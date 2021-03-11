– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with Vic Joseph welcoming us. We see shots of NXT Champion Finn Balor, Adam Cole, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Toni Storm walking backstage. Vic hypes the show as the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd cheers.

– We go right to NXT General Manager William Regal in the ring. He says WrestleMania is always a special time in WWE. Regal leads us to a video package for the first-ever two-night NXT Takeover special. NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” will take place on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8.

We come back to Regal, who has called the NXT women’s division to stand on the ramp. He praises the division and calls Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to the ring as the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners. Regal talks about the injustice of last week’s match that saw WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retain over Kai and Gonzalez. Regal says he’s sick and tired of waiting on others to make decisions for him, so the NXT team has made one for him. He then declares that since they won the tournament, Kai and Gonzalez are the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The titles are revealed on a table in the ring. Fans chant “NXT!” as Kai and Gonzalez grab their titles and celebrate. The women’s division claps from the ramp.

Gonzalez and Kai laugh at the others on the ramp, and brag about dominating the division. They say they are going to be champions for a long time. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart come to the ring to congratulate them. They say if we’re going to have champions, we need challengers. They talk about their own success in the Dusty Classic and how it came down to the finals. Moon and Blackheart want a title shot tonight. The two teams trade looks and Regal makes it official. Fans chant “NXT!” as the two teams stare each other down.

– Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They hype tonight’s show.

NXT Women’s Title Match: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out comes NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai as fans cheer her on. She hits the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Toni Storm. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor. Back and forth to start the match. Shirai ends up on the floor but she meets Storm at the ropes with a big forearm as she charges. They go at it back in the ring now. Shirai ducks a kick and rolls Storm for a 2 count. Shirai with a dropkick while Storm is down.

Shirai keeps control and applies the standing abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring now. Shirai beats Storm back down, focusing on her lower back. Shirai chops away into the corner now. Storm whips Shirai in the corner but gets sent to the apron when she charges.

Shirai knocks Storm off the apron to the floor. Shirai goes to the apron for a springboard moonsault but Storm yanks her leg, pulling her to the floor. Storm launches Shirai into the steel ring steps as we go to a commercial break with Storm on the ground clutching her shoulder while fans boo Storm.

Back from the break and Shirai unloads. She hits the 619 and then the big springboard dropkick from the apron. Storm kicks out at 2. Storm looks to turn it around but Shirai counters and hits the double stomp to the gut. Shirai goes up top but Storm cuts her off with a headbutt. Storm climbs up and works Shirai over. Storm hits a big superplex but Shirai hangs on. They both struggle to get up as fans rally for Shirai.

Storm charges and levels Shirai. Storm with a German suplex for a close 2 count. They trade big strikes now. Shirai does the Matrix duck but Storm drops an elbow on her. Storm with a running clothesline while Shirai is down. Storm goes to the apron for a Storm Driver on the apron but Shirai back-drops her to the edge of the apron, to the floor. Shirai goes to the top and hits a big moonsault, taking Storm back down on the floor.

The referee counts and Shirai is up first. She rolls Storm in at the 7 count. Shirai goes to the top for a moonsault but Storm decks her and pulls her off the top for a big sitdown powerbomb. Shirai kicks out just in time. They tangle some more and Shirai drops Storm for the Crossface. Storm scrambles to the bottom rope to break it. Shirai with running knees to the face in the corner while Storm is down. Shirai goes back up for the moonsault but Storm moves and Shirai lands hard. Storm follows up with the Storm Zero in the middle of the ring but Shirai still kicks out.

Fans chant “NXT!” now. Storm goes back to the top for the diving headbutt but Shirai moves and she lands hard. Shirai looks to put Storm away and ends up applying the Crossface for the submission win.

Winner: Io Shirai

– After the match, the music hits as Shirai recovers. She takes the NXT Women’s title and holds it up as fans cheer her on. We go to replays. Storm stands tall and celebrates with the title now as Storm recovers.

– NXT Champion Finn Balor is backstage now. He hypes up tonight’s main event and sends some harsh words to Adam Cole, promising to beat him like he did last time. We go to a NXT UK promo and another commercial break.

– Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with LA Knight, who has requested this time to speak. He says his in-ring debut will come next week if anyone can find enough tingle in their loins. He goes on with his promo until Bronson Reed attacks from behind. Officials separate them as they keep yelling at each other. Reed wishes Knight good luck for next week’s debut. Knight says this isn’t Reed’s time, it’s LA’s time.

