a two count. Sane with The Alabama Slam. Sane tags in Sky. Assisted Elbow Drop for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Legend blocks The O’Connor Roll. Sky made the blind tag. Sky slips off the top rope. Sky with The Shotei. Sky hits The Shotgun Meteora. Jackson avoids The MoonSault. Jackson tags in Legend. Legend nails Sky with The Pump Kick. Legend catches Sane in mid-air. Legend with The Uranage BackBreaker. Legend tags in Jackson. Piper Niven pulls Jackson out of the ring which forces the disqualification. After the match, Chelsea Green connects with The Zig Zag. Niven lands The Vader Bomb. Niven with a Diving Senton Splash. Green with The Flying Crossbody Bock.

Winner: Meta Four via Pinfall

– We see 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer arrive to the WWE Performance Center.

– Hank Walk & Tank Ledger had a backstage confrontation with OTM.

– Ashante THEE Adonis continues to flirt with Karmen Petrovic while she’s training with Sol Ruca & Brinley. Karmen says that she’s returning the favor for Ashante costing her a big match a few weeks ago.

– NXT will be heading to the historic ECW Arena on November 6th.

Second Match: Jaida Parker w/OTM vs. Tatum Paxley

Parker pulls Paxley down to the mat. Parker backs Paxley into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Parker. Paxley pulls Parker down to the mat. Paxley with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Paxley applies a rear chin lock. Parker sends Paxley to the corner. Paxley rolls Parker over for a two count. Paxley applies a bodyscissors hold. Paxley rolls Parker around the ring for a two count. Paxley dropkicks Parker. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Parker catches Paxley in mid-air. Parker slaps Paxley in the chest. Parker delivers The Tear Drop. Parker repeatedly stomps on Paxley’s chest. Parker with a forearm shiver across the back of Paxley. Parker with The Dragon Sleeper Suplex for a two count.

Parker pulls back the arms of Paxley. Parker sits on the back of Paxley’s neck. Paxley decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Paxley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Paxley kicks Parker in the face. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Parker. Paxley with a Leaping Knee Smash. Paxley scores two forearm knockdowns. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley with a Modified Samoan Drop for a two count. Parker punches Paxley in the ribs. Paxley with the inside cradle for a two count. Parker avoids The Enzuigiri. Parker goes for The Dragon Sleeper Suplex, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Parker connects with The Hipnotic to pickup the victory. After the match, officials and referees are trying to prevent a brawl with Parker and Lola Vice. Wendy Choo puts Paxley inside a road case and brings her to the backstage area.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

– Lexis King tells Charlie Dempsey that he wants a shot at the NXT Heritage Cup Championship. Charlie obliges and now Lexis needs to find a corner man.

– Seth Rollins will be a special guest this week on Inside The NFL on the CW Network.

– Axiom gives Je’Von Evans props for his recent performances despite not getting victories in said matches. Nathan says that Je’Von has a lot going for him, and he’ll win the big one sooner or later, because he’s still very young, and he has all the time in the world. Frazer passive aggressively calls Je’Von a kid. Je’Von proceeds to slap Frazer in the face. Wes Lee tries to play mind games with Je’Von.

– We see Adrianna Rizzo laid out on the floor receiving medical attention.

Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia Segment

Stephanie Vaquer: To become the first woman from South America to wrestle all over the world, I had to walk down unknown roads. Getting to places no one has ever reached. I am making history. I built myself up from scratch. And it wasn’t by accident, it wasn’t luck. You hear the cliche about traveling the world, I have done it. I have conquered Europe, Japan, South America and Mexico. And not only that, but I have also collected championships all over the world. I have proven I am made of fire. And it doesn’t matter how many heads I would have to crush, my goal, going to WWE.

Giulia: Stephanie and I first met in Japan standing across the ring from each other. In that ring there are no friends, there is no alliance. But after that match we became friends. Coming to WWE NXT, I have learned how different it is here. And I knew the only person I could trust, is someone who hits as hard as I do. And who has the same goal in mind. We don’t have championships around our waists. But once we finish Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, at Halloween Havoc, we will be on our way.

