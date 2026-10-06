WWE NXT Results 10/6/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– This Transcript Will Be Completed After Midnight, Comment Section Still Open

– Zilla Fatu vs. Lexis King w/The Birthright

– Grayson Waller Segment

– Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux vs. Tokyo Bad Boys In A First Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– Kendal Grey Therapy Session #3

– Hank & Tank vs. Shido Ash & Viktor Zanov In A First Round Match In The 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

– NARAKU vs. Shiloh Hill

– The 20-Women Battle Royal. The Winner Will Face Kelani Jordan For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship At NXT Halloween Havoc

The Participants: (Zaria, Reina Volcan, Kali Armstrong, Izzi Dame, Thea Hail, La Catalina, Lizzy Rain, Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, Skylar Raye, Arianna Grace, Layla Diggs, Xia Brookside, Ivy Nile, Adelicious, Lady Shani, Nikkita Lyons, Chantel Monroe, Heather By Elegance, Maggie By Elegance)

Checkout Episode 26 of The SUR Files