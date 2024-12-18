WWE NXT Results 12/17/24

Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Lowell, Massachusetts

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Oba Femi vs. Axiom w/Nathan Frazer

Axiom kicks the left hamstring of Femi. Axiom with a waist lock go-behind. Femi flings Axiom across the ring. Femi backs Axiom into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Femi tells Axiom to bring it. Test Of Strength. Axiom with repeated toe kicks. Femi is mauling Axiom in the corner. Axiom unloads two knife edge chops. Femi blocks a boot from Axiom. Femi with a single leg takedown. Axiom uses his feet to create separation. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Femi. Femi kicks Axiom in the back. Femi whips Axiom across the ring. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Femi. Femi with a vicious back chop. Femi has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Femi with clubbing blows to Axiom’s back.

Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Axiom. Axiom kicks Femi in the face. Femi slaps Axiom in the chest. Femi puts Axiom on the top turnbuckle. Axiom with forearm shivers. Axiom with The Missile Dropkick. Axiom follows that with clubbing hamstring kicks. Femi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Femi applies a wrist lock. Femi cranks on the left shoulder of Axiom. Femi with a blistering chop. Axiom applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Femi drives Axiom back first into the turnbuckles. Femi is lighting up Axiom’s chest. Femi poses for the crowd. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Axiom dropkicks Femi. Axiom dropkicks the left knee of Femi. Axiom with The Roundhouse Kick for a one count. Axiom SuperKicks Femi for a two count. Femi goes for The Fall From Grace, but Axiom counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Axiom delivers The Golden Ratio. Axiom with another Missile Dropkick. Axiom pops back on his feet. Femi catches Axiom in mid-air. Femi with The Toss PowerBomb. Femi connects with The Fall From Grace to pickup the victory.

Winner: Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Eddy Thorpe. What does have to say for staging his own attack just to get an NXT Title Shot? Eddy says that he’s brilliant, because he fooled all of the know it all’s. If anybody else did what he did, they would be called a mastermind, but he gets labeled a cheater. AVA says that Eddy can try to spin this all he wants, but he took a shortcut. The contract signed, so there’s nothing that she can do about it. Eddy reminds AVA that he didn’t attack her. AVA can call Eddy whatever she wants, but by the end of the night, she’ll be calling him the brand-new NXT Champion.

– Karmen Petrovic doesn’t know what to do with Ashante THEE Adonis. Dionn Lennox says that Adonis was trying to help her out, and she should apologize to him. Petrovic says that she’ll apologize to him, she admits that she gets super defensive around him. Adonis caught Lennox hugging her, and he’s upset about it. Mr. Stone and Stevie Turner lurk in the background as Karmen is trying to calm Adonis down. Adonis tells Karmen that he’s going to text Nikkita Lyons now.

Second Match: Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Meta Four

Sol Ruca and Jakara Jackson will start things off. Jackson dropkicks Ruca. Jackson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jackson with a forearm smash. Jackson sends Ruca to the corner. Ruca catches Jackson in mid-air. Ruca with a Spinning Face Plant. Ruca with The Surfboard. Ruca SuperKicks Jackson for a two count. Ruca applies a front face lock. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Legend tags herself in. Jackson whips Ruca across the ring. Drop Toe Hold/Running Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Legend applies a waist lock. Legend with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Legend blocks The O’Connor Roll. Ruca with a straight right hand. Legend launches Ruca over the top rope. Ruca drops Legend with The Slingshot CodeBreaker. Legend catches Ruca in mid-air. Legend sends Ruca chest first into the canvas. Ruca tags in Zaria.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legend applies a side headlock. Zaria whips Legend across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Zaria avoids The Pump Kick. Legend fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Legend goes for The Chokeslam, but Zaria lands back on her feet. Zaria kicks Legend in the gut. Legend blocks The Vertical Suplex. Legend with The Delayed Bodyslam. Legend goes for a Big Splash, but Zaria ducks out of the way. Zaria tags in Ruca. Assisted Hurricanrana. Ruca ducks a clothesline from Jackson. Ruca SuperKicks Jackson. Ruca with The Flying Crossbody Block off Jackson’s back. Zaria sends Jackson crashing into Legend on the outside. Meta Four regains control of the match during the commercial break. Legend goes for The Military Press Slam, but Ruca lands back on her feet. Ruca ducks under two clotheslines from Legend. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip. Ruca rolls Legend over for a two count. Legend rocks Ruca with a forearm smash. Legend tags in Jackson.

Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Jackson chops Ruca. Jackson with The Butterfly Suplex. Jackson with a Cartwheel Elbow Drop for a two count. Jackson applies a straight jacket hold. Ruca rolls Jackson over for a two count. Jackson sends Ruca to the corner. Ruca knocks Legend off the ring apron. Ruca dives over Jackson. Jackson stops Ruca in her tracks. Standing Switch Exchange. Ruca with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Jackson dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ruca blocks The Butterfly Suplex. Ruca with The Roundhouse Kick. Ruca tags in Zaria. Zaria with two clotheslines. Zaria with The Pump Kick. Zaria follows that with a Release German Suplex. Zaria Spears Jackson for a two count. The referee is trying to get Legend out of the ring. Jackson delivers a chop block. Jackson tags in Legend. Zaria with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Zaria tags in Ruca. Ruca with The Springboard Splash for a two count. Ruca drops Jackson with The X-Factor. Legend rocks Ruca with a forearm smash. Zaria nearly spears Ruca. Legend nails Ruca with The Pump Kick. Zaria goes for The F5, but Jackson gets in the way. Legend dumps Zaria over the top rope. Jackson lands The Suicide Dive. Legend connects with The Boujee Bully Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Meta Four via Pinfall

– Tyriek Igwe tells Tyson Dupont that he’s sick and tired of playing nice with everyone in NXT, because it’s gotten their team absolutely nowhere. Tyriek says that it’s about checks, wins, and championships. Tyson reminds Tyriek that you can go about your business without coming off like a sore loser. Wes Lee joins the conversation. Wes feels that Tyson should be the one who reevaluates how things really go on around here. It’s a cutthroat business, and Tyriek should keep the same energy according to Wes. Tyriek gives Wes a fist bump.

Third Match: Jaida Parker w/OTM vs. Wren Sinclair w/The No Quarter Catch Crew

Parker starts repeatedly shoving Sinclair after the bell rings. Sinclair goes after the left leg of Parker. Parker punches Sinclair in the back. Parker sends Sinclair to the corner. Sinclair decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Sinclair kicks Parker in the face. Parker blocks The O’Connor Roll. Parker lays Sinclair flat on the middle turnbuckle. Parker is lighting up Sinclair’s chest. Parker delivers The Teardrop. Parker with The Falcon Arrow for a one count. Parker whips Sinclair back first into the turnbuckles. Parker with a Corner Spear. Sinclair side steps Parker into the turnbuckles. Sinclair applies The Full Nelson Lock. Parker reverses the hold. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Parker with a forearm shiver across the back of Sinclair. Parker sits on the back of Sinclair’s back. Parker pulls back the arms of Sinclair. Parker is rag dolling Sinclair. Forearm Exchange. Parker with a knife edge chop. Parker slaps Sinclair in the face. Parker talks smack to Sinclair. Sinclair slaps Parker in the chest. Sinclair with a flurry of overhand chops. Sinclair clotheslines Parker. Sinclair drops Parker with a shoulder tackle. Sinclair with a Diving Bulldog. Sinclair with The Butterfly Suplex. Parker regroups on the outside. Parker pulls Sinclair out of the ring. OTM got into a massive brawl with The NQCC. Sinclair drives Parker ribs first into the ring apron. Sinclair rolls Parker back into the ring. Parker goes for The Hypnotic, but Sinclair rolls her over for a two count. Sinclair applies The Guillotine Choke. Parker clocks Sinclair with The Spinning Back Fist. Parker connects with The Hypnotic to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jaida Parker via Pinfall

– Gigi Dolin, Tatum Paxley and Shotzi Blackheart plans on taking out Fatal Influence. The Unholy Union says that Fatal Influence is giving turmoil more than unity.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we got a pretty video package on the history of the NXT Women’s Championship to hype up the big Roxanne Perez/Giulia match at WWE NXT New Years EVIL.

