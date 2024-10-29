WWE NXT Results 10/29/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

First Match: Wendy Choo vs. Tatum Paxley In A Casket Match

Paxley with a straight right hand. Paxley with forearm shivers. Choo reverses out of the irish whip from Paxley. Paxley dropkicks Choo. Choo attacks the midsection of Paxley. Choo scores the elbow knockdown. Paxley pops back on her feet. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Choo with a shoulder block. Choo backdrops Paxley over the top rope. Choo blocks The German Suplex. Choo with a back elbow smash. Paxley blocks a boot from Choo. Paxley sends Choo face first into the ring apron. Paxley with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Choo kicks Paxley in the face. Choo grabs a garbage can. Paxley punches Choo in the ribs. Paxley puts the garbage can over Choo’s head. Paxley repeatedly attacks Choo with a broomstick. Paxley rolls Choo back into the ring. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Paxley with The Reverse Olympic Slam.

Choo side steps Paxley into the wedged garbage can. Choo bodyslams Paxley into the garbage can. Choo with a running dropkick. Choo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Paxley thrust kicks the midsection of Choo. Choo with a Hip Toss through Paxley’s dollhouse. Choo rolls Paxley inside the casket. Choo goes to shut the lid, but there’s a pillow getting in the way. Paxley and Choo engage in a tug of war. Choo attacks Paxley with the loaded pillow. Choo spills thousands of legos on the canvas. Counter Fest. Choo decks Paxley with a back elbow smash. Choo with The Half Nelson Slam through the legos. Choo dumps Paxley back inside the casket. Paxley refuses to let Choo shut the lid. Choo with a Running Boot. Choo delivers The Sleepy Elbow. The casket lid shuts, but the match continues. Back Elbow Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Choo throws Paxley back into the ring. Choo applies The Cobra Clutch. Paxley drives Choo face first into the middle rope. Paxley blinds Choo with the fire extinguisher. Paxley sends Choo crashing through her bed. Paxley puts Choo inside the casket and shuts the lid to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

– We get a video recap of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley Segment

Trick Williams: What? Holla? Yeah, I like it. Hey, yo, check it, let’s get straight down to business. We went to Halloween Havoc on Sunday, I walked through the devil’s playground, I washed my hands with the holy water, and I beat the hell out of Ethan Page to retain this NXT Title. But let’s get straight to it. I ain’t gonna lie, I’m in pain, right now. Ethan Page came out here, he told everybody that he was going to put me through pain I’ve never felt before, and I felt that. But what he didn’t tell me was, Ridge Holland was coming out to jump me after the match, so let’s talk about it. There’s one reason why I’m not in the hospital, right now. Now, Shawn Michaels, I know you invited him out tonight, so I need to talk to the WWE Hall Of Famer, himself. Somebody, can you please welcome, Bubba Ray Dudley. Hold on, Bubba, before you get started, look, I got to say thank you, thank you for having my back this past Sunday on Halloween Havoc, I appreciate that.

Bubba Ray Dudley: You know, you don’t have to thank me. I was just doing the right thing, Trick. It really wasn’t so much about you. It was about Ridge Holland. It was about Ridge Holland, and the disrespect that he showed towards me, that he showed towards my partner, Dave LaGreca, that he showed towards my radio show, Busted Open. He was disrespectful on the pre-show. He was disrespectful at Halloween Havoc. It was about him. But I gotta tell you, man, I gotta tell you that there’s one thing that I noticed. I’m watching your match, live, I’m watching you defend your championship in Devil’s Playground. I’m watching you get your hands raised. I’m listening to the people in Hershey cheer for you, Whoop That Trick. But as you’re getting beat down, I’m looking there, I’m looking towards that entry way, and I’m like, where’s the help, where’s somebody to help Trick Williams, where is his friends, a camera man, anybody? Not one person came to save you. Not one person came to your aid. Do you know why? The reason why, is because of this, right here. That’s why nobody came to help you, Trick, because you’re the NXT Champion. You are what they inspire to be. That might as well be a target on your back, a freaking bullseye. Here’s my best advice to you, my friend, you need to have eyes in the back of your head.

Trick Williams: I’m listening to you, Bubba. I hear you loud and clear, I promise you, I do. And while I’m working on getting eyes in the back of my head, I want revenge. I want revenge on Ethan. I want revenge on Ridge. Look, I know you do, too. And I’ve been on Busted Open Radio a few times, but I’ve never had the pleasure of seeing you, face-to-face, until Sunday at Halloween Havoc. So, with all that being said, I guess there’s one more thing to ask. I want revenge. I want a tag match. Hear me out. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland versus The NXT Champion Trick Williams, and Tag Team Hall Of Famer, I’m talking about one half of The Dudley Boyz, Bubba Ray Dudley, in the ECW Arena, let’s talk about it. I know you feel me.

