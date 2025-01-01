WWE NXT Results 12/31/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Vic backs Jordan into the ropes. Vice tells Jordan to calm down. Jordan shoves Vice. Jordan with a side headlock takeover. Vice answers with the headscissors escape. Vice with a double leg takedown. Jordan continues to shove Vice. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice sends Jordan to the corner. Jordan dives over Vice. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Vice. Jordan with The Flying Crossbody Block. Jordan dropkicks Vice. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Splash for a two count. Vice blocks The Wrap Around Arm-Drag. Vice applies the chin bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Vice. Vice applies another chin bar. Jordan with a full arm and dragon twist. Vice with the fireman’s carry takeover. Vice maintains wrist control. Jordan kicks Vice in the ribs. Jordan side steps Vice into the turnbuckles. Jordan with The Roundhouse Kick.

Vice avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Vice with Two Windmill Kicks. Vice teep kicks Jordan into the turnbuckles. Vice plays to the crowd. Vice nails Jordan with The Running Hip Attack. Vice talks smack to Jordan. Vice has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vice applies a front face lock. Vice goes for The Three Amigas, but Jordan counters with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Vice delivers her combination offense. Vice repeatedly kicks Jordan in the ribs. Short-Arm Reversal by Jordan. Jordan with a Leaping Calf Kick. Forearm Exchange. Jordan drives her knee into the midsection of Vice. Jordan whips Vice across the ring. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Jordan goes for a Cartwheel Back Elbow, but Vice counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Jordan drives Vice back first into the canvas. Jordan gets distracted by Cora Jade. Standing Switch Exchange. Jordan shoves Vice into Jade. Jordan connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory. After the match, Jade attacks Jordan and Vice with a kendo stick. Stephanie Vaquer storms into the ring to make the save. Vice inadvertently clocks Vaquer with The Spinning Back Fist.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– Fatal Influence Vignette.

– Sarah Schrieber had a backstage interview with Cedric Alexander. He’s been in the industry for 15 years, and he’s never saw brutality like what happened to Je’Von Evans. His jaw was wired shut. Cedric is more concerned about Je’Von getting better and being able to eat normally than getting back in the ring. Ethan Page joins the conversation. Page doesn’t care that Cedric has text conversations with Je’Von, but one of those text should read, stay away from Ethan Page, because he’s going to put Cedric right next to Je’Von. That led us to a pier six brawl in the backstage area.

Giulia Promo

Next week, New Year’s EVIL. The rematch I’ve been waiting for since October. Roxanne Perez has been a great Women’s Champion. She belongs in the conversation with all the great NXT Women’s Champions before her. But her spot at the top of the division is coming to an end. It is time for The Beautiful Madness to take over. Time for me to live up to the hype, live up to the expectations the WWE Universe has for me and I have for myself. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Asuka. I want to put my name in the conversations of women like these future hall of famers. When I first saw wrestling, it felt like electricity surged through my entire body. I knew this was my calling. Japanese Women’s Wrestling is a world of grudges and relentless determination. It is all about trying to prove yourself. In my seven years in Japan, I fought incredible wrestlers and had matches that fans will always remember. Their warrior spirit is telling me not to lose. Roxanne, this time there is nothing you can throw at me I can’t overcome. No weapon, best friend or anything else you can think of. At Deadline, I won The Iron Survivor Challenge for this chance. A chance to take what I traveled across the world for, the right to hold that Women’s Title in the air. Next week, we start the New Year with a new NXT Women’s Champion.

Joe Hendry Promo

Say his name and he appears. This is TNA Wrestling Superstar, Joe Hendry, here, and I just want to give a huge thank you to the WWE Universe for voting my NXT debut as NXT’s Moment Of The Year. This was just a magical year that I got to share with all of you. And it was special because of the reception that you gave me in the building and online. Thank you so much for the support. And before I go, I just want to remind you that, saying his name and he appears means anywhere, anytime, any show.

