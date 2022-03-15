– Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who passed away at the age of 63 on Monday. We cut to the usual WWE intro video, and then get a video package of highlights from last week’s NXT Roadblock special, showing how Dolph Ziggler became the new NXT Champion in the main event.

– We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as fans chant “Razor!” and Vic Joseph welcomes us to the show. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and The Miz is out for a special NXT 2.0 edition of MizTV. Miz introduces himself and gets a “Miz!” chant. He says it feels good to be here but what also feels good is the fact that he will team with Logan Paul to wrestle The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Miz says last week one man turned WrestleMania Weekend upside down. He says he’s had ups & downs with this man, but he asked Miz to come to NXT and do an interview as a favor, so here he is. Miz goes on and introduces new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Ziggler takes the mic and says this just feels right. He welcomes Miz and MizTV to his show, NXT. Miz says the NXT Title looks good on Ziggler. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Miz loves how Ziggler just went to the rookie Bron Breakker and took the NXT Title. Miz says everyone is probably thinking Breakker is going to come out here and interrupt but that’s not happening, and here’s why. Miz shows us footage of Breakker arriving earlier today and hunting for Ziggler. He argued with coaches and sped away in his car. Roode and Ziggler knock Breakker, and call him a sore loser. Roode jokes about his interference in last week’s title match, and says that’s why “we’re” the new NXT Champion. Ziggler says Breakker was smart to turn around and leave earlier today. Ziggler wants to talk about himself now. He’s a fighting champion and he loves to wrestle. They go on bragging about how rich The Miz is but the music interrupts and out comes LA Knight to a pop.

Fans chant for Knight as he enters the ring with a mic. Knight recalls how he last ran into Ziggler and Roode at RAW, and told them to come down to NXT, and now Ziggler is the champion. Knight says if Breakker can’t be here tonight to challenge for the NXT Title, he doesn’t want to wait any longer. Ziggler says he is a fighting champion but he only fights Superstars, so maybe next time, kid. Ziggler tells Knight he’ll see him later Miz talks Knight up and says he will be a major player one day, just not yet.

Knight says they’re right, he’s not a Superstar, he’s a damn mega-star, and that means he can take the title off Ziggler any day of the week. Knight says Ziggler declared this his show… he tells Orlando to tell Ziggler whose show this is, and they say Knight’s name. Knight goes on about taking the title off Ziggler. Ziggler says he only wrestles in the main event and when Knight figures out where that is, he’ll see him there. Miz announces Knight vs. Ziggler for the NXT Title as tonight’s main event, and says it will be awesome. The two sides argue as Miz’s music starts up.

– We see Cameron Grimes warming up backstage. We also see Legado del Fantasma walking through the backstage area.

NXT North American Title Ladder Match Qualifier: Cameron Grimes vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and out comes NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Trick Williams. They head to ringside to join the announcers and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie Mitchell is with Cora Jade backstage, asking about her partner Raquel Gonzalez being injured last week, and her attack on NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Jade says it’s simple – Toxic Attraction has hell to pay. She says Gonzalez is out 4-6 weeks and as much as she’s looking for Toxic Attraction, she has a feeling they will be looking for her also. We see that Jade has stolen all three of their title belts. We go back to the ring and Legado del Fantasma is out – Santos Escobar with Elektra Lopez, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Cameron Grimes is also in the ring, and Hayes is on commentary with Trick. The winner of this match will be the first participant to qualify for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match with Hayes at Stand & Deliver.

The bell rings and Grimes goes at it with Escobar. They trade offense and counters to start. Escobar connects with a big dropkick for a pop in the middle of the ring. Santos with quick pin attempts. Hayes books Roderick Strong vs. Solo Sikoa in a qualifier for later, along with Grayson Waller vs. the winner of tonight’s match between Kushida and A-Kid. Escobar turns it around on Grimes and stomps away now as fans do dueling chants.

Grimes unloads with kicks on Escobar in the corner. Escobar quickly turns it back around and nails an enziguri. Escobar with a big running boot to the face of Grimes. Escobar dominates now, keeping Grimes down. Escobar with another big kick. Escobar with another takedown and a kick to the back for a quick pin attempt. Grimes with right hands and a chop. Grimes ducks a swing and spikes Escobar with a hurricanrana. Grimes ends up on the apron but he’s distracted by Wilde and Mendoza. Escobar takes advantage and drops Grimes on the edge of the apron. We go back to commercial with Legado del Fantasma posing at ringside.

