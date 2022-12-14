– The post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT opens up with a look back at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as fans chant “NXT!” now. Vic Joseph welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– We go right to the ring and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez is already out with a mic as Alicia Taylor introduces her. She thanks fans but before she can continue, we see a Hummer arriving in the parking lot, honking the horn. Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner Grayson Waller gets out ranting.

Waller enters the arena and says a real Superstar is here now. Fans boo him as he brags about making history at Deadline, speaking from the crowd. Perez keeps trying to yell to interrupt him. She finally tells him to shut his mouth but he acts like he doesn’t see her in the ring. Perez says Waller wasn’t the only Iron Survivor Challenge winner, because she also won and did it before him, and she did it by entering with the #1 spot. Waller calls Perez Booker T’s favorite wrestler and says she’s growing up so fast it’s adorable, but she went first because she had to get home for bed.

Waller talks some more trash and says there’s no way Perez will beat NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. The music interrupts and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker. He says Waller is wrong, Perez is THE Iron Woman of NXT. Breakker is in the ring with Perez now, Waller still in the crowd. Breakker says we don’t give a damn what Waller thinks because Perez is the next NXT Women’s Champion. Fans chant for Perez. Waller says wrong, then asks Breakker how his jaw is feeling due to the post-match attack at Deadline. Waller goes on bragging about his Deadline performance and says he will take the title from Breakker at New Year’s Evil.

Breakker ends up chasing Waller up the stairs in the crowd, but he trips. Breakker keep chasing Waller. Rose suddenly appears behind Perez in the ring, laying her out with a belt shot. Rose says Perez will never be champion. Rose raises the title in the air as she stands over Perez with the music playing.

– We see JD McDonagh backstage talking to a trainer earlier today. JD learns he’s cleared, and he knows all about his injuries as he explains the diagnosis to the trainer. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed are also in the trainer’s room. JD pokes at him for his recent injuries. Julius says he’s been good to go, but JD did that stupid little thing to his knee and now the trainers won’t leave him alone. Brutus says since JD tried to hurt his brother, he will hurt him tonight. They have some more words until the camera cuts back to the ring.

– We see Roxanne Perez trying to pull herself up while NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is making her exit. Perez yells at Rose, and asks if she thinks she’s the baddest bitch in the game. Perez doesn’t want to wait until New Year’s Evil for her title shot, she challenges Rose to a title match tonight. Rose laughs and says if that’s what Perez wants, she’ll get it.

– We see NXT North American Champion Wes Lee walking backstage. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo attacks him from behind and they brawl. We hear Tony D’Angelo cheering Stacks on. Now they brawl out into the arena. Lee blocks a shot into the steel ring steps. The referee calls them into the ring, and here they come.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

The bell rings for this non-title match and NXT North American Champion Wes Lee continues wailing on Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Lee with a big bulldog. Lee keeps control until Stacks drops him, then stomps away while talking trash.

Stacks with a big uppercut for a 2 count. They trade counters and Lee nails a dropkick to send Stacks to the floor. Lee then runs the ring and nails a big dive, taking Stacks back down on the floor. We go to a commercial break.

Back from the break and Stacks has dominated, keeping Lee down. Lee fights up and out. Lee kicks the leg out and Stacks hits the turnbuckle face-first. They tangle some more and Stacks kicks Lee, but then runs into a boot. Lee ends up going down hard on his head from the corner. Stacks keeps Lee down as Perez vs. Rose is confirmed for tonight.

Stacks with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a close 2 count right in front of Tony D. Stacks with a single-leg Crab now. Lee finally gets close to the bottom rope but Stacks drags him back as Tony D barks from ringside. Lee kicks Stacks away but Stacks quickly catches him with another backbreaker. Lee kicks out at 2. Stacks keeps control until Lee nails a jawbreaker. Stacks quickly counters again for another slam and a 2 count. Tony D and Stacks are a bit frustrated now. Lee mounts offense now.

