Trick Williams, Wes Lee, Jey Uso Segment

Trick Williams: Yo, I appreciate that. Let’s get straight down to business. We’re in St. Louis. We got Sexy Red in the back. Hey, yo, check it. NXT is reaching new heights. We’re in new cities, and we’re even on a new network. But I want to take the time for everybody to learn my new name. Call me, Tricky Two Times, you better say it two times, because Trick Willy is once again your new NXT Champion. And I know what that means. I got this brand new, beautiful baby around my waist. And I know there’s sharks in the locker room with their eyes on Trick Willy. But that won’t change anything.

Wes Lee: Trick, congratulations, dog. But I’m pretty sure that people out here don’t want to hear you celebrate for two hours, especially when you’re not the only one that had a career defining moment last week. You see, I shed some unnecessary weight that’s been dragging me down, but now I can properly focus on what I want, and that’s becoming a triple crown champion, by taking that NXT Championship.

Trick Williams: Woah, woah, woah. Hold on there, light skin. Now, your accolades sure speak for themselves, but I know your type, dog, the type that stabs people in the back, pretend like you got friends. Look, I’ve been down that road before, let me tell you how it is, dog, with Trick Willy’s hand raised in the air.

Wes Lee: Stop, stop, stop right now. Look, right now, you’re the face of NXT, but I’m going to tell you something that it seems like everybody around here doesn’t have the balls to say. Trick, you ain’t it, dog. And I am going to be the one that takes NXT Championship away from you before you get comfortable with it. And then I’m going to leave your ass in the dust just like your partner did.

Jey Uso: Hold on, Wes, put that on pause. It’s two-time champ time. I said, “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city.

Trick Williams: Hey, look, I appreciate you, dog, coming out to NXT after your big victory last night. I know you’re tired, but we look good, we got gold around your waist, I’m the NXT Champion, you’re the Intercontinental Champion, and if another bum tries to try us for these titles, you best believe we’re both going to whoop that trick.

First Match: Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Kelani Jordan vs. The Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley will start things off. Nyx immediately runs a distraction. Henley attacks Jordan from behind. Henley stomps on Jordan’s chest. Henley tags in Jayne. Assisted Hip Attack. Jayne tags in Nyx. Following a snap mare takeover, Henley with a Sliding Forearm. Nyx with The PK for a one count. Nyx whips Jordan across the ring. Jordan with The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan dropkicks Nyx. BelAir dropkicks Jayne. Cargill nails Henley with The Pump Kick. Triple Bodyslam. Fatal Influence regroups on the outside. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan with a Running Crossbody Splash for a one count. Jordan applies a wrist lock. Jordan tags in BelAir. BelAir goes for a Delayed Bodyslam, but Nyx lands back on her feet. Nyx tags in Henley. BelAir drops Henley with a shoulder tackle. Henley reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir taunts Henley. BelAir dives over Henley. BelAir drives Henley back first into the turnbuckles. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. Jayne tugs on BelAir’s ponytail. BelAir clotheslines Jayne. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Henley. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count.

BelAir tags in Cargill. Double Irish Whip. Basket Toss to Henley. Cargill tags in Jordan. Cargill dumps Jordan on top of Henley for a two count. Henley clings onto the middle rope. Henley with a cross chop. Henley slaps Jordan in the chest. Henley applies a side headlock. Nyx tags herself in. Jordan whips Henley across the ring. Assisted Bulldog. Nyx taunts BelAir. Henley dumps Jordan out of the ring. Jayne with The Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Fatal Influence has complete control of this match during the commercial break. Nyx with a diving back elbow smash. Nyx sends Jordan to the corner. Nyx repeatedly stomps on Jordan’s chest. Nyx is choking Jordan with her boot. Nyx tags in Henley. Nyx sweeps out the legs of Jordan. Henley with a Twisting FaceBuster. Jayne with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Jayne slams Jordan’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jayne repeatedly stomps on Jordan’s chest.

