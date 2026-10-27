WWE NXT Results 10/27/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The Vanity Project vs. Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe

– Kelani Jordan & Wren Sinclair Segment

– Saquon Shugars vs. Sean Legacy

– The Wagner Brothers vs. Hank & Tank In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Jackson Drake (c) vs. EK Prosper For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Grayson Waller & Tony D’Angelo Segment

Checkout Episode 31 of The SUR Files