Fourth Match: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Gallus w/Joe Coffey For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Axiom and Mark Coffey will start things off. Axiom tags in Frazer. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Coffey backs Frazer into the turnbuckles. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Coffey. Frazer with a knife edge chop. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Coffey. Frazer with a takedown rollup for a two count. Frazer with a deep arm-drag. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Coffey with a knife edge chop. Coffey whips Frazer across the ring. Coffey scores the elbow knockdown. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Frazer with a chop/uppercut combination. Backslide/Knee Drop Combination to Frazer. Wolfgang repeatedly stomps on Frazer’s chest. Wolfgang pulls Frazer off the ropes. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer dropkicks Coffey. Frazer tags in Axiom. Running Forearm Party. Frazer drops Wolfgang with The DDT. Axiom with a Spinning Back Kick. Frazer kicks Coffey in the chest. Axiom with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Suicide Dive Party. Axiom falls down. Wolfgang Spears Axiom. Coffey with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Gallus has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Axiom with forearm shivers. Coffey kicks Axiom off the middle rope. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Coffey rocks Axiom with a forearm smash. Wolfgang slingshots Axiom into a Back Body Drop from Coffey for a two count. Wolfgang transitions into a ground and pound attack. Wolfgang works on his joint manipulation game. Wolfgang tags in Coffey. Coffey with another forearm smash. Axiom side steps Wolfgang into the turnbuckles. Axiom lunges over Coffey. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer with a flurry of strikes. Coffey reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Coffey. Frazer with a flying forearm smash. Frazer with The Springboard Reverse DDT.

Frazer dumps Wolfgang out of the ring. Frazer with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Frazer dives over Coffey. Frazer with The Slingblade. Frazer with The Frog Splash for a two count. Coffey with a big forearm smash. Coffey tags in Wolfgang. Enzuigiri/Powerslam Combination for a two count. Coffey with The Half & Half Suplex. Wolfgang with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Axiom nails Coffey with The Golden Ratio. Frazer rolls Wolfgang over for a two count. Frazer applies The Sleeper Hold. Axiom inadvertently clocks Frazer with The Golden Ratio. Axiom drills Coffey with The Canadian Destroyer. Wolfgang kicks Axiom out of the ring. Frazer with The Reverse Hurricanarana. Frazer and Wolfgang are trading back and forth shots. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolfgang responds with The Western Lariat. Wolfgang ascends to the top turnbuckle. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Axiom wipes out Gallus with The Cannonball Senton to the outside. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– We see Je’Von Evans getting his hopes up for 2025 with Hank & Tank.

– Charlie Dempsey & Lexis King training vignette. Lexis will indeed get his Heritage Cup Championship Match next week.

Ethan Page & Je’Von Evans Segment

Ethan Page: I’m sorry, I’m sorry, everybody, please. Booker, Vic, guys, I’m very sorry. I’m sorry to everyone here trying to enjoy the show. I just really need to get this off of my chest if you don’t mind. Everyone has every right to boo me. Honestly, it’s the same energy that I’ve been getting at home for the last couple of weeks, I deserve it. I don’t think anyone watching understands the journey that I’ve been through to get here in this ring. I don’t think anyone understands the promises that I made to my family. I promise my daughter that I would win the big one, and I did. I did it here in NXT. I became champion. And not only did I become champion, I did it in record time. I did it faster than Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn. I made history. I worked through 18 years of hell to keep my promise to my daughter, and I did it. I did it for her, I did it for my son, I did it for my wife. All you can do what you want, you paid your ticket, you want to boo, you want to cheer, that’s fine.

Right now, I want to talk to my wife. Without you, there is no Ethan Page. I wouldn’t be standing in this ring, these lights would not be on me, these cameras would not be on me, these people would not be having the time of their lives whatting me without you. Let them do what they want. I got to live my dream because of you. And that’s the part that rips me apart. I did it, but now every time I lose, you lose, my daughter loses, my son loses. The people that blindly supported me, they lose. When I come home, and my daughter looks through my gear bag, and she searches for that NXT Championship, and she’s empty handed. When I’m on the road, and my wife sends me video tapes of my son crying because I can’t win. And the worst part, is when I get home, and I see the look on my wife’s eyes of disappointment, that’s the part that’s eating me alive. I don’t know if I love this anymore. And to be honest with everybody, I just lost my smile. You guys can mock me for being an emotional guy.

Je’Von Evans: Ethan, Ethan, Ethan, bro, I just wanted to come out here and apologize for what I said back there, bro. I saw how you acted, but it doesn’t feel too bad hearing about other people’s accomplishments, does it? Because since you’ve been here, that’s all we’ve heard, Ethan. Oh, Ethan Page did this, Ethan Page did that. And you walk into NXT with a little cocky attitude and a cocky ego. But Ethan, that’s not really you, bro. That’s not really you, bro. I know the real Ethan Page. No, hear me out, for real. Man, I want you to look at me. I saw the real Ethan Page at Heatwave. It’s not what you did in the match, it’s what you did after the match. You won the title, and you looked at your kids and your wife, look them in the eyes and said, I love you. And I’ll be real with you, bro, I’ll be deadass with you, not everyone can do that.