Jayne goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Jordan ducks out of the way. Jayne stops Jordan in her tracks. Short-Arm Reversal by Jordan. Jordan with a Leaping Heel Kick. Jayne and Jordan are trading back and forth shots. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Jayne goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan decks Jayne with a JawBreaker. Cargill and Nyx are tagged in. Cargill unloads a series of forearms. Cargill drops Jayne with The SpineBuster. Cargill with a Uranage BackBreaker to Henley. Cargill catches Nyx in mid-air. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam. Cargill with Two Stinger Splashes. Cargill Chokeslams Nyx. Cargill tags in BelAir. Assisted Gourdbuster for a one count. Cargill with The Roundhouse Kick. Jayne responds with a Running NeckBreaker. Jordan with The X-Factor. Jordan lands The Orihara MoonSault. Nyx ducks a clothesline from BelAir. Nyx delivers The Pele Kick for a two count. Nyx sweeps out the legs of BelAir. Nyx goes for The PK, but BelAir counters with The Reverse PowerBomb. BelAir tags in Cargill. CodeBreaker/Wheelbarrow German Suplex Combination. Cargill tags in Jordan. Jordan connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Randy Orton seeks a scouting report on Je’Von Evans from Axiom & Nathan Frazer. Frazer takes issue with Axiom that Je’Von is fastest wrestler on the roster. Frazer apologies for being a hot head. Orton understands where Frazer is coming from. There needs to be a time where you channel your inner dark place.

– Sarah Schrieber was about to conduct an interview with Giulia, then we hear someone knock on the door. We don’t know who was knocking on the door, but Giulia says that it was an old friend, and they will take care of business with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Giulia Segment

Roxanne Perez: I thought last week was going to be the week that it finally happened. Your international sensation, your chose one was going to dethrone me, and become your brand-new NXT Women’s Champion. But, nope, because once again, there you guys are, disappointed, and here I stand with this. Yup. Maybe now all of you guys will finally start to believe everything that I’ve been saying since April. But I’m not going to hold my breath on that, because you all are so predictable. In no time, you will prop someone up, and I’ll still be here drinking all the tears of your new flavors of the month. But thankfully, I don’t have to drink alone anymore. Because an old friendship is starting to reignite.

Cora Jade: For the past nine months, I had to sit at home and listen to everybody talk about how this is the deepest division in the history of NXT, hell, in WWE. Everyone is going on and on listing all of the women here in NXT, but for some reason, my name was left of that list, imagine that. And you know what, that really, really pissed me off. So, when I came back, I wanted to make sure that everybody paid for forgetting about Cora Jade. So, when I cost Giulia the NXT Women’s Championship, nobody saw it coming, not even Roxanne. Listen, the women you used to know, was a young girl trying to make it in NXT, but the woman you’re looking at now, is the woman who is going to make NXT. Roxanne Perez deserves to be NXT Women’s Champion. This is the version of Roxanne I always knew she could be me. That’s why, after so many years, our friendship is finally being mended, and unfortunately, that’s really bad for the deepest division in WWE.

Roxanne Perez: Oh, so bad. And, Cora, I wish I listened to you, years ago, instead of these know it all’s. All you ever wanted was for me to look out for myself. And in the pursuit of chasing this championship, I finally learned. And I know that this NXT Women’s Championship is what shattered our friendship, but I think it’s going to be the one thing that brings us right back together.

Cora Jade: Come on, Giulia, come on, don’t be shy. I know we haven’t formally met yet, but come on, why don’t you get in?

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer get into a massive brawl with Perez and Jade to close this segment.

– Lexis King seeks advice from The No Quarter Catch Crew. Charlie Dempsey suggests that Lexis should have a gentlemen’s battle with Oro Mensah.

