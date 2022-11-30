– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

We go right to the ring and out first comes Roxanne Perez. Indi Hartwell is out next.

The bell rings and Indi slaps Perez as fans pop and boo. They tangle now and Perez lands a big takedown for a pop. Perez goes to the top but Indi cuts her off, then spins her around on her shoulders. Indi launches Perez face-first into the turnbuckles.

Perez rolls Indi from behind for 2. Indi keeps control but misses in the corner. Perez jumps on Indi’s back now. Indi slams her tot he mat and drops a leg. They tangle some more and Perez goes for a pin attempt. Perez with a dropkick for 2. Perez grounds Indi now. Indi turns it back around and sends Perez into the corner. Perez goes to the top but Indi knocks her off, and she lands hard on the floor.

Vic says there will be limited commercial interruptions tonight. Perez makes it back in at the 7 count but Indi stays on her. Indi with another big slam, and another scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Indi with an elbow drop for 2. Indi takes it back to the corner, then uppercuts Perez while she’s draped over the middle rope. Indi nails a big boot for a 2 count. Indi with more offense now. Perez rolls her but Indi drops down for a pin of her own. Indi levels Perez with a clothesline to keep her down for another 2 count.

Indi with another scoop slam for 2. Perez with a submission but Indi fights free, then drops Perez with another right hand. Perez kicks out at 2. Perez rocks Indi with forearms now as she’s had enough. Indi blocks the Russian leg sweep but Perez counters with a takedown. Perez with an uppercut as she rallies fans now. Perez with uppercuts. Indi kicks her. Perez sends her face-first into the turnbuckles, then mounts some offense to a pop. Perez with uppercuts. Indi over-powers with a big side-slam for 2.

Indi ends up on the floor and Perez nails a suicide dive. Perez brings it back in and goes to the top, then hits a crossbody but Indi rolls through and powers up. Perez counters with a cradle for 2. Indi comes right back with a big boot. Indi runs into a kick. Perez with another kick and Pop Rocks for the pin to win.

– We see WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, “Road Dogg” Brian James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Alundra Blayze backstage gathering to discuss the Iron Survivor Challenge participants.

– Andre Chase is backstage when Duke Hudson and Thea Hail enter. Duke apologizes for accidentally booting Chase last week. Duke has gathered student signatures for Chase to be in the Iron Survivor Challenge, and he will take them to Shawn Michaels’ office. Chase appreciates it but… Grayson Waller walks up and talks some trash, saying Duke has been playing Chase U. He says Chase will never be a champion. Hail wants a piece of Waller but they hold her back. Waller walks off laughing. Chase says he will kick Waller’s ass but Duke says he will handle it.

Dante Chen vs. Donovan Dijak

We go back to the ring and out comes Donovan Dijak for his in-ring return. Dante Chen is already waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and they lock up. Dijak clubs Chen to the mat. Dijak grabs Chen by the throat but Chen fights back. Chen is sent over the top rope to the floor. Dijak follows but Chen rams him into the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Chen goes back in but Dijak grabs his leg.

Chen kicks Dijak off and runs the ropes but Dijak rushes in and grabs him by the throat, then delivers the Hard Justice chokeslam in the middle of the ring. Dijak mounts Chen with strikes now, then tuns him over and clubs him with forearms to the back of the head. Dijak continues to dominate, unloading on Chen in the corner now. Dijak launches Chen across the ring. Dijak with big blows in the corner now. Chen counters a shot and fights back. Dijak misses a big swing and Chen continues to mount offense now.

Chen turns back around to a big boot from Dijak. Dijak grabs Chen from behind, yells something in his face, then starts choking him out as he fades and the referee warns him. Dijak nails Feast Your Eyes in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Donovan Dijak

– After the match, Dijak stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Dijak says this was an example of hard justice, unrelenting annihilation. He wants you to look in his eyes, the only thing you will see is the infliction of suffering. This place NXT is a place of refuge, but not for him… he didn’t come to reinvent or re-discover himself, he came here to eviscerate a soft society and any man who stands in his way. Dijak names NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Dante Chen, Apollo Crews, NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and says it makes no difference – every last one of you are nameless, faceless men who will be brought to justice… my justice.

– We see footage from earlier today of JD McDonagh talking to Ivy Nile in The Diamond Dojo, telling her The Creed Brothers bit off more than they can chew with Indus Sher. The brothers walk up and dismiss what JD is saying, they’re not backing down and they will win the fight fair & square. JD says no fight is fare. JD goes on about the science behind why they can’t beat Indus Sher, talking bone density and so on. They end up telling JD to leave and he does.

