WWE NXT Results 12/10/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Kelani Jordan Segment

Giulia: I am the Iron Survivor. Which means I’m going to do what I came here to do. Roxanne, at New Years Evil, in LA, The Beautiful Madness will become the NXT Women’s Champion.

Roxanne Perez: Congratulations, Giulia. You’re the luckiest women in the world to survive Deadline. And sure, you won, but in my opinion, I think Sol Ruca was the MVP of the match. Even, Wren Sinclair, she spent most of the time in the penalty box, and she still almost pulled it off. Zaria and Stephanie, they didn’t lose, they just ran out of time. You won, yeah, but unfortunately for you, you’re not on my level. But I will give it to you guys, on Saturday, the ladies once again proved why we have the best women’s division in all of wrestling. But like I said, none of you guys are on my level. And that’s not going to change anytime soon, Giulia, especially not at New Years Evil, because I don’t know if you forgot, but we’ve been here before. Yeah, we have, and it was the same result as it’s been for the past year. Me holding my title in the air, reigning over my division. And at New Years Evil, new town, same result. The Beautiful Madness falling short to The Prodigy, and that’s if you even make it to New Years Evil in Los Angeles.

Giulia: Oh, yeah? How about we do this, right now?

Cora Jade: Yeah, I’m not too sure about that, Giulia. I really don’t know, because I don’t think you’re going to make it to New Years Evil because of us. And look, I know you think your best friend Stephanie is going to come out here to save you, but she can’t, she won’t, because there’s no question who did it.

– We see Stephanie Vaquer laid out on the floor in the backstage area. Giulia rocks Perez with a forearm smash. Jade clocks Giulia with the kendo stick. Perez and Jade gangs up on Giulia. Kelani Jordan storms into the ring to make the save.

– Tony D’Angelo tells Ethan Page to get over his lost at NXT Deadline. Page doesn’t know how to get back in the NXT Title picture. Believe it or not, The Don has a soft spot for Page, how about they have an NXT North American Title Match, tonight? Page runs over his resume and how he ran this brand. Page feels that the North American Championship is a step down for him. The Don decides to extend that offer to the rest of the roster, and that makes Page change his mind, and take the match. Page says that if he can’t beat The Don, then his career is practically over. Page needs this opportunity. The Don tells Page that he’ll see him out there.

– Lexis King did some soul searching this weekend. He wants another crack at the Heritage Cup Championship. Charlie Dempsey tells Lexis that he’ll think about it. Charlie is extremely proud of The No Quarter Catch Crew, and their perspective performances at Deadline. NQCC had a brief verbal altercation with OTM. Jaida Parker threaten to knock Wren Sinclair out.

First Match: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans

Rockers Punches. Evans with forearm shivers. Evans with rapid fire haymakers. The referee admonishes Evans. Lee unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Evans dumps Lee out of the ring. Evans lands The Suicide Dive. Evans transitions into a ground and pound attack on the floor. Evans with a straight right hand. Lee punches Evans in the ribs. Lee throws Evans back into the ring. Evans avoids The Foot Stomp. Evans scores a right jab. Lee dropkicks Evans in mid-air for a one count. Lee with two haymakers. Lee with clubbing shoulder tackles. Lee decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Evans throws Lee out of the ring. Lee pulls Evans out of the ring. Lee tosses Evans around the ringside area. Lee rolls Evans back into the ring. Evans knocks Lee off the ring apron.

Evans with The Slingshot Pescado. Evans throws Lee into the barricade. Evans with a Rebound Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks Lee to the floor. Evans teases the stage dive. Lee dropkicks the right knee of Evans. Lee with The SomerSault Plancha. Lee poses for the crowd. Lee has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lee blocks The SuperPlex. Evans avoids The Cannonball Senton. Evans SuperKicks Lee. Evans tees off on Lee. Evans whips Lee across the ring. Evans with two clotheslines. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Evans. Evans with a Handspring Corkscrew Kick. Evans with The Springboard Clothesline for a two count.