Second Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo w/The Family For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Femi pie faces Angelo. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Femi. Angelo is throwing haymakers at Femi. Angelo with rapid fire bodyshots. Angelo sends Femi to the corner. Femi with a running clothesline. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. Femi bodyslams Angelo. Femi with The Elbow Drop for a two count. Femi applies a side headlock. Femi with two side headlock takeovers. Angelo with heavy bodyshots. Angelo whips Femi across the ring. Angelo scores the forearm knockdown. Angelo clotheslines Femi over the top rope. Angelo with a Running Boot. Femi catches Angelo in mid-air. Femi Chokeslams Angelo into the ring apron. Femi has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Femi applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Angelo with two sharp elbow strikes. Femi answers with a knee into the midsection of Angelo. Femi goes for a PowerBomb, but Angelo counters with a Back Body Drop. Stacks gives Angelo a crowbar. Angelo throws the crowbar out of the ring. Angelo with three haymakers. Angelo whips Femi across the ring. Femi blocks The SpineBuster. Femi delivers The Cactus Clothesline. Femi slaps Angelo in the chest. Femi poses for the crowd. Femi shoves Stacks into Rizzo. Angelo is pissed. Angelo with a double leg takedown. Angelo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angelo tosses Femi around the ringside area. Angelo with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex onto the ramp.

Angelo rolls Femi back into the ring. Angelo Spears Femi for a two count. Femi uppercuts Angelo. Femi with a Running Uppercut. Angelo with a running corner clothesline. Femi responds with The Running Boot. Femi Chokeslams Angelo for a two count. Femi applies a wrist lock. Femi with two short-arm clotheslines. Angelo with Two German Suplex’s. Femi hammers down on the back of Angelo’s neck. Femi with a Belly to Back Toss. Femi with another Running Uppercut. Femi puts Angelo on the top turnbuckle. Angelo is throwing haymakers at Femi. Femi uppercuts Angelo out of mid-air. Femi clears the announce table. Femi goes for The Fall From Grace, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Angelo delivers The SpineBuster through the announce table. Angelo rolls Femi back into the ring. Angelo with another SpineBuster for a two count. Femi rises back on his feet. Femi goes for The Fall From Grace, but Angelo counters with The Sunset Flip to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE NXT North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

– Lola Vice tells AVA that she wants a match with Jaida Parker. AVA says that she’ll get that situated. Nikkita Lyons joins the conversation. Nikkita says that Lola needs to calm down and touch some grass. Lola doesn’t want to put Nikkita back on the shelf. AVA makes a hint that Lola will be Nikkita’s first opponent since being cleared from injury.

– Meta Four confronts Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill in the backstage area. Jade is calling Meta Four’s bluff, because they don’t back down from a challenge. Bianca says that if they want a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, show up at SmackDown. Jakara Jackson says that AVA will make a call to Nick Aldis.

Third Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. A-Town Down Under For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Axiom and Austin Theory will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Axiom applies a side headlock. Theory whips Axiom across the ring. Theory drops Axiom with a shoulder tackle. Theory pie faces Axiom. Axiom with a knife edge chop. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Theory. Axiom dropkicks Theory. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom whips Theory across the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Axiom. Octopus Stretch/Running Dropkick Combination. Frazer with a blistering chop. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer crawls under Theory’s legs. Frazer with two arm-drags. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Theory with a cross chop. Theory pulls Frazer off the ropes. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axiom. Running Forearm Party. Axiom clotheslines the back of Theory’s neck. Frazer drops Theory with The DDT. Axiom thrust kicks the midsection of Waller. Frazer kicks Waller in the chest. Axiom with The Spinning DDT. Theory kicks Axiom in the face. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom goes for The Avalanche Spanish Fly, but Waller gets in the way.

