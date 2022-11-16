– Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We immediately see NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his way through the back. We also see Von Wagner and Mr. Stone walking backstage.

NXT Title Match: Von Wagner vs. Bron Breakker

We go right to the ring for the opener as Von Wagner makes his way out with Mr. Stone. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next to a pop. Breakker yells out and heads to the ring as fans bark. Breakker hits the ring and raises the title to a pop. Breakker and Wagner now face off while Alicia Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and they face off. Von grabs Stone and tries to send him into Bron, but Bron catches him and tosses him through the ropes, to the floor. Von takes advantage and attacks Bron from the side. Von unloads and works Breakker in the corner as the referee warns him.

Von with a big shoulder to drop Bron again. The referee checks on Bron but Von continues to dominate. Bron ducks under Von, then nails a clothesline, then a big overhead throw. Bron with a big standing Frankensteiner as fans bark. Bron grounds Von with a headlock now. Von fights back, drops Bron on his head and goes to work. Von controls Bron by his arm and works him over.

Von with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Von keeps control for another 2 count as Stone shouts from ringside. Bron counters with a long vertical suplex, then a kip-up for another pop. They run the ropes and Bron nails a clothesline. Bron drops to his knees and barks at Von as fans chant “Breakker!” now. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bron has Von grounded in a headlock. Von fights up and out. They tangle and Von nails a big back slam. Bron rolls to the floor for a breather but Von follows. Von launches Bron shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Von takes apart the steps now as Stone warns him about getting disqualified.

The referee looks on as Von chokeslams Bron on top of the steel steps, and Vic points to how the referee showed discretion. Von brings it back in for a 2 count. Von with a double underhook suplex for a 2 count. Von slams Bron again, then launches him into the turnbuckles shoulder-first. Von with another big back slam for 2. Fans do dueling chants as Von applies a bear-hug in the middle of the ring. Von sends Bron to the mat, then rag-dolls him with a Cobra Clutch. The referee checks on Bron as Stone yells at ringside. Von takes Bron to the top for a superplex but Bron fights back, sends Von to the mat and then nails a flying clothesline. Bron gets up first and mounts some offense now. Bron with two running shoulders. Bron catches Von in mid-air, then spikes him right into the mat.

Fans bark again. Bron with the top rope Bulldog. Bron yells out as he waits for Von to get up. Bron charges but Von catches him and nails the big TKO neckbreaker. Bron kicks out at 2 and Stone can’t believe it. Von corners the referee and yells in his face as fans chant for Breakker. Stone gets involved but Bron sends him to the floor.

Bron drops the straps now for a pop. He presses Von but his lower back gives out and he drops him. Von presses Bron for the TKO neckbreaker off his shoulders again but has no luck. Bron comes right back with the Spear in the middle of the ring to get the pin and retain.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Bron stands tall as the music hits. Bron is given the NXT Title belt, and he raises it in the air. We go to replays. Von recovers as Bron raises the title and celebrates from the entrance-way.

– We get a promo with Alba Fyre sending a message to Many Rose ahead of tonight’s main event. She says everything close to Rose will burn down and tonight the toxic empire will come to an end. Fyre declares she will be the last woman standing and the new NXT Women’s Champion.

– Zoey Stark is walking backstage, and she is all smiles. She will explain her actions tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and NXT Champion Bron Breakker is walking backstage. He kneels down and looks at the title belt. JD McDonagh appears, staring down at Bron. Bon stands up. JD congratulates him and says you know you’ll never beat me, right? JD walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Zoey Stark as the announcers discus show she turned on Nikkita Lyons last week.