Lee blocks The Tiger Driver. Lee tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Evans avoids The Elbow Drop. Lee and Evans are trading back and forth shots. Lee with a Hook Kick. Evans responds with The Big Boot. Evans with The Spinning Heel Kick. Evans goes for The Tiger Driver, but Lee counters with a Hurricanrana. Evans hits The Standing Spanish Fly. Evans with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Lee knocks Evans off the middle rope. The referee catches Lee using the middle rope for leverage. Lee dodges The Double Jump Cutter. Lee drops Evans with The Tornado DDT. Lee connects with The Kardiak Kick for a two count. Evans SuperKicks Lee. Lee grabs the right leg of Evans. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans with another SuperKick. Evans plants Lee with Hold It In The Row to pickup the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

– Axiom wanted to apologize to Nathan Frazer for doubting him at NXT Deadline. Frazer says that he owes Axiom a big one. Axiom wanted Frazer to win the Iron Survivor Challenge really bad. He would’ve done anything for his tag team partner. Frazer tells Axiom that he has to make this right.

– Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura Vignette.

– Kelani Jordan tells Sarah Schreiber that Stephanie Vaquer will be just fine. She’s getting tired of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade walking around here like they run NXT. They can’t even run a lemonade stand in a Desert even if they tried. Kelani says that she’ll put her resume up against Cora Jade any day of the week.

– Meta Four pokes fun at Zaria and Sol Ruca for losing the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Lash Legend is not buying Zaria’s hype. Jakara Jackson says that it’s giving delusional that Sol Ruca would stand up for a girl who wanted to rip her head off 72 hours ago.

Second Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

Tank Ledger and Tyson Dupont will start things off. Dupont whips Ledger across the ring. Ledger runs into Dupont. Dupont drops Ledger with a shoulder tackle. Short-Arm Reversal by Ledger. Ledger with The Atomic Drop. Ledger tags in Walker. Ledger with a Springboard Shoulder Tackle. Walker with a Leg Drop for a one count. Walker sends Dupont to the corner. Dupont side steps Walker into the turnbuckles. Dupont tags in Igwe. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Igwe with a Running Knee Drop. Igwe applies a side headlock. Igwe reverses out of the irish whip from Walker. Walker whips Igwe across the ring. Igwe ducks a clothesline from Walker. Igwe leapfrogs over Walker. Igwe dropkicks Walker. Walker kicks Igwe in the face. Walker with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Walker with a straight right hand. Walker tags in Ledger. Walker with a corner clothesline. Ledger with a Corner Spear. Walker levels Igwe with The Body Avalanche. Walker with a Running Bulldog. Igwe gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Haymaker Exchange.

Igwe reverses out of the irish whip from Ledger. Igwe attacks the midsection of Ledger. Igwe repeatedly slams Ledger’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Igwe whips Ledger back first into the turnbuckles. Igwe with The Stinger Splash. Igwe with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Igwe tags in Dupont. Dupont with a Running Splash for a two count. Dupont with a straight right hand. Dupont sends Ledger to the corner. Dupont with a Running Uppercut. Dupont pops back on his feet. Dupont tags in Ledger. Ledger is displaying his fighting spirit. Igwe stops Ledger in his tracks. Igwe with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dupont with a Stinger Splash of his own. Igwe hooks the outside leg for a two count. Igwe applies a rear chin lock. Igwe with a running back elbow smash. Walker prevents Ledger from hitting the turnbuckles. Ledger with a Running Lariat. Walker and Dupont are tagged in. Walker with clubbing sledges. Walker two corner clotheslines. Walker follows that with a Running Lariat. Walker with The Lou Thez Press off the steel ring steps. Walker dives over Dupont. Walker hits The Bossman Slam. Walker tags in Ledger. Hank & Tank connects with Hit First, Hit Last to pickup the victory. After the match, Dupont shakes hands with Hank & Tank, meanwhile Igwe walks out of the ring.

Winner: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger via Pinfall

Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Eddy Thorpe Segment

Oba Femi: Surprise, surprise. The Ruler is back. At Deadline, I stormed into the building, I knocked down the opposition and destroyed everybody. And now I am the Iron Survivor. So now, in four weeks, in Los Angeles, California, at New Years Evil, I will reclaim my rightful position on the throne, as the ruler of NXT. And now that brings me to, Trick Williams. You know, you and I haven’t really officially crossed paths yet, but we’ve been very dominant in our individual divisions, haven’t we. But now I think it’s time to find out who the real top guy is.