Back from the break and Escobar remains in control. Grimes dodges him in the corner, sending him to the apron. Escobar with a big kick from the apron. Escobar goes to the top and flies with an axe handle for another 2 count. Escobar grounds Grimes now as fans do more dueling chants. Grimes knocks Escobar away and spikes him with another hurricanrana. Grimes mounts offense now. Grimes clotheslines Escobar over the top rope to the floor.

Grimes goes to the apron and leaps off with a cannonball to Escobar. Grimes rolls Escobar back in and comes off the top but Escobar catches him on the way down with a Codebreaker. Grimes kicks out just in time and Escobar can’t believe it. Escobar works Grimes over but Grimes turns Escobar inside out for a close 2 count out of nowhere with the crossbody. Escobar with a pump kick. Grimes fights off Escobar’s shoulders and kicks him in the head, then superkicks him down. Grimes points out at Hayes, and then charges but Escobar catches him with the Phantom Drive out of nowhere to win and advance.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Escobar stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Fans chant “Santos!” now as Legado del Fantasma stand tall together, staring out at Hayes and Trick, who taunt them from the announce table. Escobar and Hayes will join three other Superstars in the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match.

– We get a video package with Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray talking about the finals of the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, confirming them for next week. They issue a warning to Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo, and declare that Toxic Attraction’s reign over NXT will come to an end. We cut backstage to Choo and Kai now. Kai is unsure about the finals but Choo says they can do it. Toxic Attraction walks in and asks if they’ve seen Cora Jade with their titles. They haven’t but when they find her, they’re going to put her on the shelf like they did Raquel Gonzalez. There’s some arguing until NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose tells Choo and Kai to get the job done next week. They go off hunting for Jade as Choo and Kai watch. Choo and Kai agree that Toxic Attraction is hot, but they’re weird.

– Vic sends us to a hype video for A-Kid. Back to commercial.

A-Kid vs. Kushida

Back from the break and out first is Jacket Time – Kushida with Ikemen Jiro. NXT UK Superstar A-Kid is already waiting in the ring for his NXT 2.0 debut as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. The winner of this match will face Grayson Waller next week in a Stand & Deliver Ladder Match qualifier.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds and going to the mat. A-Kid mounts some offense for a pop. Kid works on Kushida’s arm now. Kid powers up for a back-slide but Kushida goes into a Crossface submission. Kushida gets a bit aggressive with a Rings of Saturn attempt but Kushida scrambles to get his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. Kushida rocks Kid with strikes. Kushida with more offense and a Boston Crab now.

They both get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Kid nails a suplex. More back and forth now. Kid with a German suplex. He kips up and hits a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge for a 2 count. Kushida turns it around and nails a punt kick, then focuses on Kid’s arm and elbow. Kid stuns him and chops him, then nails a big moonsault into a DDT from the top rope, holding it for the pin to win.

Winner: A-Kid

– After the match, A-Kid stands tall as his music hits and Jiro checks on Kushida. A-Kid will face Grayson Waller next week to determine another spot in the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.

– McKenzie is backstage with Legado del Fantasma now. She congratulates Santos Escobar on qualifying for the Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver, but he interrupts and goes on about how he’s the best luchador of all-time and it will be his time to win gold at Stand & Deliver. The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio – appear now and fans in the arena pop. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza are excited at first, but Escobar looks at them and they shut up. Dominik says his father is really the greatest of all-time. Elektra Lopez says Escobar will be the one to break all of Rey’s records. Rey insists his son is the luchador of the future and the one to break the records. Dominik says he came here to fight, and they are down to fight. Escobar says Dominik just made the biggest mistake of his life.

– Still to come, Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and our Cricket Wireless-sponsored video shows recent happenings in the feud between Sarray and Tiffany Stratton.

Sarray vs. Tiffany Stratton

Sarray is walking backstage now, in her glasses and schoolgirl outfit. She looks at her grandmother’s necklace around her neck and keeps walking. Tiffany Stratton suddenly attacks from behind and beats Sarray out to the ringside area. Stratton keeps the attack going and sends Sarray into the ring. The referee checks on her but here we go.