Stark says her back feels much lighter because she didn’t have to carry Lyons for another week. She recalls being on the shelf for 9 months, and when she came back, she was like a bat out of hell, she earned a title shot and she was ready, but then she got called into a meeting, where everything changed. She was told at the meeting that a tournament would be held for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and that’s where she was put with Lyons. She knew she’d have to do a lot of the heavy lifting, but officials picked them over other top NXT women’s tag teams, and she took pride in representing NXT but as all know they didn’t make it that far because Stark wasn’t medically cleared following Heatwave. She recalls Lyons coming to the trainer’s room, looking her in her eyes and saying it’s OK, accidents happen, I’m not mad at you. Stark laughs at this as she doesn’t think she wasn’t the weakest link. She implies Lyons was injured while doing stupid videos for social media, while she was injured wrestling a top talent like Mandy Rose. She goes on about putting Lyons on her back and carrying her when she returned to action. All she asked was for Lyons to take a fraction of the work, lighten the load just a bit, but no all she got was endless apologies instead of endless results. She was angry but not anymore because when she had those NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in her hands last week, which should be hers, she knew exactly what she needed to do. She shows us footage of the attack on Lyons. Fans boo. Stark says she tried her hardest to help Lyons and the other recruits but the more she tried, they just clunked and leached off her… she’s tired of it and done, she tried to be a part of the solution but now she’s a huge part of the problem. She says she didn’t get famous posing on a beach or doing ridiculous social media dances, she did it all in the ring, busting her ass, and for all those clapping for me – screw you! She says you are the same ones to give those likes and things on social media, the same ones who then go look at Lyons and her assets, then dream about Lyons at night. Lyons says screw you all. The way she sees it, NXT is no longer about the future, it’s about Zoey Stark. Stark screams about being undeniable. Stark says she is the hunter while the rest of the women in the locker room are the prey. Stark looks at the camera and smiles as the music hits.

– Andre Chase is backstage when Duke Hudson walks in. Chase asks why he threw in the towel last week, and if he wanted to see him lose. Duke asks if he wants the truth, and he does. He says Chase was in so much pain and he couldn’t stand to watch as Chase means more to him than a wrestling match. He threw in the towel so Chase could live to fight another day, because if you go down, Chase U goes down. Hudson says yes he bleeds black and red, guilty as charged. He’s passionate about Chase University. Chase accepts the speech and says OK. Thea Hail shows up to meet with Chase, and Duke exits, not wanting to take up their time. He walks off. Hail says Duke is kind of growing on her. Chase ponders what just happened to end the segment.

– We see Indus Sher backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bron Breakker is recovering in the locker room. Apollo Crews takes a seat and says he came back to NXT for one reason – the NXT Title. Crews says he gets it – he knows Bron is sore and tired, but just watch what I do out there tonight because where one challenge ends, the next ends. Crews walks and tells Bron he will see him later, champ.

Indus Sher vs. Ariel Dominguez and George Cannon

We go back to the ring and out comes Indus Sher – Veer Mahaan and Sanga. Two enhancement talents look on – George Cannon and Ariel Dominguez.

The bell rings and Cannon starts with Sanga. Sanga locks up with Cannon, but slams him right down. Sanga works Cannon over, then scoops him and launches him neck-first over the top rope.

Sanga with a big chokeslam in the middle of the ring now. Veer tags in and they double team George, sandwiching him in between each other in the middle of the ring for a big power move. Sanga stands on George’s leg, then tosses him into the turnbuckles. Sang taunts Ariel on the apron. Sanga forces them to tag by running them into each other. Sanga then tosses Ariel over the top rope to the mat.

Ariel fights back but this just upsets Sanga. Sanga drops him and in comes Veer. They hit the big running sandwich collision in the middle of the ring again. Sanga scoops Gary for a big powerslam in the middle of the ring. Sanga scoops Ariel for another slam. Veer tags in and drops a big jumping elbow drop on Ariel. Sanga tags back in as Veer drapes George over the top rope. Veer charges and nails George with a big boot.

Sanga splashes Gary in the corner. Veer tags back in and goes to the middle rope. Veer leaps with an elbow drop into Sanga’s side-walk slam for the combo finisher. Veer covers for the pin to win while Sanga stands by.