– Trick Williams made his entrance and was immediately cut off by Eddy Thorpe.

Eddy Thorpe: No, no, no, cut that music, this ain’t happening now. Oba, I’m not going to ignore what you did to me. Me and my people have been through enough. You attacked me, last week. You took me out. The biggest chance of my career gone. And on top of that, you took my place in the Iron Survivor, so where is the justice in that? What, because you’re a bad ass, you can do whatever you want? I’m not going to stand for this.

Oba Femi: Shut your mouth. You do understand that you’re making some very bold accusations there, my friend. So, you answer me this. Did you see me attack you?

Eddy Thorpe: What, no, of course, I got attacked from behind. And I’ve never been hit with so much power. And there’s only one person in that locker room with that kind of strength, and I’m looking right at him.

Oba Femi: Thank you for the compliments, I’m done wasting my time with you. Now, Trick.

Trick Williams: Oba, I listen to you talk, now, I need you to listen to me, because I’ve been where you’ve been. The highs and the lows, I felt that. The Iron Survivor Challenge, I won that. And I know everyone here has been waiting to see you and me go, head-to-head. Los Angeles, the city of angels, the city of stars, the two biggest stars that NXT has to offer. Trick Williams and Oba Femi will collide for New Years Evil. That sounds good, doesn’t it? Oba, you and me haven’t really talked, but I’m glad you’re here. See, because the legacy of a title run isn’t defined by how long you’ve held a title, it’s defined by who you defeat while carrying it.

Oba Femi: Trick, you’re talking all this noise about being champion, but here’s the truth, because I don’t think anyone has ever hit you with some truth. The only reason that you have been the number one guy, it’s because I let you be the number one guy around here. As a matter of fact, the only reason there’s ever been a Whoop That Era was because I allowed there to be a Whoop That Era. And the truth is this, I’ve always known this, that whenever I was ready, I would take that, easily. And at New Years Evil, it seems like we have a date with destiny, don’t we? Oba Femi versus Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. I promise you, I swear to you, the beginning of 2025 will be the end of your era.

Eddy Thorpe: What the hell, Trick? You’re the NXT Champion. You’re supposed to be a leader here, yeah. But you didn’t press, Oba, not once about what he did to me, did you? And here I thought that, maybe just maybe you would give me an NXT Title match for the injustices that happened to me, but I was wrong about that, just like I was wrong about you. See, I used to see you as the man of the people, everyone follows you wherever you go, but when it’s time to check on the hood of the Lamborghini, all there is a manufactured sports entertainer. And I know that you reached the top of NXT very quick, but you wouldn’t last two weeks in the Japanese Dojos that I came up in. So, what, this is the guy that I’m supposed to be chasing? What, a guy that came from the Eagles Training Camp, and went to a WWE Tryout? Unlimited charisma, I don’t care.

Trick Williams: Hey, man, shut your ass up. Because I’m sick of you, I’m sick of all the doubters, the same doubters who called me a sidekick with Melo but look at me now. The same doubters who had something to say when I fought The Mad Dragon but look at me now. The same doubters in that locker room who think they got what it takes to see me, one-on-one, and take my title shot. You think you can take my title, Eddy? You think you’re the one? Well, good, believe that, because I got no problem whooping every single ass inside that locker room, I got no problem doing that, and I have no problem proving that I am what I say I am, and that’s the NXT Champion. So, let’s find out, next week, Eddy. You versus me. AVA, set it up.

Trick clocks Eddy with a big right hand to close this segment.

– Izzi Dame says that she has unfinished business with Gigi Dolin. Shawn Spears, Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance prevents Izzi from attacking Dolin. Izzi says that she doesn’t need Spears approval because she knows how impressive she truly is.

