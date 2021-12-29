– The final WWE NXT 2.0 episode of 2021 and the New Year’s Evil go-home show opens up live on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller to boos. Alicia Taylor does the introduction.

Fans chant “asshole!” as Waller takes the mic, saying what better way to kick off the final NXT of the year than with the NXT Breakout Superstar. Fans chant “you suck!” as Waller goes on and talks about last night’s RAW appearance. Fans chant for AJ Styles now. Waller says he was minding his own business in the front row at RAW until AJ wanted some of his clout. Waller shows us a replay of last night’s RAW appearance.

Waller doesn’t get why people think AJ is such a good guy because AJ threatened him and crashed NXT last week. Waller starts insulting the crowd now and they boo him. Waller says there’s no brighter star than himself right now, and he would’ve defeated AJ in a WWE ring last night if it weren’t for Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Waller brings up tonight’s match with Dexter Lumis now but fans chant “shut the hell up!” as he keeps ranting. Waller says Lumis isn’t cleared to compete tonight, but a suitable replacement has been found. Waller says they’re about to find out all about The Grayson Waller Experience. The music hits and out comes Odyssey Jones.

Grayson Waller vs. Odyssey Jones

Grayson Waller looks on from the ring as Odyssey Jones makes his way out, all smiles. Waller immediately exits the ring and walks away as fans boo.

Jones takes the mic and says Waller prances around like some big time Superstar but the truth is, he’s just a big time bitch. Jones drops the mic and Waller changes his mind as fans chant “you’re a bitch!” now. Waller returns to the ring and we get the bell. They go to lock up but Waller stalls some. Waller taps Jones in the face but Jones launches him into the corner, nails a splash and then launches Waller across the ring.

Jones with big knees in the corner now. Jones beats Waller down some more and steps on his back for a pop. Jones with an elbow to the back of the head. Waller counters out of the corner but Jones catches him with a big sidewalk slam for a close 2 count. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Jones lands more offense. Waller unloads with strikes but Waller tosses him across the ring. Jones over-powers Waller and runs over him a few more times. Waller dodges a corner splash and nails a kick in the corner. Waller mounts Jones in the corner with right hands as fans count along with boos. Waller yanks the turnbuckle pad off to try and block a powerbomb but Jones still nails it for a close 2 count.

Jones charges for a splash in the corner but Waller moves and Jones hits the exposed turnbuckle. Waller follows up with his Stunner for the pin to win.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the match, Waller stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Waller dances around the ring as the boos continue. Styles appears on the big screen to a pop, thanking Waller for stopping by RAW. AJ says Waller got what he wanted, attention, but the wrong kind. AJ says he will be at New Year’s Evil next week and it’s time for Waller to put up or shut up. Waller throws a fit to end the segment.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez. Jade says they can co-exist against Toxic Attraction tonight but next week it’s every woman for herself. Gonzalez agrees. Io Shirai walks up and mentions wanting her rematch for the title and Gonzalez says maybe they can have it after she wins the title next week. Kay Lee Ray walks up and she also wants a title shot. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appears on the screen behind them and taunts them all for wanting a shot at her. Rose says she will give her girls the night off tonight, and there will be a tag team match with Jade and Gonzalez vs. KLR and Shirai. The winning team is the team who gets to challenge her in the Triple Threat at New Year’s Evil. McKenzie says this will be the main event tonight.

– Grayson Waller is backstage ranting about AJ Styles and how the camera needs to stay on him. He is upset about AJ ruining his celebration. Waller bumps into MSK and tells them to go screw themselves. Waller keeps walking.

– We get a brief vignette for Tiffany Stratton, who will be making her in-ring debut tonight. Her daddy told her it’s time for her to take NXT over, and daddy is never wrong, but is NXT ready? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Xyon Quinn is backstage addressing Elektra Lopez. He says he knows Lopez wants this as much as he does, and it’s time for her to make a decision – pick him or Legado del Fantasma. Quinn says she must make the decision tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes MSK for their return – Wes Lee and Nash Carter.

