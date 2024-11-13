WWE NXT Results 11/12/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia vs. Meta Four

Giulia and Lash Legend will start things off. Giulia signals for the test of strength. Giulia with a gut punch. Giulia applies a side headlock. Legend blocks the side headlock takeover. Pump Kick Exchange. Legend tags in Jackson. Double Irish Whip. Drop Toe Hold/Leaping Elbow Drop Combination. Jackson with a basement dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Jackson rolls Giulia over for a two count. Jackson ducks a clothesline from Giulia. Rollup Exchange. Giulia kicks Jackson in the gut. Giulia sends Jackson to the corner. Jackson kicks Giulia in the face. Jackson with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Jackson puts Giulia on her shoulders. Giulia applies The Octopus Stretch. Giulia tags in Vaquer. Double Irish Whip. Giulia drops down on the canvas. Vaquer leapfrogs over Jackson. Giulia with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Vaquer with The 619. Giulia follows that with a basement dropkick. Double Elbow Drop for a two count.

Vaquer whips Jackson across the ring. Vaquer blocks The Sunset Flip. Vaquer with a Running Leg Drop. Vaquer repeatedly drives Jackson face first into the canvas. Jackson decks Vaquer with a JawBreaker. Jackson tags in Legend. Legend with forearm shivers. Legend blocks The Crucifix Driver. Vaquer SuperKicks Legend. Legend catches Vaquer in mid-air. Legend dribbles Vaquer and Giulia’s head in the ropes. Legend tags in Jackson. Assisted Crossbody Block to the outside. Meta Four has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Legend with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Legend pops back on her feet. Legend tags in Jackson. Jackson applies a straight jacket hold. Jackson with the irish whip. Vaquer kicks Jackson in the face.

Vaquer decks Legend with a back elbow smash. Vaquer dives over Jackson. Vaquer tags in Giulia. Giulia dropkicks Jackson. Giulia with forearm shivers. Giulia HeadButts Jackson. Giulia ducks a clothesline from Legend. Giulia with a Modified Canadian Destroyer. Giulia with a Counter Vertical Suplex to Jackson for a two count. Giulia slams Jackson’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Giulia tags in Vaquer. Giulia with The Helluva Kick. Vaquer with a Spinning Back Kick. Giulia follows that with The Big Boot. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Giulia jumps on Legend’s back. Vaquer SuperKicks Legend. Vaquer drops Legend with The CodeBreaker. Giulia with a Shotgun Dropkick off the apron. Jackson with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Vaquer drives Jackson face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Vaquer tags in Giulia. Giulia with The Missile Dropkick. Vaquer hits The Package BackBreaker. Giulia and Vaquer connects with The Double Kamigoye to pickup the victory. After the match, Blake Howard had a post-match interview with Vaquer and Giulia. They will both be competing in Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches in the coming weeks. Vaquer tells Giulia that she’ll see her at NXT Deadline.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia via Pinfall

– We got a video package highlighting the concept of The Iron Survivor Challenge Match.

Second Match: Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Jade is playing mind games with Ruca. Ruca sweeps out the legs of Jade. Jade avoids The SuperKick. Jade is starting to get flustered. Jade tells Ruca to get down from the top turnbuckle. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Jade. Ruca dumps Jade face first on the canvas. Ruca stands on Jade’s back. Ruca SuperKicks Jade. Jade reverses out of the irish whip from Ruca. Jade with a Rising Knee Strike. Jade with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Jade talks smack to Ruca. Jade repeatedly slams Ruca’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Jade repeatedly stomps on Ruca’s chest. Jade is choking Ruca with her boot. Jade puts her knee on the back of Ruca’s neck. Jade with a Sliding Back Elbow Smash for a two count. Jade tugs on Ruca’s hair. Ruca decks Jade with a JawBreaker. Jade blocks The O’Connor Roll. Ruca with a straight right hand. Forearm Exchange. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Jade. Ruca clotheslines Jade. Ruca with Two Springboard Shoulder Tackles. Ruca with a Springboard Crossbody Block. Jade launches Ruca over the top rope. Ruca with The Roundhouse Kick. Jade knocks Ruca off the top rope. Ruca blocks The Double Underhook DDT. Ruca avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Ruca connects with The Sol Snatcher to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall

– Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander are locked in ahead of their Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches.

– Ashante THEE Adonis takes issue with Karmen Petrovic having a conversation with Dion Lennox. Dion says that he and Ashante are not best friends. He suggests that Ashante and Karmen should team up in a Mixed Tag Team Match against him and Brinley Reece next week.

– We see AVA holding court with the NXT Tag Team Division: Gallus, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, No Quarter Catch Crew, OTM, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe, and Stacks & Luca Crusifino from The Family. A lot of bickering starts taking place with all of the teams as to why they should be the next number one contenders. AVA is loving the energy, and wants the tag team division to step up, show out, and make her decision difficult.

