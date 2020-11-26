– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” build.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Kevin Owens, who is filling in for Wade Barrett for tonight only, and remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae

We immediately go to the ring as Candice LeRae is out with Indi Hartwell. Ember Moon is out next.

Moon looks to strike first but we get some stalling. Hartwell hits the apron to talk with LeRae. Moon is tired of this so she attacks and Hartwell is also sent to the floor. Moon capitalizes and mounts offense. Moon chases LeRae around the ring but has to duck a clothesline attempt by Hartwell. LeRae crawls in but comes back out. Moon catches her in mid-attack and sens her into the announce table face-first. Moon also takes down Hartwell at ringside. They bring it back in and Moon catches a crossbody attempt from the corner.

Moon turns that into a fall-away slam to send LeRae rolling back to the floor for another regroup. LeRae tries to leave to the backstage area but Moon brings her back, kicking her down the ramp. Moon brings it back into the ring as the referee counts. Moon rolls in but LeRae stomps her and drops her for a quick 1 count. LeRae clubs Moon while she’s down. They trade several pin attempts and counters but Moon lands a kick for a 2 count. Hartwell taunts Moon from the floor as Moon controls LeRae. LeRae blocks a suplex attempt and rolls Moon for a 2 count. LeRae mounts some offense and clotheslines Moon for 2. LeRae shows some frustration now. LeRae with more offense and another pin attempt. More back and forth now but LeRae keeps hold. Moon catches a kick and whips LeRae to the mat for a pop. Moon ducks under LeRae and slides to the floor, then kicks her from the apron, then comes back in for another pin attempt.

LeRae is sent back to the floor for a breather. Hartwell checks on her at the bottom of the ramp. Moon stops and watches as Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez come marching down the ramp. They stop at LeRae and Hartwell as we go to picture-in-picture commercial. We see LeRae coming back in but Moon takes her down for two quick pin attempts. Moon grounds LeRae now.

Back from the break and LeRae has Moon grounded in the middle of the ring. We see how Moon landed hard face-first on the floor during the break. Fans rally for Moon as she breaks free. Moon with a head scissors takedown. Moon with another takedown for a 2 count. LeRae slides out of a hold, then takes Moon down into the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring. Moon counters into a 2 count but LeRae keeps her locked in. They tangle and LeRae has a Sleeper hold applied on Moon’s back now.

Moon finally breaks it and LeRae lands hard. We see Kai looking concerned at ringside. Moon with a big kick and a knee to LeRae, then an enziguri to daze her. Moon with a running back splash in the corner, and a big running forearm. Moon with a suplex. She holds it and then drops LeRae on her face. Moon goes to the top for the Eclipse but Kai and Gonzalez get in the ring, as does Hartwell. The referee is distracted with getting Kai and Gonzalez out of the ring, which leads to Moon leaping from the top and hitting the Eclipse on Hartwell. LeRae takes advantage with a superkick and a Wicked Stepsister to Moon for the pin to win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, Moon is surrounded in the ring by the heels but she retreats to the floor. Moon looks up from the bottom of the ramp as the music hits and out comes Toni Storm to help her up to her feet. They talk things over and Moon rushes the ring for a fight. Storm is right behind her but she grabs Moon and pulls her right back out of the ring. Fans boo as Storm unloads on Moon for the heel turn, destroying her at ringside and launching her into the steel steps. Storm then rolls Moon into the ring, where she’s attacked by LeRae, Kai and Gonzalez. Hartwell watches from the corner, sitting up. LeRae walks over to check on Hartwell as the double team on Moon continues. Storm watches this from ringside and enjoys it.

– We see The Undisputed Era entering the building earlier today. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Legado del Fantasma somewhere in the back having drinks – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde. They talk about staying true to the history of lucha, and their own vision, and how they said they would take the NXT Cruiserweight Title from the sideshow to the main show. Escobar mentions how the title was recently defended at Takeover for the first time. This has been his year, this has been their year. They’ve taken on and taken out everyone, such as Jake Atlas, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and others. They ask who’s next and Curt Stallion is mentioned, and shown. He recently became the new #1 contender on WWE 205 Live but Santos isn’t worried. They go on and brag about how when they say they’re going to do something, it gets done. They toast a drink and that ends the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Undisputed Era – Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish. We see a new clip from Pat McAfee’s podcast where he knocks the group ahead of “Takeover: WarGames” and praises The Kings of NXT, and mentions he won’t be here tonight.

