– The Deadline go-home edition of WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight’s show and we go right to the ring.

Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase vs. Axiom

Von Wagner is already in the ring with Mr. Stone. Out next comes Axiom as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winner of this match will join Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes in the first-ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline on Saturday. We go backstage to Chase U. Duke Hudson and Thea Hail hype Andre Chase up and he says it’s time to give these two a Chase University-sized ass whooping. Chase heads off to the ring now with Hudson and Hail.

The bell hits and Chase unloads on Von but Von drops him. Von attacks Axiom, then continues to run over both opponents. Von with a double headlock to both opponents at the same time as Stone barks from ringside.

Von blocks a double team attempt, then levels both opponents again. Chase counters a move and applies a headlock to Von. Chase runs and collides into Von with a shoulder. Chase and Axiom hit double shoulders to take Von off his feet. They go on and hit a double suplex to send Von to the floor to regroup. Chase calls on Axiom to hit double dives but he pulls a swerve and rolls Axiom up for a 2 count.

Chase and Axiom go at it now. Von comes back in but Axiom dropkicks him. Von beats Axiom and Chase down once again. Von rag-dolls Axiom by his arm now. Axiom mounts offense, taking Von and Chase down at the same time. Axiom dropkicks Von back to the floor. Axiom kips-up into a Northern Lights suplex, then a standing moonsault to Chase for a close 2 count.

Von comes back in and nails a double clothesline to his opponents. Von presses Axiom high in the air above his head, then launches him out onto Chase at ringside. Von stands tall in the ring and laughs as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break an Von is climbing up for a superplex to Axiom but Chase clubs him from the apron. Chase climbs up now and goes for the Sunset Bomb to Von but Von resists. Chase hits the Sunset Bomb to Von with an assist by Axiom. Chase climbs up for Axiom now as the Chase U student section pops. Chase with a superplex to Axiom, landing on Von.

All three Superstars are down now as fans rally for Chase. Von gets up first but he and Chase trade strikes from their knees to their feet now. Chase ducks a clothesline and dropkicks Von’s knee out. Chase with a side Russian leg sweep for a big pop. Chase stomps on Von now as fans chant “C-H-A-S-E-U!” for him. Von misses a clothesline and Chase clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Axiom dodges Chase and hits a suicide dive to Von on the floor.

Axiom rocks Chase and springboards in but gets caught. Chase with the double underhook sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. Chase can’t believe it. Chase swings but Axiom takes him down by his arm. Chase resists the submission but Von comes in with a big boot to break it. Von scoops Axiom to his shoulders but Axiom counters and takes Von down into a submission as Stone yells from ringside. Duke is trying to wake Chase up as Von fades in Axiom’s submission. Von powers up to powerbomb Axiom, then he slams Chase for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Von scoops Axiom again but Chase kicks Von’s leg out. Chase drops Axiom for a pop. Chase goes to the top and hits the crossbody to Von but Chase ends up on the floor off the momentum it appears. Axiom comes from out of nowhere and superkicks Von in the head for the pin to win.

Winner: Axiom

– After the match, the music hits as Axiom stands tall and celebrates. We go to replays. Chase sits up against the announce table at ringside, clutching his ribs. Axiom celebrates on the entrance-way as he’s confirmed to be the fifth man for the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline.

– We get a Cora Jade vignette to hype the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

– The Creed Brothers, Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are backstage. A trainer is checking out Julius Creed, then says he’s medically cleared to compete as his knee looks good. Nile tells the trainer to check Julius’ ribs out, for her please. The trainer says Julius didn’t mention a rib issue. Julius says that’s because they are fine. Nile says no they are not. Brutus Creed asks Nile what she’s doing, and she says she’s protecting her brothers. The trainer says Julius has significant swelling in his ribs, and they need to run more tests. Julius leaves with the trainer. Brutus is a bit upset with Nile, but she says she’s just looking out for her brother.