Bubba Ray Dudley: I’ve known you now for about three minutes, and somehow you got my juices flowing, right now. You got me thinking about South Philadelphia. You got me thinking about the energy in the arena. You got me thinking about lacing my boots up one more time. You got me thinking about taking it to the extreme. You got me thinking, maybe I should wear the camos, maybe I should go old-school and with the tie-dye, maybe I should bust out these bad boys (glasses), maybe we have that moment when me and you are looking at each other, and I go, Trick, 1-2-3, get the tables. My god. But Trick, it’s not about me, Trick, it’s about you, it’s about you and every other wrestler in the locker room, who do it better than anybody else in the world, right now. It’s about every other man and woman in NXT. I can’t take their spots. I appreciate it, but I have to say no.

– We see AVA talking to Rob Van Dam. He definitely wants to be part of the big NXT show at the ECW Arena. She will decide what RVD will do on the show.

– Kelani Jordan wants a one-on-one title rematch with Fallon Henley. Nikkita Lyons says that it’s her turn to get a shot at the Women’s North American Championship. Kelani tells AVA that she’ll take care of Nikkita first, then go after Fallon.

– Tony D’Angelo was about to have a conversation with Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen. Luca Crusifino says that The Don needs to hear an urgent message on his cell phone. The Don asks for some space from Spears and Jensen. The voice mail seemed to come from Nunzio, and he wants The Don to bring the North American Championship to Philly.

Second Match: Charlie Dempsey (c) w/The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Lexis King w/William Regal For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

FIRST ROUND

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dempsey with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Dempsey applies an arm-bar. King wraps his leg around Dempsey’s neck. Dempsey floats over into a side headlock. King whips Dempsey across the ring. Dempsey runs into King. Dempsey applies The Heel Hook. King kicks Dempsey in the face. Dempsey applies a toe and ankle hold. King drops down on the canvas. King leapfrogs over Dempsey. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. King with a deep arm-drag. King applies an arm-bar. Dempsey reverses out of the irish whip from King. King crawls under Dempsey’s legs. Dempsey uppercuts King. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dempsey rocks King with a forearm smash. King reverses out of the irish whip from Dempsey. King dropkicks Dempsey into the turnbuckles. King with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. King with The European Clutch for a two count. Dempsey responds with a palm strike. Dempsey hits The Bridging Butterfly Suplex to score the first pinfall of this match.

SECOND ROUND

Dempsey with a Running Uppercut. Dempsey applies the cravate. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Dempsey maintains control of the cravate. Dempsey with clubbing blows to King’s back. Dempsey with a knee lift. Dempsey applies a top wrist lock. Dempsey with a wrist lock takedown. Dempsey gets King in a full mount position. King kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. King with Two Monkey Flips. Dempsey sends King crashing to the outside. King starts favoring his left knee. King received medical attention during the commercial break. King with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. King with a JawBreaker. King unloads a flurry of chops. King whips Dempsey across the ring. King with a Back Body Drop. King clotheslines Dempsey. King scores the elbow knockdown. King with a Belly to Back Suplex. King SuperKicks Dempsey as the bell rings.

THIRD ROUND

King clocks Dempsey with a knee lift for a two count. Dempsey kicks the left knee of King. Dempsey with a knee lift of his own. Dempsey with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dempsey with an uppercut/forearm combination. Dempsey follows that with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Dempsey with The Perfect Plex for a two count. Dempsey applies the single leg crab. King repeatedly kicks Dempsey in the face. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Dempsey kicks the left knee of King. King is lighting up Dempsey’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Dempsey. Dempsey with The Reverse Hammer Throw. Dempsey with a Knee Crusher. King answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. King refuses to use the brass knuckles. Dempsey delivers a chop block. Dempsey connects with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, Charlie Dempsey (2-1) via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT, Lola Vice will battle Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match. Dawn Marie will be the special guest referee.

– We hear Stevie Turner and Mr. Stone bicker about next week’s show at the ECW Arena. There’s loud commotion in the parking lot as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez viciously attacked Rhea Ripley.