Lee makes his comeback, dropkicking Stacks in the back while he’s down. Lee with a running kick in the corner, then a German suplex. Fans rally for Lee now. Lee flips back at Stacks a few times and catches him with a kick on the way down. Lee covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as the music hits. Donovan Dijak’s music interrupts and out he comes. Dijak hits the apron as Lee looks on. Tony D suddenly drops Lee from behind as fans boo. Tony spikes Lee into the mat, then talks some trash. Fans chant “Tony sucks!” now. Tony tells Dijak he just did the job for him. Tony D and Stacks leave as Dijak stares down at Lee from the apron while he’s down.

– Andre Chase and Thea Hail are walking backstage when they see Duke Hudson shaking hands with Drew Gulak. Andre approaches Duke and asks him what the hell was that, and if Duke is in the Chase U transfer portal. Chase admits he was wrong last week, and Duke was right. Duke wants to make sure he heard this right. Andre tells Hail he loves her passion but she was not ready for Isla Dawn last week. Hail says she really tried. Hail thanks Duke for caring, and says he can’t transfer. Duke says he’s not transferring, he still has a lot to learn. Chase asks him if he’s ready for tonight’s match. Duke is ready to give Damon Kemp a Chase University-sized ass kicking.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

We go back to the ring and out come NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for commentary. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley wrapping up their entrance. Out next comes Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The bell rings and chaos breaks out. Jayne takes out Nile with a big shot on the floor, then Paxley. Jayne taunts the champions at the announce table.

Jayne brings Nile back in for a senton but she kicks out at 2. Jayne talks trash and pushes Nile around. Dolin tags in and Jayne whips Nile into her boot. Dolin covers for 2. Nile tangles with Dolin but Dolin slams her for a 2 count. Jayne tags back in for the double team kicks on Nile.

Nile counters them both and takes Jayne to the floor. She fights them both off but Jayne grabs her from behind, then tosses her over the announce table. Paxley is also double teamed at ringside. Chance and Cater get involved at ringside as the referee calls for the bell due to the three-team brawl.

No Contest

– After the bell, the brawl continues at ringside as officials rush down to try and restore order. Fans chant “let them fight!” now.

– Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen are backstage now. Henley is on the phone with her father. Jensen is worried about how his shirt fits as he hopes to see Kiana James tonight. Henley hangs up and says her dad commented on how this will be a tough year because of the family bar. Briggs and Jensen promise to have her back. She says her dad is looking into some things. Briggs says if he needs anything, they’ve got it. Jensen says he feels like their luck will change because 2023 will be their year.

– We see Von Wagner and Mr. Stone walking backstage. We also see Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade walking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Carmelo Hayes is backstage with Trick Williams, looking at stuff on Twitter. Trick brings up how people are saying Hayes missed his shot at Deadline in losing the Iron Survivor Challenge. Hayes says he didn’t miss, he just didn’t win. Hayes goes on about how he would’ve won if the Iron Survivor Challenge was 30 minutes, then he’d be going on to challenge and defeat NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Hayes says he’s still that guy. Trick shows Hayes how Axiom is mocking him on Twitter. They agree they’re not going down like this. Hayes tells Trick to delete the photo because he’s going to delete Axiom. Trick says but the photo is on Twitter. Hayes walks off.

Von Wagner vs. Odyssey Jones

We go back to the ring and Von Wagner is wrapping up his entrance with Mr. Stone. Out next comes Odyssey Jones with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

The bell rings and they go at it. Von collides with shoulders but Jones isn’t budging. Von charges but Jones takes the knee out. Jones with a scoop slam. Jones drops Von on the apron and grabs him but Von rocks him with a right. Von leaps off the top with a flying clothesline.

Von with a running kick to the head. Von with a diving forearm to the back of the head. Von has some words with Enofe and Blade now. Von applies a headlock in the middle of the ring as Jones starts to fade. Hon smashes Von back into the corner but Von applies a Sleeper. Jones smashes him back into the corner again to break free. Jones with clotheslines now, then a corner splash. Jones runs into a back elbow. Jones catches Von in mid-air for a powerslam.

