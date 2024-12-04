WWE NXT Results 12/3/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair w/Charlie Dempsey In A 2024 Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Forearm Exchange. Parker drives her knee into the midsection of Jordan. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Parker. Jordan applies a side headlock. Parker shoves Jordan into Jade. Rollup Exchange. Jordan floats over into a side headlock. Jordan with two dropkicks. Jordan with a side headlock takeover. Parke bridges out of a pinning predicament. Sinclair sweeps out the legs of Parker. Second Rollup Exchange. Jordan dumps Jade out of the ring. Jordan rocks Sinclair with a forearm smash. Jordan with a Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Jordan with a double dropkick. Jade trips Jordan from the outside. Jade drives Jordan face first into the ring apron. Jade tosses Jordan around the ringside area. Jordan with a MoonSault off the ringside barricade. Jordan with a Corkscrew Pescado. Jordan rolls Parker back into the ring. Parker blocks The Flying Crossbody Block. Jade with The Missile Dropkick.

Sinclair shoves Jade into Jordan. Third Rollup Exchange. Jade with a Double Clothesline. Jade with a Sliding Back Elbow. Jade follows that with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp. Jade with a Running Knee Strike. Jade is choking Jordan with her boot. Parker punches Jade in the back. Parker lays Jade flat on the middle turnbuckle. Parker delivers The Teardrop. Parker has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Parker goes for The SuperPlex, but Jade counters with The Tower Of Doom. Sinclair sneaks in with multiple pin attempts. Jade with Two Rising Knee Strikes. Jordan catches Jade in mid-ar. Jordan with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Sinclair with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Parker whips Sinclair across the ring.

Parker drops Sinclair with The SpineBuster for a two count. Jade puts her knee on the back of Jordan’s neck. Jordan avoids The Sliding Back Elbow. Jordan with a Spinning Calf Kick. Sinclair kicks Jordan in the gut. Sinclair with The Butterfly Suplex. Sinclair applies The Guillotine Choke. Parker with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Parker dodges The Roundhouse Kick. Parker goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan kicks Parker in the face. Jordan with The Frog Splash for a two count. Jade talks smack to Jordan. Jordan rocks Jade with a forearm smash. Jade with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jade hooks the outside leg of Parker for a two count. Sinclair with the inside cradle for a two count. Jade kicks the left knee of Sinclair. Jade goes for The Double Underhook DDT, but Jordan counters with The Handspring Lariat. Jordan hits The 450 Splash for a two count. Parker slaps Jordan in the ribs. Lola Vice clocks Sinclair with The Spinning Back Fist. Sinclair somehow falls on top of Jade to pickup the victory. After the match, Parker got into a massive brawl with Vice.

Winner: Wren Sinclair via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Eddy Thorpe. Tonight, he has a fair chance to get into the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. Lexis King says that Eddy needs to control his temper. Being a loose cannon is not the way to go about things. Eddy doesn’t want take advice from someone with daddy issues. Lexis has proved to the entire world that he’s not his father’s son. He has plans on becoming a major singles champion. Lexis doesn’t know whether Eddy should’ve been suspended or not, but he knows that this can be a frustrating situation. Eddy tells Lexis to keep his hands off of him, and he’ll see him in the ring.

– Jaida Parker demands to have an NXT Underground Match with Lola Vice, right now. AVA understands Jaida’s frustration. The match will not be happening tonight. Instead, this NXT Underground Match will take place this Saturday at NXT Deadline. Lola Vice says that Jaida’s ego has got her into a situation where she’s going to get knocked out. Jaida passes a brick over to Lola. Jaida drops Lola with a heavy back elbow smash.

– Karmen Petrovic appreciates the advice she got from Brinley Reece and Dion Lennox regarding Ashante THEE Adonis. Ashante sent Karmen a bouquet of roses and wished her luck in her match with Nikkita Lyons. She called Ashante a smooth player.