Third Match: Zaria vs. Brinley Reece

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reece backs Zaria into the ropes. Reece applies a wrist lock. Zaria whips Reece across the ring. Zaria drops Reece with a shoulder tackle. Reece rocks Zaria with a forearm smash. Zaria clotheslines Reece. Zaria starts bending the right elbow of Reece. Zaria throws Reece into the canvas. Zaria pops Reece’s shoulder back into place. Zaria with clubbing shoulder blocks. Zaria sends Reece to the corner. Zaria levels Reece with The Body Avalanche. Zaria with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Zaria applies a rear chin lock. Zaria drives Reece face first into the canvas. Reece with heavy bodyshots.

Reece with a knee lift. Reece rolls Zaria over for a two count. Reece ducks a clothesline from Zaria. Reece with forearm shivers. Zaria avoids The Handstand Lariat. Zaria with a Release German Suplex. Zaria Spears Reece. Zaria connects with The F5 to pickup the victory. After the match, The Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade come out to send a message to Zaria. Kelani Jordan, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer and Jordynne Grace storm into the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Winter Park. Grace nails Henley with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Jordan with The X-Factor to Nyx. Vaquer with The Shotgun Meteora to Jade. Zaria drops Jayne with The F5. Grace and Zaria sends Perez crashing into Fatal Influence.

Winner: Zaria via Pinfall

– Next week on NXT, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and The Fatal Influence will battle Jordynne Grace, Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer and Kelani Jordan In A 10-Woman Tag Team Match.

Fourth Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Nikkita Lyons

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Arm-Drag/Arm-Bar Exchange. Lyons whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Lyons. Lyons blocks The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan dropkicks Lyons. Jordan with a Cartwheel Back Elbow. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan with a Running Crossbody Splash for a two count. Jordan applies a wrist lock. Jordan avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Lyons blocks a boot from Jordan. Stereo Splits. Lyons drives Jordan back first into the turnbuckles. Lyon with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lyons sends Jordan to the corner. Lyons blocks The Flying Meteora. Lyons catapults Jordan across the ring.

Lyons catapults Jordan throat first into the middle rope. Lyons with The Samoan Drop. Lyons with a Modified Cobra Clutch Slam for a two count. Lyons applies The Cobra Clutch. Jordan with heavy bodyshots. Lyons teep kicks Jordan. Jordan decks Lyons with a back elbow smash. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Lyons. Jordan with two flying forearm smashes. Short Arm-Reversal by Jordan. Jordan with a Calf Kick. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan rolls Lyons back into the ring. Lyons SuperKicks Jordan. Lyons gets distracted by Adrianna Rizzo. Jordan avoids The Vader Bomb. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Rizzo tees off on Lyons. Rizzo lands The Suicide Dive. Rizzo and Lyons starts brawling towards the backstage area.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Jaida Parker Vignette.

Ethan Page, Ridge Holland, Bubba Ray Dudley, Trick Williams Segment

Ethan Page: Ladies and gentlemen, if you think “All Ego” Ethan Page is done with the NXT Championship, you are sadly mistaken.

Ridge Holland: Ethan, Ethan, Ethan. Let me just hold up there for a second there, pal. Everyone is sick and tired of you. And I know you won the NXT Title when you first came here. You’ve had shot after shot, opportunity after opportunity, and unfortunately Trick Williams survived Halloween Havoc. But let me assure you, he won’t be holding onto that championship for too much longer, because I’m the man that’s going to knock Trick off his throne and take the NXT Championship. And Trick knows it, he knows, that’s why he asked Bully Ray to do his dirty work. And thankfully Bully Ray came to his senses and made the smartest decision of his life by rejecting Trick’s offer.

Bubba Ray Dudley: I think it’s time that me and you have a little talk. You know, before Halloween Havoc, I didn’t know that much about you. Now, in the past 48 hours, I’ve learned a lot about you. You have the commanded the conversation on Busted Open Radio. No matter where I turn, people are talking about Ridge Holland. So, what do I know about you now? I know that you’re one hell of a Rugby player. Tough. Fast. Agile. I can go on and on. A couple people back there smarten me up about you, too. Shattered both of your legs, came back after only eight months. I gotta tell you, it’s respectable. But that’s where the respect ends. You disrespect me. You disrespected Dave LaGreca. You disrespected our radio show, Busted Open. You disrespected every freaking wrestling fan you can to see. I don’t deal well with disrespect, and I got one question for you, Ridge, do you know who I am? I’m one half of the greatest mother trucking tag teams that’s ever walked on gods green earth. I have held more championships than you’ve had championship opportunities. And as far as you getting a shot at the NXT Championship, and whether you deserve it, debatable. As far as you’re concerned, you deserve absolutely nothing. The NXT Universe is going to have to see a hell of a lot more from you, Ridge, if you ever to get a chance and a shot at the NXT Championship.