Stone is upset now. He taunts Blade and Enofe with a sweater vest in a reference to Blade’s father. They chase him into the ring but he drops down in fear. Enofe chases Stone way, while Blade appears to get a cheap shot kick in on Von, which allows Jones to finish him off with a crossbody for the pin to win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

– After the match, Jones stands tall with Blade and Enofe as the music hits.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Javier Bernal. He’s one of a kind and will prove it to his fanbase tonight when he beats Ikemen Jiro. He considers names for his fans – Big Body Bandits, Big Body Ballers, and Big Body Bulldogs. McKenzie keeps insulting Bernal but he decides on calling his fans Big Body Believers. Bernal walks off. McKenzie says no one is believing in Bernal. She hopes Jiro beats Bernal. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Vic plugs Nikkita Lyons’ TikTok.

Ikemen Jiro vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and Ikemen Jiro is facing off with Javier Bernal as their entrance are already wrapping up.

The bell rings and Bernal drops Jiro first but he kips-up for a pop. Jiro with a headlock now. Jiro drops Bernal and dances around. They tangle some more and block each other, but Bernal turns Jiro inside out with a clothesline. Bernal mounts more offense and hits a sliding clothesline for 2.

Bernal mounts Jiro with right hands as fans chant “Javi sucks!” now. Bernal grounds Jiro with a headlock as fans rally for Jiro. They go to the floor and Bernal teases that he will toss Jiro into the barrier, but he throws him back int he ring instead. Bernal wastes some time at ringside, allowing Jiro the chance to fly out and take him down.

Bernal brings it back in and mounts offense now as fans rally with him. Jiro drops Bernal but runs into an elbow in the corner. Jiro takes Bernal to the top and rocks him. Jiro with a big hurricanrana, then the flying dropkick for the pin to win.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro

– After the match, Jiro stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Jiro is celebrating when Scrypts suddenly attacks him out of nowhere. Scrypts beats Jiro around and nails a plancha from the top s fans boo. Scrypts poses over Jiro in the middle of the ring now.

– We see The New Day backstage walking to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Wendy Choo. She’s disappointed she didn’t qualify for the Iron Survivor Challenge, but she’s glad Cora Jade didn’t win. She goes on about what has recently happened between she and Jade, and how Jade reminds her of a girl who embarrassed her when she was a teenager at her first sleepover. Jade throwing the drink in her face brought her back to that moment where she felt two inches tall and invisible. She never, ever wants to feel like that again.

– We see Roxanne Perez backstage getting ready for the main event.

– We go back to the ring and out come new NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. Fans pop and chant “New Day rocks!” now.

Woods takes the mic from the entrance-way, and introduces them as your new NXT Tag Team Champions. Kofi points to how they are Triple Crown Tag Team Champions now. They rush the ring as a “Triple Crown!” chant breaks out. Woods points to how Kofi is the first-ever singles and tag team Triple Crown winner. Fans chant “Kofi! now. Woods says Kofi has also set the record for the most tag team reigns in WWE with 15, but Booker says he has 16. Kofi says he wasn’t going to say anything because he doesn’t want Booker salty, but it feels good to be a 15-time tag team champion. Kofi says as good as this moment feels to him… a “you deserve it!” chant interrupts.

Kofi says this is even more of a special moment for Woods. Fans chant “Woods!” now. Woods says this is kind of full circle for him as he was here in NXT when it began, and he actually had the first NXT match ever… against Big E. Fans chant for Big E. Woods says he was also the first to graduate from NXT to RAW but something always didn’t sit right with him because he never got the chance to hold NXT gold. But look at them now! They go on celebrating until the music interrupts and out comes Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly yells for this to stop as The New Day stole their titles and ruined Christmas. Woods points to a fan dressed as Santa Claus in the crowd and says they’d never ruin Christmas. Fans chant “Santa!” now. The back & forth continues until Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs come out with an American flag. Briggs congratulates The New Day, but they also want a title shot. The New Day, Briggs and Jensen recite the Pledge of Allegiance but Pretty Deadly can’t stand it. Fans chant “USA!” now. Woods tells Pretty Deadly to look how easy things are when you just do what they say. Woods tells Briggs and Jensen they will see them next week on the title shot. The babyface teams have another show of respect, then stand together for another salute to the flag from the entrance-way as Pretty Deadly look on from the ring.