Winners: Indus Sher

– After the match, Indus Sher stands tall. They take the mic and Veer says they have great respect for The Creed Brothers, and the NXT Universe also does, but the fans don’t have the same respect for Indus Sher, says Sanga. Veer says in India they are treated like celebrities but they are not appreciated in America, and Sanga and I will no longer stand for it. Sanga says the only way to get respect is by destroying you, and unfortunately for you brothers, that’s what we are going to do.

– We go backstage to The Creed Brothers. They are determined to maul Indus Sher after they were jumped last week, calling them delusional to talk about respect. They say Indus Sher will not make a name off them. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley walk up. Ivy says they are finally over the Damon Kemp hump, so don’t worry. She says Kemp is the reason they aren’t NXT Tag Team Champions, and they need to circle back to the titles. She tells them don’t worry about Indus Sher. They hear her but they can’t just let Indus Sher’s attack go unanswered. Nile gets it, and she has a match to go get ready for but she thinks they’re focused on going after the wrong people. They wish her good luck and she walks off with everything still good in The Diamond Mine.

JD McDonagh vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes JD McDonagh. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Wendy Choo. She asks about Cora Jade’s harsh comments from last week. Choo says Jade will always be a salty, petulant child, she will never change. Woo says Jade’s words just aren’t true but she did say some things that she hasn’t heard since high school… she says Jade is trying to open old wounds. She says yes she is a little wacky, she likes to be fun and not so serious. She says Jade and people like her need to take a look in the mirror, but she wants Jade to wait a week so she will have two black eyes when she looks in that mirror. Choo walks off. We go back to the ring and JD paces around as we see how he hurt Axiom last week. The music hits and out comes Apollo Crews. Vic says Axiom suffered a severe knee sprain.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then go at it. Crews slams JD from behind. They get back up and trade holds, on their feet and to the mat. Crews kicks out at 2. JD calls for a test of strength but he kicks Crews and knocks him into the corner. Crews dodges JD and takes him down with an arm drag. They go at it again and Crews nails a shoulder.

Crews charges but JD takes him down with an arm drag. Crews fights back but JD counters and drops an elbow to the back. JD with chops in the corner. JD stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns him. JD stands tall to boos. Crews with chops out of the corner. Crews drops JD. Crews with a big back-drop. JD pleads from his knees now. They run the ropes and Crews rocks JD, knocking him out of the ring.

Crews chases JD around the ring and back in. JD goes right back out and Crews misses a moonsault from the apron to the floor. JD jumps out but Crews catches him in mid-air, then slams him on top of the announce table. JD hits the floor and Crews stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews brings JD down from up top, but JD immediately goes into a body-scissors. Crews powers up but JD nails a back slam, and they are both down now as fans rally. Crews ends up sending JD to the floor, then hitting the moonsault to a pop. Crews brings it back in and superkicks JD, then levels him with a right hand for a big pop. Crews waits in the corner now as JD crawls around. Crews with a big flying corner splash.

Crews leaps off the top but misses, then kicks JD and hits the double underhook powerbomb. Crews holds it and turns it into a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Crews takes JD to the top now. Crews works JD over and stops a comeback, then climbs up. JD crotches Crews and slams him to the mat, hitting on the back of his head.

JD with corner chops. JD ends up taking a bad landing to the back of his head in the corner. Crews charges but he gets sent to the floor and lands hard. JD goes on and hits a big Asahi moonsault to the floor, not connecting all the way. JD brings it back in the ring as the referee counts.

JD goes to the top but Crews climbs up and nails a super fall-away slam of sorts. Fans chant “NXT!” while both competitors are down. They both get up and trade stiff strikes. Crews goes for a suplex but JD knees him and rolls him for a 2 count. They tangle on the mat with pin attempts. They run and JD nails a Spanish Fly in the middle of the ring for a big pop. JD keeps control but can’t hit the Devil Inside. Crews rolls him, then goes for a powerbomb but JD nails one of his own and Crews still kicks out at 2.

