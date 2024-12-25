The show kicks off with clips from last week’s NXT episode. We see the fallout after the show where both Eddy Thorpe and Trick Williams pinned each other.

The arena is all decked out in Christmas decorations and Santa Claus makes his rounds high fiving the NXT Universe.

Match 1: Stephanie Vaquer -vs- Cora Jade

The bell rings and the women lock up. Vaquer gets Jade on the mat and Jade ends up rolling her up. Vaquer then pins Jade for a two count. Jade gets Vaquer in a wrist lock and Vaquer springboards out of it and rolls up Jade for a near fall. Jade gets Vaquer down with a headscissor and Vaquer then hits a suplex on Jade. The women roll around the ring and Jade exits the ring and Vaquer chases her around the ring. Back in the ring Vaquer drop kicks Jade. Vaquer hits a knee onto Jade and is sent into the turnubuckles. Jade hits a backstabber from the corner and we get a commercial break.

Back on NXT, Jade kicks Vaquer in the corner and covers her for a two count. Jade slaps Vaquer in a headlock and Vaquer powers out of it. Jade connects with a punch and Vaquer hits a release back suplex. Vaquer hits Eat Defeat on Jade and pummels her in the corner. Vaquer slams Jade’s head into the mat several times and covers her for near fall. Jade elbows Vaquer who is caught in the ropes and then hits a gutwrench slam on Vaquer and covers for a near fall. Vaquer punches Jade and hits a neck breaker on Jade for the win.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

After the match, Kelani Jordan attacks Cora Jade with a kendo stick. Vaquer runs into the ring and pulls Jordan off Jade.

The D’Angelo Family talks backstage and Channing Lorenzo talks about Christmas memories. They also discuss the tag team opportunity they have today.

William Regal catches up with Lexis King backstage and asks to be in King’s corner for his match.

Match 2 – NXT Heritage Cup Championship Match: Charlie Dempsey(c) w/Wren Sinclair -vs- Lexis King w/William Regal

The men lock up and King is thrown to the mat by Dempsey. King gets Dempsey in a headlock and takes him down and rolls him up for a quick count. King misses a drop kick and Dempsey hits an ankle lock. King is able to drop kick Dempsey to the mat. Dempsey gets King in an arm bar submission and King rolls out of it and does the same to Dempsey. Dempsey gets King on the mat in a submission hold but gets swung into the ropes and armdragged to the mat. King slams Dempsey and punches Dempsey and the first round is finished with no one on top.

Round 2 begins and Dempsey starts with punches on King and then hits a gutwrench suplex and covers for a near fall. Dempsey elbows King in the back of the neck and gets some strong strikes on King. Dempsey slams down King and covers for a near fall. Dempsey slaps King into a half crab and King kicks out of the hold. King superkicks Dempsey and Dempsey fights back with a dragon screw and covers for a two count. Round two ends with no contest as well.

Round 4 starts after commercial. Round 3 had no contest too during commercial. King is getting the better of Dempsey and they trade shots in the middle of the ring. King hits a Northern Lights Suplex for a two count on Dempsey. King comes off the top rope with a cross body for a near fall. Dempsey punches King and both men trade blows. King connects with a superkick and both men knock each other out colliding with each other. Sinclair gets in the ring to help Dempsey and Regal gives King brass knuckles. Regal punches King and throws the knuckles into the ring. The ref thinks Dempsey used the knuckles and disqualifies Dempsey.

Winner by DQ and NEW Heritage Cup Championship: Lexis King

OTM cuts a promo because they’re the realist tag team according to them and they promise to show everyone how good they are and they’ll get rid of them like we get rid of family when they overstay during holidays.

Kelani Jordan tells off Stephanie Vaquer backstage for holding her back. Lola Vice tells Jordan to calm down. Jordan is pissed because she wants revenge and no one is letting her.

Match 3: The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Ilsa Dawn) -vs- The Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx & Jacy Jayne) w/Fallon Henley

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are watching with Santa in the crowd. Dawn and Nyx start the match and Nyx attacks Dawn and gets her in the corner. Dawn takes down Nyx and covers her for a near fall. Jayne is tagged in and Dawn slams her down and beats her in the corner and Fyre is tagged in. The double team Jayne and cover for a near fall. Fyre kicks and chops Jayne and Nyx tags herself in and kicks Fyre. Nyx covers for a near fall. Nyx kicks Fyre in the back and puts her in a headlock. Nyx slams Fyre onto the mat and hits a snapmare and kicks Fyre in the spine. Shotzi, Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin come out, we see Shawn Spears watching from backstage and he leaves and Fyre tags in Dawn. Nyx is double teamed and we get a commercial break.

