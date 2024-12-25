WWE NXT Results 12/24/24

Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Lowell, Massachusetts

First Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jade backs Vaquer into the turnbuckles. Vaquer with a waist lock takedown. Vaquer applies a front face lock. Rollup Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Jade applies a wrist lock. Vaquer with a deep arm-drag. Vaquer with a quick rollup for a two count. Vaquer whips Jade across the ring. Jade with a Headscissors Takeover. Vaquer avoids The Sliding Back Elbow. Jade dodges The 619. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Vaquer ducks a clothesline from Jade. Vaquer with a Vertical Suplex. Vaquer wraps her legs around Jade’s neck. Jade wisely exits the ring. Vaquer runs after Jade. Vaquer drops down on the canvas. Vaquer dropkicks Jade. Vaquer with a Springboard Knee Drop. Vaquer sends Jade to the corner. Jade with The Backstabber. Jade talks smack to Vaquer.

Jade has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Jade applies a rear chin lock. Vaquer with an arm-drag escape. Jade avoids The Helluva Kick. Jade with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Jade goes back to the rear chin lock. Vaquer decks Jade with a JawBreaker. Jade rocks Vaquer with a forearm smash. Vaquer tugs on Jade’s hair. Vaquer with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vaquer side steps Jade into the turnbuckles. Vaquer with Eat Defeat. Vaquer with a corner clothesline. Vaquer follows that with The Shotgun Meteora. Vaquer applies a headscissors neck lock. Vaquer delivers The Devil’s Kiss. Vaquer blocks a boot from Jade. Vaquer applies a leg/side headlock combination. Jade drives Vaquer face first into the middle rope. Jade with The Sliding Back Elbow Smash. Jade with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Jade is displaying her frustration. Vaquer denies The Double Underhook DDT. Vaquer with a Spinning Back Kick. Vaquer connects with The Package BackBreaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Kelani Jordan attacks Jade with a kendo stick.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer via Pinfall

– The Family Vignette.

Second Match: Charlie Dempsey (c) w/Wren Sinclair vs. Lexis King w/William Regal For The WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King applies a side headlock. Dempsey pulls King down to the mat. King drop steps into a side headlock. Dempsey whips King across the ring. King drops Dempsey with a shoulder tackle. Dempsey drops down on the canvas. Dempsey goes for a Hip Toss, but King counters with a Crucifix Rollup for a two count. Dempsey swats away a dropkick from King. Dempsey applies The Ankle Lock. King reverses out of the irish whip from Dempsey. King dropkicks Dempsey. Standing Switch Exchange. Demsey with a single leg takedown. Dempsey applies a Heel Hook. Dempsey transitions into The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. King with a deep arm-drag. King applies an arm-bar. Dempsey with a wrist lock takedown. Dempsey works on his joint manipulation game. Dempsey applies the cravate. King whips Dempsey across the ring. King with The Hip Toss for a two count. Dempsey with a cravate takedown for a two count. Dempsey with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Dempsey counters with another cravate. King with heavy bodyshots. King grabs a side headlock as time expires. King refuses to let go of the hold. Dempsey with a Snap BackBreaker.

SECOND ROUND

King side steps Dempsey into the turnbuckles. King with two chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Dempsey. Dempsey whips King into the turnbuckles. Dempsey with a falling elbow drop. Dempsey with an uppercut. Forearm Exchange. Dempsey drives his knee into the midsection of King. Dempsey with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Dempsey targets the lower back of King. Dempsey puts his knee on the back of King’s neck. Dempsey uppercuts the back of King’s neck. King slaps Dempsey in the chest. King with a knife edge chop. Dempsey answers with a knee lift. Dempsey punches King in the back. Dempsey with a double leg takedown for a two count. Dempsey applies the single leg crab. King repeatedly kicks Dempsey in the face. Dempsey with a clubbing sledge to King’s back. Dempsey sends King to the corner. King SuperKicks Dempsey. King with The Flying Sunset Flip for a two count. Dempsey responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dempsey with The Bridging German Suplex. Dempsey grapevines the legs of King. Dempsey repeatedly stomps on King’s back as time expires.

THIRD ROUND

This round was not aired during the commercial break. Vic Joseph said that King started to regain momentum as the round continued.