The joy you had seeing your family after that match, bro, the way you look after you saw your kids, the way you saw your wife, bro, the smile that you had, it wasn’t just a regular smile, it was a proud dad smile. That was a proud husband smile, bro. That was a smile from somebody who has been busting their ass for 18 long years to get to where they deserved to be. That smile came from you, bro. You deserve to be here. They know you deserve to be here, bro. And from now on, bro, drop the “All Ego”, we want to see the real you. We want to see the girl dad. We want to see the proud husband. We want to see the real Ethan Page, bro. If nobody is going to say it, then I’ll say it for them. I’m proud of you. NXT, we’re proud of you. Hey, look at me, for real, we’re all proud of you, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

Ethan Page: Thank you, Je’Von. Honestly, you’re right. Everything you said just made everything so much clearer for me. I should not be worrying about losing my smile, I should be worrying about taking yours.

Page clocks Evans with the microphone. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page wraps a steel chair around Evans neck. Page says that he’s going to give Je’Von the real me. Page viciously stomps on the chair, and Evans starts bleeding from the mouth to close this segment.

– Oba Femi wishes Trick Williams good luck in his match tonight, because no matter who wins, they’ll face the ruler at New Years Evil. Oba hopes that Trick wins because that who he wants to take the title from. Trick is looking forward to the match.

– Next week on NXT, OTM will battle The Family, Hank & Tank, The No Quarter Catch Crew In A Number One Contenders Fatal Four Way Match.

Stephanie Vaquer Promo

Cora, you think I’m just another threat that you can get rid of. But you don’t know me. I didn’t become the best luchadora in the world overnight. “The First” worked tirelessly to get here after years of hard work. But Cora arrived first. She signed in 2021 and became the representation of the new era of NXT. Meanwhile, I went out into the world to face great challenges that made me stronger. Now, I am here. I got where I wanted. I found my way. And I will be everything Cora wants to be. Next week, I will take you to meet hell.

Fifth Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe For The WWE NXT Championship

Williams dodges The Running Boot. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Thorpe whips Williams across the ring. Williams runs around Thorpe. Williams drops Thorpe with two shoulder tackles. Williams whips Thorpe across the ring. Thorpe regroups on the outside. Thorpe sweeps out the legs of Williams. Williams kicks Thorpe into the announce table. Williams punches Thorpe in the back. Williams unloads two knife edge chops. Williams rolls Thorpe back into the ring. Williams ducks a clothesline from Thorpe. Thorpe leapfrogs over Williams. Thorpe with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Thorpe with The Kitchen Sink. Thorpe follows that with clubbing mid-kicks. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Thorpe. Williams with a Pop Up Haymaker. Williams with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Williams dropkicks Thorpe. Thorpe dodges The Leg Lariat. Thorpe with a Running Boot that sends Williams tumbling to the floor.

Thorpe has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Thorpe kicks Williams in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Thorpe kicks Williams in the back for a two count. Thorpe applies the cravate. Thorpe with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Thorpe drills Williams with The BrainBuster for a two count. Thorpe reapplies the cravate. Williams attacks the midsection of Thorpe. Thorpe reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Thorpe drops down on the canvas. Thorpe leapfrogs over Williams. Thorpe goes for a Leaping Crossbody Block, but Williams counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Williams unloads a flurry of strikes. Williams with a leaping clothesline. Williams with The Flapjack. Williams pops back on his feet.

Williams hits The Book End for a two count. Thorpe fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Thorpe delivers his combination offense. Thorpe with a Release German Suplex. Thorpe with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Thorpe with a Spinning Back Kick. Williams with The Big Boot. Thorpe responds with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Williams with The Spinning Heel Kick. Thorpe with a Snap BackBreaker. Williams blocks The Impaler DDT. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams with The Death Valley Driver. Williams whips Thorpe across the ring. Thorpe connects with The Impaler DDT, but the referee goes down in the process. Williams rolls Thorpe over for a two count. Thorpe with a Snap German Suplex. Thorpe with Two Helluva Kicks. Williams plants Thorpe with The Trick Shot to pickup the victory. The referees made a double cover, but didn’t realize that Thorpe had his foot under the bottom rope. AVA argues with the referees as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Champion, Trick Williams via Pinfall