The 2024 Year End Awards

– Match Of The Year: Josh Briggs vs. DIJAK vs. Oba Femi Triple Threat NXT North American Championship Match From NXT Stand & Deliver 2024

– Moment Of The Year: Joe Hendry’s Debut

– Tag Team Of The Year: Axiom & Nathan Frazer

– Female Superstar Of The Year: Roxanne Perez

– Male Superstar Of The Year: Oba Femi

Second Match: Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander

This match started during the commercial break. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander is throwing haymakers at Page. Alexander repeatedly stomps on Page’s chest. Page rocks Alexander with a forearm smash. Haymaker Exchange. Alexander unloads two knife edge chops. Alexander dropkicks the left knee of Page. Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander with a flying forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Alexander dropkicks the back of Page’s neck for a two count. Alexander kicks Page in the back. Alexander stomps on Page’s chest. Page with a gut punch. Page with a leaping knee smash. Page with a blistering chop. Page whips Alexander across the ring. Alexander sends Page spilling to the outside. Alexander lands The Suicide Dive. Alexander rolls Page back into the ring.

Alexander goes for The Slingshot Flatliner, but Page counters with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Page with a straight right hand. Page is choking Alexander with his boot. Page whips Alexander across the ring. Page dropkicks Alexander for a two count. Page stomps on Alexander’s face. Page applies a rear chin lock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander rocks Page with a forearm smash. Alexander kicks Page in the face. Alexander with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Alexander scores two forearm knockdowns. Alexander blocks a boot from Page. Page fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Alexander lands back on his feet. Alexander hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Page responds with The Pump Kick. Page connects with The Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page dumps Alexander out of the ring. Page throws Alexander into the steel ring steps. Page viciously attacks the left hand of Alexander with a toolbox.

Winner: Ethan Page via Pinfall

– Hank & Tank take issues with Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe seeking advice from Wes Lee after everything he’s done. Wes challenges Hank & Tank to a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Kelani Jordan got into a shoving contest with Stephanie Vaquer after she was stirring the pot with her and Lola Vice.

– AVA informs Cora Jade that she’ll be fighting Kelani Jordan, Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice, next week at New Year’s EVIL. The winner will become the Number One Contender For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Third Match: Meta Four vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin & Shotzi Blackheart w/Tatum Paxley In A Triple Threat Match

Kayden Carter and Gigi Dolin will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Carter with a double leg takedown. Carter runs over Dolin’s back. Carter starts twerking. Dolin avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Carter with a back heel kick. Legend tags herself in. Legend muscles Dolin over the top rope. Carter jumps on Legend’s back. Legend sends Carter back first into the canvas. Legend bodyslams Carter. Legend with a Big Splash for a two count. Legend applies a lifting wrist lock. Carter ducks a clothesline from Legend. Carter dropkicks Legend. Carter tags in Chance. Chance ducks a clothesline from Legend. Chance sweeps out the legs of Legend. Carter with a Sliding SuperKick. Chance with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Blackheart tags herself in. Legend blocks The DDT. Blackheart with The CodeBreaker. Jackson tags herself in. Jackson ducks a clothesline from Blackheart. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Jackson with The Butterfly Suplex for a one count.

Blackheart decks Jackson with Two JawBreakers. Blackheart with a running back elbow smash. Blackheart tags in Dolin. Dolin with a deep arm-drag into the middle rope. Dolin knocks Legend off the ring apron. Dolin tags in Blackheart. Blackheart with a Running Back Senton Splash. Dolin with a Basement Dropkick. Blackheart follows that with The Texas Cloverleaf. Jackson uses her feet to create separation. Jackson tags in Carter. Carter with a drop toe hold. Carter with a Running Boot through the ropes. Carter rocks Dolin with a forearm smash. Chance with a Running Crossbody Splash off the steel ring steps. Chance with a Hurricanrana that sends Legend spilling to the floor. Stereo Corkscrew Pescados. Chance and Carter are fired up. Dolin regains control of the match during the commercial break. Dolin with forearm shivers. Dolin delivers her combination offense. Dolin with an Axe Kick. Legend responds with a Big Forearm. Dolin tags in Carter.