– Still to come, NXT Champion Bron Breakker is going fishing again. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Apollo Crews catches up with NXT Champion Bron Breakker at the lake. Bron is on his boat, about to head out on the water, but Crews asks if Bron has room for one more because he figured this will be the last time they get to enjoy fishing together because of Saturday’s match. Bron teaches Crews how to cast and they have some friendly jokes. Bron gives Crews props for his standing moonsault. Crews has noticed Bron does the same. Bron admits he saw Crews doing the move first. Crews asks if there are any other moves Bron has stolen from him, and says he’ll just have to learn to counter his own moves. Crews asks if fishing really takes stress off being champ or is it just an excuse to be alone. Bron talks about the stress of being champion. Crews says if Bron is so tired, maybe he should just hand over the NXT Title at Deadline and take the much needed break. Bron laughs and respectfully declines. Crews reels in a fish, kisses it and throws it back. They celebrate the catch. Bron congratulates Crews on the fish, and says Deadline will be a banger. Crews agrees. They want to know each other’s game plan now. Bron says his game plan will be the same as always – power, intensity, speed. Crews says he will definitely challenge that intensity and speed. Bron says may the best man win. They shake hands on it. Bron can’t believe he didn’t catch any fish. Crews says today just wasn’t Bron’s day, and Saturday at Deadline won’t be either. Crews asks Bron if he wants to keep fishing to end the segment.

Bryson Montana vs. Javier Bernal

We go back to the ring and Bryson Montana is waiting to make his main NXT TV show debut. Sanga suddenly attacks out of nowhere and levels Montana with a chokeslam as Veer Mahaan looks on. The music hits and out next comes Javier Bernal. Indus Sher are wearing suits while standing tall in the ring. Bernal stops on the entrance-way and sees Indus Sher, then backs away, faking an injury.

Bernal is gone. Veer and Sanga take the mics now, addressing The Creed Brothers. They comment on how they only want to face The Creed Brothers when they’re at 100%, but clearly they are not 100% right now. That does not interest Indus Sher, so they respectfully decline the Deadline challenge. They will wait until The Creed Brothers are ready, but they don’t want to wait too long. The music hits but out comes The Creed Brothers. Vic says Julius Creed is no longer medically cleared. Officials and Ivy Nile try to hold Julius and Brutus Creed back.

– Andre Chase is backstage recovering from the opener, and Duke Hudson is with him. Thea Hail rushes in and she’s excited because she has a match with Isla Dawn tonight. Duke says no way, Hail shouldn’t take the match. Hail knows Dawn is super scary but she’s super ready. Chase agrees but Hudson disagrees. This angers Chase. Hail hurries off in excitement. Chase snaps at Duke again and says he’s made his decision.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at Tony D’Angelo and how he promises to stand at the top of NXT. Tony D will return to in-ring action tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a Sol Ruca TikTok video. It shows Edris Enofe and Malik Blade arguing in the background with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs.

Xyon Quinn vs. Tony D’Angelo

We go back to the ring and Xyon Quinn is wrapping his entrance. Out next comes Tony D’Angelo with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. This is Tony’s first TV match since suffering a knee injury in mid-September. He returned to the ring at a live event this past weekend.

The bell rings and they lock up with Tony applying a headlock. Tony runs the ring, ducks Quinn, then drops him with a shoulder. Quinn with big shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Quinn catches Tony on his shoulders but Tony slides off and nails a clothesline.

Tony D with body shots now, then a big throw across the ring. Tony keeps control until Quinn fights back with strikes, dropping Tony. Quinn runs into an elbow. Quinn counters with a big slam, then a kip-up and a pose as Tony goes to the floor to regroup. Tony fights back in and nails a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

Tony D calls for the finish now as fans cheer him on. Tony hits his belly-to-back Uranage for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Tony D’Angelo

– After the match, Tony stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Tony takes the mic and says look who’s back, baby. Fans pop. Tony and Stacks talk about how Tony has no ring rust. He says he gained new revenue and new connections during physical therapy. He goes on about being The Don of NXT and says he was on his way to becoming NXT North American Champion until Wes Lee took a cheap shot and injured his knee. He says Lee has been living on that moment ever since. The music interrupts and out comes Lee, who welcomes Tony back. Tony thanks him for coming out to pay tribute. Lee says that’s not why he is out here. Lee knows Tony has his eye on him, but he’s had his eye on Tony just as much. Lee has someone else he wants to take out with Tony… Stacks interrupts but Lee insults him. Lee says he has unfinished business with Donovan Dijak so if Tony wants a title shot, he has to wait until Lee is done with Dijak. Tony waits for no one and is insulted that Lee thinks he would wait. He says Dijak does play by a different set of rules, good for him, but Tony doesn’t care as their business will have to wait. Dijak interrupts from the big screen. He says Tony is a scumbag from the streets and as long as Tony stays away, he doesn’t have to clean those streets up. Dijak says he thought Lee would crawl in a hole and stay where when he jacked his jaw. Dijak says to keep his name out of Lee’s mouth because he has a special way of dealing with repeat offenders. Dijak says neither man can or will do anything to stop him from decimating NXT. Stacks says Lee better be listening to Dijak because there’s no way to run from Tony D. Stacks pushes Lee with a cheap shot, but Lee pushes back and quickly heads to the floor to avoid the double team. Lee barks from ringside as Tony and Stacks dare him to come back in the ring.