Second Match: Number One Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

The Participants: (The Family, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, The No Quarter Catch Crew, Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe, Gallus, Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Tyson Dupont was eliminated by Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

2.) Luca Crusifino was eliminated by Yoshiki Inamura

3.) Tavion Heights was eliminated by Josh Briggs

4.) Josh Briggs was eliminated by Gallus

5.) Channing Stacks Lorenzo was eliminated by OTM

6.) Yoshiki Inamura was eliminated by Gallus

7.) Bronco Nima was eliminated by Tyriek Igwe

8.) Tyriek Igwe was eliminated by Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

9.) Hank Walker was eliminated by Mark Coffey & Tyriek Igwe

10.) Wolfgang was eliminated by Myles Borne & Lucien Price

11.) Mark Coffey was eliminated by Tank Ledger

12.) Tank Ledger was eliminated by Myles Borne

13.) Lucien Price was eliminated by Myles Borne

Winner: The No Quarter Catch Crew

Eric Bischoff, Trick Williams, Ridge Holland Segment

Eric Bischoff: Wow. NXT, NXT, NXT. This place is undeniable. But you know what else is undeniable? The fact that Eric Bischoff has always been on the cutting edge of professional wrestling, right? I created Nitro to go head-to-head and compete with Monday Night Raw. I revolutionized the industry. And the feeling was awesome. When I created the nWo, and turn them loose on WCW, it revolutionized the industry, and the feeling was awesome. But you know what? When I walked through these doors today, for the very first time in NXT, that same feeling was awesome. The revolution is happening here in NXT, and you people get to be a part of it. It’s happening, you heard it. When I saw the amazing array of talent that holds the future of this industry on the palms on their hands, they have the ability to take this business to the stratosphere.

And two very important pieces of the NXT puzzle, who happen to be competing for the NXT Title, this Saturday night at Deadline, happen to be my guest tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, introducing first, Mr. Ridge Holland. And the current NXT Champion, introducing, Trick Williams. You know, I could not wait for the opportunity to see you two guys, up close, in person, face-to-face. I mean, the intrigue between the two of you, the tension, it’s papable. You can cut it with a freaking chainsaw. I mean, I look at you, Ridge, I mean, you’re the antithesis really of what a WWE Superstar should be. Now, don’t take that the wrong way, it’s really a compliment, it’s not an insult. I mean, you kind of remind me of a throwback from my childhood, when I watched wrestlers like The Crusher, Dick The Bruiser, guys that just take no prisoners, walked through walls, say whatever the hell the want, and apologize to no one. That’s what you remind me of. Trick, wow, you’re like the evolution of the revolution, right. I mean, collegiate athlete, you got the power, the size, the speed, the look, the charisma, you got it all.

Trick Williams: Let’s talk about it.

Eric Bischoff: And seeing you two guys together is just, I mean, like I said, I can’t wait to see what develops here. You’re with me?

Ridge Holland: Trick Williams, you are nothing but a standup comedian with abs. You’re an insult to the vision of what NXT should be. Eric Bischoff can come out here, and sing your praises, they chant your name all they want, but at Deadline, I will win the NXT Championship. And when I do, I won’t have to listen to antagonist like Eric Bischoff. I won’t be having to listen to has been podcast hosts, hanging on for the last bit of relevancy they need. I won’t have to listen to you or them. Because the future of NXT will be in my hands. And when I squeeze it by the throat, it will go whatever I say it’ll go.

Trick Williams: Look, Ridge, you come out here, and you’re built like a damn fridge. You did all that to destroy Chase U, just so you can come out here, and chase me. But my problem with you is this. You’re not original, dog. You’ve taken everybody else’s jokes, everybody else’s material. Ridge, I see you, you’re bland, you’re vanilla, you’re boring, dog. And look, don’t let this flash fool you, because I’ll take this ice off, and give you a cold ass whipping, right now. You wish you have what I have, and you know it.

Ridge Holland: That’s the arrogance talking. I don’t need what you have. I couldn’t look myself in the mirror if I had what you have. Trick, I proved what I’m about when I destroyed Chase U, I proved what I’m about, yeah, I proved what I’m about when I beat you in Philly. See, you stand here, 6’4, flashed from head to toe, nothing shining brighter than that NXT Championship draped over your shoulder. And yeah, we came up different, you’re right. You played football, covered in pads, referees, looking after your safety, while I risked it all to destroy everyone in my path, playing rugby, a man’s game. You see, nobody has ever told you this before, because they’re all caught up in this aura, but not me. I’m here, looking you dead in the eyes, staring into your soul, telling you, you are soft. Hey, look at me. At Deadline, I will put you down, and I will leave NXT Champion.

