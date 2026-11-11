WWE is back tonight, live from “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live at 8/7c on The CW Network and Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on CW show is 2026 Dusty Classic winners Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno challenge The Varsity Project duo of Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes for the NXT World Tag-Team Championships, as well as singles matches pitting Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame, Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe, and EK Prosper vs. Kam Hendrix.

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ flashes across the screen narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. We are then welcomed to the show by the NXT commentary team as the camera shot settles inside the WWE PC.

Grayson Waller, Shiloh Hill & Mason Rook Kick Things Off

The show itself kicks off with NXT Champion Grayson Waller making his entrance to CM Punk’s theme music. Waller is still celebrating his victory over Punk last week, which came courtesy of a schoolboy roll-up following a distraction from Kevin Owens.

Waller mocks Punk’s previous comments about being the landlord of NXT and brags about how quickly he has made the NXT Championship relevant again. He declares himself the new Best In The World after defeating Punk and challenges someone to step up and face him.

Shiloh Hill answers the challenge and confronts Waller over his cheap victory against Punk. Hill recalls Waller previously telling him that his criticisms of the NXT roster didn’t apply to Hill personally. Waller confirms that statement, but Hill makes it clear that he still took offense to the champion’s remarks.

Hill calls himself the hardest worker in NXT and makes his case for a championship opportunity. Waller acknowledges his work ethic but insists that Hill isn’t ready for a title match. The champion turns down the challenge and heads toward the back.

Before Waller can leave, a returning Mason Rook attacks him on the entrance ramp and throws him back into the ring. Rook charges into the corner with a cannonball that crushes Waller as Hill cheers him on. Rook stands tall following his surprise return.

Backstage, footage from earlier in the day shows John Cena meeting with Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno. Cena praises their teamwork and officially invites both men into the upcoming John Cena Classic. He presents them with commemorative coins and briefcases containing additional gifts.

Elsewhere, Vanity Project expresses frustration over being left out of the tournament. Jackson Drake attempts to calm Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes, while Myka Lockwood suggests they take matters into their own hands.

EK Prosper vs. Kam Hendrix

Prosper and Hendrix lock up to begin the opening match, with Hendrix using his strength to force Prosper into the corner. Hendrix applies an arm stretch before connecting with a knee to the midsection. Prosper responds with a hurricanrana and a dropkick that sends Hendrix to the floor.

Prosper follows with a blockbuster for a two-count after Hendrix returns to the ring. Hendrix answers with a clothesline and a suplex, but Prosper pulls down the ropes when Hendrix charges and sends him spilling outside. Prosper follows with a moonsault from the ropes onto Hendrix at ringside.

Following a commercial break, Hendrix controls the action with a headlock and continues wearing Prosper down. Prosper fights free, but Hendrix catches him with a one-handed buckle bomb before dropping him face-first onto the canvas. Prosper counters a backbreaker attempt into a DDT to create some separation.

Prosper builds momentum with a series of punches, a clothesline, a superkick and a springboard moonsault. He follows with a running knee for a near fall. Hendrix catches Prosper coming off the turnbuckles with a Showtime Kick, but Prosper kicks out at two.

The action continues with Prosper connecting on a roundhouse kick before climbing to the top rope. Hendrix knocks him off balance and delivers a driver for another close two-count. Hendrix then misses a charge into the corner and strikes the ring post. Prosper capitalizes with a moonsault from the top rope and scores the pinfall victory.

Winner: EK Prosper

After the match, a furious Hendrix tears apart the ringside area. He removes the top of the announce table and throws chairs around in frustration.

Backstage, Tony D’Angelo is shown standing on a bridge when Myles Borne approaches him. Borne asks whether D’Angelo is still thinking about his next move. D’Angelo responds that he’s finished thinking and is ready to get to work.

Following the break, Vanity Project attacks Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno backstage. The group uses trash cans during the assault and leaves both men laid out.

Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame

Sinclair and Dame begin with a technical exchange, trading holds and counters on the mat. Dame uses her size advantage to knock Sinclair down with a shoulder tackle, but Sinclair responds by targeting Dame’s fingers and applying an octopus stretch.

Sinclair attempts several pinning combinations before connecting with a bulldog for a two-count. Dame tries to regain control, but Sinclair catches her with a dropkick that sends her to the outside. Once the action returns to the ring, Dame slows the pace with a chinlock and follows with a powerslam.

Dame climbs to the second rope, only for Sinclair to intercept her with a dropkick. The two exchange strikes in the center of the ring before Sinclair connects with a clothesline and a charging attack in the corner. She follows with a butterfly suplex, but Dame kicks out at two.

Dame responds with a backbreaker and a chokeslam for a near fall. She attempts a powerbomb, but Sinclair counters into an Angel’s Wings submission. Dame manages to escape, and Sinclair follows with another pinning combination for two.

Dame suddenly catches Sinclair with a running knee to the face and covers her for the three-count.

Winner: Izzi Dame

After the match, Zaria storms into the ring and attacks Dame, taking her down with a spear.

Earlier footage shows John Cena inviting NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan into the John Cena Classic. Cena presents Jordan with a coin and briefcase, while Myka Lockwood is seen getting her hair done in the background.

Backstage, Zilla Fatu discusses his recent issues with Birthright and his invitation to the John Cena Classic. Fatu says his immediate focus is the NXT Championship and promises to confront Grayson Waller before the night is over.

Kelani Jordan & Kendal Grey Segment

NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan makes her way to the ring and reflects on her recent championship defense against Paige. Jordan talks about the pressure of being champion and how she continues proving herself against challengers. She announces that she intends to take some time to relax ahead of the John Cena Classic.