Third Match: Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander In A 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander flings Lee across the ring. Strong lockup. Alexander continues to outpower Lee. Alexander backs Lee into the turnbuckles. Alexander tells Lee to bring it. Lee drop steps into a side headlock. Alexander reverses the hold. Lee backs Alexander into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Alexander ducks under a chop from Lee. Alexander with a side headlock takeover. Lee floats over into a wrist lock. Alexander with a double leg takedown. Lee drops down on the canvas. Lee slides under Alexander’s legs. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Lee with a Rolling Senton Splash. Alexander launches Lee over the top rope. Alexander with two haymakers. Alexander repeatedly kicks Lee in the chest. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Lee regains control of the match during the commercial break. Lee applies an arm-bar. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander with forearm shivers. Lee responds with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Lee goes for The Kardiak Kick, but Alexander counters with a Basement Dropkick. Alexander is lighting up Lee’s chest. Alexander whips Lee across the ring. Alexander with The Kitchen Sink. Alexander with another basement dropkick. Alexander follows that with a Running Lariat on the ring apron. Alexander drops Lee with The Slingshot Flatliner for a two count. Lee blocks The BrainBuster. Lee ducks a clothesline from Alexander. Lee with The Ripcord SuperKick. Lee thrust kicks the left knee of Alexander. Lee delivers The Kardiak Kick for a two count. Alexander avoids The 450 Splash. Alexander with an Inside Out Lariat. Alexander plays to the crowd. Lee denies The Lumbar Check. Lee removes the middle turnbuckle pad. Alexander hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Lee dropkicks Alexander into the exposed steel. Lee connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wes Lee via Pinfall

– Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen interrupts Tony D’Angelo’s Dinner at his restaurant. The DON doesn’t like being followed by Spears and Jensen all the time. Spears says that he’s persistent. The Don calls Spears annoying. Spears says that he let Tony slide two times. He knows that The Don made a huge family. He feels like he can a similar impact if he was the NXT North American Champion. The Don reminds Spears that it took almost three years and dethroning a monster to capture this title. Spears wants Jensen to challenge. The Don tells Jensen to think for himself. Spears says that the difference between him, and everybody on this roster, is that he’s starving. The only thing that will satisfy his appetite is that NXT North American Championship. Spears appreciates The Don giving him some time. Spears drives away from the restaurant with a mysterious man and Jensen in his truck.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Kelani Jordan. This is the moment she’s been waiting for since Halloween Havoc. As soon as the bell rings she’s coming straight for Fallon Henley. And she doesn’t care if she has to deal with Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx, they can suffer the same fate. Kelani says that she’s getting her title back tonight. Fatal Influence takes issue with Kelani’s sentiments. Jacy says that one way or another, Fatal Influence will get the best of her. Kelani says that it’s on sight as they decide to walk away.

Trick Williams, Andre Chase, Ridge Holland Segment

Trick Williams: What? I like it. Look, man, you already know, Philly went crazy last week. But with Deadline around the corner, just to remind them, last year at Deadline was when I won the Iron Survivor Challenge, and things started to look good for Trick Willy. But that’s not what I’m out here to talk about. Last week, me and Bubba Ray put Ethan Page through a table, but no, that’s not what I’m out here to talk about, either. I’m here to talk about Ridge Holland, who pinned me, and think he got one on Trick Williams. News flash, Ridge, Trick Williams ain’t going out like that. What I’m trying to say is, Ridge, get your punk ass out here.

Andre Chase: Trick, Trick, Trick. I apologize for the interruption. You know I’ve got no beef with you, but I still have beef with Ridge Holland. I’m not done with him, not yet by a long shot.

Trick Williams: Look, look, I can see that Mr. Chase. After everything Ridge has done to you, after everything Ridge did to destroy Chase U, but as I’m thinking about it, after everything that he’s done, you still found out how to get back on your feet, right. Mr. Chase, I haven’t seen you face-to-face, but I think we all need to take a moment and recognize Mr. Chase for everything he’s done here in NXT, and all of the hard work he’s done. Yeah. Look, Mr. Chase, you’re a staple here in NXT, you’ve done everything here in NXT. Well, not everything when I think about it. You ain’t got a chance at this NXT Championship. So, how about for one day, one moment only, forget everything Ridge Holland has done to you.

Ridge Holland: Woah, woah, woah, this needs to stop, right now. Andre Chase getting an NXT Title shot? And you call yourself a champion, Trick? Ducking me for a man that I put in the ambulance two weeks ago. Professor, you need to learn that I moved on. And Trick, I made the famous ECW Arena fall deadly silent when I pinned your ass. And you know that I’m the biggest threat to your NXT Title.

Andre Chase: Woah, woah, Ridge, one second. After everything you put me through, everything you put the University through, I want one more match.

Ridge Holland: No.

Andre Chase: I’ll put the university on the line. If you win, Chase U is yours.

Ridge Holland: I don’t care about your precious little university. You’ve already gambled it away, and got it back. The only thing that I care about is the NXT Title.