Trick Williams: What’s that you said, Ridge? You said, I’m soft, right?

Trick and Ridge got into a massive brawl. Ridge throws Trick into the steel ring steps. Ridge clears the announce table. Ridge hits The Redeemer DDT on the announce table to close this segment. Trick gets taken out in a stretcher.

Third Match: Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons

Lyons shoves Petrovic. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks & Leg Sweeps. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Petrovic kicks Lyons in the face. Muay Thai Knee Strike Exchange. Petrovic with a Spinning Back Kick. Petrovic drives her knee into the midsection of Lyons. Lyons reverses out of the irish whip from Petrovic. Petrovic with a Leaping Side Kick. Lyons blocks The Flatliner. Lyons drops Petrovic with The Spinning Heel Kick. Lyons transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lyons puts her leg on the back of Petrovic’s neck. Lyons with a forearm smash. Lyons with heavy bodyshots. Lyons is mauling Petrovic in the corner. Petrovic repeatedly kicks Lyons in the face. Petrovic rolls Lyons over for a two count.

Lyons with The Big Boot for a two count. Lyons applies a straight jacket hold. Petrovic with elbows into the midsection of Lyons. Petrovic avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Petrovic with a chop/forearm combination. Petrovic with a Spinning Back Kick. Petrovic follows that with The Discus Lariat. Petrovic is fired up. Petrovic with clubbing mid-kicks. Petrovic clocks Lyons with The Hook Kick. Petrovic with The SlingBlade for a two count. Lyons with a waist lock go-behind. Lyons with The Release German Suplex. Petrovic dodges The Vader Bomb. Ashante THEE Adonis gives Petrovic some encouragement. Lyons blasts Adonis off the ring apron. Petrovic connects with The Silent Slice to pickup the victory. After the match, Petrovic refuses to acknowledge Ashante’s assistance.

Winner: Karmen Petrovic via Pinfall

– Charlie Dempsey is extremely proud of the entire No Quarter Catch Crew. He’s looking forward to Myles & Tavion on capturing the NXT Tag Team Titles. Wren Sinclair is ready to become The Iron Survivor.

– We head to the backstage area where we see Shawn Spears talking to Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance. He’s not ready to unleash Niko yet. Spears says that he’ll be keeping a close eye on Gigi Dolin’s return match.

Fourth Match: Gigi Dolin w/Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

The Fatal Influence is watching this match from the locker room. Dolin with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Dolin applies a rear chin lock. Dame tugs on Dolin’s hair. Dame applies a wrist lock. Dolin kicks the left shoulder of Dame. Dame grabs a side headlock. Dolin with a wrist lock takedown. Dolin drops down on the canvas. Dolin runs around Dame. Dolin with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Dolin with a Running Basement Dropkick for a two count. Shawn Spears appears on the stage. Dame reverses out of the irish whip from Dolin. Dolin side steps Dame into the turnbuckles. Dolin with The Roundhouse Kick.

Dolin with a Flying Crossbody Block. Dame whips Dolin across the ring. Dame with The Kitchen Sink. Dame repeatedly stomps on Dolin’s chest. Dame drops Dolin with The Flapjack. Dame with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Dame rolls Dolin back into the ring. Dame drops Paxley with The Big Boot. Dame levels Dolin with another Big Boot for a two count. Dame applies the single leg crab. Dolin repeatedly kicks Dame in the face. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin scores two forearm knockdowns. Dolin with The Roundhouse Kick. Dolin with The STO for a two count. Dame rolls Dolin over for a two count. Dame dumps Dolin face first on the top rope. Dolin sends Dame shoulder first into the steel ring post. Dolin connects with The Gigi Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gigi Dolin via Pinfall

– Je’Von Evans had a very nice embrace with X-Pac in the backstage area. X-Pac gives Je’Von some encouragement ahead of competing in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match at NXT Deadline.

