– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up with a video package looking at how Grayson Waller destroyed Johnny Gargano during last week’s emotional farewell segment at the end of the show. We now see footage from moments ago of Waller arriving to the WWE Performance Center parking lot. He hops out of a SUV and fans waiting in the lot start chanting “you suck!” but Waller eats it up.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett at ringside. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

No Holds Barred Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson

We go right to the ring and out comes Cameron Grimes to a pop for tonight’s No Holds Barred match. Grimes tosses a trash can full of weapons into the ring as a “to the moon!” chant starts. We get a video package showing what led to this match. Out next comes Duke Hudson, still wearing the bad blonde wig and headgear to keep it on.

Grimes attacks Hudson before he can enter the ring. Grimes kicks from the apron, puts a trash can over Hudson and delivers a punt kick to put him down at ringside. Grimes unloads and decks Hudson with a trash can lid. They bring it into the ring and Hudson turns it around, smacking Grimes with the trash can lid and beating him down in the corner as fans boo. Hudson stomps away as fans chant “you look stupid!” now. Grimes with a moonsault for a 2 count.

Hudson with more offense as he goes back to the floor for a breather. Grimes tries to rip his wig and headgear off from the ring but Hudson drops him over the top rope. Hudson launches himself back in from the apron and launches Grimes with a big German suplex. Grimes is down at ringside now as Hudson follows. Hudson goes under the ring for a steel chair but Grimes blocks it with a kick. Grimes with forearms at ringside. Hudson drops him with a right hand to the jaw as fans boo.

Hudson goes to deliver a Razor’s Edge into the barrier but Grimes counters and sends him face-first into the barrier for a pop. Fans chant “NXT!” now as Grimes brings Hudson back into the ring. Grimes leaps off a chair and charges into the corner but Hudson catches him in mid-air and slams him into the chair for a close 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break.

Hudson took control during the break and set up a poker table in the ring. Hudson takes Grimes to the top for a superplex through the table as we come back from the break. Grimes resists and headbutts Hudson back to the mat, with no one going through the table. Grimes flies and nails a big crossbody for 2. Hudson comes back and drops Grimes for a 2 count. Grimes goes to the top but Hudson cuts him off and goes for a Razor’s Edge but Grimes slides out.

Grimes charges for the Cave-In but Hudson counters in mid-air, then powerbombs Grimes through the poker table. Hudson covers for the pin but Grimes kicks out at 2 after the referee had trouble getting down in position. Hudson goes under the ring and brings a pair of clippers out. Hudson sits in a chair in the middle of the ring and smiles before using the clippers on Grimes, but Grimes kicks him in the face.

Grimes comes back and hits the spiked hurricanrana from behind, which puts Hudson sitting up in the chair. Grimes then delivers the Cave-In into the chair for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes recovers and stands tall as the music hits and fans chant “to the moon!” now. Grimes grabs Hudson’s wig and rips it off, exposing his bald head. We go to replays as Hudson rolls to the floor and looks on horrified. Grimes taunts Hudson to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cora Jade, asking about her unfinished business with Dakota Kai. Jade is excited because doctors have finally cleared her to wrestle but… Kai interrupts and goes on about how Raquel Gonzalez is using Jade how she once used Kai, making her do the dirty work while she takes all the glory. Kai laughs and Jade says thanks “mom” but she doesn’t need the advice because if she wins tonight she will be on quite the winning streak and one closer to facing Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title. Jade walks off. Kai rants like a mad woman, freaking out at being called “mom” and also walks off.

– We see Grayson Waller walking backstage but two women want nothing to do with him. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen going to a country music concert with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. The segment ends with Briggs and Jensen watching as Catanzaro and Carter dance together.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller to boos.

Waller hits the ring as fans chant “asshole!” now. Waller says he almost had a tear in his eye last week. He goes on about how Johnny Gargano over-stayed his welcome with the promo last week, going on and on. Fans chant “shut the hell up!” now as Waller brags about getting all the views and going viral last week, and says that’s what happens when you bet on yourself. Waller shows us footage he filmed on his phone last week as he beat Gargano down and taunted Vic Joseph, among others. Waller says he’s got chills watching it again, he loves it. Waller says he cemented himself as THE NXT Superstar last week, going from jumping off the WarGames cage to ending the career of a NXT Legend, and then he spent his weekend partying with some of the biggest celebrities in the world. But what did you fans do? Nothing but complain online about someone more successful than you.

Waller says he’s a nice guy so he’s giving people clout back. We see some fan tweets on the big screen, and a tweet from Barrett. Waller taunts Barrett and says this isn’t 2010 so he couldn’t care less what Barrett thinks of him. Waller taunts Joseph now and says he didn’t do a single thing to save his friend last week, it shows what kind of man Vic is. Waller doesn’t need friends, family or the fans, the only thing he needs to go to the top of this industry is… Grayson Waller. He drops the mic as the boos get louder. Waller’s music hits and he starts dancing around as the heat continues.

– We see how MSK found “The Shaman” last week and it was revealed to be RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle.

