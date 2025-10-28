WWE NXT Results 10/28/25
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Ricky Saints Segment
– Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights
– Blake Monroe Segment
– Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lash Legend For The WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship
– Axiom vs. Jasper Troy In The Finals Of The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament
– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace For The TNA Knockouts World Championship
– Tatum Paxley Championship Celebration
Checkout Episode 488 of The Hoots Podcast