– We see the weekend backstage segment with Hank Walker and Charlie Dempsey. Walker felt disrespected by Dempsey’s recent promo and said he’s willing to do what it takes to prove he belongs. Dempsey says he will prove Walker does not belong in this business.

Hank Walker vs. Charlie Dempsey

We go back to the ring and out comes Hank Walker. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new Scrypts vignette. He’s sitting down, writing a new rhyme. He talks about how the words you speak define you are, and how you should mean what you say with your weight in words. He grew up in a place where everyone judged you based on what they saw, not what they heard. NXT is his new home, same culture, just a different address. Scrypts goes on and mentions how only a chosen few get a pass, and he must target the chosen ones. This is why he writes. Sincerely, Scrypts. We go back to the ring and out comes Charlie Dempsey as Walker looks on. They lock up and Walker takes it to the corner.

Dempsey with a knee to the gut and a big strike to the face, which angers Walker. Walker snaps and slams Dempsey into the corner, then tosses him across the ring. Walker is fired up now. Dempsey cuts him off with a headlock. More back and forth between the two now. Dempsey with a gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Dempsey grounds Walker with another submission as fans begin to rally.

Drew Gulak comes to ringside to watch the match now. Walker almost fights free as Dempsey is briefly distracted by Gulak. Dempsey continues to tighten the hold on Walker’s arm now. Walker with a big right hand. They run the ropes and Walker hits a Thesz Press and right hands. Walker with a running corner splash, and another in the opposite corner. Walker slams Dempsey face-first into the mat. Walker with another big forearm. Walker runs with a big boot but Dempsey catches the leg and whips Walker to the mat.

Walker fights off a single-leg Crab attempt but Dempsey bends the knee back, and grounds Walker with another submission as Gulak looks on. Dempsey stretches Walker some more and tightens the hold until Walker taps out.

Winner: Charlie Dempsey

– After the match, Dempsey stands tall as the music hits. Gulak leaves to go backstage as Dempsey celebrates.

– We get a Zoey Stark vignette to hype the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

– NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are backstage, and they’re dressed up for Christmas. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Grayson Waller is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell. She asks him about The Grayson Waller Effect segment for tonight, and he says she must’ve missed him. He says this is an exciting night because of the energy in the air. He goes on hyping himself up and says he’s the favorite to win the Iron Survivor Challenge. Waller says he will use tonight’s main event segment to get in the heads of the other competitors because they’re already nervous, as everyone gets when they feel The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller laughs and walks off.

– We go back to the ring and NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are in the ring, which is decorated for Christmas with a tree, presents, and more. Kit Wilson is dressed as Santa Claus, and Elton Prince is dressed as an elf. Prince sits on Wilson’s lap, then they begin to read their version of A Christmas Story.

Pretty Deadly mentions how no one in NXT has been able to match them blow-for-blow in the ring. They’ve asked Santa for competition in a letter, but Santa isn’t stupid, he knows there’s no one better. They go on and mention how they will never, ever, ever, ever lose. 2023 will be the same as 2022 – Pretty Deadly’s year. They wish everyone a Merry Christmas, then hug in the middle of the ring to boos. The music interrupts an out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to a big pop.

The New Day says that was a great story, but they want to hear a story about who Pretty Deadly will defend against this Saturday at Deadline. Kofi and Xavier are in the ring now. Kofi challenges Pretty Deadly to defend the titles this Saturday, so they can hurry and become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Pretty Deadly attacks but The New Day ducks. Kingston and Woods unload on the champions as fans cheer them on. Prince is launched into a Christmas tree, and Kofi whips Wilson into a big swing of a gift by Woods. Kofi and Xavier grab big gift boxes now, smash them on the heads of Wilson and Prince, then knock them off the apron. The New Day raise the NXT Tag Team Titles in the air as their music starts up.

– We go to a new promo with Isla Dawn, who is laughing and sitting with her Ouija board. She says tonight will be her first match in NXT, and she hopes Alba Fyre is watching. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell stops Javier Bernal backstage. She asks Bernal why he’s looking over his shoulder, and if he’s scared of Indus Sher. Bernal says he’s scared of nothing, and Indus Sher wants nothing to do with him. Bernal accuses McKenzie of being biased. She’s going to get another opinion, so she stops Ikemen Jiro. She asks him what he thinks of Bernal. Bernal interrupts and asks Jiro himself, what he thinks of Big Body Javi. Jiro calls him Big Body Chicken. Jiro and McKenzie laugh as Bernal storms off.

Isla Dawn vs. Thea Hail

We go back to the ring and Chase U is already waiting – Thea Hail with Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. Hail is fired up. The music hits and out next comes Isla Dawn.

The bell rings and they go at it but Dawn chokes Hail against the ropes, then takes her down and rocks her. Dawn clubs Hail back down. Dawn with running double knees now. Dawn grounds Hail now. Hail tries to fight up and out but Dawn slams her back down, keeping the hold applied. Hail mounts offense now and hits a big suplex as the Chase U student section cheers her on. Hail with a back splash for a 2 count.

Dawn shuts Hail’s offense down and spikes her into the mat. Dawn keeps control and Chase watches worried now. Dawn clubs Hail down with her finisher a second time in the middle of the ring for the pin to get the fairly easy win, while staring out at Chase and Hudson.

Winner: Isla Dawn

– After the match, Dawn stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The smoke fills the ring now as Alba Fyre appears. She attacks Dawn and they brawl around the ring. Referees rush the ring to try and restore order as fans chant “let them fight!” now. Dawn sprays her poison mist but Fyre dodges it and the mist hits a referee, and he goes down. Dawn escapes an attack by Fyre, retreating to the floor and laughing.

– We get a Kiana James vignette to hype the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. She’s in her board room with her assistant, talking business about how she will win on Saturday. Her assistant has everything ready for her after-party, and she has something special James asked for in an envelope with her logo on the front.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

We go back to the ring and out comes Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new vignette for Lyra Valkyria, the former Aoife Valkyrie. She will be here next week. We go back to the ring and out comes Edris Enofe and Malik Blade with Odyssey Jones. The bell rings and Enofe attacks Jensen, taking him down and unloading with punches.

Enofe fights Jensen into the corner. Blade tags in for the double team. Blade is not wearing his father’s sweater this week for the first time. Blade dropkicks Jensen for a 2 count. Briggs tags in and they double team Blade now. Jensen tags in and works on Blade now.

Jensen is distracted by Kiana James’ assistant at ringside, who walks over and puts the envelope from earlier into Jensen’s jacket pocket. The distraction leads to Blade and Enofe turning it around. Enofe runs wild on Jensen now, nailing a running knee. Enofe with a flying elbow for a close 2 count on Jensen.

Von Wagner suddenly appears at ringside, attacking Jones. They brawl to the backstage area. Jensen nails Enofe with a spin kick due to the distraction. Briggs tags in and knocks Blade off the apron, then they hit the High Low on Enofe for the pin to win.

Winners: Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

– After the match, Brooks and Jensen stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Briggs and Jensen meet Enofe and Blade in the middle of the ring after the match for a show of respect.

– We get a Roxanne Perez vignette to hype the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. She got screwed over last time but wants another shot at NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. She wants this so bad so she has to stop talking, and go out and do it. We see Perez is looking into a mirror now. She says the only person that can stop her from winning at Deadline is the person she’s looking at right now.

Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Indi Hartwell vs. Wendy Choo vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring for the Wild Card match to determine the final participant in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline. Indi Hartwell makes her way out first. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the promo with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels going over the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Fallon Henley is backstage with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen now. She’s fired up for the match. Jensen pulls the envelope from his jacket and he’s been given VIP Deadline tickets by Kiana James and her assistant. Henley storms off to the ring. We go back to the ring and out comes Wendy Choo. Henley is out last, and she comes to the ring by herself.

The bell rings and they go at it with Indi taking control early on. Henley rolls Indi up for 2. Fallon kicks Indi down with an assist by Choo. Choo takes Fallon down with a headlock. They both dropkick Indi at the same time after a close 2 count.