Third Match: Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino w/The Family

Femi shoves Crusifino after the bell rings. Crusifino ducks a clothesline from Femi. Crusifino with rapid fire bodyshots. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Crusifino. Crusifino dropkicks Femi. Femi launches Crusifino over the top rope. Crusifino dodges The Running Boot. Femi starts favoring his right hamstring. Femi reverses out of the irish whip from Crusifino. Femi catches Crusifino in mid-air. Femi with The Shoulder Breaker. Femi works on the left wrist of Crusifino. Femi stomps on Crusifino’s back.

Femi uppercuts Crusifino. Femi repeatedly drives his knee into Crusifino’s back. Crusifino decks Femi with a JawBreaker. Femi applies The Cobra Clutch. Crusifino gets back to a vertical base. Crusifino with a Rising Knee Strike. Crusifino is throwing haymakers at Femi. Crusifino with three over hand chops. Crusifino drops Femi with a NeckBreaker. Femi goes for a Chokeslam, but Crusifino counters with The Law Breaker. Femi responds with a vicious back chop. Femi with a Belly to Back Toss. Femi connects with The Fall From Grace to pickup the victory. After the match, Femi got into a huge brawl with Tony D’Angelo.

Winner: Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Andre Chase Vignette.

Trick Williams & Ethan Page Segment

Trick Williams: I appreciate that, let’s cut the music. Let me get straight to the point. Page, for what you did to me last week, I should’ve come out here tonight and drop your ass like a mixtape. But I’m not going to do that, because I’ll wait for Sunday. But what I did learn about you, though, last week, you’re stern. You’re not “All Ego”, you’re “All Desperate” Dog.

Ethan Page: Maybe I am desperate, or maybe that’s just I wanted you to think. Trick, maybe that’s what I want everyone here to think and know about Ethan Page. I know when you look at me, Trick, you know, there he is, All Ego, the man is always pointing out his smile and boasting about how great he is. Hell, you might even know me as a father and a husband, you might know me as a wrestler who’s been in the game for over 17 years. But, when I talk about those 17 years, Trick, you know, I often gloss over everything I had to go through to get here. But let me tell you a little something. Me and you, we’ve had different paths. I never had a Performance Center, like this, with state-of-the-art equipment, staff on site 24/7 to pamper and cater to me. I never had the greatest minds in professional wrestling coaching me, and guiding me, prepping me for a top position in the top company. Trick, I had to go through hell to get where you’re at.

Trick Williams: Look, I get it, dog. You and me, you worked very hard, you had your story, and I have mine, too. But I’m not going to let you shame me because I’m blessed.

Ethan Page: You get it? You get it? Trick, that lie right there, that tells me that you don’t get it. Let me ask you a question, Trick. Trick, have you ever been busted open, and had blood, sweat, and tears blur your vision, and knowing that you had to get up and still fight? Trick, have you ever been hit so hard with a weapon that it tears flesh, and you feel every single ounce of it, and you know in the back of your mind, you got to get back up, and keep going? Better yet, Trick, have you ever tasted your own blood and sweat, and got that copper salt that makes everyone else a little bit uneasy, but have it happened so many times, that eventually you started to like the taste of it?

Trick Williams: Bro, like I’ve said before, I get it. You’ve been through a lot; you got busted up before you got here. Well, I’m glad you’re used to it, because I’m going to bust you up again this Sunday.

Ethan Page: There he is. Yeah. There it is, guys, the silver tongue, smooth talking, dressed to the 9’s, 2x NXT Champion, Trick Williams, everybody. Yeah, all flash and fake confidence. Speaking of flash, that’s why I hit you with that light last week, so I can give you a little glimpse as to what’s going to happen in the Devil’s Playground. Because, Trick, anything goes, and I mean anything. And that only benefits one man. All Ego.

Trick Williams: Hold up. Why do you think that dog?

