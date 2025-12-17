WWE NXT Results 12/16/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Ricky Saints Segment

– Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair

– Hank & Tank vs. OTM

– Blake Monroe (c) vs. Thea Hail For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Joe Hendry vs. Leon Slater vs. Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Battle Oba Femi For The WWE NXT Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil

Checkout Episode 495 of The Hoots Podcast