Carter with a Roll Through SuperKick. Carter tags in Chance. Chance hits The Keg Stand for a two count. Legend tags in Jackson. Jackson with The Missile Dropkick. Chance kicks Jackson in the face. Carter with The Spinning Heel Kick. Chance goes for The Assisted MoonSault, but Jackson gets her knees up in the air. Jackson dropkicks Carter. Simultaneous tag to Dolin. Blackheart knocks Legend off the apron. Dolin with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Running NeckBreaker/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Chance rocks Blackheart with a forearm smash. Dolin kicks Chance off the apron. Blackheart misfires on The Suicide Dive. Dolin with forearm shivers. Jackson drops Dolin with The Slingblade. Jackson tags in Legend. Legend puts Jackson on her shoulders. Jackson wipes out everybody with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Dolin connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Dolin gets distracted by Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne shoves Dolin off the top turnbuckle. Legend nails Dolin with The Pump Kick. Legend tags in Jackson. Meta Four plants Dolin with their Running Cutter/SitOut FaceBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, The Unholy Union challenges Meta Four to a Number One Contenders Match.

Winner: Meta Four via Pinfall

– AVA tells Lexis King that there’s a gray area when it comes to the Heritage Cup Championship due to the fact he won by disqualification. At New Year’s EVIL, Lexis King will once again battle Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship, but it’s sudden death rules, only one pinfall. William Regal says that he won’t get involved in the match. Lexis hands the Heritage Cup back to Charlie Dempsey.

Fourth Match: Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dame backs Ruca into the turnbuckles. Ruca with a deep arm-drag. Ruca tells Dame to bring it. Ruca with a drop toe hold. Ruca applies a side headlock. Ruca with a side headlock takeover. Dame whips Ruca across the ring. Ruca runs into Dame. Ruca drops Dame with a shoulder tackle. Dame reverses out of the irish whip from Ruca. Ruca sends Dame shoulder first into the steel ring post. Surf’s Up. Ruca with a Running Knee. Ruca goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Dame counters with an Overhand Chop. Dame transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dame whips Ruca across the ring. Dame scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Dame uses the middle rope to choke Ruca. Ruca fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ruca with The O’Connor Roll for a two count.

Ruca with a forearm smash. Ruca ascends to the top turnbuckle. Dame sweeps out the legs of Ruca. Shawn Spears looks on from the scissor lift podium. Dame turns a Belly to Back Suplex into a Cutter for a two count. Dame is displaying her frustration. Zaria lends Ruca her support. Dame drives Ruca face first into the three turnbuckle pads. Ruca decks Dame with a back elbow smash. Ruca thrust kicks the midsection of Dame. Ruca hammers down on the back of Dame’s neck. Ruca with a Springboard Shoulder Tackle. Ruca with a Diving Crossbody Block. Dame launches Ruca over the top rope. Ruca with The Roundhouse Kick. Ruca goes for The Springboard Splash, but Dame gets her knees up in the air. Dame whips Ruca across the ring. Ruca hits The X-Factor. Dame regroups on the outside. Ruca inadvertently wipes out Zaria with The Orihara MoonSault. Dame drops Ruca with The Big Boot. Dame rolls Ruca back into the ring. Dame connects with The I-Drive to pickup the victory.

Winner: Izzi Dame via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe vs. Andre Chase, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Lee SuperKicks Andre Chase before the bell rings. Wes’s Crew gangs up on Hank & Tank. Dupont with The Stinger Splash. Dupont tags in Igwe. Igwe clotheslines Ledger. Igwe whips Ledger back first into the turnbuckles. Walker prevents Ledger from hitting the northeast turnbuckles. Ledger with a Running Lariat. Simultaneous tag to Walker. Ledger with a Stinger Splash. Chase with a Flying Forearm Smash. Walker follows that with The Discus Polish Hammer for a one count. Walker with an arm-ringer. Walker tags in Ledger. Arm-Ringer/Stinger Splash Combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Ledger hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ledger applies a wrist lock. Igwe with a straight right hand. Igwe sends Ledger to the corner. Igwe with The Body Avalanche. Igwe repeatedly stomps on Ledger’s chest. Haymaker Exchange. Igwe with a straight right hand. Ledger is displaying his frustration. Igwe whips Ledger into the turnbuckles. Igwe tags in Lee. Ledger drops Lee with The SpineBuster. The referee starts losing control of the match. Meeting Of The Minds. Chase and Walker dumps Dupont and Igwe out of the ring.