We come back and see Nyx punching Dawn and Nyx tags out to Jayne. Jayne kicks Dawn in the corner and continues to beat on her in the middle of the ring. Dawn rolls up Jayne but is taken down again by Jayne. Dawn gets choked out in the corner and Nyx is tagged in. Dawn is double teamed and Nyx hits a bridged perfect Plex for a two count. Dawn starts punching Nyx but Nyx connects with a standing dropkick and covers for two count. Dawn kicks Nyx and tries to tag out to Fyre but is stopped by Nyx. Dawn kicks Nyx and crawls to Fyre and does. Fyre comes in and starts beating Nyx and slams her. Jayne comes in and Fyre takes Jayne out to and hits a Gordbuster on Nyx. Fyre kicks Nyx and covers for two. Dawn and Fyre fight outside the ring and Nyx kicks Fyre in the ring. Nyx tags out and Jayne and Fyre hit a double headbutt. Outside Fallon Henley gets in Katana Chance and Kayden Carter’s faces. In the ring, The Unholy Union double teams Jayne and gets the win.

Winners: The Unholy Union

Myles Borne and Tavion Heights talk backstage about their fatal fourway match.

Zaria and Sol Ruca chat backstage and Izzy Dame tells them this is why she doesn’t team up with anyone. Shawn Spears and his posse come up and tell Dame just because she’s alone doesn’t mean she has to be. She tells them to leave her alone.

Match 4: Dion Lennox -vs- Ashante “Thee” Adonis

Lennox and Adonis talk in the ring and Adonis slaps Lennox. Lennox slams Adonis and throws him into the corner. Adonis comes back out with punches on Lennox. Lennox hits a back body drop and Adonis punches Lennox in the neck. Nikkita Lyons comes out and grabs Adonis’ attention. Adonis hammers on Lennox and kicks him down. Lennox backslides Adonis for a one count. Adonis takes down Lennox and covers for a two count. Lennox punches Adonis but Adonis hits Lennox with a back elbow and slaps him in a headlock. Lennox punches his way out of headlock and throws Adonis in the corner. Lennox comes at Adonis with punches and suplexes Adonis. Lennox hits a spinebuster and a running powerslam and Lyons puts Adonis’ leg on the ropes to break the pin. Adonis rolls up Lennox for the win.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis

After the match Nikkita Lyons celebrates with Adonis in the ring.

Hank and Tank cut a promo about Christmas and their match later.

Shotzi, Paxley and Dolin and Kayden Carter/Katana Chance talk backstage. The Meta-Girls come by and they all argue.

NXT Profile for Roxanne Perez is shown.

Sarah Schreiber is backstage with Lexis King. King says he stuck to his gut and kept his integrity and he could have cheated but he didn’t use any shortcuts.

Match 5 – Christmas Chaos Fatal Four Way No 1 Contenders Match: The D’Angelo Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusafino) w/Tony D’Angelo & Adriana Rizzo -vs- OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) -vs- No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) -vs- Hank & Tank

All hell breaks loose as the match starts. Christmas trees are being thrown around and tables are in the ring, snowballs are being thrown around – fire extinguishers are going off and presents are being smashed into everyone. Bronco beats on Heights and Borne. Hank and Tank take out OTM with a Christmas Tree. Lorenzo and Crusafino beat on Hank and Tank. Crusafino gets a bowling ball and rolls it into Tank’s jingle bells. Lorenzo gets slammed into a table of cookies and milk. OTM and NQCC are battling in the ring. Prince is covered by Borne for a near fall and we get a commercial.

Back in the ring, Price is being beaten up by NQCC who use kendo sticks on all the tag teams. Hank and Tank take out NQCC and squish Price. Nima gets double teamed by Hank and Tank and NQCC use the kendo sticks and attack everyone. The Family attack NQCC and OTM comes in and throws The Family out of the ring. Borne gets spinebuster on a chair and Heights is slammed on the same chair. OTM sets up a table and throws Borne through the table. Hank and Tank take out OTM. Dupont and Igwe come out and take Hank and Tank to the back fighting them. The Family assaults the other tag teams with candy canes. Santa beats up Tony D’Angelo, distracting The Family. OTM pin Lorenzo for the win.

Winners: OTM

After the match, Santa is revealed to be Ridge Holland.

Trick Williams walks backstage to the ring.

Trick Williams makes his way to the ring and wants to discuss what happened in his match last week. Oba Femi comes out and says it’s time to look to the future and to stop focusing on last week. Eddy Thorpe comes out and says he cares about last week and tells Williams he didn’t get pinned and he wasn’t beaten because Williams escaped. Thorpe tells Femi he has to wait for his spot. Williams says since they all have a problem with each other he is saying his New Years Evil match will be a triple threat match between them all. Femi calls Williams a coward and says he only wants a triple threat is because he knows he can’t beat Femi one on one. Ava comes out and grants the match as a Triple Threat. Thorpe goes to punch Williams who ducks and Thorpe hits Femi. Femi then takes out both Williams and Thorpe. Femi holds up the title as the show goes off the air.

