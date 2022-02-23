– The post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT 2.0 opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week’s special episode. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and out comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker as the sirens go off and Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Fans stand and bark as Breakker hits the ring with the strap on his shoulder.

Bron says Santos Escobar put up a tough fight at Vengeance Day but he proved over his dead body will anyone take the title from him, and he can’t think of a better weekend to try than WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Bron hypes NXT going back on the road for NXT Stand & Deliver. He’s giving the fans a heads up so they can be just as loud there in Dallas as they are here in Orlando. Bron promises he will walk into WrestleMania Weekend as champion, and walk out of Stand & Deliver with the title. As far as tonight’s main event goes… the music interrupts and out comes Dolph Ziggler to boos.

Ziggler congratulates Bron on his first NXT Title defense. Ziggler knows he’s not champion yet, but Bron cannot be giving promises he can’t keep. Ziggler wonders if Bron can make it to Stand & Deliver? Yes he can, but as champion? No, Ziggler doesn’t think so. Ziggler says tonight he will stomp out what’s left of Tommaso Ciampa, then maybe he will carry Bron on his back all the way to Stand & Deliver. Ziggler warns that when he decides the time is right for the title to be his, it will be his. Bron says he owes Ziggler a receipt for superkicking him last week, so why doesn’t Ziggler bring his scrawny little ass to the ring right now.

Ziggler taunts Bron and calls him a hothead, saying it’s in his genes. They continue having words while Ziggler speaks from the entrance-way. Ziggler says Bron gets tonight off, and will be barred from ringside in the main event so he can’t pull any cheap shots or receipts. Ziggler says Bron can just sit in the back and watch Ziggler do what he does better than anyone else in this business. Ziggler drops the mic and walks back to the back as his music hits. Bron looks on.

– We see what happened last week between LA Knight and Grayson Waller.

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller with his bodyguard, Sanga. LA Knight is out next to a pop.

The bell rings and Knight charges but Waller immediately goes to the floor, standing next to Sanga and talking trash. Fans chant for Knight. Knight goes out but Waller returns to the ring, taunting Knight. Knight runs back in but Waller retreats back to the floor. Knight chases him back into the ring and levels him with a clothesline. Knight beats Waller around and knees him in the face. Knight launches him in from the apron with a shoulder block. Waller dodges Knight and sends him into the turnbuckles to turn it around.

Waller goes to the second rope but Knight dodges him and he rolls through. Knight counters again and crotches Waller on the top rope, then shakes the rope over and over. Knight decks Waller to send him back to the floor near the announcers. Fans chant for Knight as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Knight is in control at ringside, but he’s distracted by Sanga, which allows Waller to launch Knight into the steel ring steps. Waller brings it back in and covers for a 2 count. Waller with more offense and trash talking while he beats Knight around the ring. Fans chant “asshole!” at Waller now. Waller with a suplex. Waller goes to the second rope and nails a flying elbow drop for a close 2 count.

Fans rally for Knight as Waller continues to work him over, using the middle rope to choke him as the referee warns him. Sanga looks on as Waller levels Knight with a back elbow for another close 2 count. Fans do dueling chants now. Waller scoops Knight to his shoulders and drives him into the mat for another close pin attempt.

Waller goes to the entrance-way, runs and leaps through the ropes but Knight catches him with a big back suplex for a pop. Knight blocks a strike and unloads with lefts and rights. Knight with a flying shoulder tackle, then a big back-drop in the middle of the ring. Knight stomps away in the corner as fans chant along with him and the referee counts.

Knight whips Waller face-first into the turnbuckles, then hits the inverted neckbreaker for another pop. Sanga reaches up from the floor and holds Waller’s arm to prevent Knight from dropping Waller with the BFT. They tangle and Waller ends up using a handful of tights on a roll-up to get the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– After the bell, Waller stands tall as his music hits but Knight attacks him and unloads. Sanga runs in to make the save but Knight drops him with the BFT. Knight then drops Waller with another BFT as fans cheer him on. Fans chant for Knight as he makes his exit.

– We see footage from earlier today with Dakota Kai looking for Wendy Choo backstage. She finds Choo asleep and asks why she didn’t tell her they’re in the Dusty Classic together. Choo needs her afternoon sleep. She says she didn’t tell Kai but she told the imaginary friend she’s always talking to. Kai says her track record isn’t so good with friends, but Choo interrupts and says Kai hasn’t had her as a partner yet. Choo skips away and says she will see Kai later. Kai talks to herself, confused about why Choo would choose her.

– Vic and Wade hype the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– We see Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) headed to the Toxic Lounge to watch the beginning of the Dusty Classic. Back to commercial.

