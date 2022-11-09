– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens live on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes

We immediately see The Schism members at the entrance-way. Joe Gacy’s music starts up and out he comes, accompanied by Ava Raine, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. They’re wearing masks with messages of mind games on them, but they remove the masks and raise their arms in the air when they get to the ring. Out next comes Cameron Grimes.

Grimes stares The Schism down as they stand with Gacy in the corner. The bell rings and they go at it. Grimes with strikes, then a head-scissors takedown. Grimes with a running big boot in the corner. Grimes stays on Gacy but Gacy rocks him and works him around the ring now. Gacy with uppercuts and a forearm over the back.

Gacy, who is wearing new ring gear, drops Grimes again for a 2 count. Grimes flies at Gacy with a crossbody, then unloads with right hands to keep him down. Grimes with a stiff back elbow. Gacy with a hip toss into a suplex for a 2 count. Gacy keeps Grimes down and yells at him, then works him over on the middle rope as the referee warns him. Grimes fights back with shots to the gut but Gacy rocks Grimes to put him down.

Gacy goes on until Grimes superkicks him out of the ring, then nails a punt kick from the apron. The Schism tends to Gacy at ringside while barking at Grimes as he watches from the apron. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gacy has Grimes grounded after dominating through the break. Grimes fights up and out with shots to the gut but Gacy rocks him. Gacy fights Grimes off and drops him over his knee. Gacy stomps away now. Gacy mounts Grimes from behind with punches. Gacy yells out to the crowd, then applies a Crossface submission in the middle of the ring. Gacy goes on but they collide in mid-air as Grimes hits the crossbody. Gacy and Grimes are both down now as the referee checks on them and fans rally.

Grimes gets up first as The Schism looks on. Grimes has to stop and stomp on Fowler’s hand. Grimes mounts offense on Gacy now, then knocks Reid off the apron. Gacy tries to capitalize but Grimes rocks him and nails a superkick, then a big German suplex. Grimes goes to the top and hits the big crossbody. Grimes knocks Fowler off the apron again, then sends Gacy into Reid after a bit of miscommunication.

Grimes with a Poisonrana for a big pop. Grimes calls to go to the moon but Gacy retreats to the floor as fans boo. Grimes runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Gacy and The Dyad down in front of the announcers. Fans chant “NXT!” as Grimes brings Gacy back in. Grimes goes to the top but Raine shoves him off onto the top rope as The Dyad distracts the referee. Gacy follows up with the handspring lariat for the pin to win what was billed as their final match.

Winner: Joe Gacy

– After the match, Gacy stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Schism stands over Grimes in the middle of the ring now.

– We go backstage to Axiom, who greets Nathan Frazer as he comes out of the trainer’s room. Frazer says the trainer told him it will be a few more weeks before he’s medically cleared. Axiom says to be fair, Frazer tore up his body pretty badly in the recent Ladder Match. Frazer says he really does leave it all in the ring, that’s not just a catchphrase. Axiom says Frazer will be back before he knows it, and Frazer agrees. JD McDonagh approaches and tells Axiom to leave the medical advice to the professionals as he knows nothing about pain. JD predicts Frazer has a busted C4 vertebrae in his neck. He taunts them over their Best of 3 Series, and Axiom taunts JD over his failed attempts at the NXT Title. JD threatens to put Axiom on the shelf with Frazer. Axiom says we will see who knows more about pain, and JD agrees.

– Still to come, a trip to the barber shop with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Back to commercial.

– Back fom the break and we see Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark arriving to the building for tonight’s title shot. Vic says this will be the main event of the night.

– We go to Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at their local barbershop. Hayes dismisses any critics commenting on how he failed to win the NXT North American Title back. Hayes goes on about how he elevated the title, and how no one pinned him to take the title. Everyone in the barbershop agrees. They knock NXT North American Champion Wes Lee and call him a transitional champion. One of their friends gives props to Lee for having all of the NXT Universe behind him, but Trick and Hayes dismiss this. Hayes gives Lee some props but says he’s nothing until he pins Hayes in the ring. Hayes says we know Lee will have a short title reign, and it will end when they meet again in the ring. Trick says they will let Lee hold the title for two weeks, tops. Hayes says next week they will have a contract signing for the match.

