WWE NXT Results 11/19/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Nathan Frazer w/Axiom vs. Eddy Thorpe In A 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Thorpe uses his feet to create separation. Thorpe avoids The SuperKick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Thorpe with two waist lock takedowns. Thorpe applies a front face lock. Thorpe applies a side headlock. Thorpe whips Frazer across the ring. Thorpe drops down on the canvas. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Thorpe. Frazer with a running dropkick. Frazer with a deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Thorpe whips Frazer across the ring. Thorpe leapfrogs over Frazer. Thorpe with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Thorpe with The Kitchen Sink. Thorpe sends Frazer to the corner. Thorpe with clubbing mid-kicks. Frazer dives over Thorpe. Frazer with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Following a snap mare takeover, Frazer with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Frazer with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Frazer goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Thorpe lands back on his feet. Thorpe rolls Frazer over for a two count. Frazer dodges The PK. Frazer rolls Thorpe over for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Frazer has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Thorpe applies The Cobra Twist. Thorpe with a blistering chop. Frazer sweeps out the legs of Thorpe. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Thorpe. Frazer with The Springboard Reverse DDT.

Frazer with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Thorpe punches Frazer in the back. Frazer answers with three sharp elbow strikes. Frazer sends Thorpe crashing into the canvas. Frazer goes for The 450 Splash, but Thorpe counters with The Avalanche German Suplex. Thorpe drills Frazer with The BrainBuster for a two count. Thorpe sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer with a Headscissors Takeover. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha. Thorpe drives Frazer back first into the ring apron. Thorpe drops Axiom with The Big Boot. Thorpe with a Spinning Back Kick. Thorpe with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Thorpe. Frazer with The Twisting Vertical Suplex. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, the entire NXT Tag Team Division continues to brawl all around the ringside area.

Winner: Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

Andre Chase Promo

When I started Chase U, I didn’t just want to teach, I wanted to create a place where people could believe in something. A place where you felt like you belong. And along the way, I was lucky enough to find people who believed in me as much as I believe in this. When you put everything into something, it becomes who you are. I understand the risk I’m taking tonight, what’s on the line. But Chase U was built on taking risks. This all started with just Thea and I and now look what it has become. Chase University created an MVP. Chase University saw Thea’s first victory. Chase University sold out a calendar, twice, due to the consequences for my own actions, but still, we sold out, twice. Chase University saw Riley Osborne break out. Chase University saw Thea Hail win a battle royal, getting her the opportunity at the Women’s Championship. And Chase University won tag team gold. The lessons we’ve shared here. The moments that we’ve made, they’re a part of us now. And they are going nowhere, because I’ll be damned if I’m going to allow anyone, or anything take away my family. Tonight, I right all of Ridge’s wrongs. Tonight, I’ll show the world why Chase University is a staple in the NXT Universe. And tonight, I become the number one contender.

– Kelani Jordan tells Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner that she wants to battle Giulia In The Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match.

Giulia Promo

It’s been a little over two months since coming to America. It’s very different from my life in Japan. But I am enjoying my time in America and learning a new culture. At the same time, NXT is learning about “The Beautiful Madness” that is Giulia. When I debuted, I had no background in Martial Arts or Combat Sports. The only skill I had was from the fights I got into growing up. I would bite, slap, do whatever it took to win. The fans of Japanese Pro Wrestling scribed my actions in the ring as a Beautiful Madness. A mixture of chaos and creativity that sums up who I am as person and a WWE Superstar. After I qualify, four other women will get a taste of The Beautiful Madness at Deadline. I will become the Iron Survivor. After that, Roxanne Perez, I will see you soon.

Second Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Parker with three shoulder tackles. Parker whips Vaquer across the ring. Parker decides to run around Vaquer. Parker with a running shoulder tackle. Parker talks smack to Vaquer’s parents. Parker with a running shoulder attack. Vaquer tells her parents to run away from Parker’s. Vaquer rolls Parker over for a two count. Vaquer with The European Clutch for a two count. Vaquer applies a top wrist lock. Vaquer kicks the left shoulder of Parker. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Vaquer. Vaquer applies The Triangle Choke in the ropes. Vaquer goes for The Springboard Crossbody Block, but Parker counters with a BackBreaker. Parker whips Vaquer back first into the turnbuckles. Parker slaps Vaquer in the chest. Parker delivers The Tear Drop.

Vaquer regains control of the match during the commercial break. Parker avoids The Shotgun Meteora. Parker with The BackStabber for a two count. Parker with forearm shivers across the back of Vaquer. Vaquer with a Spinning Back Kick. Parker answers with another forearm shiver across the back of Vaquer. Parker with The Dragon Sleeper Suplex for a two count. Parker pulls back the arms of Vaquer. Parker sits on the back of Vaquer’s neck. Parker continues to attack the back of Vaquer. Parker applies The Cobra Clutch.