FOURTH ROUND

King scores the forearm knockdown. King with a knife edge chop. King with two clotheslines. King ducks a clothesline from Dempsey. King with a BackBreaker for a two count. King applies a rear chin lock. Dempsey sends King across the ring. Dempsey slaps King in the face. King is lighting up Dempsey’s chest. King sends Dempsey to the corner. King with a corner clothesline. King with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. King follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex. King with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Uppercut Exchange. King blocks The Double Underhook Suplex. King SuperKick Dempsey. Dempsey with a knee lift. Both guys are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. The referee tells Sinclair to get out of the ring. King refuses to use them. Regal clocks King with the brass knuckles which forces the disqualification.

Winner: New WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion, (1-0) Lexis King via Disqualification

– OTM Vignette.

– Kelani Jordan has had it with everybody’s hypocrisy. She tells Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer to stay out her way.

Third Match: The Unholy Union vs. Fatal Influence w/Fallon Henley

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are watching this match in the crowd. Isla Dawn and Jazmyn Nyx will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nyx backs Dawn into the turnbuckles. Quick shoving contest. Dawn side steps Nyx into the turnbuckles. Dawn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Following a snap mare takeover, Dawn with a corkscrew elbow strike for a two count. Dawn whips Nyx across the ring. Dawn dropkicks Nyx. Nyx tags in Jayne. Dawn avoids The Pump Kick. Dawn with The Back Drop Driver. Dawn with a running back elbow smash. Dawn sweeps out the legs of Jayne. Dawn with a Running Hip Attack. Dawn tags in Fyre. Upside Down/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Jayne thrust kicks the midsection of Fyre. Fyre answers with a Hook Kick. Fyre with a chop/forearm combination. Jayne with a deep arm-drag. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Fyre. Jayne tags in Nyx. Jayne with a Hurricanrana. Nyx blasts Fyre with The PK for a two count.

Nyx repeatedly kicks Fyre in the back. Nyx applies a rear chin lock. Fyre with elbows into the midsection of Nyx. Nyx pulls Fyre down to the mat. Nyx tugs on Fyre’s hair. Following a snap mare takeover, Nyx kicks Fyre in the back. Gigi Dolin, Shotzi Blackheart and Tatum Paxley arrived at the ringside area. Nyx is easily distracted. Fyre rolls Nyx over for a two count. Fyre decks Nyx with a JawBreaker. Fyre tags in Dawn. Fyre with The Gourdbuster. Dawn with The Running Meteora. Fatal Influence regains control of the match during the commercial break. Nyx and Dawn are trading back and forth shots. Nyx sends Dawn to the corner. Nyx tags in Jayne. Jayne repeatedly stomps on Dawn’s chest. Jayne is choking Dawn with her boot. Jayne with The Running Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Jayne kicks Dawn in the back. Jayne SuperKicks Dawn. Jayne with heavy elbows to Dawn’s chest. Jayne applies a rear chin lock. Dawn with elbows into the midsection of Jayne. Dawn rolls Jayne over for a two count. Jayne scores the elow knockdown.Jayne transitions into a ground and pound attack. Jayne is choking Dawn with her boot. Jayne tags in Nyx. Assisted Hip Attack to Dawn.

Jayne with The Bridging Vertical Supex for a two count. Nyx applies a front face lock. Nyx with forearm shivers. Dawn ducks a clothesline from Vaquer. Nyx with a single leg dropkick. Nyx applies a rear chin lock. Dawn with heavy bodyshots. Nyx reverses out of the irish whip from Dawn. Dawn kicks Nyx in the face. Dawn knocks Jayne off the ring apron. Nyx stops Dawn in her tracks. Dawn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dawn uses her feet to create separation. Dawn tags in Fyre. Fyre clotheslines Nyx. Fyre with a double chop. Fyre bodyslams Nyx. Fyre SuperKicks Jayne. Fyre with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Fyre with The Gourdbuster. Fyre SuperKicks Nyx for a two count. Dawn dumps Jayne out of the ring. Jayne pulls Dawn out of the ring. Jayne with The Rolling Elbow. Nyx with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Nyx tags in Jayne. Jayne nails Fyre with The Pump Kick for a two count. Fyre ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. Fatal Influence starts bickering with Chance and Carter on the outside. Jayne decks Fyre with a back elbow smash. Gigi Dolin shoves Jayne off the top turnbuckle. The referee is losing control of this match. Fyre tags in Dawn. Unholy Union connects with their Flatliner/Twisting DDT Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Unholy Union via Pinfall

– Izzi Dame takes issue with the friendship that Zaria and Sol Ruca have developed. Izzi is also tired of Shawn Spears and company stalking her.