MSK talks about how it’s good to be back on NXT. They also talk about their recent journey with RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle. Riddle appears on the big screen and says there was a change of plans and he couldn’t be there, but he’s there with them in another way, if you catch his drift. Riddle says there’s now only one thing to do and that’s call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium. Riddle sends them well wishes and disappears from the big screen. MSK then yells for Imperium to come to the ring.

Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner come out with mics. They say MSK can do whatever they want but they will never be able to touch Imperium, and the titles will stay with the best tag team the division has ever seen, where they belong. MSK goes on and challenges Imperium to put the titles on the line tonight. WALTER appears on the big screen for a pop.

WALTER says MSK is everything wrong with the sport today. He praises Barthel and Aichner and says they don’t deserve a title shot, but they do deserve a beatdown. Riddle appears on the big screen again to interrupt. He says he can’t let WALTER disrespect his bros like that. Riddle issues a challenge for a big six-man match next week. WALTER calls Riddle a barefoot nerd and says Imperium accepts the challenge as they are in this for the greater good and will expose MSK and Riddle for what they are – a bunch of showmen. WALTER says the mat is sacred to Imperium, and they do their pose as MSK looks on from the ring.

– Barrett says NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes has not arrived for tonight’s contract signing.

– Harland and Joe Gacy are shown backstage. Gacy reminds Harland how Brian Kendrick called him a freak. Gacy says Harland is not a freak. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Edris Enofe. He talks about his win over Von Wagner last week but Wagner runs up and yells at Enofe about how he got lucky. Malik Blade appears to stand with Enofe but he has words with both of them as officials try to restore order.

Harland vs. Brian Kendrick

We go back to the ring and Harland is already out with Joe Gacy. Out next comes producer Brian Kendrick for his WWE ring return.

The music started up but there’s no sign of Kendrick. Fans boo and chant “we want Kendrick!” now. Gacy takes the mic and says he knew this would happen because Kendrick is like so many people in this cruel world, he talks a big game but fails to show up when confronted with their mistakes. Gacy says Kendrick is afraid to admit he was the problem and he did wrong by Harland. The music interrupts and out comes Andre Chase to boos.

Chase apologizes for the interruption and says what we have right now is a teachable moment, and at Andre Chase University we don’t quit or run away from our problems, we take negatives and turn them into positives. Gacy says they admire the good work Chase does at his university. Gacy says Harland was once enrolled in school himself until he was unfairly and unjustly expelled. Gacy says they want to thank Chase for stepping up and volunteering himself as Kendrick’s replacement. Chase isn’t so sure about this but Harland quickly drops him.

Chase is already bleeding from his head. The bell rings and Chase attacks but Harland takes the hits. Chase grabs Harland from behind but Harland nails back elbows and levels him in the corner. Harland shoves Chase over the top rope to the floor with one hand. Harland follows and man-handles Chase some more.

Harland brings it back in and slams Chase’s face into the mat over and over. The referee calls the match and Harland wins via referee stoppage.

Winner: Harland

– After the match, Harland stands tall and stares straight ahead as the music hits. We go to replays. Gacy and Harland stand at the entrance-way but Harland isn’t satisfied. e walks back to the ring to attack Chase but one of Chase’s students runs down from the crowd and jumps on top of Chase to shield him. Harland yanks the student out of the ring, throws him up on his shoulders, and heads to the back with the man on his shoulders.

– We see Tiffany Stratton backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma is backstage. A camera man asks Santos Escobar what he thinks about Xyon Quinn and Elektra Lopez, but Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde yell at the camera man, and Escobar won’t answer. Lopez comes walking out into the hallway and she is also asked about Quinn, but she denies having a thing for him. Solo Sikoa ends up entering the hallway but Legado del Fantasma doesn’t approve of the disrespect. Escobar wants an apology. Solo says Escobar has misplaced hate, but if they have an issue, they can settle it in the ring.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton for her Tuesday night in-ring debut. Fallon Henley, the former Tesha Price, is already waiting in the ring. This is also her NXT 2.0 in-ring debut under the Fallon name.