Vaquer decks Parker with a JawBreaker. Vaquer SuperKicks Parker. Vaquer with Eat Defeat. Vaquer hits The Shotgun Meteora. Vaquer repeatedly drives Parker face first into the canvas for a two count. Parker blocks The Package BackBreaker. Parker with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Parker goes for The Dragon Sleeper Suplex, but Vaquer lands back on her feet. Vaquer rolls Parker over for a two count. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Vaquer. Parker with The Mid-Kick. Parker gets distracted by Lola Vice. Vaquer SuperKicks Parker. Vaquer connects with The Package BackBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer via Pinfall

– Dion Lennox is hyping up Brinley Reece ahead of their Mixed Tag Team Match tonight.

– Roxanne Perez is enjoying her time off on vacation. She wishes all the women the best of luck as they try to follow in her footsteps. They all will have the privilege to lose to her after becoming The Iron Survivor. Sol Ruca tells Perez that she’ll see her after NXT Deadline.

Third Match: Tony D’Angelo w/Adriana Rizzo vs. Brooks Jensen w/Shawn Spears

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angelo applies a side headlock. Jensen whips Angelo across the ring. Angelo drops Jensen with a shoulder tackle. Angelo bodyslams Jensen. Angelo grabs a side headlock. Jensen backs Angelo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jensen rocks Angelo with a forearm smash. Angelo scores the forearm knockdown. Angelo talks smack to Jensen. Angelo with a right hand. Jensen reverses out of the irish whip from Angelo. Jensen applies The Sleeper Hold. Angelo backs Jensen into the turnbuckles. Jensen decks Angelo with a back elbow smash. Jensen dumps Angelo throat first on the top rope.

Jensen repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s chest. Jensen with a double sledge for a two count. Jensen applies a rear chin lock. Jensen jumps on Angelo’s back. Angelo drives Jensen back first into the canvas. Jensen refuses to let go of the hold. Angelo sends Jensen crashing to the outside. Angelo’s right leg got caught in the ropes. Angelo rolls Jensen back into the ring. Angelo ducks under a clothesline from Jensen. Angelo with two clotheslines. Angelo with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo goes for The SpineBuster, but Jensen counters with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Jensen drops Angelo with The Big Boot. Angelo connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Shawn Spears asks Angelo to shake his hand. The Don obliges. Jensen delivers a chop block. Spears and Jensen stands tall over Angelo.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

– Lexis King talks about his journey of becoming the best version of himself. Slow and steady wins the race. He appreciates Yoshiki Inamura for listening to him. Inamura understands where Lexis is coming from. The entire NXT Tag Team Division continues to brawl in the backstage area. Josh Briggs and Inamura likes what they see.

Fourth Match: Ashante THEE Adonis & Karmen Petrovic vs. Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece will start things off. Adonis tags himself in. Petrovic runs the favor, and they start bickering with each other. Reece rolls Petrovic over for a two count. Reece with the backslide cover for a two count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Petrovic applies an arm-bar. Reece whips Petrovic across the ring. Reece showcases her athleticism. Reece with a clubbing blow to Petrovic. Petrovic tags in Adonis. Lennox with Two Hip Tosses. Short Arm Reversal by Adonis. Lennox reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Adonis kicks Lennox in the chest. Adonis dropkicks Lennox. Adonis whips Lennox across the ring. Lennox with The Back Body Drop.

Lennox dropkicks Adonis. Lennox with a corner clothesline. Adonis drops down on the canvas. Lennox almost knocks Petrovic off the ring apron. Standing Switch Exchange. Adonis drives Lennox throat first into the top rope. Adonis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Adonis with a sliding forearm smash. Adonis whips Lennox across the ring. Lennox ducks under two clotheslines from Adonis. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Petrovic and Reece are tagged in. Reece with a flurry of clotheslines. Petrovic fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Reece with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Adonis tells Reece to kiss him. Reece slaps Adonis in the face. Petrovic connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ashante THEE Adonis & Karmen Petrovic via Pinfall

– Ridge Holland tells Sarah Schreiber that Andre Chase picked the wrong time to gable his University. Relationships will be destroyed tonight. Ridge will become the number one contender, and Chase U will go away.

