– We go right to the ring and out comes new NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose of Toxic Attraction, fresh off last Tuesday’s title win over Raquel Gonzalez, thanks to an assist by Dakota Kai. Rose poses and raises the title in the air as she enters the ring, and fans chant her name.

Rose says damn it feels good. She told us she was on a different level. Fans chant “you deserve it!” now and Rose says she knows, she doesn’t need our approval. She told us week after week she’d become champion and because she’s a woman of her word, she did that. She defeated the unbeatable, the unstoppable, Gonzalez, and became the new champ. Rose declares that she is “still the baddest bitch in this whole God damn company” and fans pop. She goes on about how good the title looks on her, better than anyone else. You all know it, she says. Rose says with the title around her waist, everyone is following her every move, and that goes for all of Toxic Attraction because they had a hell of a Halloween Havoc.

Rose goes on about how hot she is. She goes to call out NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne but the camera cuts backstage to the locker room. We see on the big screen how Jayne and Dolin have just attacked Zoey Stark. Officials tend to Stark as Dolin and Jayne walk away. Rose continues ranting about how there’s not a woman or faction in NXT who can stop them. The music interrupts and out comes Io Shirai to a pop.

Shirai says she saw what Toxic Attraction did. She doesn’t like Zoey, but she dislikes Toxic Attraction even more. Shirai enters the ring and says she wants the leader of Toxic Attraction, right here, right now. Shirai drops the mic and gets ready to fight but Rose tells her to hold on because this is her world now and no one is scared of Shirai any longer. Rose says she’s also ready to fight. She calls for a referee but drops Shirai with a cheap shot. Rose beats Shirai around, sending her to the floor, then face-first into the announce table and the ring post. Fans chant for Shirai but Rose sends her into the edge of the apron. Rose rolls Shirai back in the ring and grabs the mic and says this isn’t the old NXT, honey, this is NXT 2.0, and Shirai will never look like her. Shirai snaps and takes Rose down, then unloads as fans cheer her on. Shirai with a big German suplex for another pop. Shirai with the double knees into the corner now.

Shirai goes to the top for the moonsault but Dolin and Jayne hit the ring. They pull Shirai from the top and double team her. Shirai fights them off and drops Jayne into a submission but Rose and Dolin make the save. Kayden Carter suddenly flies off the top with a clothesline. Kacy Catanzaro also joins in. Shirai, Carter and Catanzaro clear the ring of Toxic Attraction now. They stand tall as Shirai’s music hits and Toxic Attraction regroups at ringside.

– Still to come, we will hear from NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and new NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will face Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano in the main event.

– Toxic Attraction is walking backstage now when they stop at Dakota Kai, who is just standing there with her back turned. Kai says she didn’t interfere at Halloween Havoc to help Mandy Rose, she did it to end Raquel Gonzalez. Kai walks off.

Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first match as Dakota Kai makes her way out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Cameron Grimes and Duke Hudson are with some lady friends and some others playing poker in Duke’s Poker Room. Grimes embarrasses himself, not knowing what game they’re playing, and Hudson is fine with taking advantage. To be continued. We go back to the ring and Kai is waiting as we get a look back at how she attacked Raquel Gonzalez in the NXT Women’s Title match at Halloween Havoc, helping Mandy Rose win the title. The music hits now and out comes Cora Jade to the ring. The bell rings and Kai drops Jade and goes right to work.

Kai remains aggressive and stops Jade from fighting her off. Kai levels Jade with a stiff right and takes her down, grounding her with a submission as the referee warns her. Jade fights up and out, then drops Kai with a pair of clotheslines. Jade with a running kick. Jade keeps control with two pin attempts.

Jade goes for a powerbomb but Kai back-drops her and they both land hard. Kai is still mumbling to herself. Kai picks Jade up, scoops her for a move from her shoulders but Jade slides down and rolls her for a 2 count, which was somewhat botched. Kai comes right back with a Scorpion Kick, which barely connected. Kai with the running big boot in the corner for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai stands tall as her music hits. Kai attacks Jade and sends her out of the ring. Kai drags Jade over and keeps the punishment going. Kai drags a table from under the ring and takes her time as the referee warns her. Kai lays the folded table on Jade, who is flat on her back at ringside. Kai then goes to the apron and looks to jump down on the table and Jade, but she has second thoughts. Kai steps down off the apron and re-positions the table on Jade a bit. Fans chant for tables but Kai just grabs Jade’s skateboard and places it on her stomach. Kai walks off, leaving Jade partially covered by the folded table and her skateboard.