Ridge Holland: Bubba, nobody cares what you think anymore. You’re not even an active competitor. You’re a radio host, and a popular one, I’ll give you that. But all you do is sit behind that microphone, you don’t live in Dudleyville anymore, you’re a nostalgia act. So, why don’t you go watch some old ECW, revel in your prime, because it wasn’t extreme, it was overrated. So, what I need you to do, is go back to your little studio, and complain about what’s wrong with the current generation of superstars. Because if you don’t, Dave LaGreca will have to look for a new co-host, because you will be in the hospital.

Bubba punches Ridge. Ethan Page attacks Bubba from behind. Ethan and Ridge gangs up on Bubba. Trick Williams storms into the ring to make the save. Trick and Bubba clears the ring.

Bubba Ray Dudley: Trick, you still want a tag team partner for next Wednesday? Ethan, Ridge, next Wednesday night, NXT live from the ECW Arena, the two of you versus Trick Williams and Bubba Ray Dudley. Whoop That Trick!

Fifth Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Cedric Alexander For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Axiom and Cedric Alexander will start things off. Alexander with a waist lock go-behind. Single Leg Takedown Exchange. Alexander applies a wrist lock. Alexander with a deep arm-drag. Alexander applies an arm-bar. Axiom reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Axiom goes for a deep arm-drag, but Alexander holds onto the ropes. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Alexander drops down on the canvas. Axiom scores the ankle pick in mid-air. Axiom applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Alexander falls on top of Axiom for a two count. Evans and Frazer are tagged in. Frazer runs around Evans. Evans drops down on the canvas. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Evans. Frazer dives over Evans. Frazer goes for a Hurricanrana, but Evans lands back on his feet. Frazer avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Frazer dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Axiom tells Frazer to calm down. Frazer slaps Evans in the face. Evans with a double leg takedown. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack. Evans with a straight right hand. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans lunges over Frazer. Evans sweeps out the legs of Frazer. Alexander with a running dropkick for a two count.

Alexander with a knife edge chop for a two count. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander tags in Evans. Alexander with a blistering chop. Evans sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Frazer springboards over Evans. Frazer with a running back elbow smash. Frazer continues to ignore Axiom. Frazer repeatedly stomps on Evan’s chest. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer shoves Axiom. Evans SuperKicks Frazer. Axiom with a palm strike. Axiom with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Evans. Evans with a Rebound Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks Axiom to the floor. Evans tags in Alexander. Evan kicks Frazer off the ring apron. Alexander lands The SomerSault Plancha. Axiom and Frazer regain control of the match during the commercial break. Axiom applies a rear chin lock. Alexander gets back to a vertical base. Alexander chops Axiom. Axiom brings Alexander down to the mat. Axiom thrust kicks the midsection of Alexander. Axiom with clubbing mid-kicks. Alexander avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Alexander drops Axiom with The GTK. Evans and Frazer are tagged in. Evans scores two forearm knockdowns. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans with a Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Evans delivers The Suicide Dive. Evans with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count. Evans ducks a clothesline from Axiom. Evans goes for another Handspring Corkscrew Kick, but Axiom counters with The Ankle Lock. Evans with a SuperKick/DDT Combination for a two count.

Evans pulls Frazer off the ropes. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom tags himself in. Axiom with The Apron Enzuigiri. Missile Dropkick/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Alexander tags himself in. Evans with The Roundhouse Kick to Axiom. Evans PowerBombs Axiom. Alexander with The Sitout PowerBomb for a two count. Evans tags himself in. Evans kicks Frazer in the face. Evans hits The Double Springboard Cutter for a two count. Evans tags in Alexander. Axiom drills Evans with The Canadian Destroyer. Chop Exchange. Axiom dives over Alexander. Alexander kicks Axiom in the face. Alexander with a knee lift. Axiom answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags himself in. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer lands The 450 Splash. Evans breaks up the cover with The Flying Cutter. Evans gets distracted by Wes Lee. Evans wipes out Lee with The Suicide Dive. Evans and Lee starts brawling towards the backstage area. Alexander avoids The Phoenix Splash. Alexander with a Running Boot. Alexander with The Lumbar Check. Alexander connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer with The Avalanche BrainBuster. Fraxiom plants Alexander with their BrainBuster/Golden Ratio Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Evans and Lee continues to brawl in the backstage area. AVA shows up with Rob Van Damn. RVD makes a hint that he may want to be a special guest referee or have a 3-Way Dance at the ECW Arena as show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