– We go to Malcolm Bivens, who sends a message to Bron Breakker ahead of tonight’s non-title match with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong. Bivens speaks while The Diamond Mine trains in the background. Bivens says it doesn’t get bigger than Strong vs. Breakker tonight, but Breakker is not the workhorse of NXT, that is Strong, and he can’t wait to see Strong put Bron in his place tonight. Strong says tonight The Diamond Mine will divide and conquer. He goes on and says something about taking care of business with no help tonight. Bivens asks Ivy Nile if she’s ready to go crack some heads, and she is. They head off while Strong talks strategy with The Creed Brothers. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a new episode of “Lashing Out” with Lash Legend. She is joined by Jacket Time’s Ikemen Jiro and Kushida first. Wendy Choo makes a quick appearance, scurrying across the screen from out of nowhere, carrying a pillow. Lash talks about how Jiro and Kushida are always dressed to impress and we get a quick video for them. She asks what their secret is and they say it’s Style Strong. They go on and send a message to The Grizzled Young Veterans over last week’s attack. They say like Grayson Waller, GYV has no respect for the ring and Jacket Time is the ultimate team, and while they always have smiles on their faces, they will wipe the floor with GYV’s faces tonight. Lash wraps the segment.

Amari Miller vs. Ivy Nile

We go back to the ring and Amari Miller is wrapping her entrance as Ivy Nile looks on. Malcolm Bivens is at ringside. The bell rings and Nile bounces around and applies a headlock, then takes Miller down as fans chant “Ivy’s gonna kill you!” now.

Miller counters on the mat and tosses Nile around with a head-scissors. Nile breaks free and gets to her feet. They go to lock up again but Nile goes behind and takes Miller down. They break and get back to their feet again. Ivy takes Miller back down with ease once again. They break again and lock up. Miller goes for the arm but Ivy sends her to the mat with ease as Bivens applauds. Nile rag-dolls Miller in the corner now, then puts her down face-first into the mat. Nile drops an elbow to the back of the head and then uses Miller to do push-ups on as the referee warns her.

Fans chant for Nile as she nails a suplex and a kip-up. Nile scoops Miller but Miller slides out and rolls her for a 2 count. They trade pins on the mat now. Miller charges but Nile decks her in the gut. Nile blocks a back-slide but Miller keeps fighting, sending Nile into the corner. Miller with an axe kick in the corner. Miller with another big kick and more offense.

Miller with a dropkick into the corner. Nile ducks an axe kick and comes right back, dumping Miller on her head. Nile with more power offense and a pin attempt. Nile applies the Dragon Sleeper and pulls back, forcing Miller to submit.

Winner: Ivy Nile

– After the match, Nile stands tall as the music hits and Bivens joins her.

– Xyon Quinn is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. She asks about what happened last week with Elektra Lopez and what her intentions were as Santos Escobar defeated Quinn. Quinn says he runs it straight and it’s game on now that he knows the rules of the game Elektra is playing. McKenzie is about to send it back to the announcers but Robert Stone interrupts and tells her not to do it this time. Stone says he is sick of the disrespect from McKenzie and everyone else, and moving forward Stone is going to be taken serious. Von Wagner interrupts and says last week was the first body to break, referring to Kyle O’Reilly, and that will continue. Von says he will continue to smash because he can, and if you have a problem with that, you can say it to his face. Fans in the arena boo Von as he walks off. Stone tells McKenzie now she can send it back to the announcers.

– We see Joe Gacy and Harland somewhere backstage. Gacy tells Harland he has waited so long for this, so don’t be afraid to be who you are. Gacy walks off and Harland follows. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle is with MSK. They have the bag from last week and Riddle wants to know what’s in it. They pull out scissors, glasses, batteries, ear buds. Riddle asks if that’s it. He then pulls out a baseball bat, then an orange traffic cone, and the custom United States Title belt John Cena had. Riddle says this stuff is cluttering their lives and they need to clear their minds if they want to regain the NXT Tag Team Titles. MSK asks Riddle how they clear their minds and focus on the titles. Riddle asks for one second and then he pulls his scooter out of the bag. He tells them sometimes you have to just dig deep, bros. Wes Lee pulls a scooter out of the bag, as does Nash Carter. Riddle and MSK ride off on scooters. Vic says Riddle is leading MSK to the promise land.

Harland vs. Guru Raaj

We go back to the ring and out comes Harland with Joe Gacy. Rapper Westside Gunn is shown sitting at ringside, and Vic says he came to NXT just to see Harland’s debut. Guru Raaj waits across the ring.

The bell rings and Harland stares Raaj down. They go to lock up and Harland sends him to the mat with ease. Harland slams Raaj’s face into the mat a few times, then grinds his head into the mat with his elbow. Gacy looks on from ringside and smiles. Harland man-handles Raaj some more, keeping him on the mat.

Harland picks Raaj up but Raaj unloads with strikes to the gut. Harland unloads with strikes of his own and then delivers a huge back suplex into a powerslam for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: Harland

– After the match, Harland stands tall as the music hits. Gacy stands on the apron and asks him if he feels better. Harland shakes his head no. Harland goes back to Raaj and continues slamming his face into the mat. Officials rush the ring to stop Harland but only Gacy can stop him. Gacy exits the ring and Harland follows as the music starts back up.

– We see LA Knight arrive in the back larking lot, driving his red sports car. Knight doesn’t want to talk about how special Grayson Waller thinks he is. He goes on knocking Waller and calls him an incel. Knight tells the camera man to go find Waller and tell him Knight is here before Knight finds him first. Knight enters the building.

Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

We go back to the ring and out comes Cora Jade with her skateboard. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appears at ringside, staring Jade down. They have a few words as Rose joins the announcers for commentary, and Jade continues her entrance. We go back to commercial.