Kendal Grey interrupts and reminds Jordan that she hasn’t forgotten about being attacked several weeks ago. Grey says she deserves another opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship and insists that Jordan is only still champion because she hasn’t received her rematch.

Jordan dismisses Grey as someone she has already moved past, but NXT General Manager Robert Stone arrives to settle the disagreement. Stone agrees that Grey deserves another opportunity and officially announces Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey for the NXT Women’s Championship next week.

Backstage, Tony D’Angelo arrives at the Performance Center in his truck. Myles Borne pulls up shortly afterward and approaches D’Angelo before he enters the building.

Following the break, medical personnel inform Robert Stone that Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno have not been medically cleared to compete following Vanity Project’s backstage attack. Vanity Project approaches and mocks the situation, but Stone informs the champions that they will still be defending their titles later tonight against replacement opponents.

Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe

Rain and Monroe begin with a lockup before Monroe attempts an early pinning combination. Rain escapes, and the two exchange words before Monroe retreats to ringside. Rain follows her outside and drives her head into the apron before bringing the action back into the ring.

Rain connects with chops and elbows, but Monroe catches her on the top rope and pulls her down. Monroe follows with knees to the face in the corner and begins targeting Rain’s neck. Rain fights back with a fisherman’s suplex and attempts to apply a Boston Crab, but Monroe escapes.

The action moves to the turnbuckles, where Rain connects with a headbutt and a missile dropkick. Both competitors return to their feet and trade forearms before Monroe lands a kick. Rain responds with another suplex and continues working over Monroe in the corner.

Rain makes several attempts to lock in a Boston Crab before connecting with a spinebuster. She transitions into a Liontamer, but Monroe reaches the ropes to force the break. Monroe answers with a stiff knee to the head for a two-count before applying a crossface.

Rain rolls Monroe into a pinning combination for two. Monroe then avoids a charging Rain and attempts a roll-up while using the ropes for leverage. The referee catches her cheating and stops the count. Rain takes advantage with a shoulder attack and follows with Thunderstruck to secure the victory.

Winner: Lizzy Rain

Backstage, Mason Rook addresses his return to NXT and makes it clear that he intends to challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship. Rook says he never received his rightful championship opportunity and refuses to let Waller escape him. He also warns that neither Shiloh Hill nor Zilla Fatu will prevent him from getting his shot.

Following the break, Kam Hendrix discusses Tony D’Angelo backstage and claims that D’Angelo has already had his opportunity. D’Angelo, who is standing nearby at his locker, tells Hendrix to shut up. Hendrix responds by sucker-punching D’Angelo.

NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (c) vs. Hank & Tank

With Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno unable to compete following the earlier backstage assault, Robert Stone announces Hank & Tank as the replacement challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Hank & Tank immediately attack Vanity Project before the opening bell, overwhelming the champions with a series of strikes. Once the match officially begins, the challengers continue their aggressive approach and maintain control with frequent double-team offense.

Hank battles Baylor before Smokes enters the match. Hank knocks Smokes off the apron and catches Baylor with a powerslam. The action spills outside, where Hank & Tank continue attacking the champions and deliver chops against the barricade. Hank brings Smokes back inside and attempts a cover, but Smokes kicks out.

Tank tags in and continues the offensive pressure. Baylor eventually avoids a charge into the corner, causing Tank to crash face-first into the ropes. Vanity Project takes advantage with a series of double-team maneuvers, including an assisted dropkick.

Tank manages to escape and makes the hot tag to Hank, who enters and clears the ring. Hank connects with a hip attack and a spinning side slam on Baylor for a near fall. Hank & Tank continue working together, sending Smokes crashing into his own partner.

Vanity Project attempts simultaneous sleeper holds, but the challengers back into each other to break free. Tank takes out Baylor and connects with a swanton from the top rope, but Baylor survives the pinfall attempt.

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno suddenly make their way to ringside despite not being medically cleared. During the confusion, Myka Lockwood interferes and knocks Hank off the turnbuckles. Baylor capitalizes on the opening and makes the cover to retain the championships.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Footage from last week shows Saqon Shugars and Sean Legacy exchanging words backstage. Tristan Angels enters the conversation, leading Legacy to mock him over his recent struggles.

Elsewhere, Thea Hail and Layla Diggs are talking backstage when Chantel Monroe interrupts. Monroe makes insulting remarks about Hail’s hair, leading to another tense exchange.

Zilla Fatu, DarkState, Birthright & Perros Del Mal Closing Segment

It’s main event time!

Zilla Fatu makes his way to the ring wearing John Cena Classic merchandise and addresses his upcoming participation in the tournament. Fatu says he wants to enter the John Cena Classic as NXT Champion and officially calls out Grayson Waller for a championship opportunity.

Instead of Waller, DarkState arrives to confront Fatu. Dion Lennox addresses the group’s confrontation with The 946 last week, blaming their setback on being outnumbered. Lennox compares Fatu to Cruz Montana and warns that Fatu isn’t ready to challenge for the NXT Championship.

DarkState threatens to put Fatu on the shelf and begins approaching the ring. Before the group can attack, Birthright makes its entrance. Lexis King declares that Birthright, not DarkState, is the dominant faction in NXT.

With DarkState and Birthright surrounding the ring, Fatu finds himself standing alone between the two factions. He then directs everyone’s attention toward the crowd, where Karmen Petrovic is standing in a Perros Del Mal shirt.

Berto, Angel and Daga emerge from the entrance area and make their way to the ring, joining Fatu as the confrontation intensifies. Fatu eventually exits the ring, leaving DarkState, Birthright and Perros Del Mal to erupt into a massive three-way brawl.

The chaotic fight between the factions continues as NXT goes off the air.

That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!