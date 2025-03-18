WWE NXT Results 3/18/25
WWE Performance Center
Winter Park, Florida
Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)
Ring Announcer: Mike Rome
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Ricky Saints vs. Ridge Holland
– Oba Femi Segment
– The Culling vs. The Family In A 6 Person Mixed Tag Team Match
– Chelsea Green (c) w/Piper Niven & Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca w/Zaria For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
– Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe In A NXT Underground Match