Theory with a Flying Inside Out Lariat. A-Town Down Under has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Axiom with a Flying Hurricanrana off the steel ring steps. Theory wisely pulls Frazer off the ring apron. Waller with a Leg Lariat. Waller tags in Theory. Double Rolling Elbow for a two count. Waller argues with the referee. Frazer pulls Waller out of the ring. Frazer rocks Waller with a forearm smash. Theory puts Axiom on the top turnbuckle. Theory with a southpaw haymaker. Axiom blocks The SuperPlex. Axiom with forearm shivers. Axiom with The Frog Splash. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer with a Springboard Shotgun Dropkick. Frazer chops Theory. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Theory. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Theory. Frazer with a flying forearm smash. Frazer goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Theory lands back on his feet. Frazer with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination for a two count.

Frazer with The Slingshot Pescado. Axiom calls for the tag, but Frazer says that he’s got it. Frazer goes for a Running Shooting Star Press, but Theory gets his knees up in the air. Theory with an inside cradle for a two count. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Waller yanks Axiom off the apron. Theory thrust kicks the midsection of Frazer. Theory hits The Ataxia for a two count. Theory tags in Waller. A-Town Down Under goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Axiom tags himself in. Axiom with The Apron Enzuigiri. Frazer drops Theory with The SlingBlade. Missile Dropkick/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Theory rocks Frazer with a forearm smash in mid-air. Axiom blasts Theory off the apron. Waller goes for The Roll Through Stunner, but Axiom counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Frazer gets Theory trapped in The Guillotine Choke. Theory dumps Frazer on top of Axiom. Theory accidentally hits Waller with Frazer’s legs. Axiom rolls Waller over for a two count. Waller nearly clotheslines Theory. Double Haymaker to Frazer. Axiom delivers The Golden Ratio. Axiom drills Waller with The Canadian Destroyer. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Ridge Holland gets into a backstage brawl with Riley Osborne.

– We get a musical performance from Sexxy Red. Ethan Page interrupts the festivities to complain about everything. Ethan believes that he should be the one fighting Randy Orton tonight, not Je’Von Evans. He’s not going to leave this ring until he gets his rematch clause. Je’Von makes quick work of Page and celebrates with Sexxy Red.

– Delta Vignette.

– Next week on NXT, we’ll have the return of the Halloween Havoc Wheel. Tony D’Angelo’s Championship Celebration. Lola Vice will battle Nikkita Lyons. Stephanie Vaquer collides with Wren Sinclair.

Fourth Match: Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Orton applies a side headlock. Evans whips Orton across the ring. Evans drops down on the canvas. Orton side steps a dropkick from Evans. Strong lockup. Orton applies a wrist lock. Orton sends Evans to the corner. Evans showcases his speed and agility. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Orton grabs a side headlock. Evans reverses the hold. Orton whips Evans across the ring. Evans goes for The Springboard Cutter, but Orton ducks out of the way. Orton is playing mind games with Evans. Orton backs Evans into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Orton pats Evans on the forehead. Orton blocks a boot from Evans. Evans SuperKicks Orton. Evans dropkicks Orton to the floor.

Orton regains control of the match during the commercial break. Orton goes for The Belly to Back Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans SuperKicks Orton. Orton blocks The Suicide Dive. Orton with Four Belly to Back Suplex’s onto the announce table. Orton resets the referee’s ten count. Orton rolls Evans back into the ring. Orton punches Evans in the back. Orton whips Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Evans with a Springboard Clothesline. Evans with a chop/forearm combination. Orton reverses out of the irish whip from Evans.

Evans dives over Orton. Evans with a Handspring Kick. Orton blocks The Springboard Cutter. Orton Powerslams Evans for a two count. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Orton plays to the crowd. Orton prepares for The RKO. Evans SuperKicks Orton. Evans connects with The Double Jump Cutter for a two count. Evans goes for Hold It In The Row, but Orton counters with The RKO. Orton plants Evans with another RKO to pickup the victory. After the match, Orton had a very nice embrace with Evans. We go back to AVA’s office. Next week on NXT, Ethan Page will battle Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans, the winner of this match will take on Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Winner: Randy Orton via Pinfall

