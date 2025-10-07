WWE NXT Results 10/7/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The TNA World Tag Team Championship & The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

DarkState attacks The Hardy Boyz before the bell rings. Jeff sends Cutler James shoulder first into the steel ring post. The Hardys clotheslines Griffin over the top rope. The referee has ejected Cutler James and Saquon Shugars from the ringside area. Jeff with a double axe handle strike to Lennox. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/Rolling Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Jeff applies a wrist lock. Jeff hammers down on the left shoulder of Lennox. Jeff tags in Matt. Matt with a flying elbow strike. Matt wrenches on the left shoulder of Lennox. Matt tags in Jeff. Double Irish Whip. Jeff with an Assisted Corner Clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Jeff dropkicks the back of Lennox’s neck for a two count. Jeff punches Lennox in the back. Lennox with a straight right hand. Lennox tags in Griffin. Double Irish Whip. Lennox with a gut punch. Griffin with a Leg Drop for a two count. Griffin bodyslams Jeff. Griffin goes for another Leg Drop, but Jeff ducks out of the way. Jeff tags in Matt.

Matt is throwing haymakers at Griffin. Griffin drives his knee into the midsection of Matt. Griffin sends Matt to the corner. Matt decks Griffin with a back elbow smash. Matt kicks Griffin in the face. Griffin catches Matt in mid-air. Griffin goes for a Powerslam, but Matt lands back on his feet. Lennox tags himself in. Matt kicks Griffin in the gut. Matt goes for The Twist Of Fate, but Lennox counters with a Running Lariat. Lennox talks smack to Jeff. DarkState has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lennox applies a rear chin lock. Jeff with elbows into the midsection of Lennox. Lennox transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lennox with a Big Splash. Lennox slams Jeff’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lennox tags in Griffin.

Griffin stomps on Jeff’s back. Griffin uses the middle rope to choke Jeff. Griffin with a falling sledge for a two count. Griffin tugs on Jeff’s hair. Griffin tags in Lennox. Lennox drops Jeff with an Assisted DDT for a two count. Jeff is displaying his fighting spirit. Lennox punches Jeff in the back. Lennox tags in Griffin. Griffin scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Griffin stomps on Jeff’s chest. Griffin slams Jeff’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Griffin uppercuts Jeff. Griffin tags in Lennox. Jeff decks Lennox with a back elbow smash. Jeff kicks Griffin in the face. Jeff hits The Whisper In The Wind. Jeff tags in Matt. Matt with forearm shivers. Lennox shoves Matt. Matt drops Lennox with The Side Effect. Matt kicks Griffin in the gut. Matt with a DDT. Matt slams Lennox’s head on all three turnbuckle pads. Jeff kicks Lennox in the gut. The Hardys delivers The Plot Twist for a two count. Lennox tags in Griffin. DarkState with a Double PowerBomb for a two count. Griffin dumps Jeff out of the ring. Griffin tags in Lennox. Griffin puts Matt on his shoulders. Matt fights out of the electric chair position. Matt connects with Two Twist Of Fates. Matt tags in Jeff. Jeff plants Lennox with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hardys had a standoff with The Dudley Boyz who were watching the match in the crowd with TNA President Carlos Silva.

Winner: New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, And Still TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz via Pinfall

Second Match: Team NXT (Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Sol Ruca) vs. Team TNA (Kelani Jordan, Mara Sade, The Inspiration) In A Women’s Survivor Series Match. Jordynne Grace Will Be The Special Guest Referee.

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Mustafa Ali For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Team NXT (Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Myles Borne) vs. Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, Leon Slater) In A Men’s Survivor Series Match. Joe Hendry Will Be The Special Guest Referee