Ethan Page: I mean, look at you, dude. You look great. Oiled up body. Abs out. Blinged out. Furred out. There’s not a single hair out of place. You look immaculate. Hell, you even have every skill you need to successfully defend your championship this Sunday. The only thing is, Trick, you don’t have what I have inside of me, and that’s the devil, pal. I have that devil inside of me. You don’t. You’re just not tough. And frankly, you’re not built for the Devil’s Playground.

Trick Williams: What, are you stupid or something? I know you haven’t been here for that long, but not tough enough is crazy. What, you didn’t see me go to war with Carmelo? You didn’t see me go to war with Ilja Dragunov four times in this building? You didn’t see everything I went through with Pete Dunne?

Ethan Page: Hold on, Trick, you actually think those men are as savage as All Ego? Do you actually think that Carmelo Hayes sat at home, and thought of every single way to inflict pain on you, every option he had at hand? Do you actually believe that, Trick? Do you believe those men thought of ways to make you regret the fact of even trying to become a professional wrestler, Trick. Sunday, you see a version of me, that not only these people haven’t seen, I promise you, you haven’t seen that guy in a ring in your entire career.

Trick Williams: Ego, you are all talk, dog. You’ve been talking since you got here. Let’s talk about it. You’ve done everything besides beat me. You never beat Trick Williams. And even when you got that title, you couldn’t pin me for it. And like I said from the jump, you’re desperate, you’re trying to do everything you can to stay close to this title, but it’s not going to happen for you, dog.

Ethan Page: Trick, does this look like a face of a desperate man? Good, because I am desperate, and you’re 100% right. Listen to what I’m saying, it took 17 years for me to become a champion in WWE. And after I got a taste, I became addicted. And I promise you, I will further that addiction this Sunday, when I get back what’s mine. Trick, we are about to play in the Devil’s Playground. For the first time in your career, somebody is actually going to make you walk through hell, and we’re going to play by the devil’s rules, also known as my rules.

Trick Williams: Well, I’m looking forward to it.

– Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez says that Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer don’t stand a chance against them at Halloween Havoc. The Fatal Influence joins the conversation. Jacy Jayne talks about how neither Giulia or Stephanie Vaquer belong here. They plan on also taking out Kelani Jordan. Kelani says that these girls are nervous because they can tell that their power over this division is slipping through their fingers. Kelani will find out who her opponent will be at Halloween Havoc.

Fourth Match: Sol Ruca vs. Karmen Petrovic

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ruca backs Petrovic into the ropes. Petrovic applies a side headlock. Petrovic with a side headlock takeover. Ruca with the headscissors escape. Petrovic grabs another side headlock. Ruca whips Petrovic across the ring. Ruca showcases her athleticism. Ruca applies a side headlock. Petrovic punches Ruca in the ribs. Petrovic with heavy bodyshots. Petrovic sends Ruca to the corner. Petrovic goes for The Monkey Flip, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Petrovic. Surfboard. Ruca SuperKicks Petrovic for a two count. Ruca sends Petrovic to the corner. Petrovic with a Leaping Side Kick.

Petrovic clotheslines Ruca for a two count. Petrovic notices Ashante THEE Adonis flirting with another girl in the audience. Petrovic transitions into a ground and pound attack. Petrovic with The Sliding PK. Petrovic slams Ruca’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Petrovic repeatedly stomps on Ruca’s chest. Petrovic ducks a clothesline from Ruca. Petrovic with a Leaping Mid-Kick for a two count. Ruca drops Petrovic with The CodeBreaker. Ruca is throwing haymakers at Petrovic. Ruca with a Springboard Shoulder Tackle. Ruca with a Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Ruca showcases her agility. Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Petrovic with The Iconoclasm. Petrovic continues to get distracted by Adonis. Ruca connects with The Sol Snatcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger w/Cole Custer vs. OTM w/Jaida Parker

STILL TO COME

– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. The Fatal Influence w/Jazmyn Nyx

Checkout Episode 435 of The Hoots Podcast