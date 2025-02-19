WWE NXT Results 2/18/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Oba Femi & Moose Segment

Oba Femi: Let’s get straight to business. You see, those four fools that jumped me at Vengeance Day, right after my match, they made one very big mistake. One very big mistake, they didn’t finish the job. They hit me with their last show, with their best show, and I’m standing here, unfazed. So, why don’t you four fools come down to this ring, and finish what you started? I’ll wait.

Moose: Oba, I just burst the bubble you’ve been living in, because I’m the one man you can’t rule over.

Oba Femi: In that place, you’re the man, that’s your bubble. In here, I am inevitable.

Moose: Oba, this has to happen. Oba Femi versus Moose.

Oba Femi: Don’t worry, it will.

– We head back to AVA’s office where Eddy Thorpe is already opining for another NXT Title opportunity after defeating Trick Williams in the Strap Match at Vengeance Day. Eddy says that it was the biggest victory of his career, so he deserves another title shot. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon joins the conversation. AVA refuses to attend their party. Eddy says that Mr. Chase would ruin their lives just like he did Chase U’s. Uriah feels like Mr. Chase would’ve whooped Eddy’s ass in the strap match. On behalf of Mr. Chase, Kale Dixon challenges Eddy to a match for later on tonight.

First Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic w/Ashante THEE Adonis In A Triple Threat Number One Contenders Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

STILL TO COME

– Shawn Spears w/Brooks Jensen, Nikko Vance, Izzi Dame vs. Channing Lorenzo w/The Family

– Ricky Starks Contract Signing

– Eddy Thorpe vs. Kale Dixon w/Uriah Connors

– Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Meta Four

– Jordynne Grace Segment

