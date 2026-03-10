WWE NXT Results 3/10/26

WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame Segment

Tatum Paxley: I am your new NXT Women’s North American Champion. Guys, listen, listen, for the longest time, I felt like I’ve been doing this whole thing wrong. I was begging to be noticed, to be accepted, forcing these friendships, all to just still feel alone. I would play with my dolls, look at them and wonder, is all this really worth it? All this self-doubt, the losses, the mental battle wondering maybe I should try being a little less Tatum. At Vengeance Day, it all became very clear. I didn’t win this title because of The Culling. I didn’t win this title because somebody else carried me there or even because I got lucky. I won this title because of all of you. Every single time that I felt alone in this world, every single one of you reminded me to keep going on, and now I’m standing in this ring with this title around my waist, feeling something that I have been searching for my entire life, and that’s confidence that I belong. The pain, the hurt, it was all worth it, but I’m gonna tell you guys the truth. I won that NXT Women’s North American Championship for The Culling, for Izzi, but I won this North American Champion for us. And now I realize something that I didn’t realize back then. Tatum Paxley has never been and will never be. God, go away, go away.

Izzi Dame: Wow, wow, wow, congratulations, Tatum. Beating me for the NXT Women’s North American Championship must have been like the best day of your life. But before you start acting like you know who you are now, why don’t we remind everyone who you used to be? Roll the tape. Wow, I mean just, wow. It’s truly inspiring how you’ve finally found yourself. I mean, I would almost be touched if it all weren’t so painfully fake. My gosh, Tatum, you haven’t changed at all. You haven’t found anything, you are just doing what you’ve always done, trying to convince everyone that you’re not the same weirdo outcast you’ve been the since day you walked into this place. You can stand here and hold this title, and soak in all of this fake love, from all these fake fans, but you and me, we know what this is.

It’s just another mask, Tatum. You think beating me means you finally found yourself? You haven’t found anything, Tatum. You’re not just the weird of NXT, you are freaking the chameleon of NXT, I don’t know how you’re exhausted not constantly changing who you are. I mean, I can’t even help but be a little impressed, how do you do it, always pretending? Sooner or later though, Tatum, that unlovable little girl that you’re trying to hide from, she’s gonna come out again. And when she does, everyone will see what I already know, Tatum Paxley, champion or not a champion, will forever be the girl desperately trying to fit in. So, I hope you have enjoyed these past couple of days borrowing my title, Tatum, but I want my NXT Women’s North American Championship back, now.

Tatum turns around and sees The Culling standing on the ring apron. Dame drops Paxley with The Big Boot. Dame PowerBombs Paxley. Dame poses with the NXT Women’s North American Championship to close this segment.

– We go to the locker room where Ricky Saints is once again yelling at a despondent Ethan Page. Ricky wants to know why Page spin the title so hard? Page knew that he missed the mark the moment the title left his hands. They’re both without a championship right now. Ricky says that the visual they need is for them to be champions again, that’s what makes them so great, because they don’t dwell in the past. Ricky says that Vengeance Day sucked. Page says that the last two weeks have sucked for him. Ricky forgives Page, but tonight when they beat Joe Hendry and Myles Borne, if Page pins Borne, he’ll be back in line to recapture the North American Championship. If Ricky pins Hendry, he’ll be in the main event of Stand & Deliver with a sold-out arena chanting his name. Every dynasty has a slump, and the last two weeks have been a mere blemish on their resumes. Page is looking forward to being back in title contention. Ricky continues to preach about them becoming two-time champions.

First Match: Jasper Troy vs. Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight In A Triple Threat Match

STILL TO COME

– Sol Ruca vs. Lainey Reid w/Fatal Influence

– Blake Monroe Segment

– Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair w/Kendal Grey In The Finals Of The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament

– The No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Lexis King & Uriah Connors w/The Birthright

– Tony D’Angelo Segment

– Joe Hendry & Myles Borne vs. Ricky Saints & Ethan Page

Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files