– We see NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose backstage warming up for the main event.

JD McDonagh vs. Brutus Creed

We go back to the ring and out comes JD McDonagh. Back to commercial as he hits the corner to pose.

Back from the break and we see Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, Elektra Lopez, Sol Ruca and others backstage talking about the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline. Lopez says she’s been telling everyone about Indi Hartwell and how she keeps getting in these big matches but she can’t win them. Lopez says she would’ve won the whole thing at Deadline. She goes on but Indi suddenly attacks out of nowhere. Indi beats Lopez down and talks some trash as officials rush in to try and stop the chaos. We go back to the ring and out come The Creed Brothers – Brutus Creed with Julius Creed. JD looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it, tangling early on. JD with the first takedown. JD tries to power over Brutus but he’s not budging. Brutus continues to stand up to JD with power, then leveling him with a big chop. Brutus unloads with big lefts and rights in the corner as the referee warns him.

JD dropkicks Brutus back. Brutus turns it right back around with big forearms on the mat. JD knocks Brutus to the mat. JD with a dropkick off the apron, sending Brutus into the edge of the announce table. Brutus clutches his left forearm, but JD goes to work on the limb, slamming it int the table, then the edge of the apron. JD brings it back in and focuses on the hurt arm now as Julius looks on from ringside.

JD mounts offense but Brutus knocks him out of the ring with ease. The referee counts but JD makes it back in at 5. He rocks Brutus but Brutus drops him. Brutus with a huge overhead throw. JD goes to the apron and Brutus approaches but JD drops him over the top rope. JD with a cheap shot to Julius from the apron.

JD and Brutus tangle some more with JD kicking Brutus back to the floor. JD goes under the ring for a steel chair. Sanga and Veer Mahaan appear at ringside, and Sanga grabs the chair and tosses it before JD can use it. Brutus rocks JD but JD goes for the arm again. JD brings Brutus back in the ring and yanks him by the hurt arm, right into a side suplex for the pin to win.

Winner: JD McDonagh

– After the match, JD stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. JD looks on from the entrance-way while Julius tends to Brutus in the ring. Indus Sher look on at The Creed Brothers from ringside.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Zoey Stark now. McKenzie asks about Nikkita Lyons’ words on Stark from TikTok. Stark asks if she’s seriously asking her about TikTok? She says Lyons can’t hang in her ring for a few minutes, much less 25 like she did at Deadline. She calls Lyons a clout chaser, and a waste of roster space. Stark says she didn’t want to wrestle Lyons, and was saving her from herself, but she changed her mind. Stark says bring Lyons into her ring, let her bring her reactions and her TikTok dances, Stark will bring the real talent.

– We get a brief teaser vignette for Lyra Valkyria, who will debut tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Isla Dawn. She taunts Alba Fyre over their Deadline match and says the longest night of the year is coming. In preparation for the Winter Solstice next week, she’s called on the spirits to help her. She says the black mist is dangerous but in powder form it’s more pure, as we see the black taking hold of the referee at Deadline. Dawn says anything can happen. The Unholy Enchantress will rise and the darkness of light will consume Fyre as she waits for light to return. Dawn laughs to end the promo.

Amari Miller vs. Lyra Valkyria

We go back to the ring and Amari Miller is finishing her entrance. The lights go out and here comes Lyra Valkyrie with her unique entrance. The former Aoife Valkyrie of NXT UK comes out with her feathers as Miller looks on.

The bell rings and they go at it. Lyra with a takedown and quick pin attempt. They lock up again and Lyra works on the arm. Miller turns it around. They run the ropes but Lyra nails a big step-up enziguri to send Miller to the floor.