Fifth Match: Axiom w/Nathan Frazer vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King In A 2024 Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Wes Lee is looking on from the scissor lift podium. Je’Von Evans is watching this match in the crowd. Thorpe with a Running Boot to King. Alexander with a corner clothesline. Alexander rocks Thorpe with a forearm smash. Alexander drops Thorpe with a shoulder tackle. Thorpe drops down on the canvas. Thorpe leapfrogs over Alexander. Thorpe with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Axiom rolls Thorpe over for a one count. King dropkicks Thorpe into The Crucifix Driver from Axiom. King SuperKicks Axiom. King leapfrogs over Alexander. Alexander lunges over King. King with a Headscissors Takeover. Axiom with The Apron Enzuigiri. Axiom dives over King. Assisted Dropkick to King. Thorpe clotheslines Axiom over the top rope. Thorpe avoids The PK. Rollup Exchange.

Alexander kicks Thorpe in the face. Alexander with The Slingshot Flatliner. Axiom dropkicks King off the apron. Axiom with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Double Lariat. Stereo Suicide Dives from Axiom and Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Axiom. Alexander with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Alexander and Axiom goes for The Double SuperPlex, but King counters with The Tower Of Doom. King with a corner clothesline. King with a blistering chop. King side steps Axiom into Alexander. King with an Assisted Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. King lands The SomerSault Plancha. King is fired up. King rolls Alexander back into the ring. King with The Swanton Bomb for a two count.

Thorpe with forearm shivers. Thorpe delivers his combination offense. Thorpe with a Snap German Suplex. Thorpe with The Helluva Kick. Thorpe drills Axiom with The BrainBuster for a two count. Alexander with The Uranage Slam out of the corner. Alexander with The MoonSault. Axiom slaps Alexander in the chest. Axiom with The Flying Hurricanrana. Axiom with an inside cradle for a two count. Axiom drops King with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Thorpe. Axiom hits The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Axiom applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Alexander breaks up the submission with The Frog Splash. Alexander with a Running Lariat on the apron. Alexander kicks King in the face. King uppercuts Alexander. Alexander with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Axiom with The Half & Half Suplex to Thorpe. Axiom connects with The Golden Ratio for a two count. Thorpe pulls Axiom out of the ring. Thorpe proceeds to steal the victory.

Winner: Eddy Thorpe via Pinfall

– AVA informs Mr. Stone & Stevie Turner that Trick Williams is adamant about fighting at NXT Deadline, so the NXT Championship Match between him and Ridge Holland is still on.

Roxanne Perez, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer Segment

Roxanne Perez: Deadline is this Saturday, and it can be life changing. I mean, I’m sure the five women in the Iron Survivor Challenge are used to waking up Christmas morning to no presents under the tree, but for one lucky lady, they’ll be getting a gift-wrapped title shot, courtesy of The Prodigy, your 2x NXT Women’s Championship. But trust me, it’s not going to be easy, and that’s speaking from experience being the first Iron Survivor. That win changed everything for me. I know exactly what it takes, which is why it’s just so sad that they’re all just fighting to be second place to me, because nobody beats The Prodigy. Unfortunately, for five of your favorites, it’s a dead end. Congrats to Wren Sinclair, though, who we all saw qualify earlier today. Yeah, no one believed in her, just like no one believed in me.

I mean, Wren Sinclair can be the next Roxanne Perez of 2022, but the only problem with that is she can’t beat the Roxanne Perez of today. But then there’s Sol Ruca, and Sol Ruca, she was the first to qualify. And she’s always one Sol Snatcher away from victory, but she’s not snatching me, because nobody beats the prodigy, not even your chosen one. Because it was supposed to be, Giulia, right? It was supposed to be her. They just can never beat me when it counts. And I know what you guys are going to say. But Roxanne, Zaria and Stephanie, they already pinned you both in tag matches. True, but I’ve already proved that, regardless that if you’ve traveled the entire whole world, it’s still too small in comparison to stepping in the ring with me, because nobody beats The Prodigy. Sol, of course, I know you’d be the first person to come out here.

– Zaria, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer also made their way to the ring.

Roxanne Perez: Yeah, exactly, this is what it’s all about. But remember, you have to get through each other before you can get to me.

The ladies in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge gets into a massive brawl. We head back to the locker room area as Eddy Thorpe is laid out on the floor as the show goes off the air.

