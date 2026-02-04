WWE NXT Results 2/3/26
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
Shawn Michaels & Mr. Stone Segment
Mr. Stone: You wanted to see me?
Shawn Michaels: Yes, I did. Stone, over the past seven years, you’ve always done everything we’ve ever asked you here in NXT.
Mr. Stone: Well, it has been my absolute pleasure, Shawn, I mean, I love NXT.
Shawn Michaels: Look, I know you do, that’s why I want to take this opportunity to make you the new interim General Manager of NXT.
Mr. Stone: Really? Me?
Shawn Michaels: Yeah, look, I know this place could be crazy. Between you and me, it’s kind of the way I like it, alright.
Mr. Stone: Thank you, sir, I won’t let you down.
Shawn Michaels: Good luck.
First Match: Izzi Dame (c) w/The Culling vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship
STILL TO COME
– Tony D’Angelo Segment
– The Elegance Brand (c) w/George Iceman vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria For The TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship
– Ricky Saints vs. Joe Hendry vs. Keanu Carver vs. Jackson Drake vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Sean Legacy vs. Dion Lennox In A Ladder Match For The Vacated WWE NXT Championship
Checkout Episode 500 of The Hoots Podcast