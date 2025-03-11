WWE NXT Results 3/11/25

The Theater At Madison Square Garden

New York, New York

Commentators: (Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

– The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. Fraxiom For The TNA World Tag Team Championship

– Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans In A New York City Street Fight

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Moose For The WWE NXT Championship

– Giulia (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) In A Winner Takes All Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship & The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