JD is frustrated now. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as JD crawls to the corner. JD is up first but Crews charges and misses. JD drops Crews and goes back to the top for the moonsault but he has to roll through as Crews moves. Crews spikes JD into the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall as the music hits. The referee raises Crews’ arm in victory as we go to replays. NXT Champion Bron Breakker comes out to the entrance-way and barks out as Crews stares him down from the ring.

– McKenzie Mitchell is in the Toxic Lounge with Mandy Rose. She asks about what Alba Fyre had to say earlier. Rose sarcastically thanks McKenzie and says she heard what Fyre said because she does have ears. Rose takes the mic and says she needs the entire world to open their ears and listen. She’s heard all the criticism over the years, from she can’t wrestle to she can’t hold the title, she’s a one-hit wonder, and every cliche you can think of. Here she stands, still champion, and not because we’re looking at a cliche, because we’re looking at a 1 in a billion Superstar. She knows Fyre will bring it but with or without her girls, the title is staying with her because after tonight she will be the last woman standing. Rose dismisses Mitchell.

– Still to come, the contract signing for Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is with Javier Bernal backstage. She says he requested this time. Bernal says he has a lot on his mind, he’s the new kid on the block but he’s learned he can’t just let opportunities come to him, he has to seek them out. Bernal says instead of people telling him who he will be facing, he’ll be issuing challenges now. Bernal says he will challenge someone who will bring the best out of him, push him to be the best. He calls out Axiom, saying he’s a hell of a competitor. McKenzie reminds Bernal how Axiom is not medically cleared. Bernal goes on ranting but finally accepts Axiom is on the shelf. Bernal then calls out Ilja Dragunov but McKenzie says he is also injured and rehabbing in Germany. Bernal says he’d also run to Germany if Big Body Javi challenged him. Bernal then calls out Gallus but McKenzie reminds him they are not available. Bernal says McKenzie is part of the problem. He rips her and accuses her of stopping him from unlocking his full potential. Bernal walks off.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is in the ring for a contract signing. He hypes Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee for next week. Booker then introduces Hayes and out he comes with Trick Williams. Out next comes champion Wes Lee. Booker says he’s a fan of both champion and challenger.

Hayes says it’s an honor to be a part of Booker’s Fave Five because real recognize real. Booker thanks him. Lee says Booker and Hayes need to realize Hayes is no longer the A Champion, he’s the former champion, but Hayes can hold on to that all he wants, it’s all good. Booker mentions Hayes possibly becoming a three-time champion next week, and asks him his thoughts. Hayes knows Lee will go to his absolute limit to keep the title next week, but his absolute limit is where Hayes pulls up and starts from. Hayes is relentless in becoming champion again, but Lee just got the title and wouldn’t understand that. Hayes says Lee’s time is over, and Trick agrees. Trick says Lee is good and athletic but he has nothing on Hayes. Trick says this will be Lee’s first and last title defense.

Booker brings up how this is Lee’s first reign and title defense, so what is he willing to do to make sure he’s still champion? Lee says everyone knows how hard he worked to earn this. He would never have believed a year ago he’d be sitting here, but he played the hand he was dealt, really well, and from the ashes he climbed the ladder to become champion, and next week he will solidify the man he’s become, showing the world he’s the new standard, and he will risk everything. Booker says “shucky ducky, quack quack” and let’s get the title signed right now. Hayes signs first. Lee says Hayes’ attitude and arrogance will be his downfall. Lee signs now and Booker raises the contract, hyping next Tuesday’s title match.

Trick taunts Lee and Lee tells him to shut up, saying this is between me and your meal ticket now. They’re all standing and talking trash. Lee and Hayes meet in the middle of the ring but Booker says it’s not going down like this, no one is going through a table tonight. Booker tells them to save the drama for their mamas. Booker hypes next week’s title match some more as Lee argues with Hayes and Trick. The music hits as Lee raises the title belt in the air.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from the former T-BAR, Donovan Dijak. He says the truth is never simple, until he’s sitting across the table. He says NXT is a soft society but soon that will change because he is not a product of his environment, his environment is a product of him, and hard justice is on its way to NXT.