– Hank & Tank Vignette.

– Kayden Carter & Katana Chance had a backstage confrontation with Meta Four.

Fourth Match: Ashante THEE Adonis vs. Dion Lennox

Adonis starts bickering with Lennox after the bell rings. Quick shoving contest. Adonis with a big right hand. Lennox sends Adonis chest first into the canvas. Lennox dropkicks Adonis. Adonis kicks Lennox in the face. Adonis with rapid fire bodyshots. Lennox reverses out of the irish whip from Adonis. Lennox with The Back Body Drop. Adonis struggles to get back on his feet. Lennox goes for a Bodyslam, but Adonis lands back on his feet. Adonis with a gut punch. Adonis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nikkita Lyons arrives at the ringside area. Adonis hammers down on the back of Lennox’s neck. Adonis kicks Lennox in the gut.

Lennox with the backslide cover for a two count. Adonis answers with a double handed chop for a two count. Adonis kicks Lennox in the face. Lennox with rapid fire haymakers. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Lennox. Adonis scores the elbow knockdown. Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Lennox attacks the midsection of Adonis. Adonis applies The Sleeper Hold. Lennox drives Adonis face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Lennox ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Lennox scores two forearm knockdowns. Lennox with a corner clothesline. Lennox with The Northern Lights Suplex. Lennox follows that with The SpineBuster. Lennox hits The Running Powerslam for a two count. Lyons puts Adonis foot on the bottom rope. Lennox goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Adonis rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ashante THEE Adonis via Pinfall

– Roxanne Perez Video Package.

– Lexis King has no time for questions, he wants to celebrate capturing his first championship.

– Next week on NXT, it will be the 2024 NXT Year End Awards Special. Kelani Jordan collides with Lola Vice. Plus, Meta Four takes on Gigi Dolin & Shotzi Blackheart, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter In A Triple Threat Match.

Ethan Page Promo

I’ve seen the outrage on social media. Ethan Page, how could you break the jaw of NXT’s favorite son, Je’Von Evans? Well, the person to blame for my heinous attack is Je’Von Evans. I had to listen to you carry on about how great your year was. Well, now it’s ending, eating through a straw, thanks to me. Je’Von, you talked about my personal life. You wanted me to show the entire world the real Ethan Page, well, you got it. I still hear the sound of your mandible cracking. You laying there in shock, pain, and fear. No longer the kid with an effectious smile, because I took that from you. I’ve had to week to reflect on my actions, maybe I should feel some remorse or regret, but I don’t. Last week was the highlight of my year, so, thank you, Je’Von, for helping me find my smile by taking yours.

Fifth Match: OTM vs. Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino w/The Family vs. The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger In The Christmas Chaos Fatal Four Way Number One Contenders Match

Walker attacks Heights with a Christmas tree before the bell rings. Hank & Tank runs over Borne with a shopping cart. All hell is breaking loose in Lowell. Lorenzo is throwing snowballs at Hank & Tank. Crusifino blinds Hank & Tank with a fire extinguisher. Borne dropkicks Lorenzo. Nima with multiple chair shots. Borne dropkicks Nima. Price clotheslines Borne. Hank & Tank clotheslines OTM with The Christmas Tree. Santa Claus gets a big pop at ringside. Lorenzo whips Walker with a loaded stocking stuffer. Stereo Leg Drops. Assisted Cannonball Strike to Ledger. Crusifino rolls a green bowling ball into the nether regions of Walker. NQCC catches Lorenzo in mid-air. NQCC Chokeslams Lorenzo through the cookie table. Heights with a double leg takedown. Price goes for a Uranage Slam, but Borne counters with The Cutter for a two count.