Fifth Match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair w/Charlie Dempsey In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Sinclair with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Zaria with a waist lock takedown. Zaria goes for a PowerBomb, but Sinclair lands back on her feet. Sinclair rolls Zaria over for a one count. Sinclair scrambles towards the corner. Dempsey tries to fire up Sinclair. Zaria catches Sinclair in mid-air. Zaria goes for a Bodyslam, but Sinclair lands back on her feet. Zaria blocks The O’Connor Roll. Zaria sends Sinclair to the corner. Zaria levels Sinclair with The Body Avalanche. Zaria with Two Vertical Suplex’s for a two count. Sinclair blocks The F5. Sinclair with two dropkicks. Zaria goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sinclair counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Zaria clotheslines Sinclair to the floor. Zaria rolls Sinclair back into the ring. Zaria gets distracted by Dempsey. Sinclair lands The Suicide Dive. Sinclair rolls Zaria back into the ring. Sinclair is lighting up Zaria’s chest. Zaria reverses out of the irish whip from Sinclair. Sinclair clotheslines Zaria. Sinclair with a Diving Bulldog. Sinclair dropkicks Zaria into the turnbuckles. Zaria clotheslines Sinclair. Zaria goes for a German Suplex, but Sinclair rolls her over for a two count. Sinclair decks Zaria with a back elbow smash. Sinclair dives over Zaria. Zaria Spears Sinclair. Zaria connects with The F5 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zaria via Pinfall

– Tony D’Angelo tells AVA that he’s willing to give Shawn Spears a shot at his NXT North American Championship. Eddy Thorpe is livid that AVA won’t reverses the decision of his Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifier due to the outside shenanigans with the NXT Tag Team Division.

Fallon Henley Segment

Jacy Jayne: By now, everyone knows that NXT has the strongest Women’s Division in all of wrestling. But the three women who knew that before anyone else, are the same three women that are standing in this ring. Fatal Influence has always been ahead of the curve. So, if this was going to be the strongest Women’s Division in the world, then we were going to make damn sure that we were the ones sitting at the top of it.

Fallon Henley: And how do you get to the top, and stay at the top? You hold one of these. And you know what, everyone has been talking about Deadline, and The Iron Survivor Challenge, when they should be talking about is what I did last week.

Jazmyn Nyx: Finally shutting up Kelani Jordan, and proving our point, once and for all. Fatal Influence is above every athlete, no matter how good they are.

Fallon Henley: So, now I can sit here looking pretty, with my beautiful title, because I have no one else to worry about. Or I could be a fighting champion. So, how about an open challenge? Right? Settle down, of course it wouldn’t be tonight, it would be next week. Because let’s be honest, they need time to find an opponent for me.

Lash Legend: Hold up, wait a minute. If there’s going to be an open challenge, next week, best believe The Meta Girls are going to get a piece of that.

Nikkita Lyons: No, no, no. I don’t think so, Lash. You had your shot at gold at Crown Jewel. Now, get back in the line. And Fallon, I’ll be seeing you, next week.

The Women’s Division gets into a massive pier six brawl. Tatum Paxley drops Henley with her Modified Rolling Death Valley Driver. Paxley poses with the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Ethan Page Vignette.

– Axiom will be battling Ethan Page In An Iron Survivor Qualifying Match. Nathan Frazer is elated for his amigo. They will have to face each other Deadline if he qualifies.

Sixth Match: Ridge Holland vs. Andre Chase w/Chase University In A Number One Contenders Match. If Andre Chase Loses, Chase University Must Disband.

Trick Williams joins the commentary team for this match. Chase side steps Holland into the turnbuckles. Chase with a chop/haymaker combination. Forearm Exchange. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from Chase. Chase kicks Holland in the chest. Chase slams Holland’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Chase with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Holland. Holland with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Holland levels Chase with The Body Avalanche. Holland with clubbing crossfaces for a one count. Holland uppercuts Chase. Holland with Two More Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s for a one count. Holland kicks Chase in the gut. Holland starts removing the ringside padding. Holland goes for a PowerBomb, but Chase blocks it. Chase stomps on Holland’s face. Chase SuperKicks Holland. Chase with The Cannonball Senton off the ring apron.

Chase is fired up. Holland regains control of the match during the commercial break. Holland ascends to the top turnbuckle. Holland goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Chase ducks out of the way. Chase decks Holland with a back elbow smash. Chase kicks Holland in the face. Chase ducks a clothesline from Holland. Chase with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Chase with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Holland blocks The PileDriver. Holland with The Western Lariat. Holland with a Running Knee Strike. Holland follows that with The Cliffhanger DDT for a two count. Holland grabs a steel chair. The referee snatches the chair out of Holland’s hands. Holland delivers the low blow. Holland hits The Redeemer for a two count. Duke Hudson pulls the referee out of the ring.

Hudson tees off on Holland. Second Forearm Exchange. Holland blocks The Razor’s Edge. Holland Spears Hudson through the scissor lift podium at ringside. Riley Osborne lands The SomerSault Plancha. Osborne inadvertently knocks down Thea Hail. Osborne is throwing haymakers at Holland. Holland reverses out of the irish whip from Osborne. Holland sends Osborne crashing into the exposed concrete. Chase and Holland are trading back and forth shots. Short-Arm Reversal by Chase. Chase with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Chase delivers The Chase U Stomp. Chase with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Chase ascends to the top turnbuckle. Holland rocks Chase with a forearm smash. Chase with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Chase goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Holland counters with The Redeemer to pickup the victory. After the match, Chase looks completely crestfallen as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Ridge Holland via Pinfall