The bell rings and they lock up but Stratton sends Henley to the mat, then poses and shows off her muscle. They lock up again and Stratton works on the arm. Fans chant for Henley as Stratton keeps control and talks some trash. Stratton with a headlock and a takedown.

Henley works on Stratton’s arm but Stratton takes her back down and turns it around. More back and forth now. Stratton with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring. Stratton with more offense before grabbing Henley, sending her into the corner with an Irish whip and then the handspring elbow.

Stratton grabs Henley again, blows a kiss to the crowd, and drops her with a Flatliner in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Stratton prances around the ring and shows off to celebrate.

– We see Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray backstage warming up for the main event.

– Still to come, will Carmelo Hayes show up for his contract signing with Roderick Strong? Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette with Tony D’Angelo bragging about how he used the crowbar on Pete Dunne last week, and how Dunne learned the hard way that he should never have messed with Tony D. He goes on and says the beatdown will be much worse if Dunne comes back for more.

– We go to the ring and Wade Barrett is out for a contract signing for the Title Unification Match at NXT New Year’s Evil. The NXT Cruiserweight Title belt and the NXT North American Title belt are both sitting on the table as Barrett hypes up next week’s match between Roderick Strong and Carmelo Hayes. Barrett introduces Strong first and out comes The Diamond Mine – Strong, Malcolm Bivens, Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers. Fans boo them as they head into the ring.

Strong takes a seat and shakes Barrett’s hand. Bivens gives Barrett a fist bump. Bivens takes the mic and goes on about how he didn’t see Hayes or Trick Williams backstage. He understands gas prices are high and they couldn’t make it but… the music interrupts and out comes Hayes with Trick. Trick cuts a promo on Strong and how Hayes will unify the titles next week.

The two sides have words and Barrett interrupts, saying he has no clue what is being said by anyone. Barrett brings it in because he wants to hear from both champions. Hayes goes first and talks about how he never misses, and that’s a lifestyle, not just a saying. He threatens to put Strong on the front of a t-shirt. Hayes goes on and says he takes what he wants, so he will take the Cruiserweight Title next week, unify the titles, and then he will truly be The A Champion of NXT. Hayes goes on talking himself up before tossing the mic. Strong says bravo, and it’s truly impressive he actually said all that to Strong’s face. Strong says they will both have a real life changing experience next week. It will be the greatest night of his career when he unifies the titles, becoming a two-time North American Champion, while Hayes will be carried out and forever be known as Humbled Hayes.

Things get a bit heated and Barrett says it’s time to make the match official, time for talking to end. Strong signs the contract first, then Hayes. Hayes gets up and wants to fight but Strong is still seated. Barrett exits the ring and thanks them s the two sides continue talking trash. Hayes’ music hits but Bivens calls for the music to stop. Hayes is on the ground while Bivens yells at Trick, who is on the apron. Trick turns back around and Ivy is staring him down. Trick steps to Bivens and gets in his face, threatening him. Bivens asks why they can’t all just be friends. The Creed Brothers then grab Trick and smash him through the table with a big double slam as Hayes looks on. Hayes grabs his title from the apron and has a few more words with Strong. The Diamond Mine stands tall over Trick and the broken table to end the segment.

– We see Solo Sikoa backstage warming up for Santos Escobar. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on the different teams in the NXT tag team division – the Grizzled Young Veterans, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Jacket Time, The Creed Brothers.

Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and Solo Sikoa is waiting. Out next comes Legado del Fantasma – Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

The bell rings and they size each other up but Sikoa is ready to fight. Santos teases an attack and Sikoa looks to block it with a kick but they back off. They lock up and Escobar takes it to the ropes as fans do dueling chants. Santos with a strike and a smile as Sikoa shakes it off. Escobar grabs from behind but Sikoa throws elbows back at him. They break again and Escobar smiles again, taunting him. Escobar tries to take Sikoa down but can’t.

They lock up and trade more holds. They go to the mat and Escobar controls Sikoa on his back as Lopez looks on. Solo powers up with Santos on his back. Santos looks to apply a submission while on Solo’s back but Solo slams him to the mat. Santos works on Solo’s arm now. Solo blocks a shot into the corner, sends Escobar into the turnbuckles and charges at him for a splash. Solo goes on and slams Escobar in the middle of the ring, then drops a splash for a 2 count.