The Undisputed Era takes the mic and are tired of hearing people claim they’re taking the show over. They’ve hears this numerous times and now McAfee and his guys are saying it. Cole wishes McAfee was here tonight but he’s a giant coward so Cole can’t say this in his face. Cole says the best thing besides kicking McAfee’s head off last week will be in two weeks when he’s trapped inside of WarGames. They all joke about beating up McAfee, Pete Dunne, and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch last week. Cole brings up tonight’s Ladder Match for the WarGames advantage, and how they have to focus on this.

Cole says McAfee picked Dunne for tonight’s match, but fortunately he doesn’t know who he’s going up against. O’Reilly says we all saw what happened at Halloween Havoc, so he needs to fight Dunne tonight. He needs it. They all have no problem with it and Cole says he loves this angry O’Reilly. Cole goes on and says at WarGames they will fight a different Undisputed Era. For too long they have fought for titles and bragging rights, but this time they are fighting to drag the other four through absolute hell, and prove who the hell The Undisputed Era is. Cole says they will make sure McAfee and his guys are never the same after WarGames, and that is undisputed. The Undisputed Era poses together as they drop the mics and the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage. Candice LeRae dismisses her so she can talk to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. McKenzie steps to the side. Kai and Gonzalez tell LeRae they are in. McKenzie comes back over and LeRae introduces her to her WarGames team – herself, Kai and Gonzalez, and… Toni Storm. Storm appears and talks about how she promised a storm when she returned. Are we cool? She stares at McKenzie before walking off with the rest of Team LeRae.

– We see some of Timothy Thatcher’s previous “Thatch-As-Thatch-Can” students watching in the back before he faces Kushida. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded WWE Shop Black Friday promo with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, who is wearing a Santa Claus beard and hat.

Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher

Back from the break and Timothy Thatcher is wrapping up his entrance. Kushida is out next.

Before the match begins, Tommaso Ciampa comes walking down the ramp with a steel chair. He sets the chair up and takes a seat as he is going to watch the match from the bottom of the ramp. Thatcher and Ciampa trade a look to play off last week’s interaction. The bell rings and here we go. Kushida and Thatcher trade holds and counters. They go to the mat now. Thatcher mounts Kushida from the back and turns that into a quick one count.

Thatcher is up while Kushida is down now, trying to keep Thatcher away with kicks. Kushida with kicks to the jaw from the mat. He gets back to his feet and we get a stiff uppercut. Thatcher goes for an arm bar but Kushida tries to roll through. Thatcher with a belly-to-belly suplex for a quick pin attempt as Ciampa looks on. They tangle some more and Kushida nails a dropkick. Thatcher catches Kushida’s cartwheel and applies a submission from the apron as the referee yells at him. Thatcher breaks it and laughs as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant “NXT!” as Thatcher and Kushida unload on each other. Ciampa is still watching from ringside. Kushida with several kicks. Thatcher rocks him after a slap, and then delivers a stiff uppercut. Kushida avoids a Butterfly suplex. Kushida takes Thatcher down by his arm. Thatcher counters on the mat with a hold of his own. They break and get back to their feet with big strikes. Kushida blocks an uppercut and back-slides Thatcher for a quick pin attempt.

Kushida with big boots while Thatcher is on his knees. Kushida goes for the Hoverboard Lock but Thatcher resists. More back and forth on the mat now. Thatcher finally gets a submission of his own locked in as Kushida yells out. The referee checks on their shoulders as fans rally for Kushida. Kushida goes into the arm bar but Thatcher tries to fight free and can’t. Thatcher rolls and applies an ankle lock but Kushida turns that into his own ankle lock.

Thatcher rolls through as does Kushida for a 2 count. Thatcher ends up on Kushida’s back now, for some sort of Sleeper hold, while both are on the mat. Kushida tosses Thatcher to break the hold. Thatcher goes for a Sleeper while they’re both on their feet now. Kushida works on the arm, then sends Thatcher through the ropes to the floor, not far from Ciampa. Kushida follows and they keep going at it. Thatcher is distracted by Ciampa a bit. He turns around and charges but runs into the ring post as Kushida moves out of the way. Kushida goes for the arm again. Thatcher is bleeding from the nose as he stares Ciampa down from his knees.