Lyra runs and nails a stiff dropkick through the ropes for a pop. Lyra yells out and follows Miller, bringing her back in. Lyra goes for an Irish Whip but it’s blocked. Miller takes Lyra to the corner and unloads after Lyra tries to use her hair. They trade strikes in the middle of the ring and Lyra unloads, then hits a Northern Lights suplex for a close 2 count. Lyra misses in the corner but puts the brakes on to avoid the turnbuckles.

Miller takes her legs out and hits a senton for a 2 count. Fans rally now. Lyra blocks a kick and hits a big step-over back kick to level Miller. Lyra goes to the top and hits a big Frogsplash for the pin to win her NXT debut.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

– After the match, Valkyria stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Valkyria poses in the corner now.

– McKenzie is backstage with Axiom, asking about next week’s match with Carmelo Hayes. He sarcastically says he’s nervous for the match, and says as great as Hayes thinks he is, he’s not, and Axiom is not afraid. Axiom jokingly tells McKenzie to look deep into his eyes but she can’t see anything because of the mask. He says you can clearly see when he steps in the ring, he fears absolutely no one. She will take his word for it. He says after he beats Hayes, he will look just like this – with a big smile on his face. Again, the mask prevents us from seeing. Axiom walks off.

Duke Hudson vs. Damon Kemp

We go back to the ring and out comes Chase University – Duke Hudson with Andre Chase and Thea Hail. The Chase U student section cheers them on as Duke waves the flag. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kiana James stops Brooks Jensen backstage. He’s nervous and awkward once again. She says he’s walking around like a sad dog but he should be happy because he has a title shot next week. Jensen is worried about Fallon Henley. James asks why and he tells her about problems with the family bar. James calls for her assistant, who brings over an early Christmas present for Jensen. It’s a shirt that actually fits. She says if he’s going to become a champion again, he needs to look like one. Jensen is just worried about Fallon’s family and their financial troubles, and he doesn’t know if he can help. James tells him to just focus on what he can help, and that’s becoming champion again, everything else will work out. She walks off and Jensen thanks her. We go backstage and another brawl is breaking out with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Officials try to restore order. We go back to the ring and Damon Kemp is wrapping up his entrance as Hudson talks things over with Chase and Hail.

Kemp takes control early on, slamming Duke by his leg. Hudson tries to over-power but Kemp works on the arm. Duke turns it around and drops Kemp, then scoop slams him. Kemp goes to the apron and drops Duke over the top rope. Kemp fights back in and clubs Duke from behind, then nails a neckbreaker to boos. Kemp mounts Duke with right hands, now grinding him into the mat. Duke looks to mount some offense but Kemp decks him and hits another big slam for 2. Kemp grounds Duke with a headlock now.

Drew Gulak comes out but Chase yells at him about how Duke is Chase U. Gulak walks away. Duke fights out of Kemp’s headlock but Kemp rocks him. Kemp with more shots while Duke is on his knees, but Duke starts to hulk up now. Duke blocks strikes and unloads with punches of his own, then clotheslines. Duke with a side-slam. Duke nails Kemp in the corner, then tosses him across the ring.

Duke with right hands as the Chase U student section cheers him on. Duke with right hands now. Duke keeps the momentum going with more offense, and ends up hitting the pump kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Duke Hudson

– After the match, Chase U stands tall at ringside as the music hits.

– We see Mandy Rose walking backstage by herself. Back to commercial.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Mandy Rose

Back from the break and it’s time for the main event as Roxanne Perez comes out to a pop. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is out next by herself. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

They lock up and break. Rose talks some trash. They lock up again and Perez drops Rose with a shoulder. Perez shows Rose up some to cheers from the crowd. Rose goes to work on the leg but breaks away and dropkicks Perez to the mat for a 2 count. They tangle some more and Perez hits two deep arm drags.

Perez grounds Rose by her arm now. They trade more counters and a pin attempt. Rose with a knee to the gut. Rose charges into the corner but hits the ring post when Perez moves. Rose falls out to the floor. Perez runs and leaps out, taking Rose down on the floor to a big pop. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Perez works Rose over at ringside now, then goes for Pop Rocks but Rose blocks it. Rose sends Perez into the steel ring steps as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