Trick Williams: Woah, woah, woah, I think I got it. Ridge, you want a chance at the NXT Championship. Mr. Chase, you want a chance to whoop his ass. Okay, I got an idea. I think we go see AVA, we set it up next week. Ridge Holland versus Andre Chase, and the winner gets a match with me at NXT Deadline. But I ain’t gonna lie, I’m pulling for you, Mr. Chase. After everything you’ve been through, after all the hard work you put in over the past few years, after everything you’ve overcome, look, Chase U is out here for you. NXT loves Chase U. And Chase U loves NXT. You hear that, Ridge, that’s a connection, that’s a relationship that he has with the people. A relationship that he has with Duke, a relationship he has with Riley, and a relationship that he has with Thea.

Ridge Holland: I’ll take that.

Andre Chase: You’ll take what?

Ridge Holland: I want that. What he just said. I beat you, your relationship with Riley Osborne is done, you and the MVP Duke Hudson, I done. I beat you, and your relationship with Thea Hail is done. Look, Chase U, it’ll be done, and I’ll walk straight into Deadline, and challenge for the NXT Championship, while you have nothing. For man that can never win the big one, it’s quite a gamble, Mr. Chase. What are you going to do?

Andre Chase: You’re on. Ridge Holland, next week, I’m going to give you an Andre Chase University sized ass whipping.

Holland rocks Chase with a forearm smash. Trick drops Holland with The Book End. Chase and Trick delivers The Chase U Stomp to close this segment.

– Josh Briggs introduces Yoshiki Inamura to AVA. Inamura is the latest signing from Pro Wrestling NOAH. Inamura says that he’s honored to be in NXT. Eddy Thorpe is tired of getting blown off by AVA. Thorpe will now have an opportunity to qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

Fourth Match: Nikkita Lyons vs. Adriana Rizzo w/The Family

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rizzo side steps Lyons into the ropes. Rizzo slaps Lyons in the face. Lyons kicks Rizzo in the ribs. Rizzo with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Lyons blocks The Sunset Flip. Forearm Exchange. Rizzo punches Lyons in the back. Rizzo drives Lyons shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rizzo with a Corner Dropkick. Lyons launches Rizzo over the top rope. Lyons buries her shoulder into the midsection of Rizzo. Rizzo answers with a southpaw haymaker. Lyons avoids The Flying Axe Handle Strike. Lyons applies The Full Nelson Lock. Lyons repeatedly slams Rizzo’s head against the top rope. Lyons with The Full Nelson Slam.

Lyons with a Cobra Clutch Toss for a two count. Rizzo reverses out of the irish whip from Lyons. Lyons with clubbing hip checks for a two count. Lyons reapplies The Full Nelson Lock. Rizzo escapes with a deep arm-drag. Rizzo kicks the left shoulder of Lyons. Rizzo decks Lyons with a back elbow smash. Rizzo with a flurry of flying forearm smashes. Rizzo ducks a clothesline from Lyons. Rizzo with The Springboard Crossbody Block. Rizzo pops back on her feet. Rizzo is fired up. Rizzo with The Lou Thez Press. Rizzo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rizzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lyons sends Rizzo to the corner. Rizzo kicks Lyons in the face. Rizzo goes for The Flying Lou Thez Press, but Lyons blocks it. Lyons SuperKicks Rizzo. Lyons connects with The Vader Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Rizzo attacks Lyons with a crowbar.

Winner: Nikkita Lyons via Pinfall

– Andre Chase tells Chase University that the university was built on taking risks, next week will be no different. They will be riding the highest of highs as Mr. Chase finally gets his first shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Deadline.

– Zaria Vignette.

Fifth Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Lexis King In A 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rollup Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. King kicks Evans in the face. King drops down on the canvas. King leapfrogs over Evans. Evans lunges over King. Evans with a Springboard Rollup for a two count. King ducks a clothesline from Evans. Second Rollup Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Evans applies a side headlock. King whips Evans across the ring. Evans drops King with a shoulder tackle. King drops down on the canvas. Dosey Do Routine. Evans with The Slingshot Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks King to the floor. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Evans rolls King back into the ring. Evans dives over King. Evans reverses out of the irish whip from King. King dives over Evans. King HeadButts Evans in mid-air. Evans starts favoring his nether regions.

The fans are chanting, that’s not legal. King has complete control of the match during the commercial break. King applies the single leg crab. Evans repeatedly kicks King in the face. King goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans unloads three knife edge chops. King reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans clotheslines King. Evans scores the elbow knockdown. Evans ducks a clothesline from King. Evans nails King with The Cutter. Evans with a Vertical Suplex. Evans with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. King avoids The MoonSault. King SuperKicks Evans for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. King slaps Evans in the face. Evans with a flying forearm smash. King with The Big Boot. Evans answers with a Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Evans delivers The Five Star Frog Splash for a two count. King hits The BackStabber for a two count. King with The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Evans SuperKicks King. Evans connects with Hold It In The Row to pickup the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

– Axiom is pissed that Nathan Frazer got an Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier Match behind his back.

– The Family got into a mini backstage confrontation with OTM.

– Next week on NXT, The Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Matches continue.

Sixth Match: Fallon Henley (c) w/The Fatal Influence vs. Kelani Jordan For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

