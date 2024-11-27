WWE NXT Results 11/26/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Ridge Holland Segment

Ridge Holland: I told you so. Trick Williams, Deadline, I’ll be seeing you.

First Match: Ethan Page vs. Axiom w/Nathan Frazer In A 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Page with an arm-ringer. Strong lockup. Page applies a side headlock. Axiom rolls Page over for a one count. Axiom with a cradle cover for a two count. Page avoids The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Page regroups on the outside. Axiom uppercuts Page. Axiom with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into the announce table. Axiom rolls Page back into the ring. Axiom dives over Page. Axiom goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Page rolls him over for a two count. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Page. Page blocks The O’Connor Roll. Page drops Axiom with The Big Boot. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Axiom with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Axiom with a knife edge chop. Page responds with another arm-ringer. Axiom with a short-arm clothesline. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Axiom. Page rocks Axiom with a forearm smash.

Axiom with a Pump Knee Strike. Axiom whips Page across the ring. Axiom with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Axiom transitions into a Triangle Choke. Page PowerBombs Axiom. Page punches Axiom in the back. Page with a forearm shot across the back of Axiom. Page with Two BackBreakers for a two count. Page applies a waist lock. Page repeatedly whips Axiom back first into the turnbuckles. Page with a big forearm smash. Page with The Draping Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Page sends Axiom to the corner. Axiom dives over Page. Page kicks Axiom in the face. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom ascends to the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Axiom works on his joint manipulation game. Page with The Pendulum BackBreaker on the top turnbuckle pad.

Page has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Axiom drops Page with The Satellite DDT for a two count. Axiom with clubbing mid-kicks. Third Forearm Exchange. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom applies The Sleeper Hold. Page backs Axiom into the turnbuckles. Axiom applies The Guillotine Choke. Page with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Page with a PowerBomb onto the knee for a two count. Page puts Axiom on the top turnbuckle. Page goes for The Avalanche Ego’s Edge, but Axiom counters with The FrankenSteiner. Axiom goes for The Golden Ratio, but Page counters with The Inside Out Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Sarah Schreiber had a post-match interview with Page. If you bet against All Ego, you will always lose money. He’s the last guy anyone wanted to qualify for this Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Nathan Frazer cuts Page off. Frazer says that he’s going to win because Page won’t be able to catch up with him. Page called Axiom the driving force of their tag team. Frazer disagrees with that notion. Wes Lee says that Page is playing mind games with Frazer. Wes thinks that he has this match on lock. Je’Von Evans joins the conversation. How many times is Wes going to be stuck in that penalty box? The NXT Tag Team Division got into another brawl.

Winner: Ethan Page via Pinfall

– We head back to the lady’s locker room where Brinley Reece is picking Sol Ruca to win the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Lola Vice reminds Stephanie Vaquer that she only assisted her just to make sure Jaida Parker didn’t qualify. Wren Sinclair says that it wasn’t a wise choice for Lola to cost Jaida another match after she smashed a brick over her head a few weeks ago. Lola should’ve just hold the L. Lola proceeds to challenge Wren to a match, and she’ll show the world that the only weapon she needs are her two fists.

– Ashante THEE Adonis was caught off guard by Nikkita Lyons last week. He admits that there’s something there with Karmen Petrovic. Nikkita wants reassurance from Ashante that he was still interested in her. Karmen is done with Ashante because she’s not going to deal with his games.

Second Match: Lola Vice vs. Wren Sinclair w/Charlie Dempsey

Vice with a waist lock takedown. Vice grapples around Sinclair. Vice with a Hip Toss. Vice with The Gator Roll. Sinclair goes into the lateral press for a one count. Sinclair whips Vice across the ring. Misfired Hip Tosses. Vice applies the short-arm scissors. Sinclair rolls Vice over for a two count. Vice with a Spinning Kick. Vice with The Three Amigas for a two count. Sinclair responds with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sinclair drops her weight on the left shoulder of Vice. Sinclair works on the left shoulder of Vice. Sinclair applies a hammerlock. Sinclair with a double wrist lock takedown.