Santos rolls to the floor for a breather but Solo follows and chops him. Mendoza and Wilde approach from behind but Solo stalks them, allowing Escobar to attack Solo from behind to take back control. Escobar sends Solo into the edge of the apron and then stands tall as ringside, posing as Wilde and Mendoza hype him up. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Escobar gets the upperhand and stomps away on Solo’s back. Escobar stands on Solo’s back as the referee warns him. Escobar with a submission to continue focusing on Solo’s back now, also working on his leg and knee. Solo finally gets to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Solo tries to get up but Escobar nails a basement dropkick to the face. Escobar goes into an armbar on the mat now as fans try to rally. Solo resists and Santos turns him over for a 2 count. Santos talks some trash and yells at Solo to fight him. Santos punches Solo in the face a few times, kicks him in the gut, and goes for a suplex but it’s blocked. Solo blocks again and tosses Escobar across the ring. Solo mounts offense now, unloading on Escobar and fighting him into the corner. Solo with a big Samoan Drop as fans cheer him on. Solo with a running senton splash. Escobar turns it back around due to a distraction. Escobar takes Solo to the top for the big Frankensteiner. Escobar wastes some time showing off as the referee checks on Solo.

Xyon Quinn appears at ringside now, staring at Lopez. Escobar leaps from the ring and takes Quinn down with a big suicide dive. Escobar yells at Lopez over Quinn. Escobar returns to the ring but Solo levels him with a superkick. Solo goes to the top and hits a big Uso Splash for the pin to win and stay undefeated.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, Solo stands tall as the music hits. Santos rolls to the floor to recover. Quinn holds his jaw and looks on from the entrance-way as Legado del Fantasma stares back from ringside.

– We go backstage to McKenzie Mitchell, who goes over the New Year’s Evil card for next Tuesday.

– The camera cuts to the roof, where Harland and Joe Gacy have Andre Chase’s student from earlier. It looks like Harland is about to toss the student off the roof but he begs and pleads for his life. Gacy says something to Harland and Harland lets the student live. Harland sets the Chase University student down and doesn’t toss him. Harland and Gacy walk off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and a camera man stops Solo Sikoa backstage, asking what’s next for him. Solo says if anyone else wants to get this work, they can… Boa, wearing his face paint, suddenly attacks out of nowhere and takes Solo down with his death grip. The camera cuts away and comes back to Boa standing there, now without his face paint, looking a bit confused as officials tend to Solo.

– Barrett and Joseph send us to a video package on the NXT New Year’s Evil main event between Bron Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

Von Wagner vs. Malik Blade

We go back to the ring and out comes Von Wagner to boos. Malik Blade is already waiting.

The bell rings and Blade charges but Wagner catches him and rams him into the turnbuckles. Wagner drives Blade from corner to corner, man-handling, and dominating him and over-powering. Wagner keeps control and dominates for the first several minutes. Blade finally looks to make a comeback with some kicks but Wagner picks him out of the air and slams him in the middle of the ring.

We see Robert Stone watching from backstage. Wagner pounds on Blade some more to keep him down. Wagner continues to dominate Blade with stiff strikes and power slams. Wagner stands tall over Blade and mocks the crowd as they boo him. Blade tries to mount offense again but Wagner levels him with a big clothesline.

Wagner charges from behind but Blade grabs the ring post and hangs on. Blade turns around and fights back, nailing right hands and a dropkick. Blade finally takes Wagner off his feet. Blade springboards in from the apron and hits a big crossbody. Blade gets hyped up now as we see Stone watching again from backstage. Blade charges but Wagner catches him in mid-air, then plants him face-first into the mat.

Blade counters a powerbomb and rolls Wagner up for a close 2 count. Wagner scoops Blade and delivers a high Angle Slam. Wagner then scoops Blade for a big twisting slam into the mat, driving Blade down onto his head. Wagner covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Von Wagner

– After the match, Wagner stands tall as the music hits. The referee checks on Blade. Wagner goes to leave but he stops and comes back to Blade to attack him. Edris Enofe appears at ringside and pulls Blade to safety, saving him from Wagner. Wagner and Enofe have words as we see Stone watching again backstage, shaking his head. Wagner yells at Enofe as he helps Blade away from the ringside area.