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad

We go back to the ring and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are backstage. Jones hypes them up in keeping their momentum going tonight. Jones asks Blade about his sweater vest. He talks about his late father, who was a pastor, and his father was all about wearing the best clothes around. He goes on and says after his father passed, he found so many of his sweater vests in plastic in their attic. Blade says that’s why he wears them, to honor his father and follow his advice. Jones, Blade and Enofe get hyped up, then walk off. We go back to the ring and out comes The Schism – Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler with Joe Gacy and Ava Raine. They’re all wearing masks with messages written on them for Jensen and Briggs.

The bell rings and Jensen starts off with Fowler. They tangle and Jensen hits a big arm drag. Jensen keeps control and nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Fowler rams Jensen into the corner, and in comes Reid. Reid works Jensen over but Jensen slams him face-first into the mat as Briggs comes in.

Briggs runs Reid over for a big pop. Jensen tags back in and takes over on Reid by his arm. Jensen drops Reid with a shoulder. Briggs tags in for the double team as Henley and fans cheer them on. Jensen tags back in but Reid tags in Fowler, who pulls Jensen to the floor. Fowler rocks Jensen but before Jensen can strike back, Raine gets in the way. Reid takes advantage of the distraction, hitting a big suicide dive on Jensen at ringside to send him into the edge of the announce table. The Schism celebrates the move.

Jensen is double teamed and controlled some more by both opponents now. Briggs gets the hot tag and now he unloads on both opponents with big power moves. Briggs splashes Fowler at ringside, then Reid is rocked on the floor. Briggs comes off the top on Fowler. Briggs with more offense, including a splash in the middle of the ring for a pop.

Kiana James comes to ringside and has words with Henley. Jensen tries to get involved. Henley ducks a punch by James, then she knocks James back but James lands in the arms of Jensen as they both hit the floor. Jensen doesn’t see the tag in the ring. The Dyad takes advantage and drops Briggs with their double team finisher. Reid covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Dyad

– After the match, The Schism stands tall in the middle of the ring as the music hits. We go to replays. Jensen, Briggs and Henley are arguing on the entrance-way as we see James smiling in the background. The Schism also poses with smiles in the middle of the ring.

– Still to come, Shawn Michaels is here with his big statement for Deadline. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic sends us to a video from WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. He says NXT is all about focusing on developing stars of tomorrow, but NXT is also about developing innovation. He says a revolutionary new match, never-before-done in WWE history, will take place at NXT Deadline on Saturday, December 10 and it will be called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels announces the following:

* There will be two Iron Survivor Challenge matches, one for the men’s division and one for the women’s division

* The winner will be named the Iron Survivor, and they will become the new #1 contender to receive a future title shot at the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title

* 5 Superstars will compete in each match, they will battle each other and the clock. 2 Superstars will star the match, and every 5 minutes a new Superstar will enter until all 5 are in. The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25:00

* Falls are won by pinfall, submission or disqualification, and they can be called at any time. When a Superstar wins a fall, they get 1 point. When they lose a fall, they are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds. Once the 90 seconds are up, the Superstar can re-enter the match

* The Superstar with the most falls at 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and the #1 contender to the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title

* The participants will be announced in the coming weeks

Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and Indi Hartwell is already out, as is Tatum Paxley. Paxley is wearing a protective face mask. Ivy Nile is watching from ringside to support Paxley.

The lights flicker as the bell hits. Indi attacks Paxley and works her over. Indi slams Paxley but Paxley fights back and hits a basement dropkick. Paxley keeps contorl until Indi rocks her and turns it around with various offense. Indi slams Paxley for another 2 count. Indi grounds Paxley now as fans rally.

Paxley fights up but Indi drops her for another 2 count. Indi grounds Paxley with another headlock. Paxley fights out again but Indi levels her with a right and kicks her. Indi misses an uppercut and Paxley trips her face-first into the mat. Paxley fights in from the apron but Indi grabs her. Paxley with a kick to the head.