Sinclair wraps her legs around Vice’s neck. Sinclair maintains wrist control. Vice with heavy bodyshots. Sinclair drives her knee into the midsection of Vice. Vice sends Sinclair shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Vice kicks Sinclair in the ribs. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Sinclair with a short-arm clothesline. Sinclair SuperKicks Vice. Sinclair with a Falling Lariat. Vice regroups on the outside. Sinclair gets distracted by Dempsey. Vice throws Sinclair off the steel ring steps. Sinclair dropkicks Vice into the ring steps. Sinclair rolls Vice back into the ring. Sinclair with a quick rollup for a two count. Vice connects with The 305 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx messes with Tatum Paxley’s dolls in the backstage area.

Third Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) w/The Family vs. Shawn Spears w/Brooks Jensen For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Angelo is throwing haymakers at Spears. Spears drives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. Spears with a knife edge chop. Haymaker Exchange. Spears applies a side headlock. Angelo whips Spears across the ring. Spears drops Angelo with a shoulder tackle. Angelo with a leaping haymaker. Angelo starts favoring his left knee. Spears blocks the waist lock takedown. Spears backs Angelo into the turnbuckles. Angelo punches Spears. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Angelo. Spears blocks a boot from Angelo. Spears hyperextends the left knee of Angelo. Spears wraps the left leg of Angelo around the middle rope. Forearm Exchange. Spears stomps on the back of Angelo’s left knee.

Spears has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Angelo pulls Spears face first into the steel ring post. Angelo with The SuperPlex. Angelo is displaying his fighting spirit. Angelo with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo’s left knee gives out. Spears drops Angelo with a Running Knee Strike. Spears applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Angelo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Spears argues with the referee. Spears stomps on the midsection of Angelo. Angelo blocks The Sharpshooter. Angelo delivers The Spear for a two count. Angelo whips Spears across the ring. Angelo goes for The SpineBuster, but Spears lands back on his feet. Spears thrust kicks the left knee of Angelo. Spears SuperKicks Angelo. Angelo goes for a Back Body Drop. Rollup Exchange. Angelo connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, Angelo tees off on Brooks Jensen and Spear. Nico levels Angelo with a Running Lariat.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

– Andre Chase Vignette.

Fourth Match: Giulia vs. Kelani Jordan In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordan scores the ankle pick. Jordan applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordan with a Running Crossbody Splash for a one count. Giulia applies another hammerlock. Giulia with a side headlock takeover. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Jordan wants Giulia to shake her hand. Giulia obliges. Jordan whips Giulia across the ring. Giulia runs into Jordan. Giulia blocks The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Giulia with a Modified Headscissors Takeover. Giuliua applies a double arm-bar. Jordan rolls Giulia over for a two count. Giulia tugs on Jordan’s hair. Giulia drives Jordan face first into the canvas. Jordan decks Giulia with a back elbow smash. Jordan tugs on Giulia’s hair. Giulia HeadButts Jordan. Giulia with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Jordan responds with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Giulia blocks The Split Legged MoonSault. Giulia with an Arm-Ringer on the top rope. Giulia dumps Jordan off the ring apron. Jordan avoids The Missile Dropkick.

Double Palm Strike. Giulia has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Giulia with forearm shivers. Giulia avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Jordan with a Calf Kick. Jordan with a Twisting Pescado to the outside. Jordan rolls Giulia back into the ring. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Giulia catches Jordan in mid-air. Second Rollup Exchange. Jordan with a Diving Back Elbow Smash. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan with The Shotgun Dropkick. Giulia kicks Jordan in the face. Jordan with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Giulia HeadButts Jordan. Jordan swats away The Missile Dropkick. Jordan drags Giulia to the corner. Jordan goes for The Split Legged MoonSault, but Giulia counters with The Triangle Choke. Jordan refuses to quit. Jordan rolls Giulia over for a two count. Jordan with The Deadlift SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Jordan with The Roundhouse Kick. Giulia hits The Hammerlock Michinoku Driver. Jordan answers with another pinning combination for a two count. Giulia with a Running Knee Strike. Giulia connects with The Northern Lights Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Giulia via Pinfall

– AVA announces that, next week on NXT, there will be two last chance Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Fatal Four Way Match for both the men and the women. The winners of those matches will advance to NXT Deadline. Lexis King is very grateful for this opportunity.

– Next week on NXT, there will be a Tag Team Battle Royal. The winners will battle Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Deadline. Axiom is not thrilled about this decision.

– AVA accidentally gets knocked down as another backstage brawl takes place with the entire NXT Tag Team Division.

– Shawn Michaels snaps at Eddy Thorpe coming out of the commercial break.