The bell rings as Sarray stumbles to her feet, never getting the chance to transform. Stratton charges and unloads in the corner, beating Sarray back down as the referee warns her. Sarray gets an opening, drops Stratton and delivers a running boot to the face while Stratton is down.

Stratton dodges a running dropkick to the face. Stratton with a handspring splash into the corner. Stratton follows up with a twisting Vader Bomb from the second rope for the pin to get the quick win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

– After the match, Stratton stands tall and celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Stratton keeps dancing around to end the segment.

– Gunther approaches LA Knight backstage. Gunther doesn’t respect Knight for being a loudmouth, and an embarrassment to pro wrestling. Knight says Gunther doesn’t have to respect anything except for the fact he’s about to become the next NXT Champion. Knight has no problem with giving Gunther a title shot. Gunther says Knight isn’t a champion, just a disgrace. They have a few more words and Knight says the difference between them has to do with sports entertainment – Gunther has the first half but Knight has both. Knight walks off and says he’s got a match to get ready for.

– We see Tommaso Ciampa backstage. He’s headed to the ring with something to say. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Toxic Attraction is still looking for Cora Jade. Jacy Jayne sees one of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles hanging high from a structure and she goes for it but Jade traps her inside a cage and taunts her. Jayne throws a fit but Jade walks off, leaving her locked in the cage.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to a pop.

Fans chant for Ciampa as the music stops and he takes the mic, sitting up on the top turnbuckle. Ciampa wants to take an opportunity to talk to the fans about gratitude. Sometimes he still just looks around and takes it all in. This is his life, this has been his life… fans interrupt with a “Ciampa!” chant. Ciampa goes on about finally getting the chance to run with the ball, and that opportunity came in NXT, under WWE, the largest company in the planet. That’s gratitude, he says. Ciampa goes on about how he’s been here since 2015, and together… a “thank you Ciampa!” chant interrupts. Ciampa tries to recap 7 years in a nutshell, and mentions everything from DIY to being the single greatest NXT Champion of all-time. Ciampa would love to call it some kind of do-it-yourself story but this was never about doing it himself because he always had the fans to do it with him. Ciampa talks more and mentions setbacks and surgeries, and how the fans never left. Fans chant “please don’t go!” now.

Ciampa goes on and says he’s been thinking about this a lot lately, and going into Stand & Deliver as NXT Champion sounds like a Fairy Tale Ending, but he had that chance last week and lost, so he won’t have his perfect Fairy Tale Ending. He’s been thinking for the past week, what’s next, is there a perfect way to close this chapter out? Fans chant “one more match!” now. Ciampa says he doesn’t have the answer but he wishes he did, but it’s not often in life when you get the chance to say thank you and make things right, and he’s not going to miss his chance tonight. Ciampa says from the bottom of his heart, thank you. He bows and the crowd applauds.

Tony D’Angelo suddenly appears behind Ciampa in the ring. D’Angelo and Ciampa trade looks, and D’Angelo tosses his crowbar to the mat. Tony D takes the mic and says he could’ve dropped Ciampa with the crowbar, but he respects Ciampa enough to come in this ring and face him like a man. Tony D has been thinking who he has to beat to put his name in the history books, who can make him “The Man” in NXT… who does he have to beat? Now he stands in front of that guy. Tony says Ciampa has been the face of NXT for a while now, and he thinks it would be an honor for The Family, if Ciampa would throw hands with Tony D at Stand & Deliver. Tony asks Ciampa what he thinks about it. They shake hands and fans cheer them on. Tony suddenly drops Ciampa with a low blow. Tony D holds Ciampa up and yells in his face, about how it’s always been Ciampa but at Stand & Deliver, Tony D will become the new Don of NXT.

– Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell meet backstage and have a few friendly words before their match. Back to commercial.

Indi Hartwell vs. Persia Pirotta

Back from the break and Persia Pirotta is already in the ring with her friend and tag team partner, Indi Hartwell.

The bell rings and they shake hands. Persia holds onto the shake and there’s some tension now. They trade shoves and Persia catches a kick. They go at it and Indi fights off Persia with back elbows. Indi charges but Persia levels her with a big boot for a 2 count. Persia launches Indi face-first into the top turnbuckle and drops her again for a close 2 count.