Kushida brings it back in and they trade big strikes. Thatcher sells the arm injury but still hits the double underhook suplex to Kushida. Ciampa is standing up at ringside now, for the first time. Kushida turns it back around off the distraction to Thatcher, and applies the Hoverboard Lock. Thatcher taps out for the finish.

Winner: Kushida

– After the bell, the music hits as Kushida starts celebrating. Thatcher holds his arm, furious at the fact he had to tap out. Thatcher and Ciampa stare each other down, Thatcher still in the ring. Ciampa talks to the camera and wonders if Thatcher has a problem with him now. Ciampa turns around and walks up the ramp as Thatcher seethes in the ring.

– We get a video package on last week’s main event between Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Ripley wonders where she will go next. Ripley will be here to speak later on tonight. Also, Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with guest Leon Ruff.

– Back from the break and Pete Dunne is in the back with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Dunne is confident about winning tonight’s WarGames advantage match against Kyle O’Reilly, and they are sure that they will put an end to The Undisputed Era at WarGames. Pat McAfee was not there.

– We go back to the ring for The KO Show with host Kevin Owens. He jokes that he returned last November to NXT for WarGames, and maybe next November he will return to be a referee or something. He goes on and introduces his guest, who has had a big few weeks. The music hits and out comes NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff.

Owens congratulates Ruff and says he wanted to talk to him even before he found out he was coming here tonight. He goes on and gives Ruff the floor to talk about who he is, where he’s going and everything else. Ruff says he’s wanted to be a WWE Superstar his whole life. It’s almost like he signed his WWE contract and then the next week he was winning the title. Owens shows us a replay of the big title win over Johnny Gargano. They joke about the moment where the title slipped down Ruff’s waist. Ruff talks about what it means to have the title and says he just wants to be an inspiration to people like him. Owens says he should be proud of himself. Owens tells him to keep his head up and be proud of what he did. A “you deserve it!” chant starts up from the crowd. Ruff wants to be the inspiration to show people that anything is possible if you don’t give up on your dreams. Owens agrees again and says the way Ruff is saying it… he needs to have more conviction. Owens says people in the back with no title will exploit a weakness if they see it, and Ruff needs to let everyone know who he is – the NXT North American Champion. Ruff steps up and shows some energy now, yelling and jumping around, kicking the chair into the corner. He stops and almost apologizes for the chair but Owens says it’s OK. Ruff’s quick rant mentioned Gargano by name and how he beat him. Owens predicts that Gargano is in the back yelling for his music to be played. Owens counts down and here comes Gargano.

Gargano yells about how Ruff didn’t beat him and this must be some prank. Gargano enters the ring and doesn’t want a stupid chair from Owens. Fans boo as he throws the chair out of the ring. Owens has another chair. Gargano doesn’t want it. Owens says it’s not for him, he just brought it over as a hunch. Gargano tells Ruff to let everyone know that he is the real North American Champion, and Ruff only has the title because of Damian Priest. Owens now predicts that because Priest’s name was said, he will be coming out next. Owens counts down and here comes Priest to a pop. Priest isn’t surprised that Johnny Wheel of Fortune is out here crying and complaining. Priest says everyone has to come to face reality and Gargano’s reality is that Ruff beat him, twice. Gargano says Ruff won because of Priest, and he will win the title back if they face one-on-one. Ruff says he will take the title back and prove that not only is Ruff a fluke, he’s a joke. Gargano shoves Ruff down. Owens takes a seat now. Priest steps up as Ruff comes back from the push. Priest says he never received his rematch and based on Ruff’s tough guy moment last week, why doesn’t Ruff defend in a Triple Threat? Owens wonders where the NXT version of WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is to make matches. This leads to NXT General Manager William Regal coming out to the stage. He announces Priest vs. Gargano vs. Ruff in a Triple Threat at the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event. Regal adds a “Playa!” as he walks off. The music hits as everyone in the ring sizes each other up.

– We get a quick pre-recorded video from NXT Champion Finn Balor. He says he laid the groundwork for war last week, so whoever wins the upcoming war, WarGames, better not put checkers on his chessboard. Balor goes on and says if the winners of war have a problem, he’s not hard to find because the champion works on Wednesdays. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new Shotzi Blackheart vignette to promote WarGames. She continues to work on her new mini-tank.