Jake Atlas vs. Pete Dunne

We go back to the ring and Jake Atlas is making his way in. Out next comes Pete Dunne with NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Fans start booing as soon as they appear on the stage.

The bell rings and they lock up in the middle of the ring. Dunne starts working on the arm. Atlas turns it around but Dunne does the same. They break and lock up again. Dunne takes Atlas down to the mat by his arm, bending the fingers back as well. Atlas tries to get free but Dunne ties the wrist and hand up again. Atlas counters with a big arm drag. Dunne takes Atlas down and keeps him grounded.

Atlas ends up hitting some offense, including a hurricanrana and a springboard into an arm drag, but Dunne nails a huge kick to the gut. Dunne grounds Atlas with knees and works him over on the mat as the boos get louder. Dunne goes back to bending the fingers as the referee checks on Atlas. Dunne drops a big knee into the arm. Dunne kicks Atlas in the back as Lorcan and Burch laugh at ringside.

Dunne with another big kick to the back while Atlas is down. Dunne drops Atlas with ease and keeps kicking him around to dominate the match. Atlas fights back and nails a running big boot. Atlas then drops Dunne with a kick. Atlas goes for a moonsault but lands on knees and a submission attempt. Atlas keeps fighting and hits a German suplex, then a punt kick to the face. Atlas with a standing moonsault for a close 2 count.

Atlas tells Dunne to get back up. Atlas goes for a tornado DDT but Dunne counters. Atlas drops Dunne on his head. Atlas goes to the top for the cartwheel DDT but Dunne kicks him to the mat mid-move. Dunne goes back to work on Atlas while he’s down, kicking the side of his face. Dunne bends the fingers and drops down with the arm in a hold. Dunne stretches the arm and bends the fingers, forcing Atlas to submit.

Winner: Pete Dunne

– After the match, Dunne stands tall as the music hits and the boos get louder. Lorcan and Burch join him. We go to replays. Dunne takes the mic and says this is the time of year everyone wants to step up their game, but this is what happens when you step up to him. Dunne says he made a name for himself in the UK but don’t get it twisted, he is the best technical wrestler in the entire world. Fans continue booing. Dunne dares someone to try and prove him wrong. The music starts back up as Lorcan and Burch talk Dunne up.

– Imperium’s Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner and Alexander Wolfe are backstage. Barthel tells Timothy Thatcher that the whole world has been talking about them, they created something special a long time ago and no one else will be able to represent what they created like Thatcher did. This is a reference to the old Ringkampf stable that had Thatcher, Barthel and NXT UK Champion WALTER, who is the Imperium leader. He tells Thatcher to take his rightful spot and let’s take what has always been ours. Aichner says they are here for Thatcher, they’re doing this all for him, but if he has to go ask his friend Tommaso Ciampa for permission, then by all means bring him along and they will make it work, out of respect for Thatcher. Aichner says they are taking over, no matter what.

– We see the two tag teams for the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Leon Ruff out in the parking lot. He addresses Isiah “Swerve” Scott and cuts an aggressive promo, telling Swerve that once again next week he will be holding Swerve down in another Ruff Landing.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring for the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match as inaugural champions Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez head to the ring to mostly boos. Out next are Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. They ride out on Shotzi’s tank for a pop.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Taylor. The bell hits and Moon charges Kai with a dropkick. Kai fights back and kicks her into the corner. Shotzi tags in and goes at it with Kai now. Shotzi yanks Kai from the corner and applies the Cloverleaf submission.

Kai crawls for the bottom rope but Shotzi pulls her back to the middle of the ring and tightens it. Kai screams out but finally breaks the hold after being trapped in it for a few minutes. Kai with kicks now. They both collide in mid-air with kicks and go down. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with both competitors slowly getting up. Gonzalez ends up getting the tag and taking over on Shotzi during the break.

Kai comes back in during the break to dominate Shotzi some more. Gonzalez tags back in during the break and works Shotzi around. Gonzalez with a bear hug in the middle of the ring now. Back from a break and Shotzi is fighting out of the hold but Gonzalez levels her. Kai tags back in for a big double team but Shotzi kicks out at 2. Kai grounds Shotzi with a body scissors now.

Kai gets back up and nails a big kick. Shotzi gets an opening with an enziguri and finally tags in Moon. Moon runs wild on Kai and also knocks Gonzalez off the apron. Moon with a seated senton and kick to Kai. Moon with more offense and a dropkick. Gonzalez runs in but Moon ducks and hits a cutter from the corner. Gonzalez pulls Kai to safety on the floor. Shotzi runs the ropes and hits a big suicide dive on Gonzalez in front of the announce table.