– We see recent Superstar tweets to hype tonight’s Legado del Fantasma vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly match.

– We see how Xyon Quinn chokeslammed Robert Stone through a table at the Halloween party last week. We also see how Stone posted a Twitter video to call Quinn out for tonight’s show. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette with MSK downtown in Orlando somewhere. They’re frustrated with losing the NXT Tag Team Titles but they almost forgot what it was like to hunt, and maybe this is what they needed. They talk about paying someone to help them, someone who came up with the MSK legend, and their name. A bus stops in front of them and we can’t hear who they were talking about. This was also the bus they were supposed to take, but now they’ve missed it. They decide to walk to their destination with Wes Lee jumping on Nash Carter’s back. Wade says he wanted to hear what MSK stands for.

Xyon Quinn vs. Robert Stone

We go back to the ring and Robert Stone looks on as Xyon Quinn comes out with Alicia Taylor doing the introductions. Stone says he called Quinn out tonight because Quinn embarrassed him last week. Stone gets it, Xyon is jealous of him, just like everyone else is. Stone says he can do anything better than anyone else. First he’s going to out-sing Quinn, then he’s going to beat him, stomp him and pin him 1-2-3.

Stone calls for a DJ to hit the music, then he starts dancing around and rapping. Fans boo and Quinn is not impressed. Stone yells about how awesome that was and fans chant “you suck!” now. Stone says the people clearly loved the performance. Quinn is smirking and Stone wonders what’s so funny, and if Quinn thinks he can do a better job. Quinn takes the mic and says he’s going to be honest, that was pretty interesting, but he only came out here to kick Stone’s ass. Fans pop. Stone taunts Quinn with chicken arms, calling him a chicken. Fans chant “kick his ass!” now. Quinn says let’s do it. He calls for music and we get the familiar theme music of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Quinn dances and sings to HBK’s “Sexy Boy” theme.

Quinn grabs Stone and somewhat gently drops him to the mat while dancing around. Stone charges and Quinn picks him up as a dancer would, Dirty Dancing style. He puts Stone back down and Stone slaps him. Fans chant “you fucked up!” now. Quinn just smiles.

The bell rings and Quinn grabs Stone, launching him high in the air across the ring. Quinn takes his shirt off and launches Stone across the ring again, then delivers a flying uppercut into the corner. Quinn with a twisting Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring now. Quinn then delivers a big Jackhammer in the middle of the ring for the squash win.

Winner: Xyon Quinn

– After the match, Quinn stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

– We get a new backstage vignette from Joe Gacy. The face of Harland can also be seen in the background. Gacy goes on about how the world should be a happy place but it’s a cesspool. Gacy says we live in a world where we drag people down and hope they fail. Gacy goes on about how social media was full of ideas but is now nothing but full of negative energy. He brings up how people think Harland is a monster based on his appearance, his bald head and tattoos, but they just alienate him and don’t give him a chance. Gacy says that stops now as he and Harland will change the world together.

– We see Legado del Fantasma’s Elektra Lopez, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza walking backstage when they stop at Xyon Quinn. Lopez says she didn’t know Quinn had that side to him. Quinn says he has multiple sides to him. Lopez likes what she sees and hears, and says now that’s something she can work with. Quinn walks off. Lopez asks Mendoza and Wilde if they’re ready for this, and they are. They walk off as we go back to commercial.

Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly

Back from the break and Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly are out. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are out with Elektra Lopez. The bell rings and Kyle starts off with Wilde. Fans get into the match early on as Wilde takes Kyle down. They trade holds on the mat now. More back and forth until Mendoza comes in, then Wagner. Wagner over-powers Mendoza and ends up catching him in a backbreaker, then a big fall-away slam.

Wagner and O’Reilly with a big double team move to Mendoza. Kyle takes Mendoza back down and drives a knee into him. Kyle with more knee strikes to the ribs now. Kyle charges with a knee to the head as fans chant his name. Wagner tags back in to take over on Mendoza but Mendoza fights him off.

Wilde tags in but Wagner works them both, nailing a big double suplex in the middle of the ring. Wagner stands tall after the double suplex and plays to the crowd for a pop. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma has been dominating. Kyle tags in and levels Mendoza, then kicks Wilde off the apron. Kyle unloads on Mendoza with strikes for a pop now. Kyle kicks Mendoza’s leg out and he goes down. Lopez gets on the apron and distracts Kyle. He yells at her. Mendoza takes advantage of the distraction and drops Kyle from behind. Mendoza with a running corner clothesline to Kyle. Wilde tags in and they take turns with high impact offense to Kyle in their corner.

