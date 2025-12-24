WWE NXT Results 12/23/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame w/The Culling

Dame drives Vice back first into the turnbuckles. Dame with clubbing shoulder blocks. Vice rolls Dame over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Vice with a Chop/Knee Lift Combination. Vice with rapid fire bodyshots against the ropes. Dame shoves Vice. Vice ducks a clothesline from Dame. Dame clotheslines Vice. Vice applies The Triangle Choke. Dame tugs on Vice’s hair. Vice with two overhand chops. Vice with a Rebound Arm-Drag. Vice follows that with The Spinning Heel Kick. Dame regroups on the outside. Vice with a Flying Seated Senton off the ring apron. Vice is fired up. Vice rolls Dame back into the ring. Vice punches Dame in the ribs. Vice whips Dame across the ring. Vice repeatedly kicks Dame in the ribs. Dame bodyslams Vice for a two count.

Dame with a chop/forearm combination. Dame uppercuts Vice. Dame whips Vice across the ring. Vice thrust kicks the midsection of Dame. Dame slams Vice’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Vice side steps Dame into the turnbuckles. Vice sweeps out the legs of Dame. Vice with clubbing Mid-Kicks. Dame decks Vice with a back elbow smash. Dame kicks Vice in the gut. Dame goes for a Bodyslam, but Vice counters with The Sleeper Hold. Dame drives Vice back first into the canvas. Dame toys around with Vice. Dame blocks a boot from Vice. Dame with a Release German Suplex. Dame has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vice blocks The Boston Crab. Vice with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad.

Vice rolls Dame over for a two count. Vice with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Vice with Three Spin Kicks. Vice follows that with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Vice ducks a clothesline from Dame. Vice with a Snap German Suplex. Vice with clubbing hip attacks. Dame hammers down on the back of Vice’s neck. Dame goes for a Bodyslam, but Vice lands back on her feet. Vice decks Dame with a back elbow smash. Shawn Spears trips Vice from the outside. Dame drops Vice with The Big Boot. Dame rolls Vice back into the ring. Tatum Paxley breaks the LFG Podium with a chainsaw. Paxley ran off Spears. Vice connects with The 305 to pickup the victory. After the match, Kelani Jordan attacks Vice from behind. Jordan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jordan drives Vice face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Jordan repeatedly stomps on Vice’s chest. Jordan repeatedly kicks Vice in the face. The referee had to pull Jordan off Vice.

Winner: Lola Vice via Pinfall

– We head to the Women’s Locker Room. Jordynne Grace is watching the replay of Thea Hail winning the NXT Women’s North American Championship on her iPad. Jordynne tells Thea that she’s rewatched this match thousands of times, from different angles, and she clearly won, the referee did his job. Thea really appreciates the kind words from Jordynne. She admits that last week was a bit controversial, but she’s gonna go out there and address the WWE Universe as their Women’s North American Champion. Thea tells Jordynne that she wanted to thank her for standing up for her against Blake Monroe, it really meant a lot to her. Jordynne says anytime. Thea says that she’s got this as she walks out of the locker room. Jordynne says to herself that she’ll have to see what Thea says next.

– We see Ethan Page talking to Myles Borne in the locker room. Ethan says that he’s probably the last person Myles wants to see right now, but out of the goodness of his heart, he gave him fantastic advice, to put his career on the path to success. But Myles chose not to listen, and instead, he would rather sit here and sulk and ask himself, why? Well, you know who’s happy that Myles didn’t listen to Ethan? Leon Slater. He has the match that Myles Borne really wanted at New Year’s Evil, and all he had to do was make a small change. It could’ve been Myles who was facing Oba Femi. Look at guys, like, Trick Williams and Ricky Saints, they made small changes, and now their careers are skyrocketing, and they’re better off for it. Everybody wants to pretend that Raw and SmackDown is the shark tank, well, according to Page it’s not, NXT is the shark tank. Better yet, this place is an ocean. If Myles could survive in NXT, Raw and SmackDown will be a cakewalk. Ethan has some pertinent advice going into 2026, he either moves up or moves out. Ethan tells Myles to write this down. Next week, Myles will have the opportunity to watch Ethan take down one of TNA’s best wrestlers, Moose.

Blake Monroe & Thea Hail Segment