Cameron Grimes vs. Jake Atlas

Back from the break and out comes Cameron Grimes. Jake Atlas is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. Grimes drops Atlas first with a shoulder. Atlas leaps over Grimes and goes under him, then nails a big takedown from the ropes. More back and forth now. Grimes with a German suplex in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Grimes with a running knee to the head and boots into the corner. Grimes beats Atlas down and shows off some.

Atlas blocks a shot and kicks Grimes. They trade more offense and counters in the middle of the ring. Atlas mounts some offense and takes Grimes down for a 2 count. Atlas with a German suplex of his own. Atlas levels Grimes with a kick for a close 2 count, showing some frustration now.

Atlas picks Grimes up but gets rocked in the face. They run the ropes and collide in mid-air with Grimes nailing the crossbody. Grimes yells about going to the moon, then hits the Cave In for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall and puts on his hat as the music hits. Dexter Lumis appears and Grimes is terrified. Grimes retreats from the ring and stumbles to the ramp. Luis is carrying some sort of bag over his hand. Lumis points to the big screen and we see a video that apparently shows Lumis drawing recent happenings where’s scared Grimes or got the best of him. Lumis reveals what’s in the bag now and it’s a set of leather straps. He grips his side and tosses the other side out to Grimes. Grimes picks them up but drops them and says it’s never going to happen. Grimes makes his exit as Lumis stares him down.

– We see Rhea Ripley backstage walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cameron Grimes is backstage ranting about how he’s not afraid of Dexter Lumis. General Manager William Regal confronts him and makes the Strap Match for Lumis vs. Grimes at Takeover.

– We go back to the ring and Rhea Ripley is waiting. Ripley takes the mic and gives props to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. She says there has been a lot of speculation after last week’s loss, and the hug she gave to Shirai. Ripley wants us to know that the hug was nothing but respect. They respect each other, they really do, but that hug was no kind of send-off for Ripley. Ripley says she is staying here and she’s focused on the NXT Women’s Title. The music interrupts and out comes Candice LeRae and Toni Storm.

LeRae mocks Ripley, calling her so cute for the way she’s talking about the title. LeRae says Shirai stole two wins from her, but beat Ripley on her own with ease. LeRae goes on taunting Ripley, saying she can never back up all her talk. LeRae says she can talk the talk and walk the walk. She motions for Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to come out to the stage to join them. Gonzalez is carrying Shirai over her shoulder. She puts Shirai down on the stage and smiles at Ripley. They go for the ring but Ripley meets them at ringside. She takes out Kai and Gonzalez first, but the numbers game takes over in the ring. Storm, LeRae, Kai and Gonzalez destroy Ripley in the ring as the boos continue. We go to commercial with Ripley laid out in the ring.

– Back from the break and we see Xia Li and Boa getting into a car somewhere. They are disheveled and looking rough, and emotional. The car pulls up to a building where the master from two weeks ago is standing outside. He directs the car into a garage. They get out of the car and are put on their knees in front of a hooded woman. They start apologizing, saying they tried so hard, they want just one more chance and they will not lose again. They keep begging and pleading until the mystery woman lifts a finger and the master tells them to hush it, that’s enough. Another black marking is put on their hands and this one may stand for time? We see flashes of Boa, Li and the mystery woman. Li looks ready to fight again as the cryptic segment ends.

– We go back to the ring and Ever-Rise is waiting – Matt Martel and Chase Parker. They’re suddenly attacked by James Drake and Zack Gibson from NXT UK. They send Martel out of the ring and then beat down Parker. Gibson introduces them, reminding everyone that they are the Grizzled Young Veterans. They declare that they are back in NXT soon will be recognized as #1. Fans boo. They then double team Parker.

– Candice LeRae is in the back with her teammates when McKenzie approaches. She says anyone stupid enough to join Shotzi Blackheart’s team will get ran over. The icing on the cake will come next week when Raquel Gonzalez beats Shotzi to get the WarGames advantage. Johnny Gargano comes over and interrupts, telling his wife that they have to go. Gargano also mentions getting his title back at Takeover. They all get in the car and we see the mystery person in the back with the Scream mask on, but it can’t be Indi Hartwell this time. Gargano drives LeRae and her crew away.