Moon brings Kai back in and ducks a clothesline, rolling her up for 2. Kai suckers Moon in and pulls her face-first into the turnbuckle. Kai with a running big boot in the corner. Gonzalez tags in for the big double team kick with Kai but Moon still kicks out at 2. Gonzalez can’t believe it and argue with the referee. Gonzalez brings Moon to her shoulders and bends her. Gonzalez goes into a big slam for a close 2 count as Shotzi runs in to break it up. Gonzalez goes for Shotzi but she retreats to the floor and taunts Gonzalez.

Gonzalez scoops Moon for another assisted kick with Kai but Moon gets free and tags in Shotzi. Shotzi with a missile dropkick on both champions. Shotzi with a big DDT to send Gonzalez to the floor. Shotzi runs wild on Kai now. Shotzi with a knee to the jaw, forearms to the face and a big kick to stun Kai. Shotzi with an Exploder suplex for a 2 count as Kai kicks out. Ember tags in and hold Kai on the ropes as Shotzi hits a running senton to the back. Moon rocks Kai and hits a springboard splash from the apron for a close 2 count. Shotzi tags back in as Moon works Kai over. They hit the big double team slam but Gonzalez breaks Shotzi’s pin up.

Shotzi breaks free from the Sleeper by Gonzalez. Moon goes for the Eclipse on Gonzalez but Gonzalez hangs on. They tangle and Moon puts up a fight as Gonzalez tries to powerbomb her. Kai gets ran into Gonzalez, which sends she and Moon tumbling over the top rope to the floor. Shotzi goes on and takes advantage, hitting the big suplex and bridge on Kai for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions: Ember Moon and Dakota Kai

– After the match, Shotzi and Moon celebrate with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. Fans chant “NXT!” as the new champions celebrate in the ring.

– Adam Cole is backstage now. Fans boo in the arena as Cole begins to cut a promo on Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, and how he reminded those two chumps who the leader of The Undisputed Era is. He says the group is dead when he says it’s dead, and as far as he’s concerned he just got rid of dead weight. Cole then delivers some harsh words for NXT Champion Adam Cole and says his next title reign will be a lot more special than the one before.

– We get a quick plug for Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart being congratulated by the rest of the women’s division as they come through the back. The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell aren’t impressed, staring them down. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano walks up, as does Austin Theory a few seconds later. Theory asks Gargano why he paid the doctor off last week. Gargano rants about Theory and Dexter Lumis and why he paid the doc off. Theory starts crying but says he’s just angry. Gargano tries to turn Theory against Lumis now. Theory rips his shirt and says he can’t take this anymore. Theory tells Gargano that Lumis has crossed the line, apparently with the comments about his mediocre abs. Theory storms off. Hartwell and Gargano chase after him.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on WWE and Girl Up for Women’s History Month.

Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and Kayden Carter waits in the ring. The dark entrance begins next as Tian Sha comes out – Mei Ling, Xia Li and Boa. Li and Boa walk down the ramp as Mei watches from her throne on the stage. Boa removes Li’s headdress and she does a quick performance with a sai as the music plays.

The bell hits and Li chages but Carter kicks her out of the corner. They go at it. Li catches a kick and ddrops Carter with a back elbow. Li kicks Carter around on the mat now. Li pounds Carter to keep her down. Li grabs her but Carter nails a jawbreaker, then runs over her with a shoulder.

Carter with clotheslines now for a pop. More back and forth now. Carter with a kick to the jaw while Li is down. Carter with a running boot to the face for a 2 count. Li sort of suckers Carter in and kicks her leg out as the referee provides a distraction.

The injured Kacy Catanzaro appears at ringside, on crutches, and cheers Carter on while Li dominates her. Li launches Carter into the turnbuckles. Li stomps away on Carter’s leg now while she’s down on the apron, right in front of Catanzaro. Li taunts Catanzaro as she positions Carter’s leg on the turnbuckles to injure her. Catanzaro makes the save with crutch shots from the floor as the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Xia Li

– After the bell, Catanzaro limps into the ring and unloads on Li with crutch shots, taking her down in the corner while yelling about how she’s taken this too far. Boa enters the ring and grabs the crutch when Catanzaro swings it. He snaps it and fans boo. Mei stands up on the stage and signals for Boa to end this. Carter makes the save by hitting Boa over the back with the other crutch. Carter and Catanzaro retreat together as we go to replays. We see Li and Boa bow to Mei on the stage.