Wilde tags back in as Mendoza drops Kyle, then kicks Wagner off the apron. Wilde leaps off the top with a big senton and takes Kyle down for another close 2 count. Kyle dumps Mendoza to the floor but Wilde holds his leg to stop the tag. Wagner finally gets the tag, unloading on both opponents with clotheslines and chops. He sends Mendoza back to the floor and drops Wilde with a Flapjack for a close 2 count. Wilde counters Wagner with an arm drag. Wagner comes back and hits the Olympic Slam in the middle of the ring.

Kyle tags in and kicks Wilde in the face for a 2 count as Mendoza breaks the pin up. Kyle dumps Mendoza back to the floor. Wagner tags in for the double team but it back-fires as there’s some miscommunication. Mendoza takes Kyle out with a missile dropkick, and Wilde rolls Wagner up for the win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, Wilde and Mendoza exit with Lopez as their music hits and we go to replays. Kyle and Wagner are seen looking disappointed in the ring now.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams now. Hayes says they are back to business and are not playing around tonight. Andre Chase interrupts and they can’t believe he’s still alive after the Haunted House last week. Chase wishes them good luck and says since they had his back last week, he will have their backs tonight. They say this is crazy and then they walk off. McKenzie mentions to Chase how people thought he looked like a coward in the Haunted House last week. Chase seethes and says he’s headed to the ring to give someone a Chase University-sized ass whooping. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another look at Duke’s Poker Room. Duke Hudson is annoyed at Cameron Grimes for talking to a woman instead of playing the game. Grimes still doesn’t get the game but Duke says enough of this beginner’s luck. Some other players are forced to leave the game. Grimes gets mad at Duke for talking down to one of the women. Duke says Grimes has no chance of getting with her, like he has no chance of beating Hudson. Grimes says we’ll see about that. To be continued.

– We go back to the ring and out comes a furious Andre Chase. His mic isn’t working so he throws it at a crew member, demanding a mic that works. Chase isn’t the kind of guy who responds to baseless rumors, but he just heard people are calling him a coward on social media, based on last week’s Haunted House. Chase would normally be upset with someone calling him a coward, but he realizes what we have now is a teachable moment. We will learn that he fears nothing and as his Student Section in the crowd will attest, the only thing to fear around here is him. Chase says if anyone in the back wants a degree in getting their ass kicked, come on down. The music hits and out comes Bron Breakker to a pop.

Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase

Andre Chase looks on as Bron Breakker marches to the ring. The bell rings and Bron catches a right hand attempt by Chase, then launches him over his head. Breakker knocks Chase to the floor now. Fans bark for Breakker as he chases Chase around the ring, then levels him with another big clothesline.

Vic says Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly are upset backstage, furious with the referee over the finish to their match. Bron brings Chase back in the ring but Chase rocks him and nails a big boot to stun him. Chase beats Bron around the ring now. Bron turns it around and nails a big flying shoulder tackle.

Bron with another shoulder, then a belly-to-belly suplex in the middle of the ring for a pop. Bron drops his straps and presses Chase high in the air, dropping him into a big powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Bron takes the mic and says last week at Halloween Havoc he had the biggest match of his life but he failed. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa kept setting traps and Bron fell for all of them. Bron says Ciampa took advantage of his inexperience and it’s only fair he says Ciampa is the man in NXT, but… there’s nothing that pisses Bron off more than losing, and if Ciampa thinks they’re done, he’s wrong. Bron declares he will get another shot at the NXT Title and he will beat Ciampa for it, or he will die trying. Bron drops the mic and hits the corners to pose as his music starts back up.

– McKenzie is backstage with new NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium now. We see how their title win made headlines across Europe. They speak in their native tongues until NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne interrupt. They just learned of a six-woman tag team match next week, and they want Imperium to come watch them perform. They walk off. Marcel Barthel says the mat is sacred but America has its benefits. Fabian Aichner nods.

– Lash Legend is backstage. She says Tony D’Angelo will be her guest on Lashing Out next. Back to commercial.