Trick Williams, Eric Bischoff, Ridge Holland Segment

Trick Williams: Alright, NXT, let’s talk about it. Medical is checking on AVA right now as we speak. But I’m sure she’ll be okay, we know who her bloodline is. But NXT has been nothing but chaos over the past couple of weeks. And as we all saw last week, we might have saw the end of Chase U. I ain’t gonna lie, I was looking around, it was sad. I saw kids crying. I saw shock on a lot of faces, including myself. But then I looked up, and I saw Ridge’s face, with a pure evil grin on his face, a satisfaction, like he was proud of what he did. And that’s when I knew, Ridge, you and me ain’t the same, because I came up through this business with some dogs who love NXT, who put it all on the line for NXT become what it is today. I’m talking about people like DIY, Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Ilja Dragunov, and even people like Carmelo Hayes. But hey, even more importantly than that, people like Chase U. Everybody that’s watching knows the names of the people who laid it all on the line to help NXT become what it is today. We built something special here at NXT. But Ridge, all you know how to do is destroy things. And that’s why I can’t let become NXT Champion. I won’t let you become NXT Champion, because if I let you, Ridge, become NXT Champ, everything we worked so hard to create, this black and silver brand will die.

Ridge Holland: Trick, Trick, Trick. Don’t touch me. You’re damn right it’s going to die. And Trick, I don’t care. With wherever I go, controversy follows me.

Eric Bischoff: Woah, woah, woah. Guys, just hang on for one second. Now, Trick, you’re right. Things have been very chaotic in NXT, and I really enjoy it. But next week, I want to get a closer look, because next week, I’m coming to NXT. Ridge, you want the NXT Title so bad. Trick, you want to keep it, right? Well, we’re going to find out how bad. What makes you guys tick? And if you think tensions are high now, by the time I’m done, you guys are going to want to destroy each other at Deadline, hell, maybe right there in the ring. See you next week.

– Next week on NXT, Wren Sinclair will be in the Last Chance Fatal Four Way Match against Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, and Jaida Parker. X-Pac will be on the program as well.

Fifth Match: Fallon Henley (c) w/The Fatal Influence vs. Tatum Paxley For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henley backs Paxley into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Henley with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Henley works on the left shoulder of Paxley. Henley applies a wrist lock. Henley brings Paxley down to the mat. Henley drives her knee into the left shoulder of Paxley. Paxley rolls Henley over for a two count. Henley goes for The Swinging Arm-Ringer, but Paxley lands back on her feet. Paxley with a waist lock go-behind. Henley decks Paxley with a back elbow smash. Paxley kicks Henley in the face. Paxley applies The Triangle Choke. Rollup Exchange. Paxley ducks a clothesline from Henley. Paxley with The Butterfly Suplex. Paxley kicks Henley out of the ring. Henley runs away from Paxley. Paxley rolls Henley back into the ring. Paxley gets distracted by Fatal Influence. Henley drops Paxley with The Tiger Feint Kick around the steel ring post.

Henley has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Paxley with chop/forearm combination. Paxley whips Henley across the ring. Henley with two haymakers. Henley brings Paxley down to the mat. Henley with a Sliding Haymaker for a two count. Paxley applies a top wrist lock. Paxley with heavy bodyshots. Henley thrust kicks the midsection of Paxley. Henley goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Paxley counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Double Haymaker. Double HeadButt. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Chop Exchange.

Toe Kick Exchange. Paxley headbutts the midsection of Henley. Henley rocks Paxley with a forearm smash. Paxley decks Henley with a back elbow smash. Paxley dives over Henley. Paxley scores the forearm knockdown. Paxley clotheslines Henley. Paxley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Paxley with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Paxley follows that with The Spinning Argentine FaceBuster for a two count. Paxley drags Henley to the corner. Jacy Jayne continues to run interference. Henley ducks a clothesline from Paxley. Henley with a Pumphandle Suplex for a two count. Paxley blocks The Springboard BlockBuster. Paxley hits The 450 Splash for a two count. Paxley goes for The Psycho Trap, but Henley counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Paxley with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Paxley with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Jayne. Henley denies The Psycho Trap. Henley connects with The Famouser to pickup the victory. After the match, Fatal Influence gangs up on Paxley. Gigi Dolin storms into the ring to make the save. Dolin HeadButts Jayne. Dolin drops Jayne with The STO. Dolin and Paxley clears the ring as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Fallon Henley via Pinfall