– Still to come, our women’s tag team main event with New Year’s Evil implications. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype NXT New Year’s Evil once again.

#1 Contender’s Match: Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Raquel Gonzalez. Cora Jade is out next with her skateboard. The winning team from this bout will be the ones to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in the Triple Threat at New Year’s Evil. Out first for the second team is Io Shirai. Kay Lee Ray is out last.

The bell rings and Shirai ignores a test of strength to go behind and grab Jade. Fans chant for Shirai as she goes to work on the up & coming Superstar. Shirai counters a comeback attempt and shows Jade up coming out of the corner. Jade comes back and drops Shirai in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Gonzalez tags in and takes over, slamming Shirai for a 2 count. Gonzalez over-powers Shirai and sends her into the corner. KLR tags in and unloads on Gonzalez with chops. Gonzalez shoves her away. KLR ducks a clothesline but Gonzalez slams her face-first into the mat. Jade tags back in and Gonzalez gets double teamed.

Gonzalez is on the floor to recover now as KLR goes to the top, leaping out to take Gonzalez down for a pop. Shirai then runs the ropes and flies out for a suicide dive to Gonzalez. KLR and Shirai celebrate at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and KLR is dominating Jade in the ring as fans cheer her on and some rally for Jade. KLR applies a single-leg Crab. Jade crawls for the bottom rope but she starts to fade as Gonzalez cheers her on. Jade powers up for the bottom rope but KLR pulls her back to the middle of the ring. Fans rally again and Jade blocks the KLR Bomb with a roll-up for 2. KLR drops Jade against the ropes.

Jade sends KLR into the turnbuckles but KLR stays on her with strike. KLR with a snap suplex. KLR knocks Gonzalez off the apron now. Shirai tags in and goes to the top for her moonsault but Gonzalez pulls Jade to safety at ringside. KLR leaps and takes Gonzalez down in front of the announce table. Shirai with a basement dropkick to Jade in the middle of the ring. Shirai follows up with 619 to Jade for a mixed reaction. Shirai goes back to the top and hits a big missile dropkick to Jade in the face.

Jade somehow kicks out at 2 and Shirai can’t believe it. Shirai charges in for the double knees in the corner but she hits the turnbuckles as Jade moves. KLR tags in but Jade barely connects with an enziguri. Jade slowly crawls for the tag. Gonzalez tags in and unloads on KLR with big strikes. Gonzalez slams KLR into the top rope and levels her with a clothesline. Gonzalez with a big fall-away slam out of the corner.

Gonzalez drags KLR back to the corner and hits the twisting Vader Bomb. Gonzalez screams out as fans cheer her on. KLR avoids Gonzalez and her Chingona Bomb finisher by nailing a superkick. Gonzalez slams KLR in the middle of the ring with the one-arm Chingona Bomb powerbomb. The momentum knocks Gonzalez into Jade and she tags in. Gonzalez and Jade have a few words.

Shirai takes advantage and goes to the top for the missile dropkick but Gonzalez catches her in mid-air, dropping her on the apron. Jade tangles with KLR for a close pin attempt. Gonzalez and Jade argue some more. KLR pushes Jade into Gonzalez, sending Gonzalez out. KLR and Jade tangle some more, which leads to Jade getting the pin for the win.

Winners: Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

– After the bell, Gonzalez rushes back into the ring and grabs Jade by the arms, yelling at her. They argue some more as Jade’s music plays. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose appears on the big screen, still in her swimming pool with the title. Rose says their selfish desires for her title will be their downfalls, mark her words. Rose says this is why she made it a Triple Threat, because they are so consumed that she will be able to erase them from the title picture… 1,2,3. Rose kisses the title and says she will see them next week at New Year’s Evil. The final NXT of 2021 goes off the air with Gonzalez and Jade looking on from the ring.