Paxley takes Indi from corner to corner, then clotheslines her and hits a neckbreaker. Paxley flips onto Indi for a 2 count. Indi fights off Paxley’s shoulders, then takes off her face mask and stomps her. Indi levels Paxley while she’s down for the pin to win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi stands tall as her music hits. Nile comes in to check on Paxley, and she has a staredown with Hartwell.

– We get another cryptic message from Scrypts. He says your cameras couldn’t catch him, he got past your guards with ease. Now that he’s here, everything after this will only be a breeze. Because he’s fast as lightning, smarter than you think, moves are incredible, miss them if you blink. Next week you will see that you and I aren’t the same, so tell me who’s first to play a little game? Sincerely, Scrypts.

– Still to come, Mandy Rose defends in the main event.

– Back from the break and Roxanne Perez congratulates Indi Hartwell on her win, but says she may have went too far with hurting Tatum Paxley’s nose. Indi insults her and says she will do anything to get into the Iron Survivor Challenge and if she has to break someone’s nose, that’s exactly what she will do. Indi storms off.

Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Title: Alba Fyre

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Alba Fyre comes out with her bat. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is out next. We get formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and Fyre charges but Rose goes to the floor and brags some. They come back in and Fyre blocks a knee. Rose ends up retreating back to the floor but Fyre nails a suicide dive for a big pop. Fyre takes apart the top of the announce table but Rose counters. More back and forth between the two for a minute on the floor after Rose avoids the table. Fyre beats Rose around the ringside area now, into the barrier and apron. Fyre brings a steel chair from under the ring and hits Rose in the ribs to put her back down.

Fans want tables. Fyre dumps out a tool box, then grabs another chair from under the ring. Rose blocks a suplex on the floor, then slams Fyre on top of a chair. The referee counts as Rose returns to the ring. Rose attacks as Fyre comes back in. Rose charges to kick a chair into Fyre as she holds it but it looks like Rose slips on the chair and maybe lands bad. Fyre ends up applying a submission, forcing Rose to yell out and reach for the ropes. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. A trash can and other weapons have come into play. Fyre blocks a tornado DDT. Rose goes to the floor but Fyre flies out and takes Rose out. The referee counts as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. They’re up at the 6 or 7 count. Fyre brings a ladder from under the ring, then rams it into Rose’s mid-section. Fyre stands the ladder up against the ring. She goes to whip Rose into the ladder but Rose counters and Fyre hits hard.

The referee counts and Rose tips the ladder over on Fyre’s hand and elbow. Fans do dueling chants now. Rose keeps Fyre down under the ladder but Fyre makes it back up at the 9 count. Rose brings it back in. Rose grabs the trash can and rocks Fyre. Rose tries to slam Fyre on the can but she falls. Fyre scoops Rose and drives her back into the trash can. The referee counts but she makes it up. They end up on the floor again, and Rose launches Fyre over the glass barrier. Rose follows and they brawl in the crowd now. They’re on top of the barrier but Rose blocks a move and shoves Fyre to the floor.

Fyre makes it back up at 9. Rose flies and gets rocked in mid-air with a superkick. Fyre with a Gory Bomb into the edge of the apron. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as the referee counts. Fyre with a baseball bat strike to the gut.

Fyre climbs a ladder at ringside looking to win the match but NXT UK’s Isla Dawn meets her at the top, then spits mist in her face. Dawn shoves Fyre off the ladder through the announce table. The referee counts. Rose is up at the 9 count. Fyre is still down in the table debris, and she’s counted out.

Winner: Mandy Rose

– After the match, Rose recovers and stands tall with the title as the music hits. We go to replays with Fyre still laid out at ringside. Rose makes her exit with the NXT Women’s Title in the air. Dawn is still up on the ladder, laughing, posing and looking out at Rose as NXT goes off the air.