– We go backstage to Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, “Road Dogg” Brian James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Alundra Blayze to discuss the Iron Survivor Challenge participants. Michaels thanks them for coming. Michaels says they’re looking for the 5 best male and female wrestlers, but not based on wins & losses, who had the better past year. They go on about the NXT roster and how things have improved. Michaels says these will be hard decisions. Road Dogg names Carmelo Hayes first and everyone agrees. Blayze names Tony D’Angelo and Michaels says he’s still a few weeks away from being cleared. Road Dogg says maybe it’s not The Don’s time, and Michaels agrees, saying Tony would jump at the chance, but maybe they need to protect the talent from himself. Waltman names JD McDonagh. Blayze loves how he’s old school. Holly names Joe Gacy. Road Dogg names Von Wagner and says he might not be very likeable but he’s a force to be reckoned with. Road Dogg and Waltman mention Axiom but he also probably won’t be medically cleared. Madusa also talks about Von deserving a spot. Road Dogg names Grayson Waller and Waltman agrees. Michaels appreciates the input. He asks them to write down their 5 best Superstars, then they will narrow it down. The panel will discuss the women’s division later.

Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller to mostly boos. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Chase University is in the ring – Duke Hudson with Andrew Chase and Thea Hail. The bell rings and Waller ducks Duke, then taunts him. Waller with a headlock. Duke drops Waller and plays to the Chase U student section for a pop. Duke with a headlock now.

Waller turns it around with a hold of his own. Waller blocks a back-drop and rakes at Chase. More back and forth now. Duke levels Waller with a shoulder, then nails a big side-walk slam in the middle of the ring. Waller kicks out at 2. Waller goes to the floor for a breathe as we see the Shawn Michaels and the Hall of Fame panel watching from backstage.

Waller ends up decking Duke from behind while he’s distracted by Chase U. Waller whips Duke from corner to corner. Waller chokes Duke on the middle rope while taunting Chase and Hail to boos. Waller with another headlock as the student section rallies for Duke again. Waller beats Duke down with strikes. Waller leaps off the second rope with an elbow drop but Duke moves, and Waller lands hard. Duke rallies and starts to hulk up now for a pop.

Duke throws the Chase U symbol up, then begins to connect with big right hands on Waller. Duke with a big slam, then a corner clothesline, and a big overhead throw across the ring. Duke with big right hands, then a knee to knock Waller out. Duke follows to the floor and goes for a big boot but Waller moves.

Duke puts the brakes on before hitting Hail with the big boot. Duke rocks Waller and rolls him back in, but wastes some time with Chase and Hail. Duke returns to the ring and Waller catches him with the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller exits as the music hits. He tells Chase he’s right, and Chase knows it. Duke looks on as Chase and Hail tend to him.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Javier Bernal and she’s not thrilled. Bernal has some of his own merchandise to show off tonight. The first piece is a Big Body baseball bat. Next is a Big Body body pillow for you to sleep with. Finally, he says men want to be him and women want to be with him, so why not smell like him? He introduces Big Body cologne and McKenzie says it smells like rotten eggs. McKenzie walks off coughing and Axiom appears. Axiom heard Bernal has wanted to fight. Bernal says fight is a harsh word, besides, Axiom isn’t medically cleared. Axiom says he just came from the trainer’s room, and he’s now cleared. Mitchell pops back in and says now Bernal can get what he wanted. Axiom leaves to go get the match made.

Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Kiana James. Out next comes Fallon Henley with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

The bell rings and they go at it. Henley drops James first and they yell at each other. They lock up and go into the ropes. Things get a bit aggressive coming out of the corner now. They lock back up and break again. Henley takes James down by her arm as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and James continues to dominate. Henley counters, then slams James and dropkicks her in the back of the head. James turns it around at the apron, then brings it back in, focusing on Henley’s arm. James ties the arm behind Henley, then drives her face-first into the turnbuckles. James with more offense in the corner now as the referee warns her.

James mocks Henley as fans rally for her. James slams Henley for another 2 count in the middle of the ring. James shows some frustration now, but goes back to grounding Henley. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Henley unloads and they both fly at each other, but Henley slams James face-first into the mat. They both go down now.

Henley looks to mount a comeback as she clutches her arm, but James kicks her down. Henley counters a slam and nails a knee to the back, then a clothesline in the middle of the ring. James kicks out at 2. Henley can’t hoist James up, but she rocks her anyway. Henley with a big right hand while James is down. Henley kicks James around. James runs around the ring and back in, calling time out. James brought her bag into the ring. Henley chases her back in, and stalks her. James pleads with her as Henley has her down, backing to the corner.

James throws the bag but Henley swats it out of the air. James takes advantage of the distraction, then sends Henley shoulder-first into the ring post. James follows up with her 401K finisher for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Kiana James

– After the match, James stands tall as the music hits.

– Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe are backstage. Blade holding his father’s ripped sweater, and is upset over what Von Wagner did to the sweater last week. Jones and Enofe hype Blade up, telling him to use his anger. Blade says Von better be good at taking an ass whopping tonight. Blade wants to go out and handle this himself, and do it on his own terms.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype Apollo Crews vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Deadline.