Ladder Match for WarGames Advantage: Pete Dunne vs. Kyle O’Reilly

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Kyle O’Reilly is out first. The winner will earn the WarGames advantage for his team at Takeover. We see ladders at ringside. Pete Dunne is out next. Dunne attacks O’Reilly as he’s finishing his entrance. They go at it as a brawl breaks out. Dunne ends up on the floor as O’Reilly stares him down from the ring. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Dunne levels O’Reilly at ringside but misses as he charges, nailing the barrier. A ladder comes into play at ringside as Dunne keeps O’Reilly down. Dunne bridges a ladder from the apron to the barrier. O’Reilly stops Dunne from slamming him on it. O’Reilly takes Dunne out at ringside and works him over. O’Reilly launches Dunne face-first into the barrier. O’Reilly climbs a ladder in the middle of the ring now, going for the briefcase, but Dunne shoves it over and O’Reilly lands hard. Dunne ends up climbing but O’Reilly nails a Dragon Screw leg whip through the ladder leg.

O’Reilly works on the leg some more and tips the ladder over. Dunne climbs a leaning ladder in the corner, and flips off it but O’Reilly catches the leg. Dunne counters with an enziguri. Dunne goes on and powerbombs O’Reilly hard onto the ladder in the corner. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Dunne stomps away while holding O’Reilly’s arms, while O’Reilly is laying on part of the ladder bridge from the apron to the barrier. O’Reilly comes back with another Dragon Screw leg whip.

More back and forth on the apron as they trade shots. Dunne hits a huge suplex on the ladder bridge that goes from the apron to the barrier. They both go crashing through the ladder, snapping it in half. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a replay of Dunne suplexing O’Reilly through the suplex bridge. They’re brawling in the ring now. Dunne brings a steel chair in and tries to swing but O’Reilly kicks him. O’Reilly then has to punch the chair to block it. O’Reilly blocks a Bitter End. O’Reilly then starts to put Dunne to sleep in the middle of the ring.

O’Reilly goes on and drops Dunne on top of a ladder in the middle of the ring with a suplex. O’Reilly climbs to the top for a flying knee drop but Dunne moves and O’Reilly drops the knee on top of the ladder instead. O’Reilly clutches the knee and rolls around in pain. Dunne stands a ladder up in the middle of the ring and climbs now as fans boo. There’s still one ladder leaning in the corner. O’Reilly grabs Dunne’s leg and applies an ankle lock as he tries to climb. O’Reilly brings Dunne to the mat but Dunne kicks him face-first into the ladder.

Dunne goes for a kick but misses and kicks the ladder instead. They’re both down now. Dunne and O’Reilly trade strikes from their knees now. O’Reilly drops Dunne with a kick to the ribs, then pulls him face-first into the ladder. They keep yanking each other into the ladder with a tug-of-war. Dunne shoves the ladder with force but O’Reilly blocks it from hitting his face. O’Reilly shoves it right back at Dunne and it knocks him over. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Dunne and O’Reilly meet at the top of the ladder now, slugging it out. Dunne kicks O’Reilly down by focusing on his fingers. Dunne has one arm on the briefcase now. O’Reilly slams Dunne’s arm over his own shoulder. O’Reilly is touching the briefcase now. Dunne bends his fingers back and O’Reilly falls to the floor. Dune kicks him from the ladder but O’Reilly shoves the ladder over. Dunne comes down and hits an enziguri. O’Reilly connects and goes inside out they both go down. We see both of their teams watching from the top of the platforms in the Capitol Wrestling Center and things are tense. Fans chant “this is awesome!” again.

O’Reilly ends up climbing a ladder again but Dunne knocks him off with a chair shot to the knee. Dunne then nails a chair shot to the back. They go to the floor and Dunne drops O’Reilly over the top of the barrier. Dunne returns to the ring and slowly climbs the ladder. O’Reilly runs back in and tips the ladder over, causing Dunne to bounce off the leaning ladder. O’Reilly slowly climbs the ladder again but a masked man enters the ring and shoves the ladder over. O’Reilly flies out to the floor and the boos begin. The masked man retreats from the ring. Dunne comes back in, climbs up and retrieves the briefcase as Alicia Taylor announces him the winner.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall on top of the ladder with the briefcase as the boos get louder. The Kings of NXT have earned the advantage in WarGames. We never saw the masked man again but it looked like he was wearing the same silver mask that Pat McAfee wore weeks ago. We go to replays. Lorcan and Burch pose with Dunne on the ramp now. The Undisputed Era regroups with O’Reilly at ringside. NXT goes off the air as Dunne, Burch and Lorcan stare The Undisputed Era down from the ramp.

