WWE NXT Results 11/6/24

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice In A Hardcore Match. Dawn Marie Is The Special Guest

Parker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Parker slams Vice’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker grabs a steel chair. Vice drops Parker with The Spinning Back Fist. Vice with heavy bodyshots. Vice drives Parker back first into the ring apron. Vice pulls out a table from under the ring. Parker with a big chair shot across the back of Vice. Vice decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Vice drives Parker face first into the standing chair. Vice with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Parker has no time for tables. Parker rolls multiple chairs into the ring. Parker with a Running Boot. Parker wedged a chair in between the turnbuckles. Vice kicks out the legs of Parker. Vice avoids the running chair shot. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice whips Parker through the wedged chair. Vice with The Three Amigas. Vice with The DDT on the chair for a two count. Vice tackles Parker out of the ring. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Vice has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Vice sets up a ladder in the corner. Parker punches Vice in the back. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Vice. Parker whips Vice across the ring. Parker with The SpineBuster. Parker with a back chop. Parker lays Vice flat on the ladder in the corner. Parker delivers The Teardrop through the ladder for a two count. Parker goes for a Bodyslam, but Vice lands back on her feet. Vice applies The Sleeper Hold. Parker backs Vice into the steel ring steps. Parker hits The Hypnotic. Parker goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Vice ducks out of the way. Vice rolls Parker back into the ring. Vice hooks the outside leg for a two count. Vice puts a trash can over Parker’s head. Vice with Three Spinning Roundhouse Kicks. Vice attacks Parker with a kendo stick. Vice with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Parker regroups on the outside. Parker throws a trash can at Vice. Kendo Stick Party. Parker clocks Vice with a trash can lid. Parker with a Sidewalk Slam on the chair. Parker with The Hypnotic against the ladder for a two count. Vice goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Parker smashes a brick over Vice’s head for a two count. Parker connects with The Super Hypnotic to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

Ethan Page & Ridge Holland Segment

Ethan Page: The fighting city of Philadelphia. The birthplace of America, which I find fitting that, an Englishmen and a Canadian are here to bring the fight to Trick Williams and Bubba Ray, and ruin tonight’s night of nostalgia.

Ridge Holland: Ethan believes that he deserves to be NXT Champion, but I need to be NXT Champion. So tonight, we put our differences aside. And Trick, in this city, at Stand & Deliver, you soared to the highest of highs, but in that dump that they call, The ECW Arena, prepare to be dragged down to the lowest point of your career.

Ethan Page: And we promise, there won’t be any monuments, no statues, no fairy tale endings, and especially no tables.

– Rob Van Dam gives Kelani Jordan some advice ahead of her upcoming title rematch with Fallon Henley next week. RVD says that if Kelani wants to be a standout tonight, standout by pinning Fallon in tonight’s Allstar Tag Team Match. Kelani gives RVD the directions to AVA’s office. Wes Lee viciously attacks RVD with a steel chair.

– The Family ran into Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen at Tony & Nick’s Philly Cheesesteak Restaurant. Nunzio joins the conversation. He wants to know why The Don hasn’t been answering his phone calls. Next week on NXT, Adrianna Rizzo will take on Nikkita Lyons. Nunzio says that The Don is going to be paying a tax tonight by giving him a crack at the NXT North American Championship.

Second Match: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

STILL TO COME

– Tony D’Angelo (c) w/The Family vs. Nunzio For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Ava Segment

– Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Zaria, Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, The Fatal Influence In A 10-Woman Tag Team Match

– Trick Williams & Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

