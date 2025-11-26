WWE NXT Results 11/25/25
The Theater At Madison Square Garden
New York, New York
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Jackson Drake (c) w/Swipe Right vs. Sean Legacy For The WWE EVOLVE Championship
– John Cena Announcement
– Kendal Grey (c) w/Wren Sinclair vs. Lainey Reid For The WWE EVOLVE Women’s Championship
– Trick Williams vs. Myles Borne
– Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee In A Triple Threat Match For The TNA Knockouts World Championship
– Zaria w/Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley w/Fatal Influence For The Vacated WWE Women’s Speed Championship
Checkout Episode 492 of The Hoots Podcast