NQCC has complete control of this match during the commercial break. NQCC starts attacking everybody with kendo sticks. Hank & Tank clotheslines NQCC over the top rope. Nima gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Hank & Tank goes for their Running Powerslam/Spear Combination, but Nima gets in the way. Assisted Famouser for a two count. NQCC fires back with a series of kendo stick shots. Crusifino trips Borne with a candy cane. The Family chokes NQCC with the Candy Canes. Nima launches Lorenzo over the top rope. Nima with The Helluva Kick. Price with a corner clothesline. Borne is throwing haymakers at Price. Price responds with The Uranage Slam on the chair. Nima with a Reverse Bodyslam. OTM throws Borne through the table in the corner. Walker with a Flying Clothesline. Ledger with a Flying Shoulder Tackle. Stereo Vader Bombs to the outside. Hank & Tank gets into a massive brawl with Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont. The DON gives The Family candy cane crowbars. The Family connects with The Shattering Machine for a two count. Ridge Holland (Santa Claus) clocks Tony D’Angelo with The Redeemer DDT on the floor. Nima with The Spinning Back Fist. OTM plants Lorenzo with The Double SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: OTM via Pinfall

Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Eddy Thorpe Segment

Trick Williams: Hey, let’s talk about it. Last week, all of y’all saw what happened.

Oba Femi: No, no, no. We’re done talking about last week. Now, we look into the future.

Eddy Thorpe: Oba. Cut my music. Oba, you may not care about last week, but I do. So, you’re going to deal with this, too. I didn’t get pinned last week. My foot was under the rope. The referee raised my hand. Trick, you didn’t beat me last week, you escaped. And you should be ashamed to call yourself the champion.

Trick Williams: Eddy, you should shut the hell up, because we all know I should’ve beat you clean. Matter of fact, the idea of you and me being on the same level, that just sounds crazy.

Oba Femi: No, no, no, Trick. You are the champion, right now, is that correct?

Trick Williams: Yes, I am the champion.

Oba Femi: It’s only going to remain that way for two more weeks, until New Year’s EVIL.

Eddy Thorpe: Oba, you won the Iron Survivor Challenge, but Trick and I have something to settle, so your title match is going to have to wait.

Oba Femi: Wait? Did you say wait? I’m done waiting, because two weeks ago, you came out here and you said that I screwed you out of the Iron Survivor Challenge, and you put that on your people, your people, all just to get this title opportunity, and you lied.

Trick Williams: Both of y’all need to shut up. I’m tired of you talking about the past, and I’m tired of you talking about the future, let’s talk about, right now. Right now, Eddy, you and me, we have a problem. Right now, Oba, you and me, we have a date for New Years EVIL, am I correct? So, this is how we’re going to do it. We’re going to make this a Triple Threat Match. I’m putting the title on the line. And before anybody gets carried away, yes, Trick Willy knows that I don’t need to be pinned in order to lose this title. But I also know, once I beat the both of you, I’m going to shut up all the hate, I’m going to shut up all the doubters, and prove to everybody how to Whoop That Trick.

Oba Femi: Wait, wait, no, no, no. You’re slick. I see what you’re doing, you’re very slick, you might even be the slickest man in the WWE, today. Because I see what you did here. You know that you can’t beat me, one-on-one, so you added Eddy, to make it a Triple Threat Match, so you can pin him, and escape with the title. Be quiet. You couldn’t beat him, one-on-one. And now with me in the equation, your chances are literally zero, zero.

AVA: Okay, okay, okay, that’s enough math for now. And before this goes any further, Trick, if this is the match that you want, than I’m more than happy to sign off on it.

Trick Williams: Set it up, AVA, this is what we want.

AVA: Alright, in two weeks, in Los Angeles, at New Year’s EVIL, it will be Oba Femi versus Eddy Thorpe versus Trick Williams, for the NXT Championship, in a Triple Threat Match.

A pier six brawl ensues in the ring. Femi drops Thorpe and Williams with a Running Double Back Elbow. Femi with Two Running Uppercuts. Femi drops Williams with The Fall From Grace. Femi goes for another Fall From Grace, but Thorpe slithers out of the ring. Femi poses with the NXT Championship as the show goes off the air.

