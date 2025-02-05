WWE NXT Results 2/4/25

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Ridge Holland vs. Channing Lorenzo w/The Family

– Giulia, Bayley, Roxanne Perez Segment

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence

– Lexis King Segment

– Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

– Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic

– Oba Femi & Trick Williams vs. A-Town Down Under

