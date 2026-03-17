WWE NXT Results 3/17/26

713 Music Hall

Houston, Texas

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Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Izzi Dame w/The Culling In A Steel Cage Match For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

– Ricky Saints, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry Segment

– Hank & Tank vs. The Birthright In A First Round Match In The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tournament

– The Vanity Project vs. Los Americanos In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Fallon Henley (c) w/Fatal Influence vs. Wren Sinclair w/Kendal Grey For The WWE Speed Women’s Championship

– Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Checkout Episode Two Of The SUR Files