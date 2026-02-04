WWE NXT Results 2/3/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Shawn Michaels & Mr. Stone Segment

Mr. Stone: You wanted to see me?

Shawn Michaels: Yes, I did. Stone, over the past seven years, you’ve always done everything we’ve ever asked you here in NXT.

Mr. Stone: Well, it has been my absolute pleasure, Shawn, I mean, I love NXT.

Shawn Michaels: Look, I know you do, that’s why I want to take this opportunity to make you the new interim General Manager of NXT.

Mr. Stone: Really? Me?

Shawn Michaels: Yeah, look, I know this place could be crazy. Between you and me, it’s kind of the way I like it, alright.

Mr. Stone: Thank you, sir, I won’t let you down.

Shawn Michaels: Good luck.

First Match: Izzi Dame (c) w/The Culling vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

STILL TO COME

– Tony D’Angelo Segment

– The Elegance Brand (c) w/George Iceman vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria For The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship

– Ricky Saints vs. Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver vs. Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Sean Legacy vs. Dion Lennox In A Ladder Match For The Vacated WWE NXT Championship