– We get a pre-recorded promo from the other NXT Cruiserweight Champion, NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin. He talks about the big two-night “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event and reveals that his travel ban has been lifted. He says that’s bad news for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Devlin says he’s coming to NXT next week and they will find out who the true Cruiserweight Champion is. He shows us that he’s at an airport to end the promo.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette on Zoey Stark. She talks about growing up on the wrong side of the tracks and having wrestling as her escape. The video also shows NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai praising Stark after their recent match. Stark talks about getting into the business at a young age and making it to WWE, which is mind-blowing to her. She goes on about her various skills and says she’s putting everyone else in the women’s division on notice. She says hard work pays off and there is no limit.

– NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar is backstage ranting to William Regal about the promo we just heard from Jordan Devlin. Escobar goes on about how he’s the real Cruiserweight Champion, not Devlin. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde come to get him as their music starts in the arena. Escobar tells them to go ahead and defend the honor of Legado del Fantasma while he deals with this. He goes back to ranting to Regal while Wilde and Mendoza head to the ring.

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go back to the ring and out comes Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans – James Drake and Zack Gibson. They take shots at Wilde and Mendoza, and brag about putting MSK out of action. They go on and say soon they will be recognized as NXT’s #1.

The bell rings and Gibson starts off with Mendoza. They tangle and trade holds. Gibson takes control first and in comes Drake. Mendoza fights off the double team and nails dropkicks. Wilde tags in and they double team Drake in their corner. Gibson comes to the apron but they double team him back to the floor. Wilde drops Drake for another 2 count.

The bizarre entrance of Breezango suddenly starts up, distracting Wilde. They head down the ramp. Drake takes advantage of the distraction and drops Wilde with an enziguri. The men in astronaut suits stop at ringside and take their helmets off. It’s MSK, not Breezango. Drake is distracted now, which allows Wilde to roll him up for the pin to win.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma

– After the match, The Grizzled Young Vets meet MSK at ringside but MSK assaults them with the helmets and Gibson’s arm is injured like they did to Wes Lee a few weeks back. Breezango appears in the ring now, attacking Legado del Fantasma from behind. Fans cheer them on as they take Wilde and Mendoza out, clearing the ring. MSK joins Breezango in the ring for a celebration now as the two teams dance.

– McKenzie is backstage with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai. They aren’t happy about losing the titles but at least they were the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai walks in and stares at Gonzalez, smiling at her. Shirai says she wants Gonzalez next. Gonzalez stares her down and tells her to be careful with what she wishes for.

– We see Adam Cole and Finn Balor walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Timothy Thatcher. She asks about Imperium’s plan to take over and how they want to recruit he and Tommaso Ciampa. Before he can speak Ciampa walks up and he doesn’t know what Thatcher is thinking, but he isn’t interested in teaming with Imperium, but he is interested in a shot at The General, NXT UK Champion WALTER, who sits safely across the pond while his troops do the work. That is intriguing to Ciampa. He goes on and says what does sound good is a tag team match with he and Thatcher vs. Imperium next week. Ciampa walks off and Thatcher thinks it over.

– Announced for next week is Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory, and the in-ring debut of LA Knight, likely against Bronson Reed.

NXT Title Match: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Adam Cole to mostly boos. Out next comes NXT Champion Finn Balor to a pop. They meet in the middle of the ring to face off as Taylor does formal ring introductions.

The bell rings and fans go wild as they briefly face off before unloading on each other. Cole drops Balor with a shoulder for a quick pin attempt. They trade headlocks on the mat now. Balor grounds Cole. More back and forth between the two. Balor with a headlock on their feet in the middle of the ring. Cole turns it around and goes behind. Cole with a headlock now, taking Balor to the mat with it.

The back & forth continues as they wrestle to their feet. Cole looks to go for a kick but Balor is ready for it and he changes his mind. They face off again as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. They lock back up and Balor goes to work on the arm. They go back to the mat with Balor keeping control, focusing on the arm. Cole breaks free and sends Balor down. Cole goes to work on Balor’s arm now.

Back from the break and Cole is in control, beating Balor around the ring. Cole stomps away while Balor is down in the corner. Balor counters a move and nails the dropkick while Cole is on the mat. Balor ties Cole up and grounds him with another submission in the middle of the ring. Cole gets up but Balor takes him right back down in the modified Sleeper on the mat.

