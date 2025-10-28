WWE NXT Results 10/28/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Ricky Saints Segment

– Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights

– Blake Monroe Segment

– Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lash Legend For The WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship

– Axiom vs. Jasper Troy In The Finals Of The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament

– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The TNA Knockouts World Championship

– Tatum Paxley Championship Celebration

Checkout Episode 488 of The Hoots Podcast