We see Toxic Attraction watching from the Toxic Lounge. Indi covers both opponents at once. Indi runs corner to corner with clotheslines on each opponent. Choo drops Indi, then Henley dropkicks her in the back of the head for a 2 count. Choo with a jawbreaker to Henley. Choo and Henley trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Indi is knocked off the apron by Choo shoving Fallon at her. Choo rolls Henley for 2. Indi is knocked off the apron again.

Choo misses the Sleeping Elbow to Henley. Henley kicks her in the face for 2 as Indi breaks it up. Henley counters and takes both opponents down at once. Henley rocks Choo but turns around to a big boot from Indi at ringside. Indi stands tall at ringside as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Indi is dominating Choo in the corner while she’s turned upside down. Indi stomps away but gets kicked now. Fallon rolls Indi up from behind for 2. Henley fights off both opponents now, then dropkicks Indi. Henley splashes both in the corner with an elbow, then takes Indi down as she charges. Indi kicks out at 2 as Choo breaks the pin up.

Choo and Henley trade shots from their knees now. They get up and fight with Indi getting involved. Indi sends Choo to the apron, then sends Fallon to the apron and uppercuts her, then drops h er. Indi goes for Choo but Choo trips her. Choo launches Henley with a belly-to-belly toss. Choo with the cartwheel splash to Indi in the corner. Indi catches Choo with a Spinebuster for a close 2 count as Henley breaks it up just in time.

Vic confirms The New Day vs. Pretty Deadly for the titles at Deadline. Henley and Indi go at it now. Henley goes to the top but Indi cuts her off and climbs up. Henley resists the superplex now. Choo comes over to the bottom rope and slams them both to the mat with an overhead throw. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Choo covers Henley for 2. Choo is frustrated now. Choo grabs Henley for a move but Indi levels her with a big boot. Indi grabs Henley but Henley rills her up with a crucifix for a close 2 count. Henley sends Indi to the floor.

Choo grabs Henley for a Brainbuster but she kicks out at 2. Choo is frustrated as she goes back to the top for the Vader Bomb, which she hits. Indi comes in and tosses Choo to the floor before she can cover Henley. Indi then charges and nails the forearm to the back of Henley’s head for the pin to win and advance to Deadline.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Hartwell stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Indi poses on the entrance-way as Vic confirms that she will join Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James at Deadline for the Iron Survivor Challenge.

– We see the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge participants heading to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Toxic Attraction is in the Toxic Lounge. They are going to Deadline to see who the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose is. Indi Hartwell storms in and she’s fired up. She goes on about how Deadline will be her night, and she will be the one to finally take the title from Rose. She says when the Iron Survivor Challenge match ends and she’s the winner, the clock will begin ticking on Rose’s title reign. Hartwell storms out of the room.

– The announcers go over the card for NXT Deadline.

– We go back to the ring for The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller is joined by his Iron Survivor Challenge competitors – Axiom, Joe Gacy, JD McDonagh, and Carmelo Hayes.

Waller talks about the importance of a first-time match but stops to insult a fan in the front road. Waller says we will be linked together forever with this match. He then introduces each participant, insulting them all. Waller takes fan questions from his ticker and it sounds like the first one came from the Twitter account of Fit Finlay.

Hayes hypes himself up as being better than everyone else but JD talks him down and says he’s been protected in NXT all this time. Waller says Hayes did his best Grayson Waller cosplay tonight. Gacy talks about how individuals are greedy and how his togetherness will help him see the field and get the win. Axiom believes this match will bring out the best in all of them, and any mistake will be penalized. A fan question asks Axiom which position he’d like to enter the match. He says first or second. Axiom hopes to get payback on JD for what he did to his knee a few weeks back. JD threatens to put him back in the hospital. Gacy wants to see this happen as well.

Gacy declares that he will be the Iron Survivor and The Schism’s tree will grow. Hayes says no one else wants this win as bad as he does. Waller shuts everyone up and goes on ranting until a brawl breaks out with everyone going a tit. Axiom with a big dive to Hayes on the floor. They all end up on the floor now, except for Waller. Waller runs and leaps out, taking JD and Gacy out. The five-way brawl continues at ringside as officials rush out to try and restore order. The final NXT episode before Deadline goes off the air with Waller, McDonagh, Gacy, Axiom and Hayes brawling.