She welcomes us and says November is here but first we have to talk about how legendary Halloween Havoc was. We get a look at some of the NXT Halloween costumes as Legend’s studio audience cheers and applauds. Lash welcomes this week’s special guest, Tony D’Angelo. Tony receives mostly boos from her crowd. Lash brings up how her producer Mark disappeared after telling Tony he couldn’t be on the show the first time. Tony knows nothing. Lash says we have a surprise and she brings out Mark, who is wearing a sling and seems to have had a rough time recently. Tony somehow knows the names of Mark’s family members, and where he lives. Tony tells Mark to tell Lash everything is alright, and nothing happened. Mark does, and Tony tells him to take a walk. Tony talks about his goals and says his aim is to hurt people and make as much money as possible. He mentions who he wants to beat, including NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne. He leaves and hands Lash some money on the way out. Lash wraps her show and says she has to go get her lashes done.

– We go back to the announcers and they say Zoey Stark has been taken to a local medical facility from the earlier attack by Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. There will be updates later in the ring.

Solo Sikoa vs. Jeet Rama

We go back to the ring and out comes Solo Sikoa for his in-ring debut. Jeet Rama is already waiting in the ring for what is also his official NXT TV debut.

The bell rings and Sikoa drops Rama and goes to work. Rama gets up and unloads with rights but Sikoa rocks him. Sikoa with a big roundhouse kick to the head while Rama is on his knees. Sikoa goes on and delivers the big Rikishi Hip Attack in the corner. Sikoa goes to the top and finishes Rama off with the big Superfly splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Sikoa stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays.

– We see Tian Sha’s Boa backstage with Mei Ying. LA Knight is at ringside joining the announcers for commentary, taking a quick shot at Grayson Waller as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette on Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. They’re hanging out in different areas, but simultaneously telling their stories. We see them cooking steaks, throwing horseshoes and cornhole, and other activities with friends. They talk about how they grew up and lessons learned. They might not always win but you will second-guess getting in the ring with them.

Boa vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring and Boa is out with no sign of Mei Ying. Grayson Waller is out next, and LA Knight is still at the announce table.

The bell rings and Boa misses a running big boot. They go at it and trade offense as fans do dueling chants. Waller with a back-slide for a 2 count. Boa catches a kick in the corner and rams Waller back into the turnbuckles. Boa unloads on Waller in the corner now as Knight smiles and looks on, encouraging him to beat Waller up.

Boa fights off a comeback by Waller, grounding him and driving knees in his back. Boa misses a kick but comes back with a shoulder. Waller with a jab to the throat, then a clothesline and a kick. Waller with knee strikes to the face, then a forearm to drop Boa.

Waller goes to the top but Knight distracts him from ringside. Boa takes advantage and drops Waller with a kick to the rope, then levels him with a roundhouse kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Boa

– After the match, Boa stands tall as the music hits. Knight brags and taunts Waller from ringside.

– Unfortunately we get yet another Duke’s Poker Room segment with Duke Hudson, Cameron Grimes and friends. Grimes comes up short and Duke says that’s typical for Grimes – coming up short in life, in love, in the ring, and now on the felt. Grimes was bluffing as he cleans house, taking Duke for everything he had. Grimes celebrates and heads out of the room with everyone chanting “to the moon!” behind him. Grimes says drinks are on him. Duke flips over the poker table and seethes.

– We see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new vignette from Kay Lee Ray. She starts to rage next week.

– Boa is backstage at the throne of Mei Ying, but she is nowhere to be seen. Boa bows and comes back up with black and white face paint on. Boa spits Ying’s smoke at the camera to end the brief segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa as Alicia Taylor does the introduction.

Fans chant Ciampa’s name as he takes the mic and declares that Halloween Havoc was a changing of the guard in NXT. There was a shift in NXT – new NXT Tag Team Champions, new NXT Women’s Champion and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bron Breakker was supposed to become the new NXT Champion but no one told Ciampa. Ciampa says Bron earned his respect last week but one thing was for certain at the end of the night – Ciampa is the God of NXT. Ciampa says with this comes great responsibility, a target on his back. The music interrupts and out comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

Hayes says he hates to be that guy, but he is that guy. Hayes says he feels like he’s the one who needs to come put Ciampa in check. Hayes says look around, it’s not about y’all any longer, there’s a new school on the rise and Hayes is the leader. Hayes wants Ciampa to take this with the most disrespect – as long as Hayes is on this show with his title, Ciampa will take a backseat to him. Fans chant “Ciampa’s gonna kill you” as Hayes declares he is the A Champion of NXT, and that’s what it’s going to be.

