WWE NXT Results 10/27/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Vanity Project vs. Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe
– Kelani Jordan & Wren Sinclair Segment
– Saquon Shugars vs. Sean Legacy
– The Wagner Brothers vs. Hank & Tank In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
– Jackson Drake (c) vs. EK Prosper For The WWE NXT North American Championship
– Grayson Waller & Tony D’Angelo Segment
Checkout Episode 31 of The SUR Files