– Vic and Booker are talking when the feed cuts to black. Vic mentioned bad weather in the are earlier, could this be related? No, it’s Scrypts. Instead of a voicemail message we see the arena go dark except for a scrolling message on the screens. He says his name is written on the walls, his voice sounds through the halls of the Performance Center, so now he’ll be on NXT to watch the whole thing fall. Scrypts says there’s truly pain among thee, so imagine what will happen and what has happened because it was always meant to be. Sincerely, Scrypts.

Sol Ruca vs. Elektra Lopez

We go back to the ring and out comes Sol Ruca as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Elektra Lopez is out next with her new theme song. We see how Lopez made her surprise return two weeks ago, attacking Ruca and Indi Hartwell after their match.

The bell rings and they lock up, then break. Lopez drops Ruca first but Ruca comes back and puts her down. They have some words with the referee, then Lopez strikes. Ruca fights her off and blocks a hip-toss, then nails a Facebuster. Lopez retreats to the floor and Ruca follows. Lopez immediately drops her with a clothesline.

Lopez brings it back in for a 2 count. Lopez works Ruca over for another quick pin attempt. Lopez keeps control and clotheslines Ruca again, then drives knees into her back. Lopez drops an elbow for another 2 count. Lopez grounds Ruca with a headlock in the middle of the ring now as fans begin to rally. Ruca tries to fight up and out but Lopez drops her, keeping the headlock applied. Ruca rolls Lopez over for a 2 count, and again.

Ruca mounts offense with clotheslines now, then a dropkick. They tangle and Ruca nails a flying shoulder. Ruca cartwheels into the corner with a splash now. Ruca goes to the top but Lopez yanks her to the mat by her arm. Lopez then hits the sit-down Chokebomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Elektra Lopez

– After the match, Lopez stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Lopez poses and mouths to the camera, saying she’s back. Hartwell attacks from behind and they brawl to the floor. Referees try to keep the two apart but they keep fighting.

– Andre Chase is backstage with Thea Hail and Duke Hudson. Hail says Charlie Dempsey showed how cowardly he is with the attack on Chase last week, and if Chase doesn’t get him, she will. Hail asks for Chase to let her at Dempsey. Duke calms her and says when he was sent to the back last week, that was a teachable moment as he learned that they only win and lose between the ropes. Duke wants to be at ringside with Hail tonight, to support and only support as Chase upholds the integrity of Chase U against Dempsey. They all get fired up. Duke says Dempsey attacked them all and spat in the face of anyone who has worn the U on their chest. Duke says Andrew beat Dempsey before and he will beat him again, right now. Chase is riled up now and says he will give Dempsey an Andre Chase University-sized ass whipping. Andre tells Duke to get the flag. Thea is ready to go. They do a Chase U on three. Chase heads out and Hail follows. Duke grabs the Chase U flag and follows. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Jacy Jayne and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose on FaceTime. Jayne just left the mall and Rose asks if she’s headed to the arena. Jayne says shopping usually puts her in a good mood but after spending $4,000, she’s still nervous because of Alba Fyre. She says Gigi Dolin suffered 3 cracked ribs from Fyre putting her through the table last week, and she reminds Rose of what Fyre said about taking them both out next. Rose says Fyre is a psycho and is probably waiting outside of their locker room. Rose tells Jayne to just come hang out with her, and Fyre can wait all night. Jayne says to wait, a mall cop is pulling her over as we see sirens in the window. They joke that Paul Blart just wants an autograph or Jayne’s phone number. We see Jayne now being pulled from her car, and it sounds like she’s being assaulted. Rose asks if she’s OK. Fyre comes on the screen now, and taunts Rose, saying she promised she’d take then all out , one by one. We see how Dolin was taken out last week. Fyre says this week it was Jayne, and next week she will take out Rose, and take her title. Fyre says she will be the last woman standing. Rose is muted, and then has her call disconnected as Fyre says she will see her next week.

– We see footage of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions arriving to the building earlier today.

Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlie Dempsey. We see what happened between Dempsey and Chase U last week. The music hits and out next comes Andre Chase University – Andre Chase with Thea Hail and Duke Hudson.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dempsey mounts offense early on. Chase catapults Dempsey, then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Chase follows and works Dempsey over at ringside as Duke holds Thea back. Chase brings Dempsey back in and grabs him but Dempsey resists.

Dempsey goes for the arm but Chase keeps control. Dempsey finally nails a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge for a 2 count but Dempsey goes right into a submission on the arm. Dempsey gets the wrist tied up but Chase turns it into a 2 count. Chase with right hands now, dropping Dempsey.

Chase with an inverted Atomic Drop, then a side-Russian leg sweep for a pop from the crowd. Chase stomps on Dempsey while fans spell C-H-A-S-E-U with him. The Chase U student section is fired up now. Dempsey counters Chase and blocks a Full Nelson, then trips Chase into an ankle lock submission.

Duke is trying to help Chase get the bottom rope but Chase yells at him to stop. The referee yells at Duke. Hail rallies for Chase but Duke grabs her white towel, then tosses it into the ring to end the match. The referee calls the match due to Duke throwing in the towel.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

– After the match, Chase says he didn’t give up but Taylor announces Dempsey as the winner due to the towel, and Dempsey raises his arm in victory. Dempsey exits as Duke helps a shocked Chase to his feet.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Indi Hartwell now. Hartwell goes on about how what we saw earlier was her finally figuring out how NXT works. She says Elektra Lopez had it coming. Indi says no one proves a point on her, you can surely do it to Sol Ruca, but not her. Indi says you can’t count on anyone around here and you have to take what you want, otherwise it won’t happen. Indi says she is locked in and betting the house on herself. Indi walks off.

– Who showed up to Fallon Henley’s family bar this past weekend? We will find out next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see footage of Kiana James and her assistant arriving to Fallon Henley’s bar, owned by her family. Jason Briggs and Brooks Jensen are there. Fallon asks James what she wants to drink, but she didn’t come to drink, she came to talk about the proposal she gave to Henley last week. Henley says her family’s business isn’t for sale, there are too many memories here. Jensen and Briggs are arguing over Jensen’s behavior around women as usual. James is prepared to give them more money than they’ve ever seen as she hands over another offer Jensen asks how much but Briggs scolds him. James wants to build an apartment complex on the property. Henley goes on about a lifetime of family memories at the bar, and says her answer is no, go find somewhere else to build your complex. James says Henley and her family can live the rest of their miserable lives in the apartment complex, but it’s their loss. Henley tells them to both get out. Briggs tells them to hit the bricks, and Jensen looks a bit disappointed. Briggs says he’s with Henley and Jensen hesitates but agrees. Briggs says he better be.

Hank Walker vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

We go back to the ring and Hank Walker is waiting. Out next comes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo with the injured Tony D’Angelo.

The bell rings and they go at it. Walker takes control in the corner and launches Stacks across the ring. Stacks fights back and takes control, keeping Walker locked in with a headlock. Walker rocks Stacks and knocks him to the floor. Stacks fights his way back into the ring, then rocks Walker with an uppercut.

Stacks with a takedown, then big hammer fists while Walker is face-down. Stacks taunts Walker as Tony D looks on smiling. Stacks rocks Walker and delivers knee strikes as Tony D barks from ringside. Stacks covers for 2. Stacks taunts Walker and talks some trash now. Walker catches a kick and levels Stacks with a lariat. Walker with a Thesz Press and big right hands.

Walker plays to the crowd for a pop now. Walker gets rocked, but then he knocks Stacks out of the air, to the mat. Walker rips his shirt off for a pop now. Walker with a running corner splash, then another as Stacks goes down. Walker scoops Stacks and launches him with a big slam for a pop.

Stacks rocks Walker but it just angers him. Walker rams Stacks into the corner but Stacks jabs him in the eye. Stacks rolls Walker up but he kicks out at 2. Stacks follows up with a knee to the back of the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

– After the match, Stacks stands tall as Tony D praises him from ringside.

– Grayson Waller is backstage now, hyping up his segment, telling fans to get their questions in. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Grayson Waller for another episode of The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller talks himself up and then plugs next week’s NXT Title match.

Waller introduces the challenger first and out comes Von Wagner with Mr. Stone first. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is out next, wearing a jacket once owned by his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. Waller says “breaking news” – people don’t like Von and don’t think he deserves a title shot, but they think Waller and Apollo Crews do, among others. Von

Wagner dismisses this idea and asks Stone what he thinks of it. Stone says the NXT Universe never gave Wagner a chance because they’re jealous of him as he’s a once-in-a-generation kind of Superstar. Von isn’t here to be popular or a fan favorite like Bron, he doesn’t expect fans to like him… he says fans can piss and moan on social media all they want but he’s here for one thing – the title, and he left Bron laying last week, and will do the same next week.

Bron speaks but Stone cuts him off, saying Von is more powerful than anyone Bron has been in the ring with, even Breakker himself. Bron says it looks like an even match-up when you put the stats side-by-side, but how about Von try that stuff last week in his face instead of from behind. Waller shows a comment that says they want to see anyone beat Breakker. Waller agrees and says if it’s not Von, he knows someone more handsome who can win it. Bron doesn’t dislike the people who say this stuff, he understands where they come from… NXT is about finding the next big Superstar and a year ago it was him, now he’s at the top.

Bron says he learned from guys like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, about how when you want something in NXT, you take it. He says the history of the title goes back to guys like current WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura… all those guys were in the same spot Breakker is in now, everyone in the locker room wants a title shot. Bron says Von is getting a shot next week, JD McDonagh is breathing down his neck, Apollo Crews wants a shot. Bron asks Apollo if he’s happy Bron finally said his name. Bron says the thing that Von and all of those people have in common is that no one is taking the title from him. Von says he will be the guy to take it. Bron says that’s easier said than done, pal. They continue yelling and Von tells Stone to shut up when he’s calling Bron a nervous champion.

Von says we will see how dangerous he is. Von says he will rag-doll Bron’s ass around the ring next week. Von says Bron is second generation, so big deal, so is Von and he didn’t use it to get his foot in the door at NXT, and he damn sure didn’t use it to gain any stroke around here, and he won’t need it next week when he rips the title right off Bron’s shoulder. Bron tells Von to come try to take it off his shoulder right now. Von and Bron stand up and face off as Waller films on his phone. Stone tells Von to wait for Tuesday, this is not the time. Bron smashes Stone’s face into the table and he goes down. Bron and Von face off as Waller laughs from the background.

– McKenzie is backstage with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee now. He admits he’s been on a roller-coaster of emotions, and says it hurt not becoming a double champion last week. He says he’s been thinking about how Carmelo Hayes said he was never pinned for the title, and he was right, and Hayes made this the A-Title of NXT in the process. Lee says this tag team competitor was never supposed to hold singles gold, but here he is. His career was supposed to be over in April. Lee says in two weeks he will go one-on-one with the man who has been untouchable for over a year but somehow he will make Melo miss. Lee says they can sign their contract next week to make it official but no matter what Hayes brings, it won’t throw Lee off because he’s on a roll like butter and not even Hayes can stop it. Lee thanks McKenzie and walks off.

– We see Axiom walking backstage. We also see JD McDonagh preparing. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened last week between Cora Jade and Wendy Choo, who saved Valentina Feroz from an attack. Jade says Choo got involved in something she had no business in, and she doesn’t gave a hero complex, she has a friend complex. Jade goes on about not wanting to know Choo and says she reeks of desperation. Jade says we know Choo can go in the ring, but she wants to be accepted and has her whole life, wanting to receive a text from the popular girls, but the text never came. Jade says Choo needs to accept she will no matter be it, no matter how hard she tries, and she will always be looking in from the outside. Jade warns her to think twice the next time she wants to make a friend at her expense.

– We see Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark backstage warming up for the main event.

– We see footage of Apollo Crews in Nigeria to launch the new WWE talent search of Africa. Crews cuts a promo on how he will become the next NXT Champion.

JD McDonagh vs. Axiom

We go back to the ring and out comes JD McDonagh for the next match. Axiom is out next.

The bell rings and JD stalls some, then applies a headlock. JD drops Axiom with a headlock. They trade moves and counters on the mat now. JD with a scissors. Axiom counters and they continue to trade holds on the mat. They trade pin attempts now. Axiom comes close to connecting with a kick, but they break and lock up for a test of strength.

JD rocks Axiom and takes him down for quick pin attempts. They get up and go at it. Axiom nails a big kick to send JD to the floor, then he knocks him back to the floor. JD is furious at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and JD took control as he has Axiom down in the middle of the ring now. JD focuses on the knee but Axiom rocks him out of nowhere with a kick. Axiom clutches his left knee but fans rally and he chops JD back. Axiom with more big chops and a dropkick for a pop as JD goes to the floor to regroup. Axiom goes to the top and leaps out with a big moonsault on the floor.

Axiom sells the hurt knee as a “NXT!” chant breaks out. Axiom makes it back in at the 9 count and JD makes it back in right before 10. JD kicks the hurt knee out and Axiom goes down as fans boo JD. JD with another stiff kick to drop Axiom on his head. JD continues to punish Axiom while he’s down. Axiom with a springboard leg drop into a submission. JD fights the hold and quickly gets his leg on the bottom rope to break the hold. The referee checks on Axiom as fans rally for him. Axiom charges but JD side-steps him and takes him down face-first. Axiom kicks a submission attempt away but JD applies the Boston Crab. Axiom breaks it by getting the bottom rope.

JD with a stiff punch. Axiom fights back and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Axiom with a jumping punch. They tangle and Axiom kips-up but his leg is hurting. JD drops Axiom with a stiff punch and they both go down. JD goes to the top for the moonsault but Axiom gets his knees up, puling JD into a Triangle. JD powers Axiom up for a powerbomb but Axiom turns it into a powerbomb. JD kicks out at 2. Axiom with a big kick for another close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Axiom charges but his leg is hurting and he goes down. JD attacks but Axiom counters and takes him down. JD transitions into an armbar but they tangle on the mat some more. JD comes up with a submission from behind, grounding Axiom with a knee to the back.

JD bends Axiom’s leg all the way over and the referee quickly stops him, pushing JD off. Axiom screams out in pain as the referee checks on him. Axiom screams for the referee to not stop the match. The referee calls on medics to tend to Axiom as fans rally for him. Axiom screams out in pain and the referee asks the medics what to do. He calls the match and JD is ruled the winner via referee stoppage.

Winner: JD McDonagh

– After the bell, JD stands tall as the music hits and medics help Axiom from the ring. We go to replays. Medics are helping Axiom away from the ring now. JD takes the mic and says that was a severe strain, not a tear, because he’s a nice guy. Fans boo JD. He says he’s not a nice guy when the necessary evil has to come out, when someone steps in between he and the NXT Title. JD says if you don’t believe him, ask Ilja Dragunov, who is still in the hospital three weeks later. JD sends a message to the NXT locker room and begs any man to please get on his level, please test him. JD says he’s looking at you, Apollo Crews. JD’s music hits to end the segment.

– We get a promo for Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. Back to commercial.

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