Persia grounds Indi now, trying to rip her wedding ring from Dexter Lumis off. Persia drops Indi instead and works her over while taunting her. Indi is upset now. She mounts some offense and hits the Bulldog for a 2 count. Duke Hudson ends up coming out, distracting Indi and allowing Persia to turn it back around. Lumis suddenly appears at ringside for a pop, staring Lumis down. This leads to Indi countering Persia and getting the pin to win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi stands tall as her music hits and Lumis joins her. Duke has joined Persia in the ring. The two teams stare each other down. Persia and Duke suddenly kiss. Indi and Lumis try to show them p. They keep trying to show each other up with more passionate kisses, before both couples are down on the mat making out as fans boo.

– Gigi Dolin is backstage looking for Cora Jade. She sees the other NXT Women’s Tag Team Title belt sitting up on a dumpster. Dolin climbs up to get it and she’s disgusted by the trash. Jade uses a forklift to shut the dumpster lid onto Dolin. Jade taunts her and says two down, one to go. Jade walks off as Dolin pounds on the dumpster from the inside. Back to commercial.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Raul Mendoza

Back from the break and Legado del Fantasma is in the ring – Raul Mendoza with Santos Escobar, Elektra Lopez and Joaquin Wilde.

The bell rings and fans chant for Dominik as they size each other up. Mendoza looks to mount some offense early on. Fans chant “you don’t go here!” now. Dominik works on the arm and nails a big arm drag from the corner, then a kick. Dominik misses in the corner and Mendoza snatches him from the second turnbuckle, sending him to the mat as Escobar looks on and smiles. Mendoza works Dominik over and grounds him now as Rey looks on from ringside.

Dominik turns it around and flies to take Mendoza down. Dominik drops Mendoza in the corner and keeps fighting, rocking him from the apron. Dominik goes to the top but Lopez distracts him from the apron, allowing Mendoza to knock Dominik to the mat. Fallon Henley comes over and pulls Lopez off the apron. They have words at ringside. Legado del Fantasma stands with Lopez but Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs come stand with Henley. Jensen, Briggs and Henley have words with Lopez and Wilde, while Escobar turns around to a big right hand from Mysterio for a big pop.

Dominik takes control in the ring and hits a 619 on Mendoza. Dominik goes to the top, pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then hits the big Frogsplash on Mendoza for the pin to win.

Winner: Dominik Mysterio

– After the match, Rey hits the ring to celebrate with his son as the music hits. We go to replays. The Mysterios celebrate to end the segment.

– Vic and Wade talk about the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall and send us to a video package on his career. We come back to “Razor!” chants from the crowd. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cora Jade walks out to the parking lot, still holding Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Title belt. She looks at what appears to be Mandy’s new Range Rover. Jade looks at the title, with a can of spray paint in hand, and says this is what she wants, but it’s time to go for a ride. Jade enters the Range Rover and gets ready to take a ride but Mandy is in the back. Rose attacks Jade and beats her out of the car, and all over the parking lot. Rose talks trash about how Jade isn’t on her level and never will be. Rose takes the can of spray paint and sprays the Toxic Attraction logo on Jade’s back. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne appear now, standing next to Rose with their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Rose tells Jade it’s “game over, bitch!”

– We go back to Vic and Wade but The Creed Brothers and Malcolm Bivens storm the ring. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed are fired up over getting attacked before they could get their title shot last week. Julius says until they figure out who took them out last week, bodies are going to fly and heads will roll. They tell the attackers to come out and face them now. Brutus is also fired up. He demands the attackers come reveal themselves and says he’s got al the time in the world.

The music hits and out comes MSK, wearing nWo t-shirts. Wes Lee says “Hey yo!” in a Scott Hall tribute, but the WWE Performance Center starts booing them as usual. Lee and Nash Carter insist it wasn’t them and the crowd chants “bullshit!” in response. They have words with Malcolm Bivens next as they enter the ring. Bivens says there will be no line cutting until The Creed Brothers get what they deserve. They argue in the ring until the Imperium music hits and we see NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner up high on the platform above the crowd. They say it’s hilarious seeing these people argue over something they will never have. Bivens tells them to come down here.