They get back up and Balor goes for the arm but Cole knees him in the gut. Balor levels Cole but Cole sends him through the ropes to the floor. Balor comes right back to the apron but Cole drops him. Cole brings Balor off the apron and launches him into the barrier. The referee counts now. Cole rolls Balor back in and follows. Cole whips Balor across the ring and he goes down after hitting the turnbuckles hard. Balor gets sent into the corner again but he comes out with a dropkick to the leg, taking Cole down. Balor works Cole around the ring now. Balor with a big chop in the corner. Balor with a kneebreaker. Balor goes for the leg while Cole is down but Cole kicks him away.

Balor comes back with a double stomp to the chest. Balor catches the leg but Cole nails a big enziguri. Balor counters a move and drives Cole down with a Slop Drop for a 2 count. Balor stomps and works Cole over while he’s down as the referee warns him. Cole rolls to the floor for a breather as the referee argues with Balor. Cole takes advantage and pulls Balor to the ropes, nailing a pump kick.

Cole separates the steel ring steps and breaks the count. He brings Balor out and looks to drop him on top of the steel but Balor counters and hits a suplex, dropping Cole back on the bottom of the ramp. Both competitors go down now as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial. The referee checks on them and counts. Balor makes it back into the ring first. Cole follows but Balor runs and drops a big elbow. Balor with a sideslam for a close 2 count. Balor drives knees into Cole’s back now to keep him down.

Balor locks in the Cloverleaf submission now. Cole gets to the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Cole gets up and knocks Balor back with a back elbow to the jaw. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring as fans chant “NXT!” now. We come back from the break with the lefts and rights being traded. Cole with a pump kick. Balor with an overhead kick. Balor’s 1916 is countered as Cole drops him over his knee with a Brainbuster. Balor kicks out at 2. Imperium vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa is confirmed for next week.

They go at it now. Cole’s Panama Sunrise is blocked. Balor hits a Slingblade and keeps control with more offense in the corner. Balor goes to the top for a Coup de Grace but Cole moves and he lands on his feet. Cole with a big superkick to the jaw for a close 2 count. Cole with a Crossface submission now. Balor crawls for the bottom rope but Cole pulls him back to the middle of the ring, tightening the hold. The hold is finally broken and Balor goes into a submission of his own but Cole reverses it before Balor can lock it in. Cole with the Crossface now. Balor gets the bottom rope to break it but Cole takes the full 5 count from the referee.

Cole gets up to capitalize but Balor takes him down and works him over. They get up and Balor turns Cole inside out with a big clothesline. Balor’s 1916 is countered again. Cole superkicks the knee and Balor goes down to one knee. Cole charges and hits The Last Shot to the jaw but Balor still kicks out just in time. Fans pop and chant “this is awesome!” now. Cole can’t believe Balor kicked out.

Cole goes to the second rope for Panama Sunrise and he hits it, dropping Balor on his head. Cole covers but Balor still kicks out. Cole is shocked. Cole gets up first as Balor clutches his jaw. They hit the ropes and Balor tosses Cole over the top to the floor as a desperation move. Balor goes back down on the mat to regroup inside the ring. The referee counts on Cole.

Kyle O’Reilly suddenly appears in the crowd, stalking Cole. Cole looks like he’s seen a ghost, asking O’Reilly what he’s doing here. Balor takes advantage and leaps over the ropes, taking Cole down on the floor. Balor looks over at O’Reilly in the crowd, then drops Cole on the floor with 1916. Balor brings Cole back into the ring and hits the Coup de Grace for the pin to retain.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor’s music hits as he sits up in the corner with the title, recovering. Cole is also trying to recover. O’Reilly enters the ring and kneels down at Cole. Cole pleads and apologizes for what he’s done. Cole, on his knees now, tries to hit a low blow but O’Reilly catches his arm. O’Reilly holds Cole’s arm and takes off Cole’s Undisputed Era arm band. O’Reilly kicks Cole in the face and unloads on him, backing him into the corner. The referee tries to break it up as Cole retreats to the floor. O’Reilly follows and continues the assault on Cole. Referee Drake Younger comes from behind to stop them but O’Reilly shoves him to the ground.

O’Reilly goes back to work on Cole, launching him into the barrier. O’Reilly yells at Cole, blaming him for all this and for trying to end his career. O’Reilly goes to drop Cole on the steel steps with the Brainbuster, like Cole did to him weeks ago, but officials stop him. Cole retreats up the ramp but O’Reilly runs and jumps on him. Officials try to break it up again but Cole heads to the back with O’Reilly chasing him. We go back to the ring and Balor is standing there with the NXT Title, watching what just happened. Karrion Kross suddenly appears at his side. Balor asks what took him so long. NXT goes off the air with Balor and Kross staring each other down face to face.