– We go backstage to Shawn Michaels, Molly Holly, “Road Dogg” Brian James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Alundra Blayze to discuss the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants. Alundra names Roxanne Perez and everyone seems to agree. Road Dogg mentions Zoey Stark and how impressive she is, saying the match was made for her. Alundra would’ve loved to face Stark in her prime. Waltman is surprised Stark hasn’t been called up because she’s ready for primetime. Molly wonders if Indi Hartwell is ready for a call-up. Road Dogg says something is missing with her but he can’t put his finger on it. Alundra doesn’t think she believes in herself, but the fans do. Waltman names Cora Jade and others agree, but Road Dogg says she thinks she knows everything. Road Dogg would leave Jade and take Fallon Henley, calling her his dark horse in this. Waltman says it was a toss-up for him between Henley and Kiana James, and James just won their match. Holly names Alba Fyre. Road Dogg took her off his list because he thinks the one thing she’s focused on right now is Isla Dawn, and once she’s past that, then she can focus on the title again. Michael thanks everyone, and asks them to write down their 5 favorite women’s competitors. Michaels says he has some tough decisions to make.

– We get a quick video of Cora Jade taunting Wendy Choo on TikTok.

Toxic Attraction vs. Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter through the crowd, shooting confetti in the air. Out next comes Nikkita Lyons on the entrance-way to join them.

Zoey Stark attacks Lyons during her entrance, beating her down from out of nowhere while she’s posing. Stark takes the knee out from behind, then beats Lyons down until officials came out to pull her off. We see Chance and Carter helping Lyons to the back now. We see Toxic Attraction off to the side, mocking Lyons and calling her a loser.

– We get a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for Lyra Valkyria. She talks about watching the sky as a child, watching the birds leave Ireland for a new place, a new life. Now she’s left her homeland to channel the spirit of a bird, her old feathers fall to the ground, new feathers emerge stronger. She goes on about shape-shifting to a new form, ready for a anew battleground. Prepare yourself for Lyra Valkyria, coming soon. This is a vignette for the former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Elektra Lopez now, asking about her going after Indi Hartwell. Lopez says it was about the biggest impact, lowest amount of risk. She says Indi has some connection with fans and it seems like a trend to be an Indi fan, but she’s La Madrina and she doesn’t follow trends, she sets them. She says Indi is the heart of the division, so if she takes the heart out, the division is hers for the taking. Lopez says she didn’t come back to NXT to make new friends, she came back to build an empire of her own. So if Indi wants to bet on herself, go ahead but don’t bet against La Madrina or you’ll end up going broke. Lopez walks off.

Axiom vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and out comes Javier Bernal as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Axiom is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Axiom slams Bernal and grounds him. Axiom with an arm drag out of the corner, then a big dropkick. Bernal goes to the floor to regroup as Axiom appears to limp a bit. Bernal rushes back in as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Bernal has been focusing on Axiom’s hurt leg. Bernal wraps the leg around the ring post a few times as fans boo and the referee counts. Bernal comes back in and continues to kick Axiom’s leg out. Bernal dropkicks the leg for a 1 count. Bernal drops elbows to Axiom’s hurt knee now, then grounds him in a knee bar.

Fans rally for Axiom as he fights up and out. Axiom with strikes now. Bernal with a big scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Bernal works on the knee in the corner now. Axiom rocks Bernal with a kick. Bernal scoops Axiom but Axiom counters and rolls him for a 2 count. Axiom blocks a move and pulls Bernal into a Triangle as fans rally. Axiom with elbow strikes while Bernal is in the hold. Axiom powers up and nails a powerbomb for a close 2 count.

Bernal with a Figure Four in the middle of the ring now. Fans rally as Axiom turns the hold over. Bernal makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Bernal drops Axiom with a forearm. Axiom fights back with chops and a big dropkick as Bernal charges. Axiom with a running corner kick. Axiom springboards in from the apron and levels Bernal for a pop. Bernal dodges a flying superkick, then spikes Axiom into the mat with a DDT. Axiom kicks out just in time and Bernal is frustrated.

Bernal goes to the top but Axiom nails a kick to the head. Axiom climbs up for a double underhook superplex. Axiom waits in the corner now, then nails the flying superkick for the pin to win.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, Axiom stands tall as the music hits. Axiom poses in the corner now.

– We see a trainer checking out Nikkita Lyons in the back. She says she’s good. He says there’s nothing alarming, just some bruising, and she’s medically cleared. Lyons tells Katana Chance and Kayden Carter the only one who needs to worry around here is Zoey Stark, and a little pain won’t stop them. They head out together.

– McKenzie is backstage with NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly now. They say everyone has been talking about Deadline and Iron Survivor, but not Pretty Deadly. It sounds like they are headed to tell the fans a Christmas story.

JD McDonagh vs. Julius Creed

We go back to the ring and out comes JD McDonagh. He poses in the corner and we go back to commercial.