Third Match: Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley vs. The Fatal Influence w/Fallon Henley

Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne will start things off. Jayne with clubbing blows to Paxley’s back. Jayne tags in Nyx. Paxley side steps Jayne into the turnbuckles. Paxley kicks the left shoulder of Nyx. Paxley applies a wrist lock. Paxley tags in Dolin. Dolin with an Axe Kick. Paxley with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Dolin goes into the cover for a two count. Nyx kicks Dolin in the gut. Nyx sends Dolin to the corner. Dolin dives over Nyx. Nyx drops down on the canvas. Dolin with a Counter Hip Toss. Dolin with two dropkicks that sends Nyx spilling to the floor. Nyx drives Dolin face first into the steel ring post. Nyx rolls Dolin back into the ring. Nyx tags in Jayne. Jayne transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Jayne SuperKicks Dolin. Jayne poses for the crowd. Jayne with a Corner Spear. Jayne tags in Nyx. Nyx repeatedly stomps on Dolin’s chest. Nyx is choking Dolin with her boot. Jayne with a Running Hip Attack. Nyx with a Sliding Kick. Jayne kicks Dolin in the back. Dolin avoids The Running Senton Splash. Jayne takes a swipe at Paxley. Dolin dodges The Big Boot. Dolin tags in Paxley. Paxley scores the forearm knockdown. Paxley with two clotheslines. Paxley with The Butterfly Suplex. Paxley shoves Nyx into Jayne. Paxley with a Double Crossbody Block. Paxley follows that with The Argentine FaceBuster. Henley shoves Paxley off the top turnbuckle behind the referee’s back. Jayne connects with The Rolling Encore. After the match, Fatal Influence gangs up on Paxley and Dolin. Shotzi Blackheart storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: The Fatal Influence via Pinfall

– Axiom told that Nathan Frazer that he got himself a match with Oba Femi next week. Frazer feels bad about it, because he went to AVA, and they’re supposed to defend their NXT Tag Team Titles next week. It’s Axiom’s turn to have two matches in the same night.

Fourth Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) w/The Family vs. Ethan Page For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Page with a straight right hand. Page bodyslams Angelo. Page sends Angelo to the corner. Angelo with a running forearm smash. Angelo bodyslams Page. Angelo whips Page back first into the turnbuckles. Angelo applies a side headlock. Page whips Angelo across the ring. Angelo ducks under a back elbow from Page. Angelo clotheslines Page to the floor. Angelo punches Page in the back. Angelo rolls Page back into the ring. Angelo kicks Page in the back. Angelo continues to whip Page back first into the turnbuckles. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Angelo. Angelo with The Big Boot. Angelo applies a rear chin lock. Page decks Angelo with a JawBreaker. Page with a running back elbow smash for a two count.

Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s chest. Page slams Angelo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Haymaker Exchange. Angelo transitions into a corner mount. Angelo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Page counters with The Gourdbuster. Page whips Angelo across the ring. Angelo with a knee smash. Angelo with a running knee lift. Page sends Angelo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Page with The Flying Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Page Powerslams Angelo for a two count. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Page. Angelo with The Belly to Back Suplex. Angelo and Page are trading back and forth shots.

Angelo whips Page across the ring. Angelo with two forearm knockdowns. Angelo with Two Side Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Angelo whips Page across the ring. Page blocks The SpineBuster. Page with The Roundhouse Kick. Angelo dodges The Big Boot. Angelo Spears Page for a two count. Angelo goes for The Forget About It, but Page counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Page with The Big Boot for a two count. Angelo denies The Ego’s Edge. Angelo drives Page back first into the turnbuckles. Angelo with a corner clothesline. Angelo puts Page on the top turnbuckle. Second Haymaker Exchange. Page kicks Angelo in the face. Page with a Flying Head Kick. Page drops Angelo with The Cutter for a two count. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Angelo connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Tony D’Angelo via Pinfall

– We see Lexis King thanking former NFL Quarterback Ryan Leaf for giving him some advice. Charlie Dempsey tells Lexis that he’ll get his Heritage Cup Championship Match in two weeks, but he’ll have to attend a special workout next week.

– Ethan Page refuses to any questions at the moment. He just lost his way. He doesn’t believe that he’s All Ego anymore. He has no clue on how to get back to the NXT Title Picture. He’s lost and truly ashamed.

– Next week on NXT, Axiom & Nathan Frazer will put their NXT Tag Team Titles on the line against Gallus. Plus, Zaria and Sol Ruca will collide with Meta Four.

Fifth Match: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade vs. Giulia & Kelani Jordan

