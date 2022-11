Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Toxic Attraction will open the show

* Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark

* Scrypts is teasing his reveal for this week

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Carmelo Hayes