Lee gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Chase with The Cannonball Senton to the outside. Igwe regains control of the match during the commercial break. Walker is throwing haymakers at Igwe. Igwe dropkicks Walker. Igwe tags in Dupont. Dupont with The Pop Up World’s Strongest Slam. Lee hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lee repeatedly stomps on Walker’s chest. Lee taunts Chase. Lee and Walker are trading back and forth shots. Lee with a Spinning Back Kick. Lee hammers down on the back of Walker’s neck. Lee knocks Chase off the ring apron. Walker goes for The Spinning DDT, but Lee counters with a front face lock. Walker with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Lee with a basement dropkick. Simultaneous tag to Lee.

Lee with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp. Lee clears the ring. Walker blocks The Spinning DDT. Walker with a Vertical Suplex. Ledger and Igwe are tagged in. Ledger with a series of clotheslines. Ledger ducks a clothesline from Igwe. Ledger with The Fallaway Slam. Ledger punches Dupont. Ledger with The Hip Toss. Ledger with The Slingshot Splash. Ledger cartwheels around Igwe. Ledger with a Lariat. Ledger tags in Chase. Ledger applies The Full Nelson Lock. Igwe kicks Chase in the face. Igwe decks Ledger with a back elbow smash. Lee with The Hook Kick. Lee dropkicks Ledger into the ringside barricade. Chase blocks a boot from Igwe. Chase with three haymakers. Chase with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Chase is hesitant to deliver The Chase U Stomp. Chase tags in Walker. Chase heads towards the backstage area. Walker with a shoulder block. Walker dives over Igwe. Walker kicks Lee in the face. Walker rolls Igwe over for a two count. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Igwe connects with The Modified Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, Tyriek Igwe via Pinfall

– Ashante THEE Adonis wants Karmen Petrovic to call him back. Nikkita Lyons invited Ashante to a hot New Year’s Eve Party. Ashante says that if he can’t be with Karmen, he would rather spend New Year’s Eve alone.

– Tony D’Angelo tells Shawn Spears to leave Izzi Dame alone. Spears made a hint that he was the Santa that attacked The DON last week. The Don tells Stack to take care of him as Spears walks away.

Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Eddy Thorpe Segment

Oba Femi: You see, you guys and your awards. Don’t you guys understand, it doesn’t matter who wins the Male Superstar Of The Year. All this is, really, is a prop for a popularity contest. Honestly, I think it’s laughable that you guys really think that you can dictate the narrative around here in NXT because you can voice your own opinions on social media. It doesn’t matter if you boo or you cheer, you chant, woo, it doesn’t matter. My performance remains the same, it’s inconsequential. You think you get to control something? You don’t control nothing. The only person in this building, in this company that gets to control anything is me, because I’m the ruler. I’m the one who directs the narrative. I’m the one who stirs the ship. I’m the captain, now. And if you don’t believe me, you can tune in at New Year’s EVIL and witness me become the NXT Champion.

Trick Williams: Oba, why did you come out here and tell these people all kinds of lies? Now, you can correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t see no problem getting some love from the fans. See, I’ve been pretty fortunate since I’ve been here. The people, they show me a lot of love, and I appreciate that. But don’t get it twisted, I know what we got next week. It’s a Triple Threat Match. Eddy Thorpe. Oba Femi. Trick Williams. To win this match, I got to dig deep, man. I got to be ruthless. I need something different. Matter of fact, I need that old thing back. I’m talking about, I need that Trick Curry back. I’m talking about that Tricky McGrady.

I’m talking about that Michael Trick. That Trick James, that Trick Williams that gets the job done. And Oba, I know you got some nicknames for yourself. Oba, The Ruler. The Destroyer. The King. Thanos Jr. But I got another nickname for you, let’s talk about it. Ol Beatable, Oba. That’s right. Oba, you are beatable. And how do we know that you’re beatable? Because if you wasn’t beatable, we wouldn’t have a Triple Threat Match next week, we would have a title versus title match. See, I have my NXT Championship around my waist, where’s your title at, dog? Let’s talk about that, Oba. Since you want to talk about facts, I’m not chasing you, you’re chasing me to be the top man in NXT, let’s talk about, Oba. And since you want to talk about facts, Oba, when you got beat at Halloween Havoc, you were gone for a couple of weeks. Now, we all want to know, how long are you going to take off after I beat you at New Year’s EVIL?

Eddy Thorpe attacks Oba Femi and Trick Williams from behind. Thorpe breaks the NXT Male Superstar Of The Year Trophy over Oba’s head. Thorpe poses with the NXT Championship as the show goes off the air.