Lee with another “Hey yo!” as he also calls Imperium to the ring, saying they know they will get bitch slapped by The Creeds and MSK. Imperium goes on and and proposes a Triple Threat for Stand & Deliver. Aichner and Barthel cut promos on how they won’t be at a disadvantage in a Triple Threat. They promise they will see the other two tag teams at Stand & Deliver. The Imperium music hits to end the segment.

– McKenzie is backstage with Cameron Grimes. He’s not happy with the idea of watching Stand & Deliver from his couch at home. He mentions still disappointing his late father and says he wants to be a part of Stand & Deliver, then walks off.

NXT Title Match: LA Knight vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as LA Knight makes his way out to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Malcolm Bivens is standing between two arguing teams – The Grizzled Young Veterans, and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. Bivens says if they didn’t attack The Creed Brothers then just say so, that way he can remove their names from the list. The Creed Brothers walk up and start yelling at The Grizzled Young Veterans, accusing them of being the attackers last week. Bivens proposes GYV vs. The Creed Brothers for next week and the match is on. Wade and Vic hype the NXT Tag Team Titles Triple Threat for Stand & Deliver, plus Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo, and Cora Jade vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. We go back to the ring for the main event and out comes NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and they lock up. Knight runs over Ziggler with a shoulder. Ziggler turns it around and mounts some offense, then takes Knight down into a headlock. Fans rally as Knight fights back to his feet. Ziggler runs over Knight with a shoulder now. Ziggler shows off some but Knight runs over him with another shoulder for a 2 count. Knight works on Ziggler’s arm now but Ziggler counters. Knight counters that and Ziggler rocks him with right hands.

Ziggler works Knight over but Knight counters a move, then drops Ziggler with a big neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Ziggler counters another move and rolls Knight up with a handful of tights. Knight comes back and rocks Ziggler but Ziggler hits him and charges. Knight catches Ziggler with a powerslam in the middle of the ring but Ziggler stays in it. Ziggler rolls to the floor to regroup with Roode as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is on Knight’s back with a Sleeper hold, while clawing at his face. The hold is broken but Ziggler covers for a 2 count. Ziggler wraps his legs around Knight’s back once again and applies a Sleeper on the mat now. Knight tries to shake it but Ziggler tightens the hold. Knight powers up to his feet with Ziggler still on his back. Knight rams Ziggler back into the turnbuckles to get him off his back. Ziggler charges for a Fame-asser but Knight blocks it and slams him to the mat.

Knight rocks Ziggler with right hands now. Knight unloads with kicks in the corner, stomping away while Ziggler is down and the fans count along with him. Knight backs up and charges, rocking Ziggler again in the corner. Knight catches Ziggler with a big powerslam now. Fans chant for Knight as he drops a big elbow but Ziggler kicks out just in time.

The camera cuts backstage to Bron Breakker arriving in his car. Breakker marches into the building as Ziggler hits Knight in the eyes. Knight rams Ziggler into the turnbuckles. Knight takes Ziggler to the top turnbuckle, then climbs up for a superplex. Ziggler resists and headbutts Knight, then punches him to the mat with a shot to the injured ribs. Ziggler recovers on the top turnbuckle as fans cheer for Knight. Knight runs up out of nowhere and hits a big superplex. Knight crawls for the pin but Ziggler kicks out just in time.

Knight lifts Ziggler but Roode jumps on the apron. Knight puts Ziggler down and swings at Roode but he hops off the apron. Ziggler looks to capitalize with a superkick but he misses. Knight drops Ziggler for a close 2 count. Knight shows some frustration as fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Ziggler blocks the BFT. Knight blocks the Zig-Zag. They tangle and Ziggler nails a superkick for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode hits the ring with the NXT Title belt as the music hits. Roode helps Ziggler to his feet and raises his arm but the sirens interrupt and out comes Breakker to a pop. Bron marches to the ring as Roode and Ziggler look on. Bron says he’s not going to wait, he wants his rematch for the title at Stand & Deliver. Roode approaches but Bron drops him with a right hand. Bron steps to Dolph and asks him how about it, champ? Ziggler says any time, any place, Stand & Deliver sounds great to him. Ziggler exits the ring and raises the NXT Title in the air as Roode joins him. Bron’s music starts back up as he taunts them and NXT 2.0 goes off the air.

