WWE NXT Results 2/17/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Vice ducks a clothesline from Jordan before the bell rings. Vice with Three Spin Kicks. Vice with a Mid-Kick. Vice rolls Jordan back into the ring. Vice with a double leg takedown. Vice transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vice thrust kicks the midsection of Jordan. Vice with clubbing hamstring kicks. Vice is mauling Jordan in the corner. Jordan grabs the left shoulder of Vice. Jordan rams her forearm across Vice’s face. Jordan with a short-arm clothesline. Jordan bodyslams Vice. Jordan repeatedly slams the right shoulder of Vice on the canvas. Jordan repeatedly drops her knees on the right hand of Vice. Jordan goes for a top wrist lock, but Vice counters with a Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vice hammers down on Jordan’s ribs. Jordan transitions into a jackknife hold for a two count. Jordan goes for a Diving Crossbody Splash, but Vice rolls her over for a two count. Vice reapplies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Jordan rolls Vice over for a two count. Vice whips Jordan across the ring. Vice repeatedly kicks Jordan in the ribs. Vice talks smack to Jordan. Jordan clings onto the top rope. Jordan applies a hammerlock. Jordan drives Vice shoulder first into the turnbuckle. Jordan with a Hammerlock Suplex for a two count.

Jordan continues to work on the right hand of Vice. Jordan goes for a knee drop, but Vice ducks out of the way. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Jordan avoids The Running Hip Attack. Vice with a Pump Kick. Vice with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Vice with a Springboard Arm-Drag. Jordan responds with a straight right hand. Vice starts favoring her right hand. Vice kicks Jordan out of the ring. Jordan with a Pump Kick. Jordan with a Running Knee Strike against the steel ring steps. Jordan repeatedly stomps on Vice’s face. Jordan is choking Vice with her boot. Vice slams the injured hand of Vice against the ring steps. Jordan removes Vice’s hand brace. Jordan slams the right hand of Vice on the ring apron. Jordan punches Vice in the back. Jordan rolls Vice back into the ring. Jordan wraps the right hand of Vice around the top rope. The referee admonishes Jordan. Jordan with a forearm smash. Jordan hyperextends the right shoulder of Vice. Jordan kicks the right hand of Vice. Jordan works on her joint manipulation game. Vice decks Jordan with a back elbow smash. Vice kicks Jordan in the face. Vice rolls Jordan over for a one count. Vice with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jordan drives Vice shoulder first into the turnbuckles.

Vice with a Running Pump Kick. Vice removes a turnbuckle sleeve. Jordan puts Vice’s fingers inside the turnbuckle bar. Jordan applies a double wrist lock. Vice with heavy bodyshots. Jordan slams the right hand of Vice on the top turnbuckle pad. Vice reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Vice catches Jordan in mid-air. Vice applies The Sleeper Hold. Jordan rolls Vice over for a two count. Jordan continues to attack the right hand of Vice. Vice with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Vice unloads a flurry of left jabs and kicks. Vice with rapid fire shoulder kicks. Vice plays to the crowd. Vice ducks a clothesline from Jordan. Vice with a Release German Suplex. Vice with clubbing Hip Attacks. Jordan grabs a side headlock. Jordan starts bending Vice’s fingers. Vice kicks Jordan in the gut. Vice with a Saito Suplex for a two count. Jordan goes for The Sunset Flip, but Vice rolls her over for a two count. Jordan dodges The Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Vice with a Flying Seated Senton off the ring apron. Vice with a Spinning Back Kick. Vice goes for The 305 through the Scissors Lift Podium, but Jordan ducks out of the way. Jordan rolls Vice. Jordan goes for The Frog Splash, but Vice counters with The Triangle Coke. Jordan wisely stomps on the right hand of Vice. Jordan makes Vice tap out to a Modified Short-Arm Scissors.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Submission

– We see DarkState talking in the backstage area. Dion Lennox says that Tony D’Angelo is taking nothing away from them. Cutler James promises to make Tony regret ever coming back to NXT. Dion tells Osiris and Saquon to keep close eyes on the 4-Way Number One Contenders Match, him and Cutler will take out Tony D’Angelo.

– Joe Hendry attacks Ricky Saints in the NXT Parking Lot.

Tony D’Angelo Promo

DarkState, when you got to NXT, you targeted me, and now I got all four of you looking over your shoulder. And Cutler James, I’m not surprised you were the one to step up to the plate, given your amateur wrestling background. And yeah, you had success on the mats at Duke University, but then you got involved with the wrong crowd, and unfortunately for you, I don’t care. I want you to make sure the leader Dion Lennox is watching tonight. DarkState, you took everything from me, and starting tonight, I do the same to you.

STILL TO COME

– Joe Hendry & Ricky Saints Segment

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Cutler James w/Dion Lennox

– Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Zaria Segment

– Hank & Tank vs. OTM vs. The Culling vs. The Vanity Project w/Jackson Drake In A Fatal Four Way Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

– Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight In The Finals Of The WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Shiloh Hill For The WWE NXT North American Championship

