Joe Hendry & The Vanity Project Segment

Joe Hendry: Say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry is your new NXT Champion. And I want to thank you for believing in Joe Hendry. Thank you, thank you. And look, while you all never stopped believing in me, I have to confess that I did have a little moment of doubt in that ladder match, because I’ve never been in a high stakes ladder match before, and I was on the outside in pain looking up to Ricky Saints. Ricky had somehow survived the chaos, he was about to grab his second NXT Championship, but that was until I heard the words, we believe. All of you gave me the energy to get back up, to climb the ladder, and when I got to the top, I sent Ricky Saints crashing through that ladder, along with any doubts that I had, and I became your new NXT Champion.

Thank you. In that moment, I realized there was never any reason to doubt myself, because the climb to the NXT Championship happened long before the ladder match. When I became a 2X National Champion in Amateur Wrestling in the UK, that was a step. When I became TNA World Champion, that was a step. When my song charted all over the world, that was a step. And when I got called upon to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania, that was a step. And now Joe Hendry stands here as your NXT Champion. But what that means is, the climb doesn’t stop, no, we are just getting started. So, this goes out to all of the WWE Universe and everyone here tonight, we are NXT, and we are going to take NXT to new heights. That’s because we believe is not just a catchphrase, it’s a way of life.

Jackson Drake: Wow. Wow. I mean, Joe, that was incredibly inspirational, boys, do you feel that? Listen, I don’t about you guys, but I can run through a freaking wall right now. By the way, for everybody in here with an IQ less than zero, you are looking at the WWE EVOLVE Champion, Jackson Drake, and when daddy speaks, you shut your mouth and pay attention. But, Joe, seriously, you should be a motivational speaker, hell, I think you should start a podcast. But as NXT Champion, let’s be honest, you’re mid at best. A guy like goes viral for appearing out of nowhere and singing stupid songs. And guy a like me goes viral for looking this damn good and doing things in that ring you can only ever dream about, and that’s why you should’ve never been in that ladder match to begin with. You shut the hell up. By the way, spoiler alert, we’re the ones that took you out, because you disrespected us. You made Ricky’s girl disappear, who does that? So, we tried to take you out, because you simply did not belong.

Joe Hendry: You tried to take me out of the match, but you failed. And maybe if you spent more time coordinating your attacks, as you do with your outfits, then maybe you would be successful.

Jackson Drake: Woah, woah, woah, okay. First of all, first of all, we’re not gonna take fashion tips from a guy who looks like he was in a boy band that my mother liked. And second of all, like I said, you got me feeling inspired, right. So, I’m thinking we take the advice of our good friend, Ethan Page, and finish the job, and take that NXT Championship while we’re at it.

Joe Hendry: Well, since you’ve been finally man enough to admit that it was all of you that attacked me, I’m gonna be man enough to tell you that I have no problem kicking your ass and defending the NXT Championship.

Hendry gets into a massive brawl with The Vanity Project. Hendry goes for The Standing Ovation, but Drake counters with a chop block. Vanity Project gangs up on Hendry. Drake drops Hendry with a Running Knee Strike. Drae mocks Hendry and poses with the NXT Championship to close this segment.

– We see ZaRuca talking in the Women’s Locker Room. Sol tells Zaria that all the pushing and shoving was a bit much last week. How about that Sol Snatcher? Sol says that was an accident. Miscommunication aside, they’re a great tag team, and Zaria knows that, but they have to figure things out, because if they don’t, either Kendal Grey or Wren Sinclair is gonna get a shot against Jacy Jayne instead one of them. Zaria says that Sol’s had plenty of opportunities, tonight is her chance. Sol reminds Zaria that tonight’s main event is a still a tag team match, and she would be stoked for Zaria if she got the pinfall. Zaria’s paranoia continues to get the best of her. No matter Sol says, Zaria continues to deflect and project that Sol is only looking for herself. Zaria tells Sol to stay out of her way tonight.

– Keanu Carver runs into Robert Stone in the backstage area. Keanu says that Stone is really trying him, because he’s giving Jackson Drake a shot at the NXT Championship before him. Stone mentioned that Joe Hendry wanted to fight Jackson Drake as well, Shawn Michaels wants chaos, and Stone is here to deliver that. Carver mentions if he wants chaos, say no more. Stone stops Carver in his tracks. Carver asks Stone if there’s a problem. Stone has nothing to say and Carver walks away.

Jaida Parker Promo

Every woman who tries me, ends up always learning the same lesson. You don’t cross Jaida Parker and get away with it. Blake, you wanted attention so bad, baby, congrats, you got it. Because tonight, this ass whipping is all about you. You wanted to fight so bad, mama? Bet. You got one.

First Match: Blake Monroe vs. Jaida Parker

STILL TO COME

– Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight In A WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament Match

– Hank & Tank vs. Swipe Right

– Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. WrenQCC. The Superstar Who Gets The Pinfall For Their Team Will Get A Shot At The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