Ciampa says he looked in Hayes’ eyes and knows Hayes doesn’t believe a word he said. Ciampa tells Hayes to jump if he feels froggy. Trick interrupts and starts running his mouth about how they are the main event tonight, but Ciampa quickly drops him for a pop. Ciampa’s music hits as he faces off with Hayes, raising the NXT Title in the air. Ciampa exits the ring and stands tall at the entrance-way now. The music of Johnny Gargano interrupts and out he comes for the main event. Gargano comes from behind as Ciampa clutches his title as fans pop. Gargano briefly teases a swing at Ciampa to toy with the crowd, but they face off and have a few perhaps friendly but tense words as we go to commercial.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis

Back from the break and Dexter Lumis is posing with Johnny Gargano at the entrance-way. They hit the ring together as NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams look on from the apron.

The bell rings and Lumis starts off with Trick. Trick taunts Lumis but Lumis just stares at him. Trick tags right out before getting physical Hayes goes back to the corner to talk strategy with Trick but Lumis starts slithering at them. Hayes retreats and jumps up in the corner as Trick tags in and decks Lumis. Lumis fights back and nails the Thesz Press, then right hands on the mat.

Lumis works on the arm now as fans do dueling chants. Gargano tags in and works on the arm, coming off the second rope with an axe handle. Lumis also comes off the top rope but he just lands on his feet, then drops Trick with a right hand. Trick fights Lumis and tags Hayes back in. Lumis catches a kick and now he toys with Hayes some. Gargano tags in and has some words with Hayes. Hayes shoves Gargano. Gargano shoves him back. Hayes with a headlock takedown. They trade offense on the mat now.

More back and forth until Gargano hits a big slingshot Spear from the apron. Fans pop for Gargano as he stands tall. Lumis tags in and they double team Hayes now, then double team Trick and Hayes. Lumis dropkicks Trick to the floor, right behind Hayes. Trick and Hayes try to re-group at ringside, but Lumis and Gargano slither around the ring, taunting them. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Trick leaps into the corner but smacks his face on the turnbuckle as Lumis moves. Hayes was also sent down on the floor. Gargano tags in as Hayes takes out Lumis at ringside. Trick attacks Gargano and nails a big flying forearm. Hayes tags in for the double team to Gargano. Trick then sends Hayes into a big springboard assisted leg drop to Gargano for another close 2 count.

Hayes taunts Lumis and goes back to work on Gargano while he’s down. Trick with shoulder thrusts to Gargano in the corner now as he tags in. Gargano charges for the tag but Trick stops him. Gargano rolls him up for a 2 count. Trick tags in Hayes and Gargano tags in Lumis. Lumis goes to work on Hayes with big right hands, a splash in the corner, then the big bulldog in the middle of the ring. Trick attacks but Lumis sends him over the top rope to the floor. Lumis slams Hayes in the middle of the ring and drops a leg for a pop. Fans chant “NXT!” at Lumis now. Lumis with a big top rope slingshot suplex to Hayes for a close 2 count.

Lumis drops Hayes and in comes Trick off a tag. Trick with a big kick to Lumis. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Gargano tags in. Gargano and Trick tangle but Gargano superkicks him. Hayes comes in but Gargano rocks them both. Lumis tags in, they both put the black gloves on, then drop Trick and Hayes with double right hands, then double superkicks. Lumis with a big top rope elbow drop to Trick for a close 2 count as Hayes breaks it up just in time. Fans chant “NXT!” again.

Hayes and Gargano tag in and slowly enter, staring each other down to a chant of “this is awesome!” from the crowd. Hayes with the first forearm. Gargano with a forearm right back. Hayes with a big chop to the chest. Gargano with a bigger chop to the chest and some trash talking. Hayes jabs Gargano in the throat and fans boo him. Gargano unloads with forearms now. Hayes counters and catches a kick. Gargano blocks a knee but Hayes kicks him in the gut. Hayes with two big kicks to the face but Gargano turns him inside out with a big lariat. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Lumis tags in and hits the Silence on Hayes. Lumis goes into the submission as Gargano knocks Trick off the apron.

Trick takes off his boot at ringside, while the referee is distracted, and decks Lumis to break the submission. Gargano nails a big suicide dive to drop Trick on the floor. Hayes takes advantage and goes to the top for the flying leg drop to Lumis for the pin to win.

Winners: Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

– After the match, Hayes and Trick stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. Gargano tends to Lumis in the ring now. Trick and Hayes taunt Gargano from the entrance-way as Gargano stares them down from the ring. NXT